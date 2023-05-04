Phage collection and isolation procedures

The starting point for the phage screening was a collection of 162 lytic WT phages, 82 were isolated in-house from commercial cocktails and environmental sources, 71 phages were obtained from a phage bank (LyseNTech, Korea) and two phages from ATCC, one phage was donated by the University of Copenhagen and six were obtained from Kirikkale University, Turkey50 (Supplementary Table 1). Phage isolation was carried out by using E. coli strain panels (see E. coli panels and isolation procedures). In brief, 100 μl of overnight cultures of each E. coli strain were mixed with 100 μl of each phage cocktail or wastewater sample. Following 6 min incubation at room temperature (in this period infection should occur), 3 ml of prewarmed top agar containing Ca2+ were added to the E. coli/phage or wastewater mixtures and poured immediately on an LB plate. Alternatively, tenfold dilutions of each cocktail were spotted on lawns prepared with isolation strains. After drying, plates were incubated at 37 °C overnight. Plaques were picked from each plate and resuspended in 500 μl of SM buffer, vortexed and stored at 4 °C. Tenfold dilutions were spotted on the isolation strain which the plaque was originally picked from. To increase the likelihood of obtaining plaques corresponding to single phages, the procedure was repeated at least three times. Lysates were prepared from single plaques picked at the previous round of propagation, DNA was extracted and their genomes were sequenced.

E. coli panels and isolation procedures

Three E. coli panels, one internal SNIPR Biome panel and two clinically relevant panels were included in this study. The internal panel consists of 429 phylogenetically diverse E. coli strains, isolated from the blood of patients with bloodstream infections and urinary tract infections, from feces of humans with no known disease, animals and the environment. The strains cover seven different phylogroups (A, B1, B2, C, D, E and F), 114 MLST groups, serotypes (K- and O-type), antibiotic resistance profiles and different geographical locations of isolation.

The JMI panel comprises 382 strains E. coli clinical collection obtained from JMI Laboratories. These strains were isolated from patients with bloodstream infections hospitalized in hematology and oncology units across four different regions (Asia-Pacific 54 isolates, Europe 161 isolates, Latin America 26 isolates and North America 141 isolates), sourced through the SENTRY Antimicrobial Surveillance Program (2018–2020), which is composed of a network of more than 150 medical centers in more than 28 countries worldwide (https://www.jmilabs.com/sentry-surveillance-program).

Finally, the panel comprising 72 fluoroquinolone-resistant E. coli strains is isolated from either fecal samples or perianal swabs of hematological cancer patients hospitalized for hematopoietic cell transplantation51,52.

E. coli strains were cultivated at 37 °C in LB at 250 rpm in liquid media or on agar plates containing 1.5% (wt/vol) agar. When necessary, cultures were supplemented with ampicillin (100 μg ml−1), kanamycin (50 μg ml−1), gentamicin (15 μg ml−1) or amikacin (50 μg ml−1). All media for the growth of conjugation donor E. coli JKE201 (ref. 53) and its derivatives were supplemented with 1,6-diaminopimelic acid (80 μg ml−1) to complement their auxotrophy.

Both E. coli strain b52, which was used to produce α15.2, α48.4 and α51.5, and E. coli strain b2479, which was selected to produce α20.4, belong to phylogroup A. Strain E. coli b17 was used as colonizing strain in the in vivo efficacy models as the strain is susceptible to all SNIPR001 CAPs and is part of the SNIPR Biome strain bank.

Phage screening by growth kinetics

In vitro susceptibility of the internal E. coli panel (n = 429) to the 162 WT phages was evaluated using a growth kinetics assay. The assay measures the metabolic activity of a bacteria by tracking the reduction of a tetrazolium dye to a purple compound that aggregates during bacterial growth. The colorimetric reading was recorded every 15 min over a 24-h period by using the OmniLog (Biolog)—adapted from ref. 54. The inhibitory area under the curve (iAUC) was calculated from the kinetic curves over the course of the experiment and was defined as the ratio between the normalized AUC of the phage-treated bacterial growth curve and the bacteria-only control. Susceptibility was defined at iAUC values ≥0.2. Prescreening, including 48 phages, was carried out at MOI 10, after which 114 phages were screened at MOI 1.

Calculation of bacterial growth inhibition using iAUC

The growth inhibitory effect of SNIPR001 was determined using growth kinetic curves constructed using the OmniLog apparatus. To limit technical variability in measurement between timepoints, a cubic smoothing spline function was applied to the data in Scala using the ‘umontreal.ssj.functionfit’ package. To identify appropriate ρ and weight variables, every combination of ρ and weight 0.1 and 0.5 was applied in 0.1 increments (that is, 0.1, 0.2, … 0.5). The spline with the lowest mean absolute error was chosen for area under the curve (AUC) calculation. The initial cumulative amount of fluorescent dye at the initial timepoint varies slightly from well to well, leading to artificial inflation of the AUC of certain wells. Using the best smoothed square spline, the mean signal for the first 1.5 h, before any measurable growth, was removed from all growth curves to approximate a zero-growth signal intercept. The total iAUC was calculated as the sum of the Riemann midpoint sums for each timepoint along the smoothed square spline. Lastly, we calculated the iAUC as iAUC = 1 − AUC Sample /AUC Control , where AUC Sample is the AUC of the spline created by a given bacteria and SNIPR001, while AUC Control refers to the AUC of the spline created with a given bacteria without a given phage or CAP, or a combination of those. Thus, iAUC values usually lie between 0 and 1, where 0 indicates no growth inhibition and 1 indicates complete growth inhibition. Some biological and technical noise does result in iAUC values outside these bounds on occasion but is considered negligible.

Host range was calculated as the fraction of a panel that had an iAUC < 0.2 for each repeat. Reported standard deviations were calculated as the deviance in the number of strains with an iAUC < 0.2, and then normalized to the size of the panel, by dividing the s.d. with the size of the panel.

Combination complementarity prediction

Phage and CAP complementarity were evaluated in silico under the assumption of complementarity—if at least one CAP in a combination of phages can strongly inhibit a given bacterial strain, the combination of CAPs is assumed to strongly inhibit that bacterial strain. In in vitro studies, the total host range was estimated by calculating the fraction of a panel that was inhibited by one or more of the members of a given CAP or phage combination. In OmniLog screenings, a strain was considered inhibited if the iAUC of phage was above 0.2 compared to control. When using plaquing results, a strain was considered inhibited if a plaque or lysis zone was observed.

In in vivo studies, the effect of CAP combinations was considered complementary, and the efficacy of individual CAPs was assessed as the log 10 -transformed difference in CFU per gram between a vehicle and a given CAP. The predicted effect of a combination was thus evaluated as the sum of these log 10 reductions for each member of a combination.

In silico marginal host-range calculation

To get an overview of the ability of a CAP to participate in an efficacious CAP combination, we evaluate the marginal host ranges for each CAP. The marginal host range is a measure of the gained host range when a given CAP is incorporated in a combination. This is calculated as the difference in host range between a combination with and without a given CAP of interest. By calculating the marginal host ranges of each combination for each CAP, we can compare the different CAPs with regard to their utility in adding host ranges. However, the composition of the CAP panel can lead to unfair scoring—the addition of a CAP to a combination, where one of the composing CAPs has a very similar inhibitory profile, would have an unfairly low marginal host range. Similarly, if a CAP is added to a combination of CAPs that all have very similar inhibitory profiles, the marginal utility gain would be unfairly high. If the set of CAPs being screened does not equally represent different types of inhibitory profiles, some CAPs will have misleading marginal host-range distributions. To avoid this issue, we do not generate combinations of CAPs that contain multiple CAPs that originate from the same WT phage.

To identify CAPs whose marginal host range tended to be good, we used the mode to differentiate the CAPs. The mode of the distribution for each phage was used to calculate the overall utility of phage using the density() function in R v. 4.1.0.

Engineering phages with a CRISPR-Cas system

Phages were CRISPR–Cas armed by using homologous recombination. We inserted the payload in the region between the pin (encoding the inhibitor of host Lon protease) and vs.7 (encoding a conserved hypothetical protein) gene. Recombination was carried out in bacterial cells during phage propagation. Cells carried a plasmid that served as a recombination template. Recombination template plasmids carried the sequences that were aimed to be inserted into the phage genome between ~200 bp and 700 bp flanking sequences that were homologous to the phage sequences at the insertion site. For each phage, we inserted the type I-E CRISPR–Cas system endogenous to E. coli (Genbank CP032679.1), that is, the cas3 gene (ygcB) and the downstream genes encoding the cascade complex, casA (ygcL), casB (ygcK), casC (ygcJ), casD (ygcI) and casE (ygcH), as well as a CRISPR array targeting selected E. coli sequences. For all CAPs selected, the cas genes originating from E. coli are identical. Insertion of the CRISPR–Cas system resulted in the deletion of ~7 kbp deletion of phage DNA in the pin - vs.7. The sequences of the resulting CAPs were verified by NGS (BaseClear).

Transduction of CGVs in biofilms

E. coli b52 cells were grown in 96-well plates, and biofilms were allowed to develop on peg lids. Each well contained 180 µl M9 medium (Sigma-Aldrich, M6030) supplemented with 20 mM glucose, 2 mM MgSO 4 , 0.1 mM CaCl 2 , 0.1% Amicase (Sigma-Aldrich) and 0.1% mannitol. Wells were inoculated with 1 µl of overnight b52 culture. The peg lid was inserted, and the microtiter plate was incubated statically for 24 h at 37 °C. Next, the peg lid was transferred to a new plate with fresh media without washing, and the plate was incubated for an additional 24 h. After incubation, a new plate was prepared with 100 µl media and 100 µl of CGV transducing particles (~108 particles) in each well (three replicates). Biofilms grown on the pegs were rinsed three times in sterile H 2 O (200 µl) before transferring them on the new plate. The plate was incubated statically for 5 h at 37 °C.

To assay the metabolic activity of cells in the biofilms, lids were rinsed three times in sterile H 2 O (200 µl) before placing them in a plate with 20 µl Alamarblue stain (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 180 µl media in each well. Plates were incubated for 1.5 h at 37 °C and moved to a microplate reader (Synergy H1, Biotek). Fluorescence (excitation, 560 nm; emission, 590 nm) and absorbance (600 nm) were recorded for each well.

The metabolic activities of the biofilms treated with CGVs carrying one of the promoters (P relB or P bolA ) were reported relative to the metabolic activities of biofilms treated with a CGV not carrying a promoter transcribing the cas genes.

Plasmid and strain construction

To construct CGV-EcCas, cas3 and cascade genes from E. coli were amplified and cloned into a ColE1-type plasmid, pZE21 (ref. 55), containing kanamycin, gentamycin and amikacin resistance markers, and oriT RP4.

DNA fragments encoding a 3-spacer array targeting genes in E. coli were synthesized as gBlock fragments (IDT) flanked by AarI restriction enzymes (gB149, gB150, gB152 and gB153; Supplementary Table 6). Similarly, constitutive promoter J23100 (ttgacggctagctcagtcctaggtacagtgctagc) was synthesized as a gBlock fragment (IDT) (gB-d2; Supplementary Table 6) to drive the expression of the CRISPR array. The array contains nucleotides from the genome of E. coli per target locus separated by direct repeats. The protospacer adjacent motif is located adjacent to the selected target sequences in the genome of E. coli.

cas3 and cascade genes from E. coli were amplified with primers containing AarI restriction sites (TH556 and TH558; Supplementary Table 6). Similarly, pM0 constitutive promoter to drive the expression of the cas genes (ggattaacaatataagctgaccttcaagtattgaat) was amplified with primers TH402 and TH403 (Supplementary Table 6). To combine cas3 and cascade genes with the CRISPR array, all plasmids were digested with BsaI and ligated with T4 DNA ligase. Finally, to generate CGV-EcCas, the CRISPR–Cas system was moved into conjugative plasmid pZE21 by InFusion HD cloning using primers TH712 to TH715 (Supplementary Table 6).

Transformation assays

Overnight cultures were diluted (1:100) in fresh LB medium and grown to mid-exponential phase (OD 600 ≈ 0.6). Subsequently, cells were prepared for electroporation and concentrated 50-fold in ice-cold MilliQ water. Cells were then electroporated with appropriate plasmids, allowed to recover for 1 h at 37 °C in super optimal broth, and plated on LB plates supplemented with antibiotics.

Conjugation assays

Conjugation experiments assessing the transfer and killing efficiency of CGV-EcCas were established using E. coli JKE201 as the donor and E. coli clinical isolates as recipients (including target and nontarget and E. coli strains as controls). Plasmids were conjugated into E. coli recipients by liquid mating. Briefly, overnight cultures were diluted (1:100) in fresh LB medium, grown to OD 600 ≈ 0.4, washed, and suspended in fresh LB to OD 600 ≈ 0.25. 125 μl of donor and 25 μl of recipient cell suspensions were mixed for 5:1 mating in a 96-well microplate and incubated for 16 h at 37 °C. The conjugation efficiency was determined by plating a dilution series of conjugation reactions onto LB agar supplemented with antibiotics (to select for the transconjugants). The specific killing efficiency was quantified by plating 90 μl of the conjugation reactions on selective plates. The CGV-EcCas plasmid encodes kanamycin, gentamycin and amikacin resistance to enable selection for transconjugants. Viability was calculated by counting CFUs on the plates, and data were recorded as viable cell concentration (CFU ml−1).

Synchronized CAP infection and cas3 expression assay

An overnight culture of the test strain in LB was 100-fold diluted and incubated to stationary phase in LB at 37 °C with shaking, and 10-ml aliquots were subsequently separated into 50-ml falcon tubes. Each aliquot was then seeded with 50 µl of high-titer lysate of the individual CAPs, and incubation was continued under the same conditions. Additionally, a mock 10 ml LB volume for each CAPs was also seeded with 50 µl of CAP lysates and used for 0 min phage enumeration. At 5 min, 15 min and 30 min postseeding, aliquots were collected for total RNA extraction and phage enumeration. Phage enumeration aliquots were syringe filtered (0.2 µm, Sartorius AG) and subjected to an EoP assay. For total RNA extraction, 1 ml aliquots of individual cultures were centrifuged at 13.3kg using a table-top centrifuge for 15 s, and supernatants were discarded. Then, pellets were immediately resuspended in cold RNA Later (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AM7020) and stored at −20 °C until extraction. Total RNA was extracted using a GeneElute Total RNA kit (Sigma-Aldrich) following the manufacturer’s protocol for extraction of RNA from bacteria. After the first elution, 1 µl of Dnase I (1 U µl−1) was added and incubated overnight at 37 °C. The reaction was terminated by incubation at 70 °C for 15 min. The RNA was re-purified on a GeneElute column and eluted in 35 µl of kit elution buffer. Total RNA concentration was estimated on a NanoDrop instrument (Thermo Fisher Scientific, One/OneC), and 0.5–2 µg of RNA was added to a cDNA synthesis reaction containing SuperScriptIII RT enzyme (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and random decamers to prime synthesis in a 20-µl reaction volume. The cDNA reaction was diluted to 100 µl in water. RT-PCR was conducted in triplicate using 5 µl of cDNA as template, 10 µl of Power SYBR Green PCR Master mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 0.2 µM of each PCR primer. PCRs were performed on an AB QuantStudio5 system (Applied Biosystems) using the standard two-step thermocycling protocol for Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix with 60 °C annealing/extension. The forward and reverse primers for gapA (reference gene) were 5′-cgctaacttcgacaaatatgctggc-3′, and 5′-aggacgggatgatgttctgggaa-3′, and for cas3 were 5′-caagtatgctaccaacggctaaag-3′ and 5′- ccaatcaaaatcaacgtcgagtga-3′. Single PCR products were confirmed for these primer pairs by melting curve analysis. Relative levels of transcripts were estimated using tenfold dilutions of purified PCR products as standards, and values were expressed as the ratio of cas3 to gapA transcripts.

Phage competition assay

Lysates of the two phages were mixed at 9:1 (WT:CAP) ratio and the phage mixtures were added to 10 ml 2xYT medium containing 10 mM CaCl 2 and 20 mM MgCl 2 , and 100 µl overnight of E. coli strain b230, serving as a target for both competing phages. After 2 h incubation in a 37 °C shaking incubator, the cultures were centrifuged and 1 µl of the supernatant was added to a new b230 culture. The same steps were repeated twice.

The ratio of phages was assessed by PCR with three primers, resulting in two specific products, one for the WT phage and one for the CAP (α15/15.2—5′-ttcattgcgtatttgtagatgaagctc-3′, 5′-cttttcagacttatcttgcgtttcttaagaagttctacaagttct-3′, 5′-gtacgactgattgatcccaccagc-3′; α20/20.4—5′-atggcttttattgctaccgggt-3′, 5′-aaatctagagcggttcagtactcaaggaaatcatcccagaaactc-3′, 5′-tgctatctttggctccactgtgat-3′). PCR products were separated on a 1% agarose gel and DNA bands were stained by SYBRsafe and visualized and quantified by the ChemiDoc XRS + System (model 1708265, Bio-Rad). The background-corrected intensity of the band corresponding to the WT phage was divided by the intensity of the band corresponding to the CAP in the same lane, to obtain the ratio of the two band intensities (WT/CAP). The fraction of CAP compared to the total phage content (WT + CAP) was determined based on the calibration curve, which was made by using a set of different mixtures of the two phages and fitting a curve to the measured band intensity ratios (WT/CAP). The estimated error of the reported values is less than 20%.

Lawn killing assay

An overnight culture of the test strain in LB was adjusted to 109 CFU ml−1. Hundred µl aliquots of CFU ml−1 adjusted strain was mixed with 100 µl of 109 PFU ml−1 to achieve a multiplicity of infection of 1 of either CAP α15.2 or WT α15 in 15 ml falcon tubes, mixed with 3 ml of molten and pretempered top agar and spread on LB plates. After lawns were solidified, plates were incubated at 37 °C overnight, and the total number of surviving colonies was counted for CAP α15.2 or WT α15 groups the next day. Assays were performed as independent biological duplicates where each experiment comprised ten technical replicates. Statistical significance was established using both replicates using a two-sided Mann–Whitney U test.

Generalized transduction assay

The transduction ability of each CAP was evaluated via the generalized transduction assay. Briefly, transducing lysates were prepared by propagating each CAP on E. coli MG1655 lamB::Cm. This strain was modified from the WT MG1655 (700926, American Type Culture Collection) to carry a chloramphenicol selection marker. Experiments were conducted in parallel with the well-characterized lytic T4 phage (negative control), and its transducing mutant T4GT7 (ref. 56; positive control). Following this step, the WT E. coli MG1655 strain was infected at an OD 600 of 0.3 with each transducing lysate at MOI of 0.5, 0.1 and 0.01, and spread on LB plates containing chloramphenicol. Next day, the number of transductant colonies was recorded for each CAP and control and different MOIs. The frequency of transduction was calculated as the number of transductants divided by the titer of the transducing lysate.

Sequence analysis of CAPs

Sequences of the individual SNIPR001 CAPs were analyzed for the presence of antibiotic resistance, virulence genes and lysogeny associates genes (transposases and integrases) using databases (Extended Data Table 2). Furthermore, for release criteria during the CMC process (Supplementary Table 2), phage samples were analyzed using whole genome sequencing. This typically results in >1000× coverage of the whole phage genome. Assemblies are constructed by down-sampling the data to 1000× average coverage for the phage and assembling using SKESA. To detect differences between samples and to detect nonmajority mutations the raw reads were mapped back to the assembly using BWA (version 0.7.17).

Phage specificity assay using liquid killing assay

SNIPR001 CAPs (α15.2, α20.4, α48.4 and α51.5) and SNIPR001 killing specificity were evaluated via a biopotency assay against a panel of human-relevant, aerobic (n = 6) and anaerobic (n = 3) bacterial strains. An E. coli strain b2480 was included as a positive control for phage-mediated killing (Extended Data Table 3).

In brief, overnight cultures were adjusted to 106 CFU ml−1 in LB broth. SNIPR001 CAPs or SNIPR001 (in which each CAP was combined in equal ratio) were added at an MOI of 1 before incubation for 4 h. Untreated bacteria were cultured in parallel as controls for bacterial growth. CFU counts were recorded at 0 h and 4 h post phage treatment, and data are represented as Δlog 10 CFU ml−1 by subtracting the initial inoculum (0 h) from the assay endpoint CFU per milliliter (4 h).

CMC

The in vitro stability of phages was assessed by following the potency of CAPs in the formulation buffer overtime at 2–8 °C and at accelerated temperature (40 °C). Polypropylene cryovials were filled with one milliliter of each phage for storage at the appropriate temperature. At each timepoint, the potency of each phage was assessed by EoP method in triplicates. T 0 was measured before the initiation of storage.

Spotting assay and EoP

For counting of phage titers, phage lysates or the equal volume mix of SNIPR001 CAPs were serially diluted tenfold in SM buffer or PBS, respectively. Bacterial lawns were prepared by adding 100 µl or 300 µl of bacterial overnight culture to 3 ml or 10 ml of 0.5% top agar (containing Ca2+ and Mg2+), which was vortexed briefly and poured onto a round or square LB plate. Five microliters of the dilution series of test phages were then spotted on lawns and left to dry at room temperature with an open lid before incubation at 37 °C overnight. The strains b52, b2479 and b17 were used as controls of the assay and included in each round of assays.

The next day, results were assessed (Extended Data Table 4). In this assay, a susceptible strain is defined as one producing plaques that are countable in PFU per milliliter as well as one without visible plaques but demonstrating impairment of bacterial growth (that is, lysis zones). Coverage defines the percentage of the total number of susceptible strains. Images of all plates were recorded. Figures illustrating EoP results first had titers log 10 transformed and then standard deviances and averages were calculated subsequently. The clinical panels and control strains were tested in two independent experiments.

Animals and housing

Mouse studies were performed with female CD-1 IGS mice (approximately 6–7 weeks of age upon arrival) from Charles River. The animals were housed in groups of three to five mice per cage within a climate-controlled room (temperature, 20–23 °C; relative humidity, 30–70%) under a 12 h light/12 h dark cycle (illuminated, 07:00–19:00). Standard pelleted chow and tap water were available ad libitum. Animals were allowed an acclimatization period of at least 7 d before the start of the experimental procedures. Thirty female Göttingen minipigs (approximately 4–7 months of age upon arrival) from Ellegaard Göttingen minipigs A/S were used for tolerability and kinetic studies. Animals were allowed an acclimatization period of at least 14 d before the start of experiments. Pigs were housed in groups of two to three animals and given standard pig diet twice daily and tap water was available ad libitum. All procedures were conducted in accordance with guidelines from the Danish Animal Experiments Inspectorate, Ministry of Environment and Food of Denmark and in accordance with the institutional license (BioAdvice, animal license 2015-15-0201-00540).

Mouse gut colonization model

The mouse gut colonization model was adapted from ref. 44. Briefly, pretreatment with streptomycin (5 g l−1) in the drinking water was given 3 d before inoculation with E. coli b17 to decrease the level of native bacteria. On day 0, an inoculum of 3 × 107 CFU of E. coli b17 was prepared from a frozen glycerol stock and administered to all mice in 0.25 ml by oral gavage.

Treatment was administered three times daily for 2 d starting 2 d after inoculation. Right before each administration, the four CAPs were mixed in a 1:1:1:1 ratio to form SNIPR001 at a high, medium or low concentration resulting in dose levels of 2 × 1011, 2 × 109 and 1 × 107 PFU. At the time of treatment, mice were administered 0.1 ml of 10% sodium bicarbonate by oral gavage followed by the oral administration of 0.3 ml of SNIPR001, saline (vehicle) or 43.5 mg kg−1 gentamicin.

CAP recovery and tolerability studies

Göttingen minipigs were first given a cocktail of antibiotic comprising neomycin (60 mg kg−1, orally, once daily for 4 d) and cefquinome (2 mg kg−1, intramuscular once daily for 3 d) before SNIPR001 or single CAP administration to decrease the level of Gram-negative bacteria in the GI tract and therefore limiting phage replication. Animals were then fasted overnight and lightly sedated before administration of a single CAP, or SNIPR001 cocktail, once orally at 2 × 1012 PFU in 100 ml, following an oral administration of 50 ml of 10% sodium bicarbonate. Fecal samples were collected daily for CAPs quantification by plaque assay. In addition, for the tolerability study, blood samples were collected for hematology and blood chemistry analysis, including C-reactive protein, and plaque assay. Animals were closely monitored following SNIPR001 administration, and their body temperature was recorded regularly.

Quantification of E. coli b17 and CAPs in feces

Fecal samples were homogenized and serially diluted in SM buffer. Triplicates of 10 μl of each dilution were then spotted on McConkey agar plates (Sigma-Aldrich, M7408) supplemented with streptomycin (1 mg ml−1) and incubated for 12–16 h at 37 °C for E. coli enumeration.

Plaque assays were performed for enumeration of CAPs in feces samples. Briefly, homogenized samples were centrifuged at 10,000g for 10 min, and the supernatant was serially diluted. Triplicates of 10 μl of each dilution were spotted on an E. coli b17 overlay and incubated for 12–16 h at 37 °C.

To quantify the presence of in vivo resistors, three colonies from each mouse fecal sample in the medium dose group at three different time points were picked from the McConkey agar plates. Colonies were incubated for 12–16 h at 37 °C in LB broth and used to make top agar overlays on LB agar plates. Then, plates were dried for 15 min in the LAF bench. The SNIPR001 cocktail, as well as the four individual CAPs, were spotted as a dilution series from 1 × 105 PUF ml−1 stocks. As a control, a top agar overlay of colonization strain E. coli b17 was spotted in the same way. Plates were left to dry in the LAF bench with the lid on and subsequently incubated upside down for 12–16 h at 37 °C.

Whole genome sequencing of E. coli strains from JMI

Total genomic DNA was extracted and purified using the KingFisher Cell and Tissue DNA kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in a robotic KingFisher Flex Magnetic Particle Processor (Thermo Fisher Scientific) workstation.

Total genomic DNA was used as input material for library construction. DNA libraries were prepared using the Nextera XT library construction protocol and index kit (Illumina) and sequenced on a MiSeq Sequencer (Illumina) using MiSeq Reagent Kits v3 (600 cycles).

Resistance phenotype definitions

The extended-spectrum β-lactamase-phenotype was defined for E. coli as a minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) value ≥2 mg l−1 for ceftriaxone, ceftazidime and/or aztreonam (https://clsi.org/).

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales was defined as any isolate displaying imipenem, doripenem and/or meropenem resistance with MIC > 2 mg l−1 (https://clsi.org/).

Assembly of whole-genome sequencing data

Raw sequencing reads were trimmed using Trimmomatic57 (version 0.39) with the settings ‘LEADING:3 TRAILING:3 SLIDINGWINDOW:4:15 MINLEN:36’. Trimmed reads were assembled using SPAdes58 (version 3.14.1) with default settings. Contigs shorter than 500 bp or with a sequencing depth below two times were removed from the final assemblies.

Comparative genomic methods for clinical E. coli strains

MLST was performed using MLST2 (ref. 59) on the assembled genomes of the E. coli bacteria using default settings, with the MLST database downloaded on 1 July 2021, from the MLST2 repository (https://bitbucket.org/genomicepidemiology/mlst_db/src/master/). Phylogroup classification was conducted using ClermonTyping60 on the assembled E. coli genomes using default settings. Distance matrices for phylogenetic tree construction were generated using MASH61 with a k-mer size of 21 and 10,000 sketches per genome. Sketches were then compared to create the MASH distance in a pairwise manner to create a distance matrix of E. coli genomes.

Phage synteny analysis

To generate the synteny plot, WT sequences of the four phages included in the final cocktail, plus the two closely related and well-known reference phages (RB69 AY303349.1 and T2 NC_054931.1) were annotated with RAST to extract predicted protein sequences. All protein sequences for each phage were queried again all other phage genomes using tblastn (v 2.12.0), with an E-value cutoff of 1 × 10−10. The synteny plot was then generated using a custom Python (v 3.7.10) script (see Data availability), using the drawSvg library (v 1.9.0). The plot shows the phage genomes in order of similarity and displays all tblastn hits as synteny blocks shaded by their protein identity. The proteins of the two reference phages were manually classified as belonging to each of the functional groups ‘DNA metabolism’, ‘structure’ or ‘other’ and colored accordingly.

Data processing and visualization

Figures and key statistics were generated using R version 4.1.0. For figure generation, the following packages were used: RcolorBrewer v. 1.1-2, ape v. 5.5, ggsignif v. 0.6.2, ggpubr v. 0.4.0, matrixStats 0.59, reshape2 v. 1.4.4, ggimage v. 0.3.0, here v. 1.0.1, purr v. 0.3.4, ggtree62 v. 3.0.2, systemfonts v. 1.0.2, Cairo v. 1.5-12.2, cowplot v. 1.1.1, reaxxl v. 1.3.1, ggplot2 v.3.3.3, openxlsx, v. 4.2.3, patchwork v. 1.1.1, dplyr v. 1.0.7 and ggh4x v. 0.2.3. Averages and standard deviations are calculated after transforming the values to the scale shown on a given figure, for example when a log 10 scale is used, the averages and standard deviations are calculated after log 10 transformation.

Reporting summary

