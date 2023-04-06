Preparation of IVT transcribed tRNAs

A total of nine unmodified IVT tRNAs with diverse lengths and sequences (Supplementary Table 1) were prepared as previously described147. In brief, each tRNA was assembled using six DNA oligonucleotides that were first annealed and then ligated between HindIII and BamHI restriction sites of the plasmid pUC19. BstNI-linearized plasmids were used to perform the IVT with T7 RNA polymerase, according to standard protocols148. Transcripts were separated by 8 M urea/10% polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis. The tRNA was identified by UV shadowing, electroeluted and ethanol precipitated, and the tRNA pellet was resuspended in RNAse-free water. The integrity of the IVT tRNA products was confirmed (Supplementary Fig. 25) by running 200 ng of each sample on a 7 M urea/15% polyacrylamide gel (Life Technologies, EC6885BOX) in 1× TBE Buffer, using the Low Range ssRNA as a ladder (New England Biolabs (NEB), N0364S). Then, 2× RNA Loading Dye (Thermo Fisher Scientific, R0641) was added to each sample and ladder to a final volume of 1×, and the samples and ladder were heated at 95 °C for 3 minutes and cooled on ice before running. The gel was incubated in 1× TBE Buffer with 1× SYBR Gold Nucleic Acid Dye for 10–15 minutes with gentle agitation and visualized using a Bio-Rad Molecular Imager FX (ex: 495 nm, em: 537 nm).

Removal of 5′ triphosphate of IVT tRNAs

The 5′ triphosphate was converted to 5′ monophosphate by incubating 1 µl of RppH enzyme (NEB, M0356S) per 100 ng of input IVT tRNAs, with 1× ThermoPol Buffer (NEB, B9004S), in a total reaction volume of 30 µl at 37 °C for 2 hours. The reaction was inactivated by adding 0.6 µl of 500 mM EDTA and incubating at 65 °C for 5 minutes, followed by cleanup using a Zymo RNA Clean and Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, R1016), following the manufacturer’s instructions to retain RNAs ≥17 nt.

Yeast strains and culturing

S. cerevisiae parental strain (BY4741), Pus1 KO strain (BY4741 MATa pus1::KAN), Pus4 KO strain (BY4741 MATa pus4::KAN) and Pus7 KO strain (BY4741 MATa pus7::KAN) were obtained from the Yeast Knockout Collection (Dharmacon) and grown under standard conditions overnight in 4 ml of YPD medium (1% yeast extract, 2% Bacto Peptone and 2% dextrose) at 30 °C. The next day, cultures were diluted to 0.0001 OD 600 in 200 ml of YPD and grown overnight at 30 °C with shaking (250 r.p.m.). When cultures reached the mid-exponential growth phase (between OD 600 0.5), the WT culture was divided into 3 × 50 ml subcultures, which were then incubated for 1 hour at 30 °C (control), 45 °C (heat stress) or in 2 mM H 2 0 2 (oxidative stress). The Pus4 culture was divided into 1 × 50 ml culture and incubated at 30 °C. After incubation, cultures were quickly transferred into a pre-chilled 50-ml Falcon tube and centrifuged at 3,000g for 5 minutes at 4 °C, followed by two washes with water, and then pellets were snap-frozen at −80 °C. Biological replicates were performed on consecutive days.

RNA extraction from yeast cultures

Snap-frozen yeast pellets were resuspended in 660 µl of TRIzol Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 15596018) with 340 µl of acid-washed and autoclaved 425–600-µm glass beads (Sigma-Aldrich, G8772). The cells were disrupted by vortexing on top speed for seven cycles of 15 seconds and chilling the samples on ice for 30 seconds between cycles. The samples were then incubated at room temperature for 5 minutes, and 200 µl of chloroform was added. After briefly vortexing the suspension, the samples were incubated for 5 minutes at room temperature and centrifuged at 14,000g for 15 minutes at 4 °C. The upper aqueous phase was transferred to a new tube. To precipitate RNA, 1× volume of molecular-grade isopropanol and 1 µl of GlycoBlue co-precipitant (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AM9515) were added and mixed by inverting and incubated for 10 minutes at room temperature. The samples were centrifuged at 14,000g for 15 minutes at 4 °C, and the pellet was then washed with ice-cold 70% ethanol. The pellet was resuspended in nuclease-free water after air drying for 5 minutes on the benchtop, and the RNA purity was measured using a NanoDrop 1000 spectrophotometer. The samples were treated with Turbo DNase (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AM2238) and subsequently cleaned up using a Zymo RNA Clean and Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, R1016) following the manufacturers’ instructions to retain RNAs ≤200 nt. In brief, 1× volume of RNA Binding Buffer was combined with 1× volume of 100% ethanol. Then, 2× volume of the RNA Binding Buffer and ethanol solution was added to the reaction, transferred to a Zymo-IC column and spun at ≥12,000g at room temperature for 1 minute. Next, 1× volume of 100% ethanol was added to the flow-through, which contains the 17–200-nt fraction, and this was transferred to a new Zymo-IC column and spun at ≥12,000g at room temperature for 1 minute. Then, 400 µl of RNA Prep Buffer was added to the column and spun at ≥12,000g at room temperature for 1 minutes, and then 800 µl of RNA Wash Buffer was added, and the column was spun at >12,000g at room temperature for 2 minutes, transferred to a fresh collection tube and spun for 1 minute. The RNA was eluted in nuclease-free water. RNA concentration was determined using Qubit Fluorometric Quantitation; RNA purity was measured with a NanoDrop 1000 spectrophotometer; and the RNA electropherogram was obtained using Agilent 4200 TapeStation RNA HS ScreenTape Assay (Supplementary Fig. 24a).

tRNA deacylation

Commercial S. cerevisiae tRNAPhe (Sigma-Aldrich, R4018), commercial S. cerevisiae total tRNA (Sigma-Aldrich, AM7119) and tRNAs purified from S. cerevisiae BY4741 WT and Pus4 KO cultures were resuspended in 10 µl of nuclease-free water and deacylated in 95 µl of 100 mM Tris-HCl (pH 9.0) at 37 °C for 30 minutes. Deacylated tRNAs were recovered using Zymo RNA Clean and Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, R1016), following the manufacturer’s instructions to retain RNAs ≥17 nt but increasing the ethanol concentration to 1.3× after the RNA Prep Buffer step. The tRNA profiles were confirmed using Agilent 4200 TapeStation RNA HS ScreenTape Assay (Supplementary Fig. 24b).

Nanopore tRNA sequencing library preparation (Nano-tRNAseq)

tRNA libraries were prepared using the SQK-RNA002 kit (ONT) with some protocol alterations as described here. All oligonucleotides used in this study were obtained from Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) (Supplementary Table 25). The 5′ RNA splint adapter (/5/rCrCrUrArArGrArGrCrArArGrArArGrArArGrCrCrUrGrGrN) was designed to be complementary to the 3′ NCCA overhang of mature tRNAs, and the 3′ splint RNA:DNA adapter (/5Phos/rGrGrCrUrUrCrUrUrCrUrUrGrCrUrCrUrUrArGrGrArArArArArArArArArAAAA) was designed to be complementary to the rest of the 5′ RNA splint adapter, with a short poly(A) segment for the RTA adapter to anneal to (Fig. 1b and Extended Data Fig. 1). The 5′ and 3′ splint adapters were prepared at a 1:1 molar ratio in a solution of 10 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.5), 50 mM NaCl and 1 µl of RNasin Ribonuclease Inhibitor (Promega, N251A), with a final concentration of 50 ng µl−1 and heated to 75 °C for 15 seconds and cooled to 25 °C at a rate of 0.1 °C s−1 to hybridize the adapters. DNA oligos with the same sequence as ONT RTA adapters were ordered from IDT and annealed in the same manner as the 5′ and 3′ splint adapters. Deacylated tRNAs were ligated to the pre-annealed 5′ and 3′ splint adapters at a molar ratio of 1.2:1 (assuming an average tRNA length of 90 nt). The ligation was carried out at room temperature for 2 hours in a total reaction volume of 50 µl with 20% PEG 8000 (NEB, B10048), 1× T4 RNA Ligase 2 Buffer (NEB, B0239S), 4 µl of 6 mg ml−1 recombinant E. coli T4 RNA 2 Ligase (made in-house; see below) and 1 µl of RNasin Ribonuclease Inhibitor (Promega, N251A). A 2× volume of room-temperature-equilibrated AMPure RNAClean XP beads (Beckman Coulter, A63987) was then added to the reaction, pipetting gently up and down, and incubated for 15 minutes at room temperature on a Hula Mixer. The beads were washed with freshly prepared 70% ethanol and left to air dry. The samples were eluted by resuspending the beads in nuclease-free water and incubating them for 10 minutes at room temperature on a Hula Mixer. The RNA concentration was determined using RNA HS Qubit Fluorometric Quantification. Then, 200 ng of 5′ and 3′ ligated tRNAs were ligated to the pre-annealed RTA adapters at a molar ratio of 1:2 (roughly 4.3 pmol tRNAs to 8.6 pmol of RTA adapter). The ligation was carried out at room temperature for 30 minutes in a total reaction volume of 15 µl with 1× Quick Ligation Reaction buffer (NEB, B6058S), 1.5 μl of T4 DNA Ligase (NEB, M0202M, 2,000,000 units per milliliter) and 0.5 µl of RNasin Ribonuclease Inhibitor (Promega, N251A). After ligation, a reverse transcription master mix of 13 µl of nuclease-free water, 2 µl of 10 mM dNTPs (NEB, N0447S), 8 µl of 5× Maxima H Minus Reverse Transcriptase Buffer and 2 µl of Maxima H Minus Reverse Transcriptase (Life Technologies, EP0751) were added directly to the reaction, mixed well by pipetting and incubated at 60 °C for 1 hour, 85 °C for 5 minutes and then brought to 4 °C. The linearized tRNAs were cleaned up using 2× AMPure RNAClean XP beads as described for the ligation reaction. Finally, the ONT RMX sequencing adapters were ligated at room temperature for 30 minutes in a total reaction volume of 40 µl with 1× Quick Ligation Reaction buffer (NEB, B6058S), 3 μl of T4 DNA Ligase (NEB, M0202M, 2,000,000 units per milliliter) and 6 µl of RMX adapters. A 2× volume of AMPure RNAClean XP beads was then added and mixed into the reaction by pipetting gently up and down and incubated for 10 minutes at room temperature on a Hula Mixer. The sample was washed twice with 150 μl of WSB (Wash Buffer), in which the pellet was resuspended by flicking the tube. The sample was eluted in 20 μl of ELB (Elution Buffer) and incubated for 10 minutes at room temperature on a Hula Mixer. The final library was prepared by adding 17.5 μl of nuclease-free water and 37.5 μl of vortexed RRB and kept on ice until loading. The MinION flow cell (FLO-MIN-106) was quality controlled, primed and loaded as per the standard ONT SQK-RNA002 protocol.

Alternative nanopore tRNA sequencing strategies tested

Below we describe the initial strategies tested to build nanopore tRNA DRS libraries (Strategy A and Strategy B), which are not recommended. However, details to build them are included below to ensure that all results included in this work can be reproduced if desired.

Strategy A

tRNA DRS libraries were prepared using the SQK-RNA002 kit (ONT) with some protocol alterations as described here for the following library preparation protocol strategies (Extended Data Fig. 1). Deacylated tRNAs were polyadenylated using E. coli poly(A) polymerase (NEB, M0276S) at 37 °C for 30 minutes following the manufacturer’s instructions. The 5′ RNA splint adapter, as used in Nano-tRNAseq and all library preparation strategies described, was ligated to poly(A)-tailed tRNAs at a molar ratio of 2:1. The reaction was carried out overnight at 4 °C with 20% PEG 8000, 1× T4 RNA Ligase 2 Buffer, 4 µl of 6 mg ml−1 recombinant E. coli T4 RNA 2 Ligase and 1 µl of RNaseOUT (Invitrogen, 18080051), in a total reaction volume of 50 µl. A 1.8× volume of AMPure RNAClean XP beads was then added and mixed into the reaction by pipetting gently up and down and incubated for 15 minutes at room temperature on a Hula Mixer. The beads were washed with freshly prepared 70% ethanol and left to air dry. To elute, the beads were resuspended in nuclease-free water and incubated for 10 minutes at room temperature on a Hula Mixer. RNA concentration was determined using Qubit Fluorometric Quantification. The ligation of RTA and RMX adapters, final library preparation steps and flowcell quality control and loading are as described in Nano-tRNAseq.

Strategy B

tRNA DRS libraries were prepared using the SQK-RNA002 kit (ONT) with some protocol alterations as described here for the following library preparation protocol strategies (Extended Data Fig. 1). The 5′ splint RNA adapter (/5/rCrCrUrArArGrArGrCrArArGrArArGrArArGrCrCrU rGrGrN) and ONT RTA adapter oligo A were annealed in a molar ratio of 1:1 as described above. The annealed 5′ splint RNA adapter and 3′ splint DNA adapter were ligated to 5′ monophosphate, deacylated tRNAs and cleaned up using the same protocol as in Strategy A. The ligation of RMX adapters, final library preparation steps and flowcell quality control and loading are as described in Nano-tRNAseq.

Recombinant protein expression of E. coli T4 RNA Ligase 2

The codon-optimized sequence of E. coli T4 RNA Ligase 2 (T4RNL2) ORF DNA was ordered from IDT and cloned into the expression plasmid pETM14 in frame, with a coding sequence of a hexa-histidine tag followed by a 3C PreScission cleavage recognition sequence. The protein expression and purification were performed in the Protein Technologies Unit at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG), following previously described procedures101. For long-term storage at −80 °C, glycerol was added to a final concentration of 10%. For assays, 6 mg ml−1 recombinant E. coli T4 RNA 2 Ligase was kept in 10 mM Tris-HCl, 50 mM KCl, 35 mM (NH 4 ) 2 SO 4 , 0.1 mM DTT, 0.1 mM EDTA and 50% glycerol at −20 °C.

Gel purification of tRNAs and LC–MS/MS

Gel-purified tRNAs were only used for LC–MS/MS. First, 5 µg of the 17–200-nt fraction of each sample, and commercial S. cerevisiae tRNAPhe and total tRNA, which served as size markers, were prepared in 2× RNA loading dye (NEB, B0363A) and heat denatured at 94 °C for 5 minutes. Running samples were loaded into 15% 7 M TBE-urea gels (Life Technologies, EC6885BOX) with a lane left free between each sample to avoid cross-contamination and run in 1× TBE at 100 V until the bromophenol blue marker was at three-quarters of the way down the gel. The gel was post-stained in the dark in 1× TBE with 1× SYBR Gold (Invitrogen, S11494) for 5 minutes. Gels were transferred to copier transparency film (Niceday, 607510), and, using UV underlighting, the gel region corresponding to tRNAs (Supplementary Fig. 24c) was excised using a sterile scalpel and transferred into a Zymo-Spin IV Column from the ZR small-RNA PAGE Recovery Kit (Zymo Research, R1070). tRNAs were extracted from the gel as per manufacturer instructions, and the extracted tRNA profiles were confirmed using Agilent 4200 TapeStation RNA HS ScreenTape Assay (Supplementary Fig. 24d). Then, 500 ng of gel-purified tRNAs were digested at 37 °C for 1 hour using Nucleoside Digestion Mix (NEB, M0649), following manufacturer instructions. The nucleoside digestion solution was then desalted using HyperSep SpinTip Column (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 60109-404). First, the column was washed with 40 μl of 60% acetonitrile by centrifuging at 100g for 10 minutes and then washed with 40 μl of 0.1% formic acid by centrifuging at 100g for 5 minutes. The digested sample was combined with 30 μl of formic acid, added to the column and collected in a fresh collection tube by centrifuging at 100g for 10 minutes. The flow-through was re-applied to the column and centrifuged at 100g for 10 minutes. Now bound to the column, the sample was washed with 40 μl of 0.1% formic acid by centrifuging at 100g for 5 minutes. Next, 40 μl of 60% acetonitrile was added to the column, and the sample was eluted by centrifuging at 100g for 5 minutes. The CRG/UPF Proteomics Facility conducted LC–MS/MS of S. cerevisiae tRNA modifications. In brief, 125 ng of each digested and desalted sample was analyzed by LC–MS/MS using a 40-minute gradient on an Orbitrap XL. As a quality control, ribonucleoside standards were run between samples to prevent carryover and to assess the instrument performance (see Supplementary Table 19 for raw data and Supplementary Table 20 for normalized data). Heat stress replicate 2 had an altered chromatographic profile with significantly less Ψ than all other samples and was, therefore, discarded from the analysis.

tRNA reverse transcription optimization

IVT tRNAs and commercial S. cerevisiae tRNAPhe were poly(A) tailed (as described in Strategy A) and used for reverse transcription tests. For the SuperScript II, 100 ng of poly(A)-tailed RNA, 1 µl of 100 µM 3′ reverse transcription test adapter (see Supplementary Table 25 for oligonucleotides) and 1 µl of 10 mM dNTP (Promega, M750B) were combined in a total reaction volume of 12 µl, incubated at 65 °C for 5 minutes and then chilled on ice. Then, 4 µl of either 5× first-strand (FS) buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 18064014) or 5× FS buffer supplemented with 65 mM MnCl 2 , 1 µl of 0.1 M DTT, 1 µl of RNaseOUT and 1 µl of SuperScript II reverse transcriptase (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 18064014) were added, and the reaction was incubated at 42 °C for 1 hour and inactivated by heating at 70 °C for 15 minutes, followed by RNAse digestion. For SuperScript IV, 100 ng of poly(A)-tailed RNA, 1 µl of 100 µM 3′ reverse transcription test adapter and 1 µl of 10 mM dNTP were combined in a total reaction volume of 12 µl, incubated at 65 °C for 5 minutes and then chilled on ice. Then, 4 µl of 5× SuperScript IV reverse transcription buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 18090010), 1 µl of 0.1 M DTT, 1 µl of RNaseOUT and 1 µl of SuperScript IV reverse transcriptase (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 18090010) were added, and the reaction was incubated at 55 °C or 60 °C for 1 hour and inactivated by heating at 85 °C for 5 minutes, followed by RNAse digestion. For TGIRT, 100 ng of poly(A)-tailed RNA, 1 µl of 100 µM 3′ reverse transcription test adapter, 4 µl of 5× TGIRT reverse transcription buffer, 1 µl of 0.1 M DTT, 1 µl of TGIRT-III (InGex, TGIRT50) and 1 µl of RNaseOUT were combined in a total reaction volume of 19 µl and incubated at room temperature for 30 minutes. Then, 1 µl of 10 mM dNTPs was added, and the reaction was incubated at 60 °C for 1 hour and inactivated by heating at 75 °C for 15 minutes, followed by RNAse digestion. For Maxima, 100 ng of poly(A)-tailed RNA, 1 µl of 100 µM 3′ reverse transcription test adapter and 1 µl of 10 mM dNTP were combined in a total reaction volume of 12 µl, incubated at 65 °C for 5 minutes and then chilled on ice. Then, 4 µl of 5× Maxima reverse transcription buffer, 1 µl of RNaseOUT and 1 µl of Maxima H Minus reverse transcriptase (Thermo Fisher Scientific, EP0751) were added, and the reaction was incubated at 55 °C or 60 °C for 1 hour and inactivated by heating at 85 °C for 5 minutes, followed by RNAse digestion. After reverse transcription, the RNA was digested by adding 1.5 µl of RNase Cocktail Enzyme Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AM2286) to the reaction and incubating at 37 °C for 10 minutes. The reactions were cleaned up using 1.5× AMPure XP beads as described, and the tRNA cDNA and input poly(A) tRNA was run on TapeStation using the RNA HS assay.

S. cerevisiae tRNA reference set

Reference sequences for mature S. cerevisiae tRNAs were retrieved from GtRNAdb2 (ref. 149). GtRNAdb2 reports 275 tRNA sequences annotated in the S. cerevisiae genome. Most tRNA isoacceptors (that is, with the same anticodon) have multiple copies; for example, Asp-GTC and Gly-GCC have 16 copies each, and most of these copies are identical—only 54 unique, mature tRNA sequences exist. From these, 12 sequences are highly similar to other tRNA genes, having 95–99% identity (Supplementary Table 26) with another tRNA gene; for example, Asp-GTC-1 and Asp-GTC-2 have an identity of 96.9%. To facilitate reliable alignment and accurate tRNA quantification, we kept the 42 sequences that were at least 5% divergent at nucleotide level (including ligated 5′ and 3′ oligos), which kept one reference tRNA gene per tRNA isoacceptor. The final reference file used in this work is available in the GitHub repository (https://github.com/novoalab/Nano-tRNAseq). Modifications for S. cerevisiae tRNAs were obtained from MODOMICS22, and the canonical position was manually curated using published literature (Supplementary Table 18)3,25,117,150.

Basecalling and mapping tRNA reads

Reads were basecalled using Guppy basecaller version 3.6.1 in high-accuracy (hac) mode. All Us were converted to Ts before mapping. Basecalled reads were mapped using minimap2 version 2.17-r941 with recommended parameters (-ax map-on -k15) or sensitive parameters (-ax map-ont -k5) or BWA version 0.7.17-r1188. For BWA, two modes (MEM and SW) were tested, and several sets of parameters were invoked as follows (ordered from the most stringent to the least stringent settings): (1) bwa mem -W13 -k6 -xont2d; (2) bwa mem -W13 -k6 -xont2d -T20; (3) bwa mem -W13 -k6 -xont2d -T10; (4) bwa mem -W9 -k5 -xont2d -T10; and (5) bwa sw -z10 -a2 -b1 -q2 -r1 (Supplementary Table 3). Reads mapping to the reverse strand (antisense) were assigned as ‘wrong alignments’. We selected the best-performing algorithm and parameters (bwa mem -W13 -k6 -xont2d -T20) by comparing the number of uniquely aligned reads and the number of wrong alignments (Supplementary Table 4). We should note that the sequence of 5′ and 3′ RNA adapters were included in the respective references when mapping the tRNA reads. The effect of 5′ and 3′ RNA adapters length on the mappability was tested by shortening the respective adapter sequence from the alignment reference with a step of 5 nt (Supplementary Table 6). All reference files used in this work are available in the GitHub repository (https://github.com/novoalab/Nano-tRNAseq).

Analysis of tRNA abundances

tRNA abundances were quantified using the get_counts.py script (available on GitHub: https://github.com/novoalab/Nano-tRNAseq). Unique (mapping quality above 0) primary alignments were considered. Differentially expressed tRNAs were inferred using DESeq2 (ref. 151). Volcano plots were generated using the EnhancedVolcano package152. Differentially expressed tRNAs were defined as those having adjusted P < 0.01 and absolute log 2 expression fold change greater than 0.6.

Analysis of differential tRNA modifications

Differential tRNA modifications were measured using differential basecalling errors (mismatch, insertion and deletion) for each tRNA nucleotide. The sum of basecalling errors was calculated by subtracting the frequency of the reference base from 1. The frequency of the reference base equals the number of reads with a basecalled equivalent to the reference base, divided by the depth of coverage for that position. Only uniquely aligned reads (primary alignment with mapping quality above 0) were considered. To ease the above calculations, we developed a script (get_sum_err.py), which reports the sum of basecalling errors and frequencies of A, C, G, T, deletions and insertions for every position of tRNA reference as well as plotting heat maps that order tRNA isoacceptors from highest to lowest expressed (plot_heatmap.py). The script is available at https://github.com/novoalab/Nano-tRNAseq. For heat maps, only tRNAs whose sequences were consistent between the tRNAdb2 and MODOMICS databases could be used, with the exception of His-GTG, whose sequence varied between tRNAdb2 and MODOMICS databases. The disparity was manually resolved by replacing the first base in the MODOMICS alignment with a gap. The difference in Ψ55 modification stoichiometry between WT and Pus4 KO was quantified using NanoRMS98, using a supervised k-nearest neighbor (KNN) classification algorithm, incorporating signal intensity and trace features. Ψ55 sites with coverage lower than 5 reads in either the WT or Pus4 KO condition were excluded from the NanoRMS analysis. The script is available at https://github.com/novoalab/nanoRMS.

Adjusting MinKNOW parameters to capture small RNAs

Sequencing runs were conducted without live basecalling, and the bulk dump raw file was recorded for a subset (channels 1–50 for runID 4_NanotRNAseq_IVT + tRNAphe) or all 512 channels (all remaining runs). MinKNOW version 21.06.0 was used for sequencing and running the simulations with distinct MinKNOW parameter settings from raw data dumps. The sequencing simulations were performed with default and custom MinKNOW configurations. By default, MinKNOW defines adapter duration as up to 5 seconds and the strand (an actual read) as at least 2 seconds. Thus, the RNA molecule has to spend up to 7 seconds in the pore to be classified and reported as an actual read. The motor protein (RNA helicase) used in DRS experiments has an average speed of 70 nt per second; thus, 7 seconds corresponds to roughly 490 nt. Such a definition makes sense for long-molecule sequencing, as it filters out the adaptor-only reads. However, for short RNA sequencing, it would be reasonable to shorten both the adapter and strand definitions. We evaluated several configurations, shortening the duration of the adapter to 1 second and the strand to 1, 2, 3 or 4 seconds. Subsequently, the number of reported, basecalled, aligned and uniquely aligned reads generated by default and custom MinKNOW configurations were compared. We concluded that using the 1 second definition for the adapter and 2 seconds for the strand (Extended Data Fig. 4) resulted in the highest number of aligned and uniquely aligned reads (Supplementary Table 7). Therefore, those settings are used across this study unless stated otherwise. Alternative MinKNOW configuration files are deposited and described in detail in the GitHub repository: https://github.com/novoalab/Nano-tRNAseq.

Comparisons with published datasets

Nano-tRNAseq S. cerevisiae tRNA expression estimations were compared to estimates reported by orthogonal Illumina-based tRNA sequencing methods ARM-seq74, Hydro-tRNAseq80 and mim-tRNAseq77. The published estimates were reported per tRNA isoacceptor–anticodon pair and included the same references as the ones used in this work, with the exception of Hydro-tRNAseq, which missed two references (Leu-GAG and iMet-CAT) and reported an additional five references (Leu-AAG, Leu-CAG, Ala-CGC, Pro-CGG and Arg-TCG). These references were excluded from pairwise comparisons with Hydro-tRNAseq. HydraPsiSeq data were obtained from the authors121, and reads were mapped to S. cerevisiae tRNAs as described above (without the Nano-tRNAseq adapters included in the reference) but using adjusted bwa mem parameters -W13 -k6 -L0 -T15 to capture HydraPsiSeq reads, which are shorter. The summed mismatch error for each nucleotide in each Pus4 KO tRNA isoacceptor was calculated relative to WT, as described above.

Reporting Summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.