Adenine transversion editors enable precise, efficient A•T-to-C•G base editing in mammalian cells and embryos

Landrum, M. J. et al. ClinVar: public archive of interpretations of clinically relevant variants. Nucleic Acids Res. 44, D862–D868 (2016).

Liu, G., Lin, Q., Jin, S. & Gao, C. The CRISPR–Cas toolbox and gene editing technologies. Mol. Cell 82, 333–347 (2022).

Anzalone, A. V., Koblan, L. W. & Liu, D. R. Genome editing with CRISPR–Cas nucleases, base editors, transposases and prime editors. Nat. Biotechnol. 38, 824–844 (2020).

Petri, K. et al. CRISPR prime editing with ribonucleoprotein complexes in zebrafish and primary human cells. Nat. Biotechnol. 40, 189–193 (2022).

Liu, Y. et al. Efficient generation of mouse models with the prime editing system. Cell Discov. 6, 27 (2020).

Bock, D. et al. In vivo prime editing of a metabolic liver disease in mice. Sci. Transl. Med. 14, eabl9238 (2022).

Nelson, J. W. et al. Engineered pegRNAs improve prime editing efficiency. Nat. Biotechnol. 40, 402–410 (2022).

Chen, P. J. et al. Enhanced prime editing systems by manipulating cellular determinants of editing outcomes. Cell 184, 5635–5652 (2021).

Komor, A. C., Kim, Y. B., Packer, M. S., Zuris, J. A. & Liu, D. R. Programmable editing of a target base in genomic DNA without double-stranded DNA cleavage. Nature 533, 420–424 (2016).

Komor, A. C. et al. Improved base excision repair inhibition and bacteriophage Mu Gam protein yields C:G-to-T:A base editors with higher efficiency and product purity. Sci. Adv. 3, eaao4774 (2017).

Kurt, I. C. et al. CRISPR C-to-G base editors for inducing targeted DNA transversions in human cells. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 41–46 (2021).

Zhao, D. et al. Glycosylase base editors enable C-to-A and C-to-G base changes. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 35–40 (2021).

Koblan, L. W. et al. Efficient C•G-to-G•C base editors developed using CRISPRi screens, target-library analysis, and machine learning. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 1414–1425 (2021).

Gaudelli, N. M. et al. Programmable base editing of A•T to G•C in genomic DNA without DNA cleavage. Nature 551, 464–471 (2017).

Arbab, M. et al. Determinants of base editing outcomes from target library analysis and machine learning. Cell 182, 463–480 (2020).

Caldecott, K. W. Single-strand break repair and genetic disease. Nat. Rev. Genet. 9, 619–631 (2008).

Thompson, P. S. & Cortez, D. New insights into abasic site repair and tolerance. DNA Repair (Amst). 90, 102866 (2020).

Alseth, I., Dalhus, B. & Bjoras, M. Inosine in DNA and RNA. Curr. Opin. Genet. Dev. 26, 116–123 (2014).

Schouten, K. A. & Weiss, B. Endonuclease V protects Escherichia coli against specific mutations caused by nitrous acid. Mutat. Res. 435, 245–254 (1999).

Saparbaev, M. & Laval, J. Excision of hypoxanthine from DNA containing dIMP residues by the Escherichia coli, yeast, rat, and human alkylpurine DNA glycosylases. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA. 91, 5873–5877 (1994).

Saparbaev, M., Mani, J. C. & Laval, J. Interactions of the human, rat, Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Escherichia coli 3-methyladenine-DNA glycosylases with DNA containing dIMP residues. Nucleic Acids Res. 28, 1332–1339 (2000).

Wyatt, M. D. & Samson, L. D. Influence of DNA structure on hypoxanthine and 1,N6-ethenoadenine removal by murine 3-methyladenine DNA glycosylase. Carcinogenesis 21, 901–908 (2000).

Lee, H. W., Dominy, B. N. & Cao, W. New family of deamination repair enzymes in uracil-DNA glycosylase superfamily. J. Biol. Chem. 286, 31282–31287 (2011).

Ayala-Garcia, V. M., Valenzuela-Garcia, L. I., Setlow, P. & Pedraza-Reyes, M. Aag hypoxanthine-DNA glycosylase is synthesized in the forespore compartment and involved in counteracting the genotoxic and mutagenic effects of hypoxanthine and alkylated bases in DNA during Bacillus subtilis sporulation. J. Bacteriol. 198, 3345–3354 (2016).

Sidorkina, O., Saparbaev, M. & Laval, J. Effects of nitrous acid treatment on the survival and mutagenesis of Escherichia coli cells lacking base excision repair (hypoxanthine–DNA glycosylase–ALK A protein) and/or nucleotide excision repair. Mutagenesis 12, 23–28 (1997).

Rees, H. A. & Liu, D. R. Base editing: precision chemistry on the genome and transcriptome of living cells. Nat. Rev. Genet. 19, 770–788 (2018).

Bae, S., Park, J. & Kim, J. S. Cas-OFFinder: a fast and versatile algorithm that searches for potential off-target sites of Cas9 RNA-guided endonucleases. Bioinformatics 30, 1473–1475 (2014).

Doman, J. L., Raguram, A., Newby, G. A. & Liu, D. R. Evaluation and minimization of Cas9-independent off-target DNA editing by cytosine base editors. Nat. Biotechnol. 38, 620–628 (2020).

Lau, A. Y., Wyatt, M. D., Glassner, B. J., Samson, L. D. & Ellenberger, T. Molecular basis for discriminating between normal and damaged bases by the human alkyladenine glycosylase, AAG. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA. 97, 13573–13578 (2000).

Lau, A. Y., Scharer, O. D., Samson, L., Verdine, G. L. & Ellenberger, T. Crystal structure of a human alkylbase-DNA repair enzyme complexed to DNA: mechanisms for nucleotide flipping and base excision. Cell 95, 249–258 (1998).

Nishimasu, H. et al. Engineered CRISPR–Cas9 nuclease with expanded targeting space. Science 361, 1259–1262 (2018).

Walton, R. T., Christie, K. A., Whittaker, M. N. & Kleinstiver, B. P. Unconstrained genome targeting with near-PAMless engineered CRISPR–Cas9 variants. Science 368, 290–296 (2020).

Li, S. et al. Docking sites inside Cas9 for adenine base editing diversification and RNA off-target elimination. Nat. Commun. 11, 5827 (2020).

Chen, L. et al. Engineering a precise adenine base editor with minimal bystander editing. Nat. Chem. Biol. 19, 101–110 (2023).

Anzalone, A. V. et al. Search-and-replace genome editing without double-strand breaks or donor DNA. Nature 576, 149–157 (2019).

Tong, H. et al. Programmable A-to-Y base editing by fusing an adenine base editor with an N-methylpurine DNA glycosylase. Nat. Biotechnol. 1–5 (2023).

Kabahuma, R. I. et al. Spectrum of MYO7A mutations in an indigenous South African population further elucidates the nonsyndromic autosomal recessive phenotype of DFNB2 to include both homozygous and compound heterozygous mutations. Genes 12, 274 (2021).

Holland, S. M. et al. STAT3 mutations in the hyper-IgE syndrome. N. Engl. J. Med. 357, 1608–1619 (2007).

Park, J. C. et al. High expression of uracil DNA glycosylase determines C to T substitution in human pluripotent stem cells. Mol. Ther. Nucleic Acids 27, 175–183 (2022).

Zeng, D. et al. Exploring C-to-G and A-to-Y base editing in rice by using new vector tools. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 23, 7990 (2022).

Zhang, X. et al. Dual base editor catalyzes both cytosine and adenine base conversions in human cells. Nat. Biotechnol. 38, 856–860 (2020).

Hamman, K. et al. Low therapeutic threshold for hepatocyte replacement in murine phenylketonuria. Mol. Ther. 12, 337–344 (2005).

Yin, S. et al. Enhanced genome editing to ameliorate a genetic metabolic liver disease through co-delivery of adeno-associated virus receptor. Sci. China Life Sci. 65, 718–730 (2022).

Yang, Y. et al. A dual AAV system enables the Cas9-mediated correction of a metabolic liver disease in newborn mice. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 334–338 (2016).

Li, H. et al. In vivo genome editing restores haemostasis in a mouse model of haemophilia. Nature 475, 217–221 (2011).

Guan, Y. et al. CRISPR/Cas9-mediated somatic correction of a novel coagulator factor IX gene mutation ameliorates hemophilia in mouse. EMBO Mol. Med. 8, 477–488 (2016).

Chen, L. et al. Re-engineering the adenine deaminase TadA-8e for efficient and specific CRISPR-based cytosine base editing. Nat. Biotechnol. 41, 1–10 (2022).

Zhou, C. et al. Off-target RNA mutation induced by DNA base editing and its elimination by mutagenesis. Nature 571, 275–278 (2019).

Li, D. et al. Heritable gene targeting in the mouse and rat using a CRISPR–Cas system. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 681–683 (2013).

Zhang, X. et al. Increasing the efficiency and targeting range of cytidine base editors through fusion of a single-stranded DNA-binding protein domain. Nat. Cell Biol. 22, 740–750 (2020).

Hwang, G. H. et al. Web-based design and analysis tools for CRISPR base editing. BMC Bioinformatics 19, 542 (2018).

Clement, K. et al. CRISPResso2 provides accurate and rapid genome editing sequence analysis. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 224–226 (2019).

Chen, L. et al. Adenine transversion editors enable precise and efficient A•T-to-C•G base editing in mammalian cells and embryos. National Center for Biotechnology Information Sequence Read Archive, BioProject PRJNA954164 (2023).

Chen, L. et al. Adenine transversion editors enable precise and efficient A•T-to-C•G base editing in mammalian cells and embryos. National Center for Biotechnology Information Sequence Read Archive, BioProject PRJNA954271 (2023).

Chen, L. et al. Adenine transversion editors enable precise and efficient A•T-to-C•G base editing in mammalian cells and embryos. National Center for Biotechnology Information Sequence Read Archive, BioProject PRJNA954456 (2023).