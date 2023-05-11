scDesign3 generates realistic in silico data for multimodal single-cell and spatial omics

For visual clarity, we plot the relative BIC or AIC (rBIC or rAIC) by re-scaling scDesign3’s marginal BIC or AIC to [0, 1]. a, The scDesign3 rBIC (unsupervised) is negatively correlated with the R2 (supervised). Each R2 was calculated between the set of perturbed or inferred pseudotimes and the set of true pseudotimes in each of the eight datasets (the column names). The P value is from the one-sided test of Spearman’s rank correlation ρ. The true pseudotime is the ground truth used for generating the synthetic data. b, Comparison of the scDesign3 rBIC and the Clustering Deviation Index (CDI) rBIC (rescaled to [0, 1])33. The color scale shows the number of clusters, and the shapes represent clustering algorithms. We found the scDesign3 rBIC (unsupervised) negatively correlated with the ARI (supervised). The P value is from the one-sided test of Spearman’s rank correlation ρ. We also found the scDesign3 rBIC to perform better or similarly to the CDI on six out of the eight datasets (the column names). c, The scDesign3 rAIC (unsupervised) is negatively correlated with the mean cosine similarity (supervised). The mean cosine similarity was calculated between the set of perturbed or inferred locations and the set of true locations in each of the two spatial datasets (the column names). The P value is from the one-sided test of Spearman’s rank correlation ρ. The true locations are the ground truth used for generating the semi-synthetic data. Due to the high complexity of spatial patterns, the scDesign3 rAIC (left) outperformed the scDesign3 rBIC (right) for penalizing the model complexity less.