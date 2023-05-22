CRISPR-free, strand-selective mitochondrial DNA base editing using a nickase

The fusion of a programmable transcription-activator-like effector (TALE) protein with a nickase, in conjunction with a deaminase, enables efficient and strand-selective DNA base editing. This approach has the potential to advance our understanding and treatment of diseases associated with mutations in the mitochondrial or nuclear genome.
References
This is a summary of: Yi, Z. et al. Strand-selective base editing of human mitochondrial DNA using mitoBEs. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01791-y (2023).
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01820-w
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01820-w