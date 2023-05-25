Skip to main content

Single-cell analysis

Integration of multi-modal single-cell data

Nature Biotechnology (2023)

Subjects

Single-cell data from RNA-seq, chromatin accessibility, DNA methylation and other modalities can be readily integrated using two new methods.

With the rapid development of new technologies for analyzing single cells, how to combine diverse data types into unified descriptions of cell types and states remains a central challenge for the field. Integrating these datasets with large and well-annotated single-cell references offers a promising solution. Two new studies in Nature Biotechnology1,2 introduce computational methods for integrating single-cell datasets that measure different molecular profiles. The methods reliably integrate and transfer cell-type labels from gene expression references to a variety of single-cell datasets. A key advantage is that the methods do not make any assumptions about the conversion between features.

Fig. 1: Integration of multi-modal single-cell data.

