Integration of multi-modal single-cell data

With the rapid development of new technologies for analyzing single cells, how to combine diverse data types into unified descriptions of cell types and states remains a central challenge for the field. Integrating these datasets with large and well-annotated single-cell references offers a promising solution. Two new studies in Nature Biotechnology1,2 introduce computational methods for integrating single-cell datasets that measure different molecular profiles. The methods reliably integrate and transfer cell-type labels from gene expression references to a variety of single-cell datasets. A key advantage is that the methods do not make any assumptions about the conversion between features.