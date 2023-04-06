RP: The heart xenograft case demonstrated unequivocally that a pig heart can support the life of a human being for over a month. That operation was performed in a critically ill patient who was judged unsuitable for a heart allograft. Because of the patient’s profound leukopenia, thrombocytopenia and recurrent infectious complications, the immunosuppressive drug dosing was minimized relative to the regimen shown to be effective in baboons.

Richard Pierson, Massachusetts General Hospital

Porcine cytomegalovirus (pCMV) replication was detected in the pig heart around the time that myocardial hypertrophy and diastolic dysfunction became manifest and likely contributed to cardiac dysfunction. Graft dysfunction in association with pCMV expression recapitulates an observation in baboon xenograft models, where thrombotic microangiopathy, consumptive coagulopathy and graft failure occurred around the time that pCMV replication was detected in pig xenografts. How pCMV escaped detection by preoperative screening before the human xenotransplantation is uncertain. This safety signal has redoubled efforts to reliably exclude pCMV from pig donors.

Around the same time that pCMV was found, anti-pig antibody was detected in the patient’s circulation. Although it may have been transmitted in human intravenous immunoglobulin preparations, the kinetics are more consistent with an elicited immune response, suggesting that the immunosuppressive regimen was insufficient. Whether anti-pig antibody contributed to graft hypertrophy or dysfunction is unknown.

In the kidney xenografts, two or three days of follow-up was too short to see infectious or immunologic safety signals. The two New York University kidney transplants were performed in subjects with retained native kidneys, obscuring assessment of xenograft function. In the bilaterally nephrectomized University of Alabama subject, the xenograft did not clear blood urea nitrogen and creatinine. Follow-up was too short to ascertain in all three cases whether the xenograft was life-supporting with or without dialysis and, in the University of Alabama case, whether the kidney might have recovered from the initial thrombotic microangiopathy.

AS: We must first understand why human trials are needed at such an early stage in xenotransplantation. Immune reactions to pig epitopes in humans differ from those in non-human primates (NHPs). This limits the predictive value of NHP studies and makes assessment in humans necessary. The heart transplant taught us that the xeno-organ functioned physiologically and provided evidence that the genetic modifications could suppress hyperacute and acute vascular rejection. Detailed analysis will hopefully reveal the presence or lack of novel xenoreactive epitopes or other incompatibilities and indicate additional targets for genetic modification. We also learned that highly sensitive detection methods for infectious agents, such as latent pCMV, are needed.

Angelika Schnieke, Technical University of Munich

LS: In the heart study, the duration was sufficient to flag some concerns regarding the donor status and the initial pathogen analysis. The kidney xenotransplants were not long enough to fully evaluate pathogen transmission, but they demonstrated a lack of acute rejection and some efficacy. Informed by these results, regulators may require additional information for similar studies in the future. This could include, for the heart, assurances on pathogen testing and an analysis of contributors to mortality and, for the kidney, extended time points to assess safety outcomes, which may be challenging in a decedent.

Linda Scobie, Glasgow Caledonian University

JP: The clinical cardiac xenograft has had an enormous, mostly beneficial impact on the xenotransplantation field. A recipient deemed unsuitable for allotransplantation is obviously not ideally suited to xenotransplantation, and the genetic modifications and immunosuppression that optimize outcomes in NHPs will probably not be optimal in humans. But no rational alternative to these choices could be proposed. Still, the choices made and the outcome will improve the design of future clinical trials. Perhaps the most important lesson to be drawn is that opportunities for innovation and discovery remain wide open. Once clinical trials are undertaken, I think insights we can hardly imagine today will generate new commercial opportunities to engineer pigs with different and perhaps fewer mutations and to develop immune modifiers that target immune pathways unique to xenotransplantation.

Jeffrey Platt, University of Michigan at Ann Arbor

JL: Both the xeno-heart and xeno-kidney transplants demonstrated that genetic engineering successfully prevented hyperacute and early xenograft rejection. The xeno-kidney study1 that I participated in also validated a flow crossmatch specific for pig-to-human transplantation. Determining tissue compatibility via crossmatch testing is standard-of-care in allotransplantation, and therefore this was a major advance for xenotransplantation.

Jayme Locke, University of Alabama at Birmingham

JD: Survival of the heart transplant recipient for almost two months is a great success considering that the recipient of the first heart allotransplant by Christian Barnard in South Africa lived for only 18 days and that of the first heart allotransplant in Germany for only 27 hours.