How the Monty Hall problem is similar to the false discovery rate in high-throughput data analysis

The Monty Hall problem is arguably one of the most well-known probability problems in the public domain1,2. The problem was named after Monty Hall, the host of the American television game show Let’s Make a Deal. The game has three doors, with a car behind one door and a goat behind each of the other two doors. The contestant does not know which door the car is behind and thus randomly chooses a door. This is where the situation becomes interesting. The host, who can see what is behind the two unchosen doors, opens one unchosen door with a goat behind it and asks the contestant if they would like to switch their already chosen door with the unopened unchosen door. The question is: would switching increase the contestant’s chance of winning?