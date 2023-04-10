DisP-seq signals are widely distributed in the genome

We developed an assay capable of detecting endogenous DNA-associated disordered proteins through b-isox precipitation and DNA sequencing (DisP-seq; Fig. 1a). The assay involves (1) isolation of nuclei from unfixed cells, (2) digestion by micrococcal nuclease (MNase), (3) incubation with b-isox to precipitate disordered protein-DNA complexes and (4) DNA extraction and library preparation for next-generation sequencing. Our initial experiments were optimized by selecting the conditions that produced the strongest signal intensities and highest number of peaks in the Ewing sarcoma cell line SKNMC using different concentrations of MNase and b-isox (Extended Data Fig. 1b–e). We selected Ewing sarcoma, the second most common pediatric bone cancer, for these experiments because it is driven by the disordered oncogenic fusion protein EWS-FLI1 and serves as a paradigm for the role of IDRs in gene regulation23,24. In particular, the addition of the EWSR1 IDR to the ETS TF FLI1 allows the fusion protein to operate as a pioneer factor and induce active enhancers at GGAA microsatellite repeats in addition to binding canonical nonrepeat GGAA ETS binding sites10,25.

Fig. 1: Genome-wide analysis of DisP-seq signals in Ewing sarcoma cells. a, Schematic of the DisP-seq assay. Nuclear extracts are treated by MNase digestion to release native endogenous proteins bound to DNA. Disordered proteins are precipitated by b-isox and the associated DNA is used to prepare libraries for sequencing. DMSO is used for controls. b, Pie chart depicting genome-wide distribution of all DisP-seq peaks (22,633, left) and the fraction of DisP-seq sites with EWS-FLI1 signals (right) in SKNMC cells. c, Representative examples of DisP-seq peaks and their chromatin context. Left, DisP-seq signals and DMSO controls at an EWS-FLI1 bound enhancer (highlighted in light gray) associated with CCND1. ChIP–seq signals for EWS-FLI1, H3K27ac and ATAC-seq signals are also shown. Right, DisP-seq signals and DMSO controls at a site without EWS-FLI1, H3K27ac ChIP–seq or ATAC-seq signals (PPFIA1 locus, highlighted in light gray). d–f, DisP-seq peaks are classified into six categories by ChromHMM (d). The numbers of DisP-seq peaks and peaks per Mb in each category are shown in e. DisP-seq signal intensities for each category are shown in f, n = 2 biologically independent experiments. Median value is shown as a line within the boxplot, which spans from the 25th to 75th percentiles. Whiskers indicate a 1.5× interquartile range. g, Identification of DisP islands in SKNMC cells. DisP islands are defined as the population of merged signals above the inflection point of the curve (slope = 1). DisP-seq signals within 20 kb were merged for this analysis. h, Representative example of a DisP island with H3K27ac ChIP–seq and ATAC-seq signals (highlighted in light gray). i,j, Composite plots showing DisP-seq and H3K27ac or H3K4me1 signals for DisP peaks in active enhancers (i) and weak enhancers (j). DisP-seq peaks are divided into peaks inside or outside DisP islands. For each plot, ±5 kb regions centered on the DisP-seq peaks are shown (x axis). ***P < 0.001 (paired two-sided t-test). P active enhancer DisP-seq = 1.01 × 10−25, P active enhancer H3K27ac = 5.51 × 10−34, P weak enhancer DisP-seq = 5.72 × 10−39, P weak enhancer H3K4me1 = 1.53 × 10−53. Full size image

We also verified that the conditions used in our assay lead to the precipitation of disordered proteins as previously described10,11,26. We used mass spectrometry to analyze our b-isox precipitates and found that the median IDR annotation length in the MobiDB IDR database27 is markedly longer for precipitated nuclear proteins compared to a random size-matched subsampling of the human proteome (138 amino acids versus 31 amino acids; Extended Data Fig. 1f; P = 1.96 × 10−229). We also observed that most of the precipitated nuclear proteins contain large IDRs (greater than 100 amino acids). In contrast, large IDRs are found in 20% of the human proteome (Extended Data Fig. 1g). We expect that a subset of these proteins as well as other IDR-containing proteins that may be below the threshold of detection by mass spectrometry will be associated with DNA and will be visible in DisP-seq profiles.

DisP-seq of SKNMC cells showed strong peaks at 22,633 sites that were highly concordant between experiments (Pearson correlation 0.9, p-value < 10-5; Extended Data Fig. 1h). Annotation of these sites showed that 90% of DisP-seq peaks were associated with distal regions and 10% with gene promoters (Fig. 1b). We next analyzed signals at known binding sites for endogenous EWS-FLI1 in SKNMC cells as a positive control. This showed strong DisP-seq signals centered on EWS-FLI1 binding sites genome-wide, together with corresponding H3K27ac and ATAC signals indicating active and open chromatin (Extended Data Fig. 1i). DisP-seq is thus capable of yielding robust and specific peaks for a well-known disordered TF through antibody-independent chemical precipitation. Notably, EWS-FLI1 binding sites accounted for only a minority of DisP-seq peaks (9%; Fig. 1b), pointing to the detection of many other DNA-associated disordered proteins by this assay. Figure 1c shows examples of DisP-seq peaks associated with EWS-FLI1 (active enhancer with H3K27ac and ATAC-seq signals in the vicinity of CCND1) or without the presence of the fusion protein (a location without EWS-FLI1, H3K27ac or ATAC-seq signals).

A comparison with genome-wide chromatin accessibility ATAC-seq signals shows that DisP-seq peaks can occur at locations with either open (76%) or closed chromatin (24%). Moreover, DisP-seq peaks overlap only a minority of ATAC-seq peaks (Extended Data Fig. 1j), showing that DNA-associated disordered proteins are not evenly distributed in open chromatin. We also determined the distribution of DisP-seq signals in terms of large-scale 3D genomic compartments using ENCODE Hi-C maps for SKNMC cells. Fifty-six percent of DisP-seq peaks were present in the open A compartment and 44% in the closed B compartment, which is comparable to the ratio of compartment assignments in the genomic background of SKNMC cells (51% versus 49%; Extended Data Fig. 1k). We also observed the similar signal intensity levels in A and B compartments (Extended Data Fig. 1l). To more precisely determine which chromatin states were associated with DisP-seq signals, we assigned DisP-seq peaks to one of six states defined by ChromHMM using chromatin profiles for SKNMC cells25,28 (Fig. 1d and Extended Data Fig. 2a–f). In contrast to the genomic background (Extended Data Fig. 1m,n), DisP-seq peaks were most frequently found in weak enhancer regions, followed by active enhancer regions (Fig. 1e). The median levels of DisP-seq signals in different chromatin states were similar, with active enhancers having moderately higher levels overall (Fig. 1f). Because most DisP-seq peaks occur at enhancers, we also compared enhancers with or without DisP-seq peaks based on levels of different histone modifications. Active enhancers with DisP-seq peaks are associated with moderately higher H3K27ac and H3K4me1 signals (Extended Data Fig. 2g). Weak enhancers followed a similar pattern (Extended Data Fig. 2h). DisP-seq signals are thus associated with increased activation signals at enhancers, suggesting a potential relationship with increased regulatory activity. Taken together, our results show that DisP-seq peaks can be detected in the context of different types of genomic elements and are present in a subset of well-defined regulatory sites such as enhancers and promoters.

DisP-seq reveals many large clusters of disordered proteins

Given that disordered proteins can engage in weak multivalent interactions through their IDRs29, we considered whether DisP-seq signals may occur as clusters in the genome. While the majority of DisP-seq signals occur as single peaks, we noted that certain locations contained clusters of DisP-seq signals spanning large genomic regions. To identify these regions, we grouped nearby DisP-seq peaks and ranked these groups by the total content of DisP-seq signals. This analysis showed a set of large DisP-seq clusters with the highest total DisP-seq signals, which we named DisP islands (Fig. 1g,h). DisP islands comprise 32.7% of the total DisP-seq signals in the genome and their median length is 21,975 bp compared to 981 bp for single DisP-seq peaks. Remarkably, almost half of DisP islands identified in SKNMC cells contain EWS-FLI1 peaks (Extended Data Fig. 2i), indicating that the presence of EWS-FLI1 is associated with neighboring signals for other disordered proteins.

To provide a detailed view of the chromatin landscape of DisP islands, we classified them according to our ChromHMM model for SKNMC cells. DisP islands are associated with various chromatin states and most are in enhancer regions (active enhancer and weak enhancer, Extended Data Fig. 2j). However, only a small subset of DisP islands overlapped superenhancers in SKNMC cells30 (Extended Data Fig. 2k). Because most DisP-seq peaks occur at enhancers, we next compared DisP-seq and histone mark signals at the enhancers associated DisP-seq peaks within or outside of DisP islands. At active enhancers, DisP island peaks are associated with higher DisP-seq signals and H3K27ac active enhancer marks compared to non-DisP island peaks (Fig. 1i). Similarly, we also observed higher DisP-seq signals and H3K4me1 basal enhancer marks in DisP island peaks of weak enhancers (Fig. 1j). These results suggest that DisP islands can provide an environment with high local concentrations of disordered proteins and increased chromatin marks linked to regulatory potential.

DisP-seq peaks are enriched for specific TF motifs

We next performed an unbiased motif analysis for all DisP-seq peaks to identify enrichment for specific TFs at these sites in addition to EWS-FLI1. The top four motifs identified correspond to the TFs AP-2α, NFIB and EWS-FLI1 (single GGAA and GGAA repeat; Fig. 2a). To validate these results, we used western blotting to test precipitation of these TFs by b-isox. As expected, these experiments showed strong signals for AP-2α, NFIB and EWS-FLI1 (Fig. 2b). In contrast, signals were not observed for the wild-type endogenous ETS TF GABPα. These results match the prediction of IDRs by PONDR31. AP-2α, NFIB and EWS-FLI1 all have large IDRs compared to GABPα (Fig. 2c,d and Extended Data Fig. 3a,b). Given that several prediction methods for IDRs are available and may have different limitations27,32,33,34, we validated our results with a second approach (metapredict V2)32 and obtained similar results (Extended Data Fig. 3c).

Fig. 2: Identification of disordered TFs by DisP-seq in SKNMC cells. a, Motif enrichment analysis for DisP-seq signals in SKNMC cells. The top four motifs identified by HOMER are shown. b, Western blot after b-isox precipitation for the TFs identified in a. An ETS TF without a prominent disordered domain (GABPα) is shown as a control. c,d, Graphs showing intrinsic disorder for AP-2α (c) and NFIB (d). Intrinsic disorder scores were calculated by PONDR. IDRs were defined regions with PONDR scores equal to or higher than 0.5 for at least 50 amino acids. e,f, Heatmaps showing AP-2α ChIP–seq (e) and NFIB ChIP–seq (f) signals at DisP-seq sites in SKNMC cells (8,578 and 11,369 sites, respectively). For each heatmap, ±5 kb regions centered on the TF ChIP–seq peaks are shown. g, Percentage of peaks of different disordered TFs in each ChromHMM category. Source data Full size image

To directly match DisP-seq signals with the TFs identified, we performed ChIP–seq for AP-2α and NFIB in SKNMC cells. Similar to our results for EWS-FLI1, AP-2α and NFIB sites were associated with strong DisP-seq signals centered on the corresponding TF-binding sites and with varying levels of H3K27ac and ATAC-seq (Fig. 2e,f). These signals were substantially higher than those at nonoverlapping GABPα sites despite strong GABPα ChIP–seq signals (Extended Data Fig. 3d). Examples of DisP-seq signals associated with AP-2α and NFIB peaks are shown in Extended Data Fig. 3e,f.

To explore the distribution of AP-2α and NFIB peaks identified by DisP-seq, we assigned these disordered TF peaks to six categories that we defined using ChromHMM (Fig. 2g). We found that most AP-2α and NFIB peaks are located at active and weak enhancers (73% and 75%, respectively). This is a similar distribution to EWS-FLI1 (87% at enhancers). In sum, DisP-seq signals are closely associated with TFs that contain prominent IDRs and can be used to identify these proteins in an unbiased antibody-independent manner.

DisP signals are reorganized by changes in cellular states

We next sought to test whether changes in cellular states can lead to major differences in the distribution of DisP-seq signals. For this purpose, we measured DisP-seq signals in EWS-FLI1 depletion experiments, where the loss of the fusion protein is known to result in widespread changes in chromatin25. This process involves not only the loss of active signals at EWS-FLI1 binding sites but also the reactivation of normal mesenchymal differentiation programs that are typical of mesenchymal precursors, the putative cells of origin of Ewing sarcoma10,25,35,36,37. Mesenchymal differentiation in Ewing sarcoma cells with reduced levels of EWS-FLI1 has also been linked to increased migration, invasion and metastatic potential23,24,38.

DisP-seq profiling showed 1,730 sites with decreased DisP-seq signals and 13,500 sites with increased signals after EWS-FLI1 depletion (Extended Data Fig. 4a–c). As expected, the top motif associated with decreased DisP-seq signals corresponds to EWS-FLI1 (Fig. 3a, GGAA repeats, peak set 1). Increasing peaks were strongly enriched for the disordered TF NFIB (P = 10−1118; Fig. 3a, peak set 2), which we initially identified in DisP-seq profiles of wild-type SKNMC cells and contains a large IDR (Fig. 2a,d). To verify the changes observed in DisP-seq peaks, we performed NFIB ChIP–seq in EWS-FLI1 depletion experiments and compared these results to DisP-seq signals, and ChIP–seq data for EWS-FLI1 and H3K27ac25. In agreement with our motif analysis, we found strong EWS-FLI1 ChIP–seq signals in peak set 1 and marked increases in NFIB ChIP–seq signals in peak set 2 (Fig. 3b,c). These peak sets were matched with corresponding decreases or increases in H3K27ac and ATAC-seq signals (Fig. 3b,c). Similar results were observed for DisP islands. A total of 486 DisP islands were lost and 1,306 DisP islands were gained upon EWS-FLI1 depletion. More than half of lost DisP islands were associated with EWS-FLI1 (Fig. 3d, pattern A), while 82% of gained DisP islands contain NFIB (Fig. 3g, pattern C). Our data thus show that DisP-seq signals can undergo substantial reorganization with changes in cellular states and that these profiles can be used to identify disordered TFs linked to these processes.

Fig. 3: EWS-FLI1 depletion leads to reorganization of DisP islands in SKNMC cells. a, Top motifs for increasing and decreasing DisP-seq peaks (peak sets 1 and 2). b,c, Top—heatmaps depicting sites from peaks sets 1 (b) and 2 (c). DisP-seq, ChIP–seq and ATAC-seq signal intensities are shown. Bottom—composite plots for the same sites. d, Schematic of different patterns of DisP islands lost upon EWS-FLI1 depletion. DisP islands overlap with at least one (pattern A) or no EWS-FLI1 sites (pattern B). e, Representative example of DisP island classified as pattern A. f, Boxplot showing changes of NFIB signals after EWS-FLI1 depletion. Signals are grouped by their distance to EWS-FLI1 peaks and by whether they are in DisP islands associated with EWS-FLI1 (n = 2 biologically independent experiments). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 (two-sided t-test). Median value is shown as a line within the boxplot, which spans from the 25th to 75th percentiles. Whiskers indicate a 1.5× interquartile range. P 0–150 bp = 3.40 × 10−18, P 150–1 kb = 0.04, P 1k–5 kb = 0.004 and P ≥5 kb = 0.04. g, Schematic of different patterns of gained DisP islands upon EWS-FLI1 depletion. DisP islands that overlap with at least one (pattern C) or no increased NFIB peaks (pattern D). h, Representative example of DisP island classified as pattern C. i, Boxplot showing changes in expression for NFIB target genes after EWS-FLI1 depletion. Upregulated genes associated with NFIB sites are classified according to whether they are inside or outside of DisP islands (n = 2 biologically independent experiments). ***P < 0.001 (two-sided t-test). Median value is shown as a line within the boxplot, which spans from the 25th to 75th percentiles. Whiskers indicate a 1.5× interquartile range. P = 1.69 × 10−07 j, GO analysis of upregulated genes associated with gained DisP islands after EWS-FLI1 depletion. k, Schematic of DisP island reorganization after EWS-FLI1 depletion. In Ewing sarcoma cells, NFIB partially colocalizes with EWS-FLI1 in pathologic DisP islands. After EWS-FLI1 knockdown, NFIB signals are lost at GGAA repeats and gained at previously unoccupied NFIB sites to form physiologic DisP islands. The reorganization of DisP islands is associated with reactivation of normal mesenchymal differentiation programs in tumor cells. COF, cofactor. Full size image

DisP islands can enable sequestration of disordered TFs

In addition to these gained NFIB peaks, we also noted the presence of strong NFIB ChIP–seq signals near EWS-FLI1 sites before EWS-FLI1 depletion (Fig. 3b), including 270 of 272 EWS-FLI1 dependent DisP islands. This may be partly explained by the fact the half-site NFIB motif (TGGCA) is similar to GGAA and can be found within imperfect segments of GGAA microsatellites (64% of EWS-FLI1 bound GGAA repeat sites; Extended Data Fig. 4d) and by immunoprecipitation experiments that show an interaction between EWS-FLI1 and NFIB (Extended Data Fig. 4e). However, our data also shows that NFIB peaks within EWS-FLI1 DisP islands (pattern A) can be separated from the fusion protein by long distances (Fig. 3e) and prompted us to consider the relationship between EWS-FLI1 and nearby NFIB peaks in more detail. Remarkably, our data show that depletion of EWS-FLI1 strongly decreases NFIB binding (Fig. 3e,f) at both short and long distances between peaks (less than 150 bp and also between 150 bp and 1 kb). Moreover, NFIB peaks that are contained in EWS-FLI1-associated DisP islands are affected more strongly by the depletion of the fusion protein. This effect is less pronounced but still noticeable beyond 1 kb (Fig. 3f). Our data thus show effects of EWS-FLI1 on NFIB binding that are beyond the 50 bp range typically observed for cooperative binding39, suggesting that DisP islands can facilitate the coordinated binding of disordered TFs over large genomic regions.

Given the strong connection between NFIB and new DisP islands that appear after EWS-FLI1 depletion, we also characterized gene regulation programs associated with these events. NFIB is part of a family of TFs with roles in the development of various tissue types, including the differentiation of mesenchymal precursors40. Previous studies have also shown that NFIB can increase chromatin accessibility in small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) cells and stem cells41,42. Our results show that increases in NFIB binding mainly occur in distal regions (Extended Data Fig. 4f) and lead to the establishment of DisP islands (Fig. 3g,h). To explore the role of gained DisP islands in gene regulation, we examined upregulated genes near increasing NFIB signals after EWS-FLI1 KD. This analysis shows that increases in expression levels were more pronounced for genes associated with NFIB-containing DisP islands compared to NFIB peaks outside of DisP islands (Fig. 3i). Moreover, the signals of DisP-seq, NFIB and H3K27ac ChIP–seq are also higher in peaks located in gained DisP islands (Extended Data Fig. 4g). These results show that incorporation of NFIB into an environment with high local concentration of disordered proteins in DisP islands leads to enhanced effects on transcription programs.

Gene ontology (GO) analysis of potential target genes of these gained DisP islands shows a strong association with mesenchymal programs induced after EWS-FLI1 depletion (for example locomotion, adhesion and migration; Fig. 3j), pointing to a role for the reorganization of DisP islands in these processes. Moreover, sites with DisP-seq peaks in these DisP islands display high average DNase I signals in mesenchymal cell types profiled by ENCODE (113 human cell types, GSE29692), suggesting that they correspond to regulatory sites in this lineage43 (Extended Data Fig. 4h). In contrast, NFIB peak locations in DisP islands associated with EWS-FLI1 in SKNMC cells show low signals in all ENCODE cell types, suggesting that they are associated primarily with the Ewing sarcoma pathologic state (Extended Data Fig. 4h).

Taken together, our results show the reorganization of the DisP island landscape upon EWS-FLI1 depletion (Fig. 3k). In wild-type SKNMC cells, NFIB is partially sequestered by EWS-FLI1 in pathologic DisP islands, which are exclusively observed in the context of Ewing sarcoma. After EWS-FLI1 depletion, NFIB is released from these sites and relocates to NFIB binding sites linked to mesenchymal differentiation to establish physiologic DisP islands. In addition, the small increase in the level of NFIB protein after EWS-FLI1 KD may also contribute to the formation of these physiological DisP islands (Extended Data Fig. 4b). These changes are linked to the reactivation of latent mesenchymal differentiation programs in tumor cells through increased chromatin accessibility and enhancer activation.

IDRs can mediate the incorporation of TFs into DisP islands

Given the strong association between NFIB and changes in DisP-seq signals, we next considered whether the IDR of NFIB has a role in the binding and function of this TF. NFIB contains a large IDR in its C-terminal region (Fig. 2d) and we generated a mutant lacking this domain (NFIBΔIDR; Fig. 4a). We first compared wild-type NFIB (NFIBWT) and NFIBΔIDR by b-isox precipitation and, as expected, only NFIBWT signals were detected by Western blot in the precipitated fraction (Fig. 4a).

Fig. 4: The NFIB IDR is critical for NFIB binding, function and formation of biomolecular condensates. a, Top—schematic comparing NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR. Bottom—western blot after b-isox precipitation in 293 T cells transfected with NFIBWT or NFIBΔIDR. b, Scatter plot comparing V5 ChIP–seq signals for NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR cells. Red dashed lines indicate twofold differences. c, Violin plots showing V5 ChIP–seq signals in cells expressing exogenous NFIB at DisP-seq sites from peak set 1 (top) and peak set 2 (bottom). ***P < 0.001 (two-sided t-test). P peak set 1(NFIB WT versus EV) = 5.34 × 10−182, P peak set 1(NFIB WT versus NFIBΔIDR) = 5.52 × 10−119; P peak set 2(NFIB WT versus EV) < 4.94 × 10−324, P peak set 2(NFIB WT versus NFIBΔIDR) < 4.94 × 10−324. d, Heatmaps (top) and composite plots (bottom) depicting V5, H3K27ac ChIP–seq and ATAC-seq signal intensities in empty vector (EV), NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR cells. A total of 535 NFIB sites with increasing NFIB, H3K27ac and ATAC-seq signals in both EWS-FLI1 knockdown and NFIB overexpression experiments are shown. Each heatmap shows ±5 kb regions centered on NFIB peaks. e, Representative example of differences in signals between NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR at the TNFSF4 locus. The NFIBWT peak region is highlighted in light gray. f, Left—GO analysis of upregulated genes upon expression of NFIB. Right, number of genes in each GO category for NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR. g, Top—schematic of the optoDroplet assay. mCherry-CRY2 was fused with the IDR of NFIB or with NFIBΔIDR. Cells expressing these constructs were tested for droplet formation after exposure to 488 nm blue light. Bottom—representative images of NFIBIDR-mCherry-CRY2 (top) and NFIBΔIDR -mCherry-CRY2 (bottom) fusion proteins expressed in 293 T cells. Cells were stimulated with a 488 nm laser for 30 s before imaging. Full size image

We next introduced V5-tagged NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR into SKNMC cells (Extended Data Fig. 5a) and performed V5 ChIP–seq to test the binding patterns of these proteins. A genome-wide comparison showed that most binding sites had signals that were either similar for both NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR or substantially higher for NFIBWT (40% and 59%, respectively; Fig. 4b and Extended Data Fig. 5b). In particular, median NFIBWT signals were at least twofold higher in peak set 1 and peak set 2 (Fig. 4c). Furthermore, exogenous wild-type NFIB is more effectively incorporated into pattern A and pattern C DisP islands compared to NFIBΔIDR while this difference is less apparent outside of DisP islands (Extended Data Fig. 5c). These results show that the IDR of NFIB is required for incorporation into DisP islands, pointing to a role of IDR mediated interactions in establishing coordinated TF-binding patterns.

The differences between NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR observed at EWS-FLI1 bound GGAA repeats in peak set 1 show that NFIB occupancy at these sites is highly dependent on its IDR. We did not observe changes in ATAC-seq or H3K27ac signals after NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR overexpression at GGAA repeats (Extended Data Fig. 5d,e), consistent with the notion that EWS-FLI1 is the primary activator of these elements. Given the IDR-dependent difference in NFIB recruitment, we considered whether the NFIB IDR may facilitate binding at GGAA repeats through interactions with EWS-FLI1. To test for this possibility, we performed co-immunoprecipitation after expressing tagged EWS-FLI1 (HA-EWS-FLI1) and V5-NFIBWT or V5-NFIBΔIDR in 293 T cells. These experiments showed a stronger interaction for NFIBWT compared to NFIBΔIDR (Extended Data Fig. 5f), suggesting that interactions mediated by the NFIB IDR may contribute to the localization of NFIB to pathologic DisP islands. To further test these contributions, we also compared V5-NFIBWT to an NFIB mutant lacking the DNA-binding domain (V5-NFIBΔDBD; Extended Data Fig. 5g) by ChIP–seq. Remarkably, both NFIBWT and NFIBΔDBD produced strong signals in peak set 1 (Extended Data Fig. 5h), suggesting that the NFIB IDR can be sequestered at EWS-FLI1 GGAA repeat sites without a DNA-binding domain. This effect was dependent on EWS-FLI1 because it was not observed in cells with knockdown of the fusion protein. Peak set 2 sites also showed increased signals for NFIBΔDBD (Extended Data Fig. 5h). This effect was more noticeable upon EWS-FLI1 depletion when endogenous NFIB is relocated to these sites. Together, these data support the conclusion that the IDR of NFIB has an important role in sequestration by EWS-FLI1 and are in keeping with recent studies showing that IDRs can affect DNA-binding site selection by TFs44,45.

NFIBWT signals were also markedly higher at NFIB sites associated with differentiation after EWS-FLI1 knockdown (Fig. 4d,e). In keeping with this finding, ATAC-seq and H3K27ac signals were increased in NFIBWT cells at these sites while they remained unchanged in NFIBΔIDR cells (Fig. 4d,e). A comparison of RNA-seq profiles in NFIBWT and NFIBΔIDR cells also showed differences at the gene expression levels. Approximately 130 genes were increased in NFIBWT compared to the empty vector and most of them were unchanged in NFIBΔIDR. Almost half of these genes had promoters or distal regulatory regions occupied by NFIBWT and associated with higher ATAC-seq and H3K27ac signals (Extended Data Fig. 5i). GO analysis of upregulated genes revealed that overexpression of NFIBWT but not NFIBΔIDR induced genes involved in cell differentiation, tissue development, cell locomotion and migration (Fig. 4f). Genes in these categories can be upregulated upon EWS-FLI1 depletion (Extended Data Fig. 5j) and are consistent with the increases in mesenchymal differentiation and migration observed after loss of the fusion protein23,24. In sum, our results show that the IDR of NFIB is necessary for robust binding to DNA, incorporation into DisP islands, activation of its full repertoire of target sites and regulation of downstream gene expression programs.

Given that an increasing number of IDRs found in TFs have been associated with phase separation and the formation of transcriptional condensates10,13,46, we considered whether the IDR of NFIB is capable of forming biomolecular condensates. We found that purified NFIBIDR (a protein consisting of the NFIB IDR fused with enhanced green fluorescent protein, eGFP) formed liquid-like droplets that were decreased in the presence of higher salt concentrations (Extended Data Fig. 5k, top). In contrast, purified NFIBΔIDR (NFIB lacking the IDR domain and fused with eGFP) formed a few loose aggregates at low salt concentrations and no visible aggregates in higher salt conditions (Extended Data Fig. 5k, bottom). Similarly, the in vivo optoDroplet assay (which measures the ability of protein fragments fused to mCherry and the CRY2 photolyase domain to form liquid-like droplets upon light stimulation47) showed that NFIBIDR readily forms droplets after 30 s of exposure to blue light (Fig. 4g). No droplets were observed for NFIBΔIDR under the same conditions. While these findings show that the IDR of NFIB is capable of mediating the formation of biomolecular condensates, the relative contributions of phase transitions and other mechanisms mediated by multivalent IDR interactions to endogenous NFIB function are yet to be determined48.

NFIB is enriched in DisP islands in SCLCs

Our initial DisP-seq experiments focused on Ewing sarcoma cells as a model where EWS-FLI1 provides a well-defined IDR-containing paradigm. We next sought to extend our findings to a different cellular context that is devoid of EWS-FLI1. For this purpose, we selected human SCLC NCI-H446 cell line, where NFIB has been shown to be highly expressed and can promote metastasis by enhancing chromatin accessibility at a large set of loci41,49. As in SKNMC cells, nuclear proteins detected by mass spectrometry after b-isox precipitation show higher median MobiDB IDR annotation length27 and a greater proportion of long IDRs compared to the human proteome (Extended Data Fig. 6a,b). DisP-seq in NCI-H446 cells and identified 19,516 peaks shared by two biological replicates (Extended Data Fig. 6c). Similar to our observations in Ewing cells, we found that about 92% of DisP-seq peaks were associated with distal regions. The remaining peaks were located at gene promoters in this SCLC model (Extended Data Fig. 6d).

Motif enrichment analysis showed that the top two motifs enriched at DisP-seq peaks corresponded to the NFIB full site and half site (Fig. 5a) and we verified these findings by confirming NFIB precipitation by b-isox in SCLC cells (Extended Data Fig. 6e) and performing ChIP–seq for endogenous NFIB. Remarkably, most DisP-seq peaks in NCI-H446 cells (87%) are associated with NFIB ChIP–seq signals (Fig. 5b,c). These locations were also positive for ATAC-seq and H3K27ac signals (Fig. 5b), indicating that they correspond to active regulatory elements. Because NFIB is associated with DisP islands in SKNMC cells, we sought to also explore the relationship between NFIB and DisP islands in SCLC cells. From the analysis of DisP-seq signals, we identified 135 DisP islands in NCI-H446 cells (Fig. 5d), all of which are associated with NFIB (Fig. 5e). NFIB can thus also be incorporated into DisP islands in SCLC cells. Potential target genes of DisP islands in this setting were enriched for GO annotations associated with neuronal function, including nervous system development, generation of neurons, neurogenesis, neuron differentiation and development (Fig. 5f).

Fig. 5: DisP-seq signals in SCLC NCI-H446 cells are associated with NFIB. a, Motif enrichment analysis for DisP-seq signals in NCI-H446 SCLC cells. The top four motifs identified are shown. b, Heatmaps (left) and composite plots (right) showing DisP-seq, NFIB, H3K27ac ChIP–seq and ATAC-seq signal densities for 46,903 NFIB peaks in NCI-H446 cells. For each heatmap, ±5 kb regions centered on the DisP-seq peaks are shown. c, Pie chart showing genome-wide distribution of all DisP-seq peaks in NCI-H446 cells. d, Identification of DisP islands in NCI-H446 cells. Distribution of merged DisP-seq signals. DisP islands are defined as the population of merged signals above the inflection point of the curve (slope = 1). DisP-seq signals within 20 kb were merged for this analysis. e, Representative example of DisP island with H3K27ac ChIP–seq and ATAC-seq signals (highlighted in light gray). f, GO analysis of genes associated with DisP islands in NCI-H446 cells. g, Scatter plot showing changes in DisP-seq peaks upon NFIB knockdown in NCI-H446 cells. 17,589 peaks displaying more than a twofold change are shown in blue (decreased). The top motif for decreasing peaks is shown on the right. h, Composite plots showing decreases in DisP-seq, NFIB and H3K27ac ChIP–seq and ATAC-seq upon NFIB depletion for 18,824 peaks with NFIB ChIP–seq signal decreases (>1.5-fold change). Full size image

We further tested the relationship between NFIB and DisP-seq signals by shRNA knockdown (Extended Data Fig. 6f). Fifty-one percent of DisP-seq peaks were downregulated after NFIB depletion and the top DNA motif for decreasing DisP-seq peaks corresponded to the NFIB half site (Fig. 5g). Sites with decreased NFIB signals were associated with robust decreases in DisP-seq, H3K27ac and ATAC-seq signals (Fig. 5h and Extended Data Fig. 6g,h). Taken together, our results in SKNMC and NCI-H446 cells show that DisP-seq can effectively detect TFs with prominent IDRs in various cellular contexts and that NFIB can be a major determinant of the DisP-seq landscape outside of Ewing sarcoma.

Most DisP-seq peaks and DisP islands are cell-type-specific

After analyzing DisP-seq peaks and DisP islands in two different tumor types (Figs. 1g and 5d), we next considered whether similar signals can be observed in a noncancer cell line model. For this purpose, we performed DisP-seq in the lung embryonic fibroblast cell line MRC5. As expected, analysis of nuclear proteins found by mass spectrometry in b-isox precipitates in MRC5 cells shows a similar pattern as other cell lines examined, with markedly longer median IDR lengths compared to the human proteome (Extended Data Fig. 7a–c). Having acquired mass spectrometry data for b-isox precipitates in three different cell lines, we also considered whether there is a systematic sequence bias for the IDRs in nuclear disordered proteins precipitated by b-isox. This analysis showed a modest enrichment for glycine, tyrosine and lysine residues (Extended Data Fig. 7d), suggesting that b-isox precipitation may have some selectivity for a subset of IDRs.

DisP-seq profiles for MRC5 cells showed a total of 808 shared DisP islands in two DisP-seq replicates in MRC5 cells (Fig. 6a and Extended Data Fig. 7e). We next compared single DisP-seq peaks and DisP islands from two cancer cell lines (SKNMC and NCI-H446) and MRC5 cells and found that most single DisP-seq peaks and DisP islands are cell-type-specific (Fig. 6b,c and Extended Data Fig. 7f,g). We also compared the length and numbers of DisP islands in SKNMC, NCI-H446 and MRC5 cells. Interestingly, NCI-H446 cells have fewer islands but these are substantially longer (Fig. 6d and Extended Data Fig. 7h), suggesting that the presence of high levels of NFIB may promote more extensive clustering.

Fig. 6: DisP islands in different cell lines. a, Identification of DisP islands in MRC5 cells. Distribution of merged DisP-seq signals. DisP islands are defined as the population of merged DisP-seq signals above the inflection point of the curve (slope = 1). DisP-seq signals within 20 kb were merged for this analysis. b, Top—distribution of DisP-seq signals on chromosome 20 in SKNMC, NCI-H446 and MRC5 cell lines. Bottom—zoom-in window from the top section. c, Venn diagram depicting the overlap among DisP islands in SKNMC, NCI-H446 and MRC5 cell lines. d, Box plots showing the length of DisP islands and DisP peaks in SKNMC, NCI-H446 and MRC5 cell lines (n = 2 biologically independent experiments). Median value is shown as a line within the boxplot, which spans from the 25th to 75th percentiles. Whiskers indicate a 1.5× interquartile range. e, Motif analysis for DisP islands in SKNMC, NCI-H446 and MRC5 cell lines. The top four motifs identified in each cell line are shown. Full size image

Finally, we performed DNA motif enrichment analysis to identify disordered TFs associated with these different sets of DisP islands (Fig. 6e). This analysis showed that the top motifs in DisP islands are associated with distinct sets of TFs in SKNMC cells (AP-2α, EWS-FLI1 and E2A), NCI-H446 cells (NFI family, NeuroD1 and MEF2a) and MRC5 cells (ATF3, SMAD3, YY1 and E2F4). Notably, these TFs contain large disordered domains and include the TF YY1, which has previously been implicated in the formation of biomolecular condensates50. Together, these results show that DisP-seq peaks and DisP islands are distinctive features of the genomic landscape in different cell types that can be profiled systematically in these different contexts.