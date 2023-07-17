hESC lines and culture conditions

Sibling hESC lines GENEA019 (WT: 18;15 CAG) and GENEA020 (HD: 48;17 CAG), both female, were obtained from Genea Biocells. hESCs were regularly cultured under feeder-free conditions on 0.55 µg cm−2 human recombinant laminin 521 (Biolamina, LN521) coated cell culture flasks with mTeSR1 medium (StemCell Technologies, 85850). Daily medium changes were performed. hESCs were routinely passaged at 80% confluency onto freshly coated flasks. Passaging was performed using ReLeSR (StemCell Technologies, 05872). All hESCs and differentiated cultures were maintained in a 5% CO 2 incubator at 37 °C and routinely checked for contamination and mycoplasma-free status. The karyotypes of the source lines, both before and after reporter insertion (see ‘Generation of fluorescent reporter hESCs’), were analyzed on metaphase spreads by G-banding (Institut für Medizinishche Genetik und Angewandte Genomik, Universitätsklinikum Tübingen). All hESC lines had a normal karyotype. Additionally, acquired CNVs and loss-of-heterozygosity regions were assessed by array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH, Cell Line Genetics; Supplementary Fig. 2). No CNVs were noted that were either known or might be expected to influence the outcome of competitive interactions between the clones.

Generation of fluorescent reporter hESCs

For ubiquitous and distinct fluorescence labeling of WT and HD cells (Supplementary Fig. 1), reporter constructs driving expression of either mCherry or EGFP were inserted into the AAVS1 safe-harbor locus of WT GENEA019 and HD GENEA020 hESCs using a modified version of the CRISPR–Cas9-mediated strategy previously described in ref. 26. To prepare hESCs for plasmid delivery by electroporation, hESC were collected as single-cell suspension following dissociation with Accutase (StemCell Technologies, 07920), washed in culture medium and counted with the automated cell counter NucleoCounter NC-200 (ChemoMetec). Per electroporation, a total of 1.5 × 106 cells were mixed with 5 µg of the AAVS1 targeting CRISPR–Cas9 plasmid (pXAT2) and 5 µg of reporter donor plasmid (pAAVS1-P-CAG-mCherry or pAAVS1-P-CAG-EGFP). pXAT2 (Addgene plasmid, 80494), pAAVS1-P-CAG-mCherry (Addgene plasmid, 80491) and pAAVS1-P-CAG-EGFP (Addgene plasmid, 80492) were a gift from K. Woltjen. Electroporation was performed using an Amaxa 4D-Nucleofector (Lonza) with the P3 primary cell kit (Lonza, V4XP-3024) according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. After nucleofection, the electroporated hESC suspensions were transferred to 10 cm cell culture dishes and cultured with mTeSR1 supplemented with 10 µM Y-27632 (Tocris, 1254) for the first 24 h. Electroporated hESCs were grown for 48–72 h, then treated with 0,5 µg µl−1 puromycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A1113803). Electroporated hESC cultures were kept under puromycin until individual colonies were large enough to be picked manually. Colonies were assessed by fluorescence microscopy and transferred to a 96-well plate based on the uniformity of reporter expression. Following expansion, each clone was split for further expansion and genotyping. DNA was extracted using the prepGEM tissue DNA extraction kit (Zygem) for genotyping. Correctly targeted transgenic integrations in the AAVS1 locus were detected by PCR using the following primers: dna803, 5′-TCGACTTCCCCTCTTCCGATG-3′ and dna804, 5′-CTCAGGTTCTGGGAGAGGGTAG-3′, while the zygosity of the integrations was determined by the presence or absence of a WT allele using an additional primer, which is as follows: dna803 and dna183, 5′-GAGCCTAGGGCCGGGATTCTC-3′. hESCs with correctly targeted insertions were cryopreserved with Pro-Freeze CDM (Lonza, BEBP12-769E) and then expanded for karyotype and aCGH before hGPC production.

Derivation of hGPCs from reporter WT and HD hESCs

Human GPCs were derived from both reporter WT and HD hESCs using our described protocol21, with minor modifications to the embryoid body generation step (Supplementary Information). Cells were collected for transplant between 150 days and 200 days in vitro, at which time the cultures derived from both WT-mCherry/EGFP and HD-EGFP hESCs were comprised predominantly of PDGFRα+/CD44+ bipotential GPCs. See Supplementary Fig. 3 for a detailed immunocytochemical characterization of the cultures and Supplementary Fig. 4 for flow cytometric quantification, the protocols for which are included in the Supplementary Information.

Xenotransplantation

Cell preparation

To prepare cells for transplant, glial cultures were collected in Ca2+/Mg2+-free Hanks’ balanced salt solution (HBSS−/−; Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14170112), then mechanically dissociated to small clusters by gentle pipetting and counted with a hemocytometer. The cell suspension was then spun and resuspended in cold HBSS−/− at 105 cells per µl, and kept on ice until transplanted.

Neonatal grafts

To generate human–mouse chimeras harboring mHTT-expressing human glia (HD chimeras), newborn immunocompromised Rag1−/− pups66 were cryoanesthetized, secured in a custom baked clay stage and injected bilaterally with 100,000 HD glia (50,000 per hemisphere) into the presumptive striatum within 48 h of birth. Cells were delivered using a 10 μl syringe (Hamilton, 7653-01) with pulled glass pipettes at a depth of 1.2–1.4 mm. The pups were then returned to their mother until weaned.

Adult grafts

To assess the capacity of implanted healthy human glia to replace their diseased counterparts, 36-week-old HD glial chimeras were anesthetized by ketamine/xylazine and secured in a stereotaxic frame. In total, 200,000 WT glia were delivered bilaterally using a 10 μl syringe and metal needle into the striatum (anteroposterior (A-P), +0.8 mm; mediolateral (M-L), ±1.8 mm; dorsoventral (D-V), −2.5 to −2.8 mm, all from Bregma). To minimize damage, cells were infused at a controlled rate of 175 nl min−1 using a controlled micropump system (World Precision Instruments). Backflow was minimized by leaving the needle in place for an additional 5 min. Experimental animals were compared to HD chimeric littermates that did not receive WT glia and to naïve Rag1−/− mice that received WT glia at 36 weeks of age following this exact procedure.

Human glial striatal isografts

To evaluate the effects of cell age as a determinant of competitive dominance between human glia, newborn Rag1−/− mice were injected following the same perinatal transplant protocol described above, but instead we delivered glia derived from WT-mCherry to generate human–mouse chimeras harboring WT human glia (WT chimeras). At 40 weeks of age, WT chimeras were then injected following the same adult transplant described above, but instead, we delivered isogenic WT-EGFP glia. Likewise, experimental animals were compared to WT chimeric littermates that did not receive WT-EGFP glia and to naïve Rag1−/− mice that received WT-EGFP glia at 40 weeks of age following this exact procedure.

Aseptic technique was used for all xenotransplants. All mice were housed in a pathogen-free environment with a 12 h on and off day/night cycle, temperature ranging between 18 °C and 26 °C, humidity between 30% and 70% and ad libitum access to food and water. All procedures were performed in agreement with protocols approved by the University of Rochester Committee on Animal Resources.

Tissue processing and immunostaining

Experimental animals were perfused with HBSS (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 24020117) followed by 4% PFA. The brains were removed, postfixed for 2 h in 4% PFA and rinsed 3× with PBS. They were then incubated in 30% sucrose solution (Sigma-Aldrich, S9378) until equilibrated, then embedded in OCT in a sagittal orientation (Sakura, 4583), frozen in 2-methylbutane (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11914421) between −60 °C and −70 °C, and transferred to a −80 °C freezer. The blocks were then cut as 20 µm sections on a CM1950 cryostat (Leica), serially collected on adhesion slides and stored at −20 °C until further use.

Identification and phenotyping of human cells were accomplished by immunostaining for their respective fluorescent reporter, together with a phenotypic marker, including Olig2 (GPCs and oligodendroglia), GFAP (astrocytes) or Ki67 (proliferating cells). Genetically expressed fluorescent reporters were used as markers for human cells, as their expression remained stable throughout the animal’s life (Supplementary Fig. 5). In mice that received a 1:1 mixture of WT-mCherry and WT-untagged human glia, the latter were identified by the expression of human nuclear antigen (hN) and the lack of fluorescent reporter expression.

Antibody sources and concentrations are listed in Supplementary Table 1. Immunolabeled sections were rehydrated with PBS and then incubated in permeabilization/blocking buffer (PBS + 0.1% Triton-X (Sigma-Aldrich, T8787) + 10% normal goat serum (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 16210072)) for 2 h. Sections were then incubated overnight with primary antibodies at 4 °C. The following day, the sections were rinsed with PBS and secondary antibodies were applied for 1 h. After again rinsing with PBS, a second round of primary antibodies, this time against fluorescent reporters, were applied to the sections overnight at 4 °C. These were rinsed with PBS the following day, and the sections were incubated with secondary antibodies for 1 h. The slides were again thoroughly washed with PBS and mounted with Vectashield Vibrance (Vector Labs, H-1800).

Apoptosis assay

Identification of apoptotic cells within human cell populations was accomplished by TUNEL together with immunostaining for their respective fluorescent reporters. TUNEL was performed using the Click-iT TUNEL Alexa Fluor 647 Imaging Assay (Invitrogen, C10247) following the manufacturer’s instructions with the exception that samples were incubated in Proteinase K solution for 20 min at room temperature. To confirm efficient TUNEL staining in fixed-frozen brain cryosections, positive control sections were treated with DNase I following the manufacturer’s instructions. Following TUNEL, sections were immunolabeled for fluorescent reporters following the previously described immunostaining protocol.

Quantitative histology

Transplant mapping and 3D reconstruction

To map human cell distribution, whole-brain montages of 15 equidistantly spaced, 160 µm apart, sagittal sections spanning the entire striatum were captured using a Nikon Ni-E Eclipse microscope equipped with a DS-Fi3 camera at ×10 magnification and stitched in the NIS-Elements imaging software (Nikon). The striatum within each section was outlined, and immunolabeled human cells were identified and mapped within the outlined striatum using Stereo Investigator (MicroBrightField Bioscience). When applicable, the site of adult injection was mapped as a reference point for volumetric quantification of human cell distribution. Mapped sections were then aligned using the lateral ventricle as a reference to produce a 3D-reconstructed model of the humanized mouse striatum. After 3D reconstruction, the cartesian coordinates for each human cell marker, injection site and striatal outlines were exported for further analysis.

To map the distribution and proportion of mitotically active cells within each human donor cell population, human cells expressing Ki67-immunoreactivity were mapped in every third section of the 15 equidistant sections used to perform the 3D reconstructions. Ki67 quantification was thus done every (160 µm × 3 = ) 480 µm.

Volumetric distribution analysis

To quantify the spatial distribution of HD glia in HD chimeras (Extended Data Fig. 1), the volumes of each mapped striatal section were calculated by multiplying the section thickness (20 µm) by the section area. The cell density for each section was then calculated by dividing the number of mapped cells in each section by their respective volume.

To quantify the spatial–temporal dynamics of competing human glia, we developed a program to calculate the volumetric distribution of each cell population as a function of distance to the WT glia delivery site in 3D-reconstructed datasets (Figs. 1 and 3 and Extended Data Figs. 1 and 3). To that end, each quantified section was given an upper and lower boundary \({z}_{u},{z}_{l}\), by representing the striatal outline as two identical polygons separated from each other by the section thickness (20 µm). Then, because the depth-wise location of each cell marker within each individual section is unknown, mapped cells within each section were represented as uniform point probability functions with constant probability across the section. That is, each cell marker in a section from \({z}_{l}\) to \({z}_{u}\) has a probability function as follows:

$$P\left(z\right)=\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{1}{{z}_{u}-{z}_{l}},\,{z}_{l}\le z < {z}_{u}\\ 0,\,{\mathrm{otherwise}}\end{array}\right.\,.$$

The spatial distribution of each cell population was then measured by counting the number of mapped cells within concentric spherical shells radiating from the WT glia delivery site in radial increments of 125 µm (for control HD or WT chimeras, an average of the coordinates of the adult WT glia delivery site was used). Mapped cells were counted as 1 if their respective representative line segments were fully inside, 0 if fully outside and partially if intersecting the spherical shell at either the upper or lower boundary of its corresponding section. The density of each cell population \({\rho }_{a,b}\)—where a and b represent the minimum and maximum radii of the spherical shell—was then calculated by dividing the number of mapped cells within the spherical shell by the combined section volume in the shell as follows:

$${\rho }_{a,b}={N}_{a,b}/{V}_{a,b}$$

where \({N}_{a,b}\) is the sum of integrated point probability functions over each section for each point and \({V}_{a,b}\) is the combined section volume within the spherical shell. A detailed description of cell counting and section volume calculation can be found in Supplementary Information. Subsequent analyses were restricted to a 2 mm spherical radius. The code was implemented in Python 3.8 and the package overlap (https://github.com/severinstrobl/overlap) was used to calculate the exact section volume within which the cells were counted.

Human cell phenotyping

Quantification of each human cell phenotype (except for Ki67 and TUNEL) was performed using the optical fractionator method67 in five equidistant sagittal sections, separated 480 µm apart, spanning the entire striatum. First, whole striatum z-stacked montages were captured using a Nikon Ni-E Eclipse microscope equipped with a DS-Fi3 camera at ×20 magnification and stitched together in NIS-Elements imaging software. Each z-stack tile was captured using a 0.9 µm step size. The montages were then loaded onto Stereo Investigator and outlines of the striatum were defined. A set of 200 × 200 µm counting frames was placed by the software in a systematic random fashion within a 400 × 400 µm grid covering the outlined striatum of each section. Counting was performed in the entire section height (without guard zones), and cells were counted based on their immunolabelling in the optical section in which they first came into focus. Representative images showing whole striata were generated from whole-brain montages using the ‘crop’ function and by adjusting the ‘min/max’ levels in NIS-Elements imaging software.

Quantification of TUNEL+ human cells

To assess the distribution and proportion of apoptotic cells within each human cell pool, whole striatal montages of five equidistantly spaced, 480 μm apart, sagittal sections spanning the entire striatum were captured using a Nikon Ni-E Eclipse microscope equipped with a DS-Fi3 camera, at ×10 magnification and stitched in the NIS-Elements imaging software. The striatum was outlined within each section, and immunolabeled human cells were identified and mapped based on their TUNEL labeling within the outlined striatum using Stereo Investigator.

Representative images showing whole humanized striata were generated from previously acquired whole-brain montages using the ‘crop’ function and adjusting the ‘min/max’ levels in NIS-Elements imaging software. Representative images of human glial competitive interfaces were then captured as large field z-stacked montages, using a Nikon Ti-E C2+ confocal microscope equipped with 488 nm, 561 nm and 640 nm laser lines, and a standard PMT detector. Images were captured at ×40 or ×60 magnification with oil-immersion objectives and stitched in NIS-Elements. Maximum intensity projections were then generated, and the ‘min/max’ levels were adjusted in NIS-Elements. Similarly, representative images of human cell phenotype were captured, imaged and processed as z stacks using the Nikon Ti-E C2+ confocal and the same laser lines.

Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) of human glia from chimeric mice

To isolate human cells for scRNA-seq, experimental chimeras were perfused intracardially with HBSS, their striata dissected and tissue dissociated as previously described68, and as illustrated in Supplementary Fig. 7a. Briefly, mice were killed with euthasol, transcardially perfused with sterile HBSS containing magnesium chloride and calcium chloride and their brains removed. The brains were immersed in ice-cold sterile HBSS for about 5 min to facilitate the microdissection. Under a dissecting microscope, the striata from each mouse was dissected and placed in sterile HBSS on ice. The striatal tissues were transferred to a Petri dish containing sterile HBSS without magnesium chloride and calcium chloride, chopped into small pieces using sterile disposable scalpels, transferred into a sterile tube and then incubated in a papain/DNase dissociation solution at 37 °C for 50 min. Ovomucoid dissolved in EBSS was then added to inactivate the papain. The tissue was triturated by repeated pipetting to achieve a single-cell suspension. The cells were then pelleted, resuspended into MEM and filtered for flow cytometry. Single-cell preparations were isolated based on their expression of mCherry, EGFP, or their absence, using a BD FACSAria Fusion (BD Biosciences, FACS Diva Software). To exclude dead cells, 4′,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D1306) was added at 1 µg ml−1. Our gating strategy is shown in Supplementary Fig. 7b.

scRNA-seq analysis

Primary data acquisition

Isolated cells were captured for scRNA-seq on a 10X Genomics chromium controller (v3.1 chemistry). Libraries were generated according to the manufacturer’s instructions and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 (NovaSeq Control Software) at the University of Rochester Genomics Center. scRNA-seq libraries were aligned with STARsolo69,70 using a custom two-pass strategy. First, an annotated chimeric GRCh38 and GRCm38 reference were generated using Ensembl 102 human and mouse annotations, with the addition of mCherry and EGFP. STARsolo was then run with the following parameters: twopassMode=basic, limitSjdbInsertNsj=3000000, and soloUMIfiltering= MultiGeneUMI. BAM files were then split by species, and cross-species multimapping reads were assigned to both human or mouse BAMs. FASTQ files were regenerated from either the mouse or human BAM files and re-aligned to a single species reference. STARsolo was run again with the following parameters: twopassMode=basic, limitSjdbInsertNsj=2000000, and soloUMIfiltering= MultiGeneUMI.

Differential expression analysis

Human data were imported into R71 using Seurat72. Cells were filtered (unique genes >250 and percent mitochondrial genes <15). Cells were then further filtered for expression of mCherry or EGFP. Counts were imported into Python for integration using scvi, where the 4,000 most variable features were used73. The model was trained for integration using the mouse sample and cell line in addition to the number of unique genes and percent mitochondrial gene expression. The latent representation was then used for dimensionality reduction via uniform manifold approximation projection (UMAP) and Louvain community detection. Smaller populations of cells were classified into six major types of glia based on marker expression. Data were then re-imported into Seurat, and differential expression was carried out using model-based analysis of single-cell transcriptomics (MAST)74. Genes were considered for differential expression if their expression was detected in at least 3% of all GPCs. The model design for differential expression used the number of unique genes in a cell and the experimental group (cell line/age of the cell, and if the cell was in the presence or absence of an opposing clone). Significance for differential expression was P < 0.05, with a log 2 fold change of at least 0.15. IPA (QIAGEN) was used for functional analysis of each differentially expressed gene list.

Cell cycle analysis

G2M scores of each experimental group were calculated using Seurat’s CellCycleScoring function. Statistical comparisons between each model’s experimental groups were then calculated using Dunn tests with Benjamini–Hochberg multiple comparison adjustments.

Identification of TF-associated regulons

Genes were first filtered to retain only those that expressed at least three counts in at least 1% of the cells. We used all 10,410 cells in this analysis. The filtered raw matrix was then used as input for the standard pipeline of pySCENIC75 to identify each TF and its putative downstream targets in our dataset. These gene sets are referred to as regulons and are assigned ‘area under the curve’ (AUC) values to represent their activities in each cell, with higher values indicating a stronger enrichment of such regulon. We then used the resulting AUC matrix to look for important TFs. Within the GPC subpopulation in both our isograft and allograft models, we assigned 1 to cells from the young WT samples and 0 to cells from the aged WT or aged HD samples. Lasso logistic regression was then performed on predetermined 0/1 outcome with all TF’s AUCs as predictors using glmnet. Lambda for logistic regression was automatically defined with cv.glmnet.

We isolated TFs with positive coefficients and further filtered based on their mean activity per group, such that TF mean activity in the young WT should be higher than that in the aged counterpart. The final step was to perform gene set enrichment analysis76 on regulons identified thus far, to determine if they were enriched for differentially upregulated genes in young WT cells compared to aged HD and WT cells (adjusted P < ×10−3, NES > 0).

Identification of co-expressed gene sets with competitive advantage

We filtered to exclude genes with fewer than 1 count across all cells and used the resulting matrix to denoise data with DCA77. WGCNA35 was performed on denoised data of the GPC subset. A signed network adjacency was calculated with soft thresholding power of 19. Modules were detected after hierarchical clustering of genes on topological overlap matrix-based dissimilarity and dynamic tree cut. We then identified modules whose gene members represented a significant overlap with the important TF targets identified above, using GeneOverlap (adjusted P < 10−2)78. The relative contribution of the linearly independent covariates age (young, aged) and genotype (HD, WT) toward the additive explanation for each module eigengene (for example, ME ~ age + genotype) was calculated by the lmg method, implemented in the relaimpo package79.

Network representation

Functional annotation of TFs’ gene targets was performed with IPA80. To create a representative network, we focused on the MYC regulon and its shared targets with other important TFs. Networks were constructed with Cytoscape81.

Statistical analysis and reproducibility

Samples exhibiting artifacts related to technical issues from experimental procedures—such as mistargeted injections, or overt surgical damage—were excluded from this study (see Supplementary Table 2 for a complete list of injected mice). Statistical tests were performed using GraphPad Prism 9, and all tests used are indicated in each figure caption. For comparisons between more than two groups, one-way analysis of variance with Tukey’s or Šidák’s tests for multiple comparisons were applied. For comparisons between two groups with more than two factors, two-way analysis of variance with Šidák’s multiple comparison test was applied. When comparing two unmatched groups, unpaired two-tailed t tests were applied. Significance was defined as P < 0.05. Respective P values are stated in the figures whenever possible; otherwise, ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01 and *P < 0.05. The number of replicates is indicated in the figure legends, with n denoting the number of independent experiments. Data are represented as the mean ± s.e.m.

Resource and reagent availability

Further information and requests for resources and reagents should be directed to and will be fulfilled by the senior author S.A.G.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.