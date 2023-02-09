Gregory Sepich-Poore was awe-struck when he first heard about a puzzling link between microbes and cancer. In 2017 the MD PhD student was doing graduate work at the University of California, San Diego, when cancer biologist Ravid Straussman at the Weizmann Institute showed that human pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas are loaded with bacteria. Not only that, among them are species that produce enzymes that degrade the commonly prescribed cancer drug gemcitabine. The link was one of the first to suggest that microbes in cancer might affect efficacy of treatment.

Years before, Sepich-Poore’s grandmother had succumbed to pancreatic cancer after she became resistant to the treatment. This research provided a possible reason why her treatment had failed, and the young biologist vowed to spend his years in graduate school understanding the connection. He joined the lab of Rob Knight and scoured a database of 20,000 cancer samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas, looking for evidence of bacteria. According to Sepich-Poore, the project was the “computational equivalent of trying to find needles in a haystack where there are more straws of hay than stars in the Milky Way.”

He was shocked to find as much as 2% of the six trillion reads in the atlas were bacterial, and 33 types of cancer contained microbial DNA or RNA. Each distinct cancer had a unique combination of microbes. Even tumors that arise in the same tissue were distinguishable: lung adenocarcinoma and lung squamous cell carcinoma had distinct signatures. More intriguing from a diagnostic standpoint was that the tumor microbial fragments were detectable in the blood, offering the exciting prospect of a non-invasive blood assay. The group was also able to verify well-known associations between other human pathogens and cancer: they found cervical and thoracic cancers enriched in human papillomavirus and liver cancers associated with hepatitis viruses. They published the findings in Nature in March 2020.

“It was remarkably surprising,” Sepich-Poore said. The research showed that no cancer type was truly sterile. It also offered tantalizing hopes of finding better ways to detect the disease. “This suggested that there might be an opportunity to distinguish between cancers because different tumor types have different microbiomes associated [with them]”. Several months later, he and Knight set out to design a diagnostic and launched Micronoma (Table 1).

Table 1 Programs analyzing tumor microbiota Full size table

“It’s impressive,” says Georg Zeller, computational biologist at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory. “This is a really robust signal they found here,” he says.

The results generated a lot of excitement, but also raised skepticism. In a comment published in Cancer Cell, Salzberg and his Johns Hopkins colleague Cindy Sears wrote that the work offered a “strong foundation on which to begin,” but was “not prime time yet.”

“I understand that companies are excited and they’re trying to find ways to use this powerful sequencing technology,” says Salzberg. “But I think it’s really hard work to come up with a genuine correlation between bacteria or viruses in any cancer.” A major challenge is contamination, according to Salzberg. Bacteria cover every surface in the laboratory. There is no readily available way to completely remove them from bottles, dishes, reagents and samples. One can sterilize and kill bacteria so they are no longer infectious, but that does not remove the bits and pieces of bacterial DNA throughout the various stages of the experiment. In the paper, for example, they found so much bacteria in the control samples that they had to discard as much as 90 percent of microbial data due to concerns that they represented contaminants.

“It’s very hard to know if the signature you’ve got is a significant one, even if you do careful, standard statistical tests,” Salzburg says. He is developing his own metagenomic test to detect infectious disease, and he treads carefully and with a lot of skepticism, even in his own work. He focuses on detecting infectious agents in situations where microbes are expected to be in high concentration, which is easier than looking for small signals, like the ones generated by sequencing tumors. Looking at complicated mixtures diminishes signal strength, whereas looking for a single microbe with a strong signal in a tumor, like human papillomavirus in cervical cancer, is more reliable, he points out.

Despite the apprehension, studies keep coming up with more evidence that tumors are harboring their own microbial communities. Just a few months after Knight’s paper, Straussman’s group published similar results. The group obtained tissue from 1,500 tumor samples and used immunohistochemical techniques to show that the bacteria are located inside tumor cells. They created a catalog with seven types of cancer and confirmed that tumor types had specific microbial signatures. The research was validated by hundreds of controls to rule out contamination; they even tested the paraffin wax blocks in which tumor tissues were embedded.

A year later, they published a study of human melanoma metastases that hinted at a potential mechanistic link between the presence of tumor microbiota and disease progression. They showed that hundreds of peptides derived from intratumoral microbes are present on the surface of cancer cells, as well as on antigen-presenting cells (Fig. 1). This raised the possibility that the peptides can both elicit immune responses by being presented on antigen-presenting cells and be a target of the immune system by being resident on tumors. According to Sepich-Poore, this research went one step further toward showing how intratumoral bacteria can affect response to immunotherapy by engaging the immune system. “It’s the best mechanism that I am aware of today,” he said.