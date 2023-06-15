Adenine transversion editors enable precise, efficient A•T-to-C•G base editing in mammalian cells and embryos

Abstract
Base editors have substantial promise in basic research and as therapeutic agents for the correction of pathogenic mutations. The development of adenine transversion editors has posed a particular challenge. Here we report a class of base editors that enable efficient adenine transversion, including precise A•T-to-C•G editing. We found that a fusion of mouse alkyladenine DNA glycosylase (mAAG) with nickase Cas9 and deaminase TadA-8e catalyzed adenosine transversion in specific sequence contexts. Laboratory evolution of mAAG significantly increased A-to-C/T conversion efficiency up to 73% and expanded the targeting scope. Further engineering yielded adenine-to-cytosine base editors (ACBEs), including a high-accuracy ACBE-Q variant, that precisely install A-to-C transversions with minimal Cas9-independent off-targeting effects. ACBEs mediated high-efficiency installation or correction of five pathogenic mutations in mouse embryos and human cell lines. Founder mice showed 44–56% average A-to-C edits and allelic frequencies of up to 100%. Adenosine transversion editors substantially expand the capabilities and possible applications of base editing technology.
Data availability
HTS data have been deposited in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) Sequence Read Archive under accession codes PRJNA954164, PRJNA954271 and PRJNA954456 (refs. 53,54,55). RNA sequencing data have been deposited in the NCBI Sequence Read Archive under accession code PRJNA954055 (ref. 56). Source data for Figs. 1–6 and Supplementary Figs. 1–15 are presented with the paper. There are no restrictions on data availability. Source data are provided with this paper.
Acknowledgements
We are grateful to S. Siwko (Texas A&M University Health Science Center) for proofreading the manuscript and to support from the East China Normal University Public Platform for Innovation (011). We thank Y. Zhang from the Flow Cytometry Core Facility of the School of Life Sciences at East China Normal University and H. Jiang from the Core Facility and Technical Service Center of the School of Life Sciences and Biotechnology at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. We thank L. Ji (MedSci) for designing schematic diagrams. This work was partially supported by grants from the National Key R&D Program of China (2019YFA0110802 to D.L. and 2022YFC3400203 to Y.G.); the National Natural Science Foundation of China (32025023 and 32230064 to D.L. and 82100773 to Y.G.); the Shanghai Municipal Commission for Science and Technology (21CJ1402200, 20140900200 and 20MC1920400 to D.L.); the Innovation Program of the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission (2019-01-07-00-05-E00054 to D.L. and NK2022010207 to D.L.); the Innovative Research Team of High-Level Local Universities in Shanghai (SHSMU-ZDCX20212200 to D.L.); Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities; and the East China Normal University Outstanding Doctoral Students Academic Innovation Ability Improvement Project (YBNLTS2021-026 to L.C.). P.B.R., A.A.S. and D.R.L acknowledge support from US National Institutes of Health grants (U01AI142756, R35GM118062 and RM1HG009490 to D.R.L) and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
Competing interests
The authors have submitted patent applications based on the results reported in this study (L.C., D.L., M.H. and C.L.). P.R., A.S. and D.R.L. are co-inventors on prime editing patent applications. D.R.L. is a consultant for Prime Medicine, Beam Therapeutics, Pairwise Plants, Chroma Medicine and Nvelop Therapeutics, companies that use or deliver genome editing or genome engineering agents, and owns equity in these companies. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.
Additional information
