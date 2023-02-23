MetaPhlAn 4 profiling of species-level genome bins

MetaPhlAn 4 expands and improves existing capabilities to perform taxonomic profiling of metagenomes by exploiting a framework in which extensive metagenomic assemblies are integrated with existing bacterial and archaeal reference genomes. These are then jointly preprocessed to allow efficient metagenome mapping against millions of unique marker genes, ultimately quantifying both isolated and metagenomically assembled organisms in new communities. The algorithm augments that used by previous versions in four main ways as follows: (1) the adoption of SGBs42 as primary taxonomic units, each of which groups microbial genomes and MAGs into consistent existing species and newly defined genome clusters of roughly species-level diversity; (2) the integration of over 1 M MAGs and genomes into this SGB structure to build one of the largest databases of confident microbial reference sequences currently available; (3) the curation of microbial taxonomic units based on the consistency of taxonomically labeled microbial genomes and the assignment of new taxonomic labels to SGBs solely defined on MAGs and (4) the improved procedure to extract unique marker genes out of each SGB for the MetaPhlAn reference-based mapping strategy2,3,4. MetaPhlAn 4 thus leverages aspects of both metagenomic assembly, with its potential to uncover previously unseen taxa40,41,42,45 and the sensitivity of reference-based profiling to provide accurate taxonomic identification and quantification.

The adoption of SGBs as the primary unit of taxonomic analysis is central to this approach42. Briefly, an SGB42 delineates a microbial species purely based on the clustering of whole-genome genetic distances at 5% genomic identity47 and a taxonomic label can then be assigned to the SGB based on the presence (or not) of characterized genomes from isolate sequencing. This definition permits arbitrary microbial genomes to be organized in a manner not unlike amplicons into operational taxonomic units (OTUs) and matches remarkably well the expected boundaries of the existing taxonomy42,47,48. Available microbial reference genomes and medium-to-high-quality MAGs are thus grouped into taxonomically well-defined species (‘known’ SGBs or kSGBs when an isolate genome with available taxonomy is present in the SGB) or unknown equivalent clades (uSGBs).

Following the SGB clustering approach, the database employed by MetaPhlAn 4 contains SGBs that result from the merging of species that were originally incorrectly taxonomically labeled as separate species. For example, genomes assigned in NCBI49 to Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus and Clostridium phoceensis are 98.7% identical, likely due to independent naming of members of a new species and were merged into the SGB15154 (Supplementary Table 1). This merging also applies to taxonomic species that are genetically difficult or impossible to distinguish (for example, species of the Bacillus cereus group, genetically differentiated only by their plasmidic sequences50) and are thus clustered in the same SGB. Conversely, species with subclades diverging for more than 5% genetic identity were split into multiple SGBs (for example, Prevotella copri is represented by four different SGBs51, or Faecalibacterium prausnitzii with SGBs representing its distinct (sub)species52; Supplementary Table 1). Finally, incorrectly or partially taxonomically classified reference genomes were detected and amended based on the detection of outlier labels resulting from misspellings or incorrect assignments by NCBI genome submitters (for example, the Staphylococcus epidermidis SGB7865 is composed of 700 reference genomes, 32 of which have different or unspecified species labels in the NCBI database49, Supplementary Table 1).

To derive the database of SGBs to be profiled in MetaPhlAn 4, the isolate genome component included 236,620 bacterial and archeal genomes available in NCBI53 and labeled as ‘reconstructed from isolate sequencing or single cells’. These were integrated with 771,528 MAGs assembled from samples collected from humans (five distinct main human body sites, 164 distinct human cohorts), animal hosts (including 22 nonhuman primate species) and nonhost-associated environments (including soil, fresh water and oceans; Supplementary Tables 2 and 3). After removing reference genomes and MAGs that did not meet quality control criteria (that is, genome completeness above 50% and contamination below 5%; see Methods), the catalog comprised 729,195 genomes (560,084 MAGs and 169,111 reference genomes) and was Mash54 clustered into SGBs at 5% sequence similarity42 for the final database of 70.9 k SGBs, 47.6 k of which are taxonomically unknown at the species level (uSGBs; Fig. 1a). This catalog spans 95 different phyla that are quite consistently enriched by uSGBs (Supplementary Table 4). In comparison with the original SGB catalog42, the current collection integrates 3.6 times more MAGs from highly diverse environments (Supplementary Table 3) and resulted in the definition of 4.3 times more SGBs. While the repository can be used for genome-based studies at a larger scale than what has been described so far40,41,42,45,51,55,56,57, we focused here on the task of identification and quantification of taxa from metagenomes. To this end, and to decrease the potential rate of false-positive detection of SGBs without strong support or that are extremely rare, we retained only the uSGBs containing at least five MAGs from distinct samples for subsequent metagenome profiling, resulting in a final catalog of 29.4 k quality-controlled SGBs (see Methods).

Fig. 1: MetaPhlAn 4 integrates reference sequences from isolate and metagenome-assembled genomes for metagenome taxonomic profiling. a, From a collection of 1.01 M bacterial and archeal reference genomes and metagenomic-assembled genomes (MAGs) spanning 70,927 species-level genome bins (SGBs), our pipeline defined 5.1 M unique SGB-specific marker genes that are used by MetaPhlAn 4 (avg., 189 ± 34 per SGB). b, The expanded marker database allows MetaPhlAn 4 to detect the presence and estimate the relative abundance of 26,970 SGBs, 4,992 of which are candidate species without reference sequences (uSGBs) defined by at least five MAGs. The profiling is performed firstly by (1) aligning the reads of input metagenomes against the markers database, then (2) discarding low-quality alignments and (3) calculating the robust average coverage of the markers in each SGB that (4) are normalized across SGBs to report the SGB relative abundances (see Methods). All data are presented as mean ± s.d. Full size image

From this SGB genome catalog, we built the pangenome of each SGB (collection of all gene families found in at least one genome in the SGB) and used them to identify species-specific marker genes for MetaPhlAn profiling. The pangenomes were built by categorizing the coding sequences of all the 729 k genomes into UniRef90 clusters58 when a 90% amino acid identity match was found within the UniRef database, or by de novo clustering all remaining sequences at 90% amino acid identity following the Uniclust90 criteria59 (see Methods). From the resulting 50.6 M UniRef90 identities and 77.7 M new Uniclust90 gene families, we subsequently identified core gene families (that is those present in almost all genomes and MAGs of an SGB; see Methods) and then screened them for their species-specificity by mapping against all sequences of all SGBs (see Methods). This procedure resulted in 5.1 M total unique marker genes spanning 26,970 high-quality SGBs, with an average of 189 ± 34 unique marker genes per SGB. MetaPhlAn 4 taxonomic profiling uses these markers to detect the presence of an SGB (known or unknown) in new metagenomes based on the detection via read mapping of a sufficient fraction of SGB-specific marker genes (default 20%) and quantifies their relative abundance based on the within-sample-normalized average coverage estimations (see Methods; Fig. 1b).

MetaPhlAn 4 improves the performance of taxonomic profiling

To evaluate the taxonomic profiling performance of MetaPhlAn 4, we first assessed its ability to profile well-characterized species (that is, those belonging to kSGBs) in comparison with available methods by using 133 synthetic metagenomes (~4B total reads). Most of these synthetic samples (128) are from the CAMI 2 taxonomic profiling challenge60 representing host-associated and marine communities, whereas the other five are additional nonhuman synthetic metagenomes (derived from SynPhlAn; see Methods) representing more diverse environments than in previous evaluations4.

Through the OPAL benchmarking framework61, we evaluated MetaPhlAn 4 in comparison with MetaPhlAn 3 (ref. 4), mOTUs 2.6 (ref. 6) (latest database available as for March 2021) and Bracken 2.5 (ref. 5) (with two databases, one built using the April 2019 RefSeq release62 and another one built using the GTDB release 207 (ref. 63)). Due to the high false-positive rates reported by Bracken 2.5, we decided to evaluate its performance by filtering out low-abundant hits (minimum relative abundance 0.01%; Supplementary Fig. 1). MetaPhlAn 4 outperformed the other tools when assessing the F1 score (Fig. 2a) computed based on the common reference NCBI taxonomy. This was true despite the fact that OPAL does not consider SGB-defined species groups (that is, single species incorrectly taxonomically labeled as separated species and included in the same SGB), thus penalizing MetaPhlAn 4 profiling that cannot match the corresponding labels; the new version still achieved a higher number of species correctly detected compared with MetaPhlAn 3 across all simulations (avg., 96.65 ± 66.08 and 85.32 ± 61.95 true positives, respectively) while maintaining a low number of false positives (avg., 16.09 ± 17.65 and 13.63 ± 16.56, respectively; Supplementary Fig. 2a,b and Supplementary Table 5). Most of the false positives (84.6%) were due to the new labels of SGB-defined species groups (for example, the Marinilactibacillus sp. 15R, present in almost all the CAMI 2 oral metagenomes, belongs to the Marinilactibacillus piezotolerans SGB7875 species group) and are thus also not strictly false positives. In fact, further evaluation using single isolate sequences (see Methods) showed no false-positive hits when running MetaPhlAn 4 with default parameters, and no false negatives in all cases with a coverage ≥ 0.5×. This coverage threshold means that MetaPhlAn 4 is guaranteed to detect all SGBs that are at a relative abundance of at least 0.01% for a metagenomic sample at a standard depth of 10Gbases with detection at lower abundances frequently possible (Supplementary Table 6). The improvement in recall is substantially explained by the expanded catalog of reference genomes included in MetaPhlAn 4 (169.1 k genomes spanning 31.9 k species in comparison with 99.2 k genomes from 13.5 k species in MetaPhlAn 3).

Fig. 2: MetaPhlAn 4 improves sensitivity and specificity of metagenome taxonomic profiling. a, To evaluate its performance in taxonomic profiling, MetaPhlAn 4 was applied to synthetic metagenomes representing host-associated communities from the CAMI 2 taxonomic profiling challenge60 (n = 128 samples) and the SynPhlAn-nonhuman dataset (n = 5 samples), representing more diverse environments from previous evaluations4. Species-level evaluation using the OPAL framework61 shows that MetaPhlAn 4 is more accurate than the available alternatives in both the detection of which taxa are present (the F1 score is the harmonic mean of the precision and recall of detection) and their quantitative estimation (the BC beta-diversity is computed between the estimated profiles and the abundances in the gold standard). Additional evaluations performed using genomes within the SGB organization (labeled ‘SGB evaluation’; see Methods) show that MetaPhlAn 4 further improves accuracy at this more refined taxonomic level. See Supplementary Tables 5 and 7 for more details (GI, gastrointestinal; UT, urogenital tract). b, MetaPhlAn 4 was applied to synthetic metagenomes (n = 70 samples) modeling different host and nonhost-associated environments and containing, on average, 47 genomes from both kSGBs and uSGBs (see Methods). This evaluation directly on SGBs shows the reliability of MetaPhlAn 4 to quantify both known and unknown microbial species. Additional evaluation based on a mixture of new MAGs from samples not considered in the building of the genomic database (mixed evaluation, n = 5 samples) stresses its accuracy independently from the inclusion of the profiled data in the database. See Supplementary Tables 9 and 10 for more details (NHP = nonhuman primates, W = westernized, NW = nonwesternized). Box plots in a and b show the median (center), 25th/75th percentile (lower/upper hinges), 1.5× interquartile range (whiskers) and outliers (points). Full size image

We then evaluated the relative abundance quantification performance of MetaPhlAn 4 using Bray-Curtis (BC) dissimilarity and root-mean-square error (RMSE) with respect to synthetic reference community compositions. MetaPhlAn 4 outperformed the alternative methods (avg. BC, 0.13 ± 0.07; avg. RMSE, 0.016 ± 0.019), including the previous MetaPhlAn version 3 (avg. BC, 0.19 ± 0.12; avg. RMSE, 0.019 ± 0.018; Supplementary Table 7 and Fig. 2a). The quality of the marker set is likely the driving factor of this improvement, a consequence of the phylogenetic consistency of the SGBs that ensures that identically-labeled taxa are genomically consistent. This avoids hard-to-detect taxonomic mislabeling in the original, manually assigned taxonomic labels and allowed us to obtain a set of marker genes that (1) is larger (avg., 189 ± 34 per SGB as compared to 84 ± 47 per species in MetaPhlAn 3), (2) more reliable (Supplementary Table 6 and Supplementary Fig. 3) and (3) more unique (99.3% of the markers in comparison with 72.7% in MetaPhlAn 3, and from 3.8× to 15.55× less randomly assigned reads depending on the environments; Supplementary Table 8).

Apropos, because these evaluations were not able to account for modifications of species taxonomy that avoid these issues, we then evaluated MetaPhlAn 4 on the same synthetic metagenomes, but using SGB-based taxonomy (see Methods). By considering as the gold standard label for each genome in the synthetic community the SGBs it belongs to, MetaPhlAn 4 achieved high accuracies when assessing both the F1 score (avg., 0.95 ± 0.06) and the BC dissimilarity (avg., 0.031 ± 0.023; Fig. 2a).

Finally, we assessed the performance of MetaPhlAn 4 to specifically detect uSGBs representing clades without taxonomically characterized isolates. We constructed 65 synthetic metagenomes simulating microbiomes from 12 different human body sites, animal hosts and nonhost-associated environments, using both kSGBs and uSGBs that were found and reconstructed in real metagenomes in each of the environments via metagenomic assembly (see Methods). We also built five additional synthetic metagenomes using a mixture of MAGs and reference genomes from samples not included in our original genomic database (see Methods). MetaPhlAn 4 showed accuracies in the detection and quantification of uSGBs (avg. F1 score, 0.97 ± 0.02; Fig. 2b and Supplementary Fig. 2c,d) that were on par with those of known species (kSGBs; avg. F1 score, 0.96 ± 0.024; Fig. 2a). Both the F1 score and the BC similarity to the gold standard were consistent across all the different environments assessed. Synthetic samples based on the MAGs not available at the time when the MetaPhlAn 4 database was built yielded similar results (avg. F1 score, 0.98 ± 0.006; Fig. 2b and Supplementary Tables 9 and 10). Altogether, MetaPhlAn 4 outperformed the other available tools on synthetic data and further provided quantification of yet-to-be-characterized species, while maintaining high accuracy for taxonomically well-defined species.

MetaPhlAn 4 expands the profiled fraction of metagenomes

The MetaPhlAn 4 database expands the number of quantifiable known microbial species (18.4 k more species than in MetaPhlAn 3) and refines the resolution of many species described by kSGBs (21,978 kSGBs, with avg. 1.15 kSGBs per species), and includes 4,992 yet-to-be-characterized microbial species (uSGBs). We assessed its resulting increased ability to explain a larger fraction of the reads in a metagenome by profiling a total of 24.5 k metagenomic samples (145 distinct studies, Supplementary Table 11) from different human, animal and nonhost-associated environments (Fig. 3a and Supplementary Fig. 4). We further divided the 19.5 k human metagenomes based on the body site of origin and the lifestyle (that is, westernized or nonwesternized) of the donor (for a full description of westernization, see Methods).

Fig. 3: MetaPhlAn 4 expands observable microbial diversity, primarily by quantifying yet-to-be-characterized species (uSGBs). a, We applied MetaPhlAn 4 profiling to a total of 24.5 k metagenomic samples from diverse environments, highlighting its ability to detect microbiome compositions and clear differences between them, even when considering distinct human body sites and variable host lifestyles (Supplementary Fig. 5b and Supplementary Table 11). b, The expanded genomic database of MetaPhlAn 4 substantially increases the estimated fraction of classified reads in comparison with the previous MetaPhlAn version across habitat types (n = 24,515 samples). c, MetaPhlAn 4 detects on average 48 unknown bacterial species (uSGBs) per human gut microbiome, and reaches up to more than 700 in other nonhuman environments (n = 24,515 samples). d, The most prevalent microbial species in the gastrointestinal tract of westernized populations are known species (kSGBs). The ten most prevalent kSGBs in westernized and nonwesternized lifestyles are shown ordered by their highest prevalence and reported together with the number of MAGs assembled from human gut metagenomes in the MetaPhlAn genome catalog. Species names are shown together with their SGB ID between brackets. e, The most prevalent SGBs in nonwesternized populations belong to yet-to-be-cultivated and named species. The ten most prevalent uSGBs of each lifestyle are shown ordered by their highest prevalence. f, In westernized populations, the most prevalent kSGBs and uSGBs vary across age categories. The two most prevalent SGBs for each age category are shown. g, The fraction of uSGBs relative to kSGB increases after infancy (n = 19,468). Box plots in b, c and g show the median (center), 25th/75th percentile (lower/upper hinges), 1.5× interquartile range (whiskers) and outliers (points). NHP, nonhuman primates; W, westernized; NW, nonwesternized; A, ancient. Full size image

In the resulting taxonomic profiles, MetaPhlAn 4 detected 11,132 SGBs present in at least 1% of the samples of one of the environments, 3,527 of which (31.68%) were taxonomically unknown at the species level (uSGBs). The new profiles explained a much larger fraction of the reads in the metagenomic samples compared to the previous version across all environments (Fig. 3b). Within the human body sites, the improvement was high for the airways (avg. 1.95-fold increase of explainable reads), and substantially higher improvements were reached for samples from, for example, the gut microbiomes of nonhuman mammals ranging from the average 3.26-fold increase of the wild mice to 14.15-fold increase in the rumen. For these animals, the average number of uSGBs detected surpassed that of the kSGBs (with the exception of the nonhuman primates; Fig. 3c and Supplementary Fig. 5a). These increases were consistent with the number of newly considered MAGs that defined new uSGBs from nonhuman microbiomes (90,606 MAGs defining 1,287 uSGBs).

Environmental ecosystems had metagenomes that were generally less explained by the taxa considered in MetaPhlAn 4, with soil, in particular, remaining poorly characterized due to its remarkable microbial variability and the lack of systematic large metagenomic efforts targeting it (only 2,495 MAGs defining 26 uSGBs in our database), while the ocean microbiome had a 6.65-fold increase, largely due to the inclusion of the Tara ocean MAGs64 in the SGB database (Fig. 3c). Overall, uSGBs were instrumental to increase the fraction of metagenomes profileable by MetaPhlAn 4 (Fig. 3b), as they accounted for an average of 23.13% (s.d.: 17.89%) of the richness of the resulting profiles across all environments (Fig. 3c).

SGB profiling reveals species overlaps across environments

A key advantage of reference-based metagenomic profiling as compared to assembly is its ability to detect low-abundant and hard-to-assemble genomes37,39,40,42,43,45. This allows the generation of confident ecological statistics regarding prevalent and rare taxa, which are difficult to quantify accurately in the presence of many technical nondetections in data solely from metagenome assemblies. On this dataset, MetaPhlAn 4 identified 1,657 SGBs found in at least 1% of the samples from the gut of nonwesternized human populations (550 of these being uSGBs), 331 SGBs at the same prevalence threshold in the typically low-diverse human vaginal microbiome (61 of which are uSGBs) and intermediate numbers in other environments (Supplementary Fig. 5b).

This confirmed that gut metagenomes retrieved from ancient samples (ranging from 5,300 to 150 years ago in the available datasets) possessed more SGBs in common with those at >1% prevalence in the gut microbiome of modern nonwesternized populations (1,039 SGBs) than of westernized ones (748 SGBs), despite the dominance in datasets and databases of data derived from westernized populations (~ten times more samples; Supplementary Fig. 5b and Supplementary Table 3). Similarly, and adopting the same prevalence threshold at 1%, the SGBs found in the gut of nonhuman primates (including those in captivity) overlapped more with gut samples from ancient microbiomes (879 SGBs) than with modern ones (668 SGBs), further highlighting the effect of lifestyle in shaping the human microbiome (Supplementary Fig. 5b). A similar environmental adaptation can be observed in the gut microbiome of laboratory mice, in which many more modern human gut SGBs were found (481 SGBs) compared to those from wild mice (53 SGBs). Twenty-eight SGBs were present at >1% prevalence in all human body sites (Supplementary Table 12), comprising typically oral microbes that can reach the lower gastrointestinal tract, can contaminate the skin and can colonize other mucosal sites such as the vagina, that is, the Haemophilus parainfluenzae group (SGB9712), the Streptococcus salivarius group (SGB8007), Veillonella parvula (SGB6939), Rothia mucilaginosa (SGB16971) and Streptococcus oralis (SGB8130).

Species that overlap across environments at the same 1% prevalence threshold can also spot potential contamination as it is the case of the only nine SGBs shared between the modern human gut and ocean water samples (Supplementary Table 13). These were predominantly skin and oral microbes likely to contaminate low-biomass water samples during laboratory procedures as follows: Cutibacterium acnes (SGB16955), Staphylococcus aureus (SGB7852), Streptococcus thermophilus (SGB8002), Escherichia coli (SGB10068), V. parvula (SGB6939), Staphylococcus epidermidis (SGB7865), Staphylococcus hominis (SGB7858), Streptococcus mitis (SGB8163) and R. mucilaginosa (SGB16971). Overall, the new MetaPhlAn 4 profiling highlights that microbiomes from most nonhost-associated environments have little overlap between themselves and the human microbiome (Supplementary Fig. 5c), and that, as expected, human microbiomes from different body sites have limited but relevant overlaps (Supplementary Table 12).

MetaPhlAn 4 expands the panel of prevalent human gut species

We assessed the prevalence of SGBs in the gut microbiome of human individuals (Supplementary Table 14) using 19.5 k human gut metagenomes from 86 datasets, spanning different age categories, geographic locations and lifestyles (Supplementary Table 15). The most prevalent SGBs in westernized populations were from known species (Fig. 3d), specifically Blautia wexlerae (SGB4837, 89.2%), the Bacteroides uniformis group (SGB1836, 88.1%) and Phocaeicola vulgatus (previously Bacteroides vulgatus, SGB1814, 85.8%). Four distinct F. prausnitzii SGBs appeared within the top ten most prevalent species, and three of them had quite distinct prevalence in both lifestyles (Fig. 3d), highlighting the ability of SGB profiling to increase the resolution of species that are particularly genetically divergent52. Cibionibacter quicibialis42, as well as several other species of interest considered kSGBs because they have a sequenced representative even though they remain largely uncharacterized (for example, Oscillibacter sp. ER4) were also found at high prevalence (Fig. 3d).

While most uSGBs had lower prevalence in this population, 4 uSGBs from the Ruminococcaceae family exceeded 75% prevalence, and many of them were substantially more prevalent in nonwesternized compared to westernized populations (Fig. 3e). The species with the highest prevalence in each specific age category displayed variable prevalence in the other age groups (Fig. 3f, Supplementary Fig. 6 and Supplementary Table 14), and uSGBs tended to be particularly common in childhood, which may be under-studied relative to infancy and adulthood (Fig. 3g and Supplementary Table 16). Overall, the newly established SGBs prevalence across population and lifestyles (Supplementary Table 14) expands both the size and detail of that established by prior metagenomic studies.

Biomarkers of diet in mice are dominated by uSGBs

MetaPhlAn 4 integrates 22,718 MAGs assembled from 1,906 mouse gut metagenomes (both research laboratory mice and wild mice) and defines 540 uSGBs, allowing greater resolution in profiling the mouse gut. When applied to a heterogeneous public dataset of 184 mouse gut microbiomes spanning eight genetic backgrounds and six different vendors (Supplementary Table 17)65, MetaPhlAn 4 detected 632 different SGBs, 45.57% of them that would not be detected using only MAGs reconstructed from the same samples’ set (Supplementary Table 18). As already noted in recent studies66 employing a metagenomic-assembly-based workflow67, most of the detected SGBs in the mouse gut (60.8%) were uSGBs (Fig. 4a and Supplementary Fig. 7a). In contrast, only 108 total species were detected by MetaPhlAn 3 from the same samples. Interestingly, of the 43 SGBs present in more than 75% of the samples, most are uSGBs; the 12 kSGBs themselves represent poorly characterized species such as Lachnospiraceae bacterium 28_4 (SGB7272), Dorea sp. 5_2 (SGB7275) and Oscillibacter sp. 1_3 (SGB7266), which were also the only ones detectable by MetaPhlAn 3. The poor mappability of many mouse microbiomes against isolate genomes is also reflected at taxonomic levels higher than species, as more than half of the families (that is, family-level genome bins (FGBs) defined similarly to SGBs but spanning up to 30% nucleotide divergence; see Methods) present in more than 20% of the samples are still uncharacterized (uFGBs; Fig. 4b and Supplementary Fig. 7b).

Fig. 4: MetaPhlAn 4 enables accurate metagenomic profiling of mouse microbiomes containing few cultured isolate taxa. a, MetaPhlAn 4 taxonomic profiling of a cohort of mouse gut microbiome samples (n = 181 samples), spanning eight genetic backgrounds and six different vendors65 revealed that the majority of detected microbial taxa are uncharacterized SGBs (uSGBs) that do not contain a sequenced isolate representative. b, Some of the most prevalent families in the mouse gut microbiome (n = 181 samples) are still unclassified at the family level (uFGBs). FGBs detected in at least 20% of the samples (circles and right-side y axis) and with a median relative abundance above 1% (box plots and left-side y axis) are shown. c, Random effects models applied to the MetaPhlAn 4 profiles revealed that most of the high- and low-fat diet microbial biomarkers are uncharacterized species (FDR < 0.2). log 10 -transformed relative abundances of the microbial biomarkers are represented in the heatmap and their effect size (linear model beta coefficient) in the bar plots. For kSGBs, species names are shown together with their SGB ID between brackets. SGB41568 is reported in NCBI as assigned to an unclassified phylum, and we thus report only the kingdom label. SMUC = Southern Medical University in China, CMR = Craniofacial Mutant Resource at the Jackson Laboratory (Jax). Box plots in a and b show the median (center), 25th/75th percentile (lower/upper hinges), 1.5× interquartile range (whiskers) and outliers (points). Full size image

To test the relevance of uSGBs in the context of typical mouse microbiome studies, we recapitulated prior statistical tests to identify taxonomic biomarkers of high-fat (HF) versus normal chow diets across host genetic backgrounds and vendors65. Applying linear mixed models on the MetaPhlAn 4 taxonomic profiles and controlling for sex, age, genetic background and vendor (see Methods; Supplementary Table 19), we identified 18 SGB biomarkers at FDR < 0.2 with an average relative abundance in the associated diet >1% (Fig. 4c). Most of the over-abundant biomarkers of a hyper-caloric diet were uSGBs (13 uSGBs, 72% of the 18 biomarkers), in addition to three taxa that could be detected using MetaPhlAn 3 (Lachnospiraceae bacterium 28_4 SGB7272, Lactobacillus johnsonii SGB7041 and Faecalibaculum rodentium SGB4047) and 2 kSGBs representing poorly characterized species (Lachnospiraceae bacterium SGB41544 and Bacteroidales bacterium SGB27761). While other approaches are already available to exploit environment-specific MAG catalogs for metagenomic profiling67,68,69, MetaPhlAn 4’s ability to rapidly and accurately profile species defined solely by MAGs (that is, uSGBs) appears particularly relevant for under-characterized microbial environments in which cultivated and sequenced taxa still represent a small fraction of overall microbial diversity.

Stronger links between gut microbiome, diet and metabolism

We used MetaPhlAn 4 to extend links between the gut microbiome, diet and host metabolism19,20,21,22,23,70 by re-analyzing metagenomes from 1,001 deeply phenotyped individuals in the ZOE PREDICT 1 study22. As in the original study, strengths of association between the microbiome and both dietary and cardiometabolic host variables were evaluated by testing the predictive power of random forest (RF) classifiers and regressors trained on the taxonomic profiles (see Methods). Among the 19 health and diet markers most strongly linked with the microbiome according to MetaPhlAn 3 in the original work, all but two were better predicted when incorporating MetaPhlAn 4 taxa (new median AUC = 0.74, 4.84% improvement; Fig. 5a). The highest improvement was found for the 10-year atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk (0.106 higher AUC, 16.24% improvement), and the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) score71 achieved the strongest association (0.072 higher AUC, 10.05% improvement and 31% regression improvement).

Fig. 5: MetaPhlAn 4 reveals strong links between the unknown fraction of the human gut microbiome and host diet and cardiometabolic markers. a, Compared to the original results from the ZOE PREDICT 1 study based on the MetaPhlAn 3 taxonomic profiles22, random forest (RF) models trained on the MetaPhlAn 4 microbiome profiles (n = 1,001 samples) substantially improve classification (circles and right-side y axis) and regression (box plots and left-side y axis) result for a panel of 19 markers representative of nutritional and cardiometabolic health (see Methods). Box plots show the median (center), 25th/75th percentile (lower/upper hinges), 1.5× interquartile range (whiskers) and outliers (points.) b, Panel of the 20 unknown microbial species (uSGBs) showing the strongest overall correlations with the positive (top-half list) and negative (bottom-half list) dietary and cardiometabolic health markers, respectively (∗FDR < 0.2). Full size image

Microbiome links with dietary indices were particularly improved by considering uSGBs (Fig. 5a); previously, visceral fat and blood lipid levels were generally more strongly microbiome-associated than dietary indices using MetaPhlAn 3 profiles. This was substantiated by the analysis of correlation between the abundance of each uSGB with all 19 host diet, anthropometric and physiology indices. Indeed, the strongest correlations (after accounting for age, sex and BMI; Fig. 5b) mostly involved uSGBs (6 of the 10 SGBs most associated with healthy conditions were uSGBs), and the three highest (absolute) correlations involved Alphaproteobacteria SGB4777, positively correlating with the alternate Mediterranean diet (aMED72, ρ = 0.21) and HEI (ρ = 0.19) scores, and negatively correlating with the uPDI (ρ = −0.25).

We further compared the SGBs newly linked to diet and biometrics in the ZOE PREDICT 1 re-analysis to those associated with other health and disease conditions in our broader human gut data MetaPhlAn 4 profiles. Among the ten uSGBs most health-associated based on the average correlation ranks with the 19 reference markers selected from the ZOE PREDICT 1 study, Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 emerged as a particularly relevant taxon. This uSGB was prevalent in both contemporary human cohorts (44.33% in healthy individuals) and in nonhuman primates (41.36% prevalence). It was also present in 60% of the metagenomes available from ancient stool samples (Supplementary Fig. 8a), suggesting that this taxon is an important, as-yet-uncharacterized member of the healthy human microbiome.

When comparing the relative abundances of Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 in case/control studies across datasets spanning 11 different human diseases (see Methods; Supplementary Table 20), we found statistically significant associations not only with conditions directly linked with cardiometabolic health such as ASCVD (P = 0.045) and cirrhosis (P = 9.20 × 10−7) but also with the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD; Fig. 6a). This included associations over three different cohorts of a higher abundance and prevalence of Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 with both of the main IBD subtypes, Crohn’s disease (P = 2.50 × 10−28, 4.67 × 10−6 and 0.0016) and ulcerative colitis (P = 1.85 × 10−22, 3.89 × 10−6 and 1.28 × 10−8). Altogether, these results show the importance of profiling the unknown fraction of the microbiome even for relatively well-characterized environments, such as the human gut, as microbial links with cardiometabolic blood metabolites, dietary patterns and host diseases can also incorporate and shed light on newly defined uSGBs.

Fig. 6: StrainPhlAn 4 accurately reconstructs large-scale strain-level phylogenies of uncharacterized microbial species. a, Relative abundances (box plots and top-part y axis) and prevalences (bar plots and bottom-part y axis) of the uncharacterized species (uSGB) Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 are substantially higher in healthy individuals (n = 738 samples) in comparison with patients suffering from several gastrointestinal related diseases (n = 1,183 samples), and this difference is reproducible across populations (one-sided Mann–Whitney U test). Box plots show the median (center), 25th/75th percentile (lower/upper hinges), 1.5× interquartile range (whiskers) and outliers (points). b, Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 shows within-species genetic diversity strongly linked to geographic origin and lifestyle. c, Pairwise geographic distances between strains of different countries correlate with their median genetic distances (Spearman’s ρ = 0.505; see Methods), suggesting that human Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 strains could have followed an isolation-by-distance pattern. Full size image

StrainPhlAn 4 reconstructs large phylogenies of uSGBs

The unique clade-specific marker genes exploited by MetaPhlAn to detect and quantify microbial taxa can also be used to reconstruct the sample-specific genetic makeup of individual strains with the StrainPhlAn approach4,73. MetaPhlAn 4 also extends StrainPhlAn 4 to be applicable to SGBs, and thus to uncharacterized species (uSGBs). StrainPhlAn 4 uses the MetaPhlAn 4 mapping of reads against markers to produce per-sample genotypes for the dominant strains per species (for all SGBs with sufficient coverage). Compared to StrainPhlAn 3, we improved the procedure to select and process markers and samples with a more robust and validated set of default parameters and a more stringent gap-trimming strategy. We also exploit the larger marker’s database of more phylogenetically consistent SGBs (avg., 189 ± 34 markers per SGB). This resulted in more accurate phylogenies compared to the previous version, with an average of 1.33% increase in correlation between StrainPhlAn phylogenetic distances and MAG-based phylogenies built on the fraction of samples, in which high-quality MAGs could be reconstructed (evaluation done on 100 samples for the three most prevalent kSGBs with consistent MetaPhlAn 3 species; Supplementary Table 21 and Supplementary Fig. 9a–f; see Methods).

To illustrate the potential of StrainPhlAn profiling for uSGBs, we continued our exploration of the health-linked Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 introduced above, exploiting the same collection of 19.5 k gut metagenomic samples used for MetaPhlAn 4 (Supplementary Table 12). This analysis incorporated all 5.8 k samples in which MetahlAn 4 detected Lachnospiraceae SGB4894, including 79 nonhuman primates and 12 ancient human gut metagenomes (Supplementary Table 22). StrainPhlAn 4 retained 37 SGB4894-specific marker genes (spanning 19,449 nucleotide positions after trimming the alignment to exclude nonvariable positions) across the 1,683 samples, in which the target uSGB had enough coverage for strain profiling (samples with, at least, 20 Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 markers reconstructed with >80% breadth of coverage) and automatically built a phylogeny integrating all strain profiles from among host types.

The resulting phylogeny showed that Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 is composed of multiple subclades, including one comprising strains mostly from individuals from westernized populations and other two instead dominated by individuals from nonwesternized or Chinese populations, the latter also with higher intraclade diversity (Fig. 6b). One strain reconstructed from a sample of palaeofaeces from ~1,300 years ago74 was also integrated within the Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 phylogeny and placed as basal for the subclade of mostly European and North American strains (Fig. 6b), whereas the strains from nonhuman primates tended to populate a common, divergent region of the tree.

Lachnospiraceae SGB4894’s phylogeny further demonstrated genetic structure linked to the geographic origin of the hosts (Fig. 6b). Indeed, when considering pairs of strains sampled in different countries, we found a correlation between geographic and median genetic distance (Spearman’s P = 0.505) that can be used to hypothesize isolation-by-distance effects75, as previously shown for Helicobacter pylori76 and Eubacterium rectale55 (Fig. 6c). Correspondingly, SGB4894 had a higher intrapopulation genetic variability in nonwesternized populations (Mann–Whitney U test, P < 2.22 × 10−46; Supplementary Fig. 8b) and higher intrasubject polymorphism rates (calculated as the percentage of bases in the reconstructed markers with an allele dominance below 80%, Mann–Whitney U test, P = 8.6 × 10-14; Supplementary Fig. 8c). StrainPhlAn 4 thus readily enabled phylogenetic reconstruction and population genetics for uncultivated, yet-to-be-named species with high precision (see Methods; Supplementary Table 21 and Supplementary Fig. 9g,h).

StrainPhlAn 4 also allows the analysis of strain sharing and transmission between communities4,25,28,73,77,78,79 for uncharacterized species, that is, uSGBs (see Methods). Notably, StrainPhlAn 4 estimated that strains of Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 were not shared between mothers and their <1-year infants in all 21 cases in which it was reliably detected in both relatives (Supplementary Fig. 8d). Similarly, only 5.63% of adults in the same household that were positive for Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 shared the same strain (Supplementary Fig. 8d), suggesting that stable vertical and horizontal transmission for this species are both rare. There is some evidence for horizontal transmission between host species, however, as we found evidence of two captive nonhuman primates sharing closely related Lachnospiraceae SGB4894 strains with humans (Fig. 6b). Overall, this example shows that the extension of StrainPhlAn 4 to incorporate SGBs alongside MetaPhlAn 4 enables the analysis of highly-resolved, sub-species phylogenies for both well-characterized and yet-to-be-cultivated microbial species.