An engineered influenza virus to deliver antigens for lung cancer vaccination

Nature Biotechnology (2023)

Subjects

Abstract

The development of cancer neoantigen vaccines that prime the anti-tumor immune responses has been hindered in part by challenges in delivery of neoantigens to the tumor. Here, using the model antigen ovalbumin (OVA) in a melanoma model, we demonstrate a chimeric antigenic peptide influenza virus (CAP-Flu) system for delivery of antigenic peptides bound to influenza A virus (IAV) to the lung. We conjugated attenuated IAVs with the innate immunostimulatory agent CpG and, after intranasal administration to the mouse lung, observed increased immune cell infiltration to the tumor. OVA was then covalently displayed on IAV-CPG using click chemistry. Vaccination with this construct yielded robust antigen uptake by dendritic cells, a specific immune cell response and a significant increase in tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes compared to peptides alone. Lastly, we engineered the IAV to express anti-PD1-L1 nanobodies that further enhanced regression of lung metastases and prolonged mouse survival after rechallenge. Engineered IAVs can be equipped with any tumor neoantigen of interest to generate lung cancer vaccines.

Fig. 1: Generation and characterization of live but non-productive IAVs with chimeric antigenic peptides.
Fig. 2: Endowing synthetic peptides with capability of robust uptake and DC maturation.
Fig. 3: Inducing strong immune responses and inflaming lung metastatic melanoma ‘hot’.
Fig. 4: Development of an all-in-one vector for synergizing PD-L1 inhibitor to repress lung metastases.
Fig. 5: An overview of PAPV-ICI platform for personalized cancer immunotherapy.

Data availability

The gene sequences of WSN influenza virus strain used in this study have been deposited in GenBank under accession numbers CY034138.1, CY034139.1, CY034135.1, CY034134.1, X17336.1, HE802059.1, L25818.1 and CY034136.1. Three-dimensional structures of HA have been deposited in the Protein Data Bank (PDB) with PDB ID 1RVT. All requests for raw and analyzed data and materials are promptly reviewed by our institution to verify whether the request is subject to any intellectual property or confidentiality obligations. Any data and materials that can be shared will be released via a material transfer agreement. All other data that support the findings of this study will be provided by the corresponding author upon reasonable request when possible. All data generated or analyzed during this study are included in the published article and its Supplementary Information files. Source data are provided with this paper.

Author information

