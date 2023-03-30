Objective design

The objective was designed using Zemax 2010 and Zemax OpticStudio 18. The aspherical correction plate was manufactured according to custom specifications out of fused silica by Asphericon Jena. The spherical mirror with 30-mm diameter was manufactured out of fused silica (Corning, 7980) and coated with aluminium and a protective layer of SiO 2 (Praezisionsoptik Gera). The design process is described in Supplementary Note 1. For imaging in liquid media, the objective was filled with 65 ml of immersion medium.

Setup

Excitation light from a tunable femtosecond Ti:Sapphire laser (Chameleon Ultra II, Coherent) was sent through a Pockels cell (model 350-80 with 302RM controller, Conoptics) and expanded using a ×6 Galilean telescope composed of a −25-mm and a 150-mm achromat (ACN127-25B and AC254-150B-ML, Thorlabs). The beam was then routed to a pair of 10-mm galvo mirrors (6220H, Cambridge Technology) and directed through a 4f system composed of an f = 89 mm scan lens (S4LFT0089/92, Sill Optics) and an f = 300 mm tube lens (88-597, Edmund Optics) to the objective. The galvos could be replaced by a resonant scanner/8-mm galvo pair (CRS4K and 6220H, Cambridge Technology) for fast imaging. Emission light was separated from the excitation beam using a NIR/VIS dichroic (HC 705 LP, AHF) and collected onto two GAsP photomultipliers (H10771P-40 SEL, Hamamatsu) by a ×4.7 demagnifying telescope composed of an f = 90 mm achromat (G322389000, Qioptiq) and a wide-angle eyepiece (Panoptic 19 mm, TeleVue) as previously described29. Custom interchangeable filter cubes allowed the selection of emission channels. In addition, a 720-nm short-pass filter (ET720SP, AHF) located in front of the photomultiplier tube (PMT) blocked unwanted excitation light. PMT signals were amplified and low-pass filtered by a transimpedance amplifier (DHPCA-100 set to 14-MHz bandwidth, 105 V/A gain, Femto). The amplified signal was digitized by an NI-5734 DAQ card connected to an NI-7961R FPGA (both National Instruments). Scanning waveforms were generated using NI-6341 cards in a PXIe-1073 chassis (National Instruments). ScanImage 2017b12 (Vidrio Technologies) running on MATLAB 2019b (MathWorks) was used to control image acquisition. The sample was moved in x–y–z by an MP130-50-DC-L100 stage with linear encoders (Steinmayer Mechatronik) controlled by a Galil DMC-2132 motor controller. An additional rotation stage (PRM1Z8 with KDC101 controller, Thorlabs) allowed sample rotation. A second MP130 stage allowed x–y–z translation of the spherical objective mirror. Both mirror and sample were quick-exchangeable using kinematic magnetic mounts (KB25/M, Thorlabs).

PSF measurements

Sample holders for fluorescent beads were built by gluing smaller coverslips (3 mm ⌀, CS-3R-0, Warner Instruments) to a 2-mm glass capillary tube (Harvard Apparatus) using silicone adhesive (Würth, Super RTV Silikon). Fluoresbrite YG Microspheres (0.20 µm size, Polysciences) were diluted in distilled water and pipetted on the coverslip. The capillary tube was clamped into a sample holder and inserted into the Schmidt objective. For imaging at an index of n = 1.45, the immersion chamber was filled with a fused silica matching liquid (50350, Cargille). Type A immersion oil (16482, Cargille) was used for measurements at n = 1.51. The liquids were chosen such that the fluorescent beads did not dissolve; other immersion media, such as BABB, DBE and ECI, rapidly dissolved Fluoresbrite beads. For each immersion medium and FOV location, eight beads were measured, and the resulting PSFs were fitted with Gaussian profiles in x–y–z.

Imaging pollen grains

We glued a pollen granule sold as nutritional supplement (Morga Bluetenpollen, Morga AG) to a 2-mm borosilicate glass tube (TG200-4, Harvard Apparatus) with Super RTV Silicone Transparent (Würth). The dried granules were usually composed of a single type of pollen grain and could be pre-selected for shape and fluorescence under a wide-field microscope. We selected a pollen granule with spikes (echinate sculptures). Immersing pollen granules in water or other polar solvents dissolves them into single pollen, which is why we used ECI to image pollen granules in high refractive index medium in addition to imaging them in air.

Functional imaging of larval zebrafish

We generated larvae by incrossing adult transgenic elavl3:GCaMP6s fish30. Small groups of ≈20 larvae were raised in filtered fish water in 10-cm Petri dishes on a 14-hour light, 10-hour dark cycle at constant 28 °C. For imaging, larvae with strong GCaMP6s fluorescence and no pigmentation (mitfa−/−) were selected. Larvae were embedded in 2% agarose (UltraPure Low Melting Point Agarose, 16520-100, Invitrogen) before imaging. We estimated that 33 mW of laser power was used for imaging (Supplementary Note 1 and Supplemenary Table 1).

This set of animal experiments and procedures was performed in accordance with standard ethical guidelines and was approved by the Cantonal Veterinary Office of the Canton of Zurich.

iDISCO staining and clearing of mouse brains

Mouse experiments and procedures were performed in accordance with standard ethical guidelines and were approved by the Cantonal Veterinary Office of the Canton of Zurich. Mouse brain chunks were stained for neurons and cleared using a modified version of the iDISCO protocol4. C57BL6/J wild-type and Thy1-YFP HJrs/J transgenic (Jackson, 003782) mice aged 4 weeks and 17 weeks, respectively, were anesthetized and perfused, and the brains were post-fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS for 4.5 hours at 4 °C, shaking at 40 r.p.m. Mouse brains were washed in PBS for 3 days at room temperature and 40 r.p.m., with daily solution exchange. Samples were cut into 5-mm3 chunks and dehydrated in serial incubations of 20%, 40%, 60% and 80% methanol (MeOH) in ddH 2 O, followed by two times 100% MeOH, each for 1 hour at room temperature and 40 r.p.m. Pre-clearing was performed in 33% MeOH in dichloromethane (DCM) overnight at room temperature and 40 r.pm. After two times washing in 100% MeOH, each for 1 hour at room temperature and then 4 °C at 40 r.p.m., bleaching was performed in 5% hydrogen peroxide in MeOH for 20 hours at 4 °C and 40 r.p.m. Samples were rehydrated in serial incubations of 80%, 60%, 40% and 20% MeOH in ddH 2 O, followed by PBS, each for 1 hour at room temperature and 40 r.p.m. Permeabilization was performed by incubating the samples two times in 0.2% Triton X-100 in PBS, each for 1 hour at room temperature and 40 r.p.m., followed by incubation in 0.2% Triton X-100 + 10% dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) + 2.3% glycine + 0.1% sodium azide (NaN 3 ) in PBS for 5 days at 37 °C and 65 r.p.m. Blocking was performed in 0.2% Tween 20 + 0.1% heparine (10 mg ml−1) + 5% DMSO + 6% donkey serum in PBS for 2 days at 37 °C and 65 r.p.m. Samples were stained gradually with polyclonal rabbit-anti-tyrosine hydroxylase antibody (Sigma-Aldrich, AB152) 1:200 or polyclonal chicken-anti-GFP antibody (Aves Labs, GFP-1020) 1:400, followed by secondary donkey-anti-rabbit-Alexa Fluor 594 antibody (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A32754) 1:200 or donkey-anti-chicken Alexa Fluor 594 antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 703-585-155) 1:400 in 0.2% Tween 20 + 0.1% heparine + 5% DMSO + 0.1% NaN 3 in PBS (staining buffer) in a total volume of 1.5 ml per sample every week for 2 weeks at 37 °C and 65 r.p.m. Washing steps were performed in staining buffer five times each for 1 hour and then for 2 days at room temperature and 40 r.p.m. Clearing was started by dehydrating the samples in serial MeOH incubations as described above. Delipidation was performed in 33% MeOH in DCM overnight at room temperature and 40 r.p.m., followed by two times 100% DCM each for 15 minutes at room temperature and 40 r.p.m. Refractive index matching was achieved in DBE (n = 1.56) for 4 hours at room temperature.

Staining and clearing of Xenopus embryos

Whole-mount immunofluorescence procedures were adapted from previously described protocols31,32. All experiments were performed in accordance with standard ethical guidelines and were approved by the Cantonal Veterinary Office of the Canton of Zurich. Embryos were fixed at Nieuwkoop/Faber stage 42 for 40 minutes at room temperature in 4% PFA. Embryos were rinsed three times with 1× PBS, dehydrated to 100% MeOH and stored overnight at −20 °C. Bleaching was performed at room temperature shaking under strong light in 10% H 2 O 2 /23% H 2 O/66% MeOH for 48 hours. Embryos were rehydrated to 1× PBS with 0.1% Triton X-100 (PBT), and blocking was performed for 2 hours in 10% CAS-Block/90% PBT (Life Technologies). Staining was performed using the Atp1a1 antibody (1:200, DSHB, A5) diluted in 100% CAS-Block for 48 hours at 4 °C. For nuclear counterstaining, DAPI (20 μg ml−1, Thermo Fisher Scientific, D1306) was added to the primary antibody mixture. Embryos were washed for 3 × 30 minutes with PBT, blocked again for 2 hours (10% CAS-Block/90% PBT) and incubated overnight at 4 °C with secondary antibody (1:250, Alexa Fluor 594, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A32742) diluted in 100% CAS-Block. Embryos were washed for 2 × 1 hour with PBT and then 1 hour in PBS. Embryos were embedded in 2% low-melting agarose and dehydrated as follows: 25% MeOH/75% 1× PBS (2 hours), 50% MeOH/50% 1× PBS (2 hours), 75% MeOH/25% 1× PBS (2 hours) and three times 100% MeOH (2 × 45 minutes, 1× overnight). Clearing was performed in BABB (benzyl alcohol:benzyl benzoate 1:2) overnight.

Neurofilament staining of a whole-mount chicken embryo

The embryo was sacrificed at day 4 of development and incubated in 4% PFA for 2 hours at room temperature. For best staining and clearing results, the embryo was kept in constant, gentle motion throughout the staining procedure. Incubation was at 4 °C. The tissue was permeabilized in 0.5% Triton X-100/PBS for 1 hour, followed by an incubation in 20 mM lysine in 0.1 M sodium phosphat pH 7.3 for 1 hour. In a next step, the embryo was rinsed with five changes of PBS. Non-specific binding was blocked using 10% FCS in PBS for 1 hour. The primary antibody mouse anti-neurofilament (1:2,000, RMO270, Invitrogen, 13-0700) was added for 48 hours. The primary antibody was removed, and the tissue was rinsed with ten changes of PBS and an additional incubation overnight. After re-blocking in FCS/PBS for 1 hour, the embryo was incubated with the secondary antibody goat-anti-mouse IgG-Alexa Fluor 568 (1:1,000, Jackson ImmunoResearch, 115-165-003) for 15 hours. Then, the embryo was washed ten times with PBS, followed by incubation overnight in PBS. For imaging, the tissue was dehydrated in a methanol gradient (25%, 50% and 75% in ddH 2 O and 2 × 100%, 1 hour each step) and cleared using 1:2 benzyl alcohol:benzyl benzoate (BABB) solution overnight (again, gentle shaking is recommended for dehydration and clearing). The tissue and staining are stable for months when kept at 4 °C in the dark. This set of animal experiments and procedures was performed in accordance with standard ethical guidelines and was approved by the Cantonal Veterinary Office of the Canton of Zurich.

Human brain tissue preparation

The human occipital lobe samples were obtained from the body donation program of the Department of Anatomy and Embryology at Maastricht University. The tissue donor gave their informed and written consent to the donation of their body for teaching and research purposes as regulated by the Dutch law for the use of human remains for scientific research and education (‘Wet op de Lijkbezorging’). Accordingly, a handwritten and signed codicil from the donor posed when still alive and well is kept at the Department of Anatomy and Embryology Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences, Maastricht University, Maastricht, The Netherlands. The samples were obtained from a female patient (82 years old) diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, aphasia and depression. All methods were carried out in accordance with the relevant guidelines and regulations, and all experimental protocols were approved by the Ethics Review Committee Psychology and Neuroscience. Brains were first fixed in situ by full-body perfusion via the femoral artery. Under a pressure of 0.2 bar, the body was perfused by 10 L of fixation fluid (1.8 vol% formaldehyde, 20% ethanol and 8.4% glycerine in water) within 1.5–2 hours. Thereafter, the body was preserved for at least 4 weeks for post-fixation submersed in the same fluid. Subsequently, brains were recovered by calvarial dissection and stored in 4% PFA in 0.1 M PBS until further processing. The samples were cleared and stained with MASH-AO as previously described22,33, with minor adjustments to the original protocol. The tissue was dehydrated in 20%, 40%, 60%, 80% and 100% MeOH in distilled water for 1 hour each at room temperature, followed by 1 hour in 100% MeOH and overnight bleaching in 5% H 2 O 2 in MeOH at 4 °C. Samples were then rehydrated in 80%, 60%, 40% and 20% MeOH and permeabilized two times for 1 hour in PBS containing 0.2% Triton X-100 (PBST). This was followed by a second bleaching step in freshly filtered 50% aqueous potassium disulfite solution. The samples were then thoroughly rinsed in distilled water five times and washed for another 1 hour. For staining, the samples were incubated in 0.001% acridine orange solution in McIlvain buffer33 (phosphate-citrate buffer) at pH 4 for 5 days at room temperature. After 2.5 days, the samples were flipped to allow for equal penetration of the dye from both sides. After staining, samples were washed two times for 1 hour in the same buffer solution, dehydrated in 20%, 40%, 60%, 80% and 2 × 100% MeOH for 1 hour each and delipidated in 66% DCM/33% MeOH overnight. These steps were followed by 2 × 1-hour washes in 100% DCM and immersion in ECI22,33.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.