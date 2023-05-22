Skip to main content

CRISPR-free, strand-selective mitochondrial DNA base editing using a nickase

    The fusion of a programmable transcription-activator-like effector (TALE) protein with a nickase, in conjunction with a deaminase, enables efficient and strand-selective DNA base editing. This approach has the potential to advance our understanding and treatment of diseases associated with mutations in the mitochondrial or nuclear genome.

    Fig. 1: CRISPR-free, strand-selective DNA base editing with the introduction of a nickase.

    References

    1. Gammage, P. A., Moraes, C. T. & Minczuk, M. Mitochondrial genome engineering: the revolution may not be CRISPR-ized. Trends Genet. 34, 101–110 (2018). This review article presents the challenges of transporting RNAs into mitochondria.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    2. Mok, B. Y. et al. A bacterial cytidine deaminase toxin enables CRISPR-free mitochondrial base editing. Nature 583, 631–637 (2020). This paper describes the mtDNA cytosine DdCBE base editors.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    3. Cho, S. I. et al. Targeted A-to-G base editing in human mitochondrial DNA with programmable deaminases. Cell 185, 1764–1776 (2022). This paper describes the TALED mtDNA adenine base editors.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    4. Lei, Z. et al. Mitochondrial base editor induces substantial nuclear off-target mutations. Nature 606, 804–811 (2022). This paper reports the off-target risks of DdCBEs.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    5. Vafai, S. B. & Mootha, V. K. Mitochondrial disorders as windows into an ancient organelle. Nature 491, 374–383 (2012). This review article describes how mtDNA mutations are associated with a range of human diseases.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    This is a summary of: Yi, Z. et al. Strand-selective base editing of human mitochondrial DNA using mitoBEs. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01791-y (2023).

    CRISPR-free, strand-selective mitochondrial DNA base editing using a nickase. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01820-w

