Microfluidic device design and fabrication

We designed the photomask using Autodesk AutoCAD 2021 and had the chrome mask printed by Front Range Photomasks with high resolution (2 µm). The chrome mask was cleaned extensively with acetone and air dried before use. Polymethylsiloxane (PDMS) mold (25-µm channel width) was fabricated in a cleanroom using Photoresist SU-8 2025 (Kayaku Advanced Materials) following standard procedures, including spin coating, soft baking, laser exposure, post-exposure baking, development and hard baking. The mold thickness was measured using Zygo 3D Optical Profiler to be ~25 µm. The mold was placed in a plastic petri dish, and the PDMS mixture (part A: part B = 10:1, GE RTV) was poured in. The petri dish was placed into a vacuum chamber and degassed for ~30 minutes and then placed into a 70 °C oven and incubated for >2 hours or overnight. The cured PDMS slab was cut into a similar size as a 1 × 3-inch glass slide and stored at room temperature until use. The barcoding flow clamps and lysis clamps were fabricated through laser-cutting an acrylic plastic plate. After each DBiT-seq experiment, the PDMS chip can be reused by cleaning with 30-minute sonication in 1 M NaOH solution, 2 hours soaking in deionized water, 10-minute sonication in isopropanol and air dry at room temperature.

Microscope setup

The tissue image and two flow channel/tissue images were scanned with the Invitrogen EVOS M7000 imaging system using a ×10 objective. Images were taken with mono-color mode and stitched with ‘More Overlap’ settings. The stitched images were saved into TIFF format and later aligned with spatial transcriptome and proteome data.

DNA oligos and ADTs

DNA oligos used were all synthesized by Integrated DNA Technologies with high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) purification. All DNA oligos received were dissolved in RNase-free water at a 100 µM concentration and stored at −20 °C until use. All the DNA oligos used are listed in Supplementary Table 2. The barcode A and B oligos are listed in Supplementary Table 1. Barcode A contains three functional regions: a poly(T) region, a spatial barcode region and a ligation linker region. Poly(T) region hybrids with poly(A) tail of mRNA serve as the RT primer. The spatial barcode defines the row locations, and the ligation linker region was to be ligated with barcode B. Barcode B includes four functional regions: one ligation linker region, a spatial barcode region, a UMI region and a PCR primer region. The ligation linker region was to be ligated to barcode A. The spatial barcode region shows the column locations. Barcode B was also functionalized with 5′ biotin.

ADTs for membrane proteins were purchased from BioLegend and are listed in Supplementary Table 2. Three antibody cocktail products are 273 antibodies cocktail for humans with nine isotype control antibodies (cat. no. 99502) and 189 antibodies cocktail for mice with nine isotype control antibodies (cat. no. 99833).

Tissue preparation

OCT embedded mouse spleen (mouse CD1 spleen frozen sections, MF-701), colon (mouse CD1 colon frozen sections, MF-311), intestine (CD1 intestine, jejunum frozen sections, MF-308) and kidney (mouse CD1 kidney frozen sections, MF-901) sections were purchased from Zyagen and stored at −80 °C until use. In a typical protocol, OCT tissue blocks were sectioned into 10-µm-thickness sections and placed in the center of poly-l-lysine slides (Electron Microscopy Sciences, 63478-AS) and shipped with dry ice. The human tonsil sections (human tonsil frozen sections, HF-707) were also purchased from Zyagen. Human skin samples were obtained from the Yale Department of Neurology and sectioned into a 10-µm thickness. For human skin sample, a 68-year-old male with a history of bullous pemphigoid in clinical remission, off systemic immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory therapy, was immunized for COVID-19 with the Moderna mRNA vaccine under FDA Emergency Use Authorization as standard of care; biopsies were performed on the immunized and unimmunized skin of the upper arms just below the vaccination site 2 days after the second and third vaccine doses. Informed consent was obtained from this patient. This study was approved by the institutional review board at Yale School of Medicine (protocol ID: 2000027055).

Spatial-CITE-seq profiling of tissue

OCT embedded tissue sections stored in a −80 °C freezer were left on the working bench for 10 minutes. Sections were then fixed with 4% formaldehyde for 20 minutes and washed three times with 1× PBS with 0.05 U μl−1 RNAse Inhibitor (Enzymatics, 40 U μl−1). The tissue was then permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 in 1× PBS for another 20 minutes before washing three times with 1× PBS. The sections were quickly dipped in RNase-free water and dried with air. We then covered the tissue using 1× blocking buffer with 0.05 U μl−1 RNAse Inhibitor (Enzymatics, 40 U μl−1) and incubated at 4 °C for 10 minutes. After washing three times with 1× PBS buffer, ADT cocktails (diluted 20 times from original stock) from BioLegend were added onto the tissue and incubated for 30 minutes at 4 °C. The ADT cocktail was removed by washing three times with 1× PBS, and the slide was dipped in water briefly to remove any remaining salts. A whole tissue image scan was performed with an EVOS microscope using a ×10 objective.

In-tissue reverse transcription was conducted by flowing reverse transcription reagents into each of the 50 channels. We prepared the reverse transcription mix by adding sequentially 50 μl of 5× RT buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 7.8 μl of RNase-free water, 1.6 μl of RNAse Inhibitor (Enzymatics), 3.2 μl of SUPERase-In RNase Inhibitor (Ambion), 12.5 μl of 10 mM dNTPs each (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 25 μl of Maxima H Minus Reverse Transcriptase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 100 μl of 0.5× PBS-RI (0.5× PBS + 1% RNAse Inhibitor from Enzymatics) into a 1.5-ml tube (Extended Data Table 3). The mix was enough for a DBiT-seq chip with 50 channels and was further mixed with individual barcode A (25 μM in water) with a 4:1 volume ratio. The first PDMS chip was then placed on top of the tissue section, and customized plastic clamps were applied to the chip to seal tightly the PDMS chip with the tissue. The slide was imaged again with an EVOS microscope to record the locations of the channels. A total volume of 5 µl of reverse transcription mix and barcode A was loaded into each inlet well on the first PDMS chip. After loading and carefully removing air bubbles inside each well, a vacuum adapter made with acrylic plastic was placed on the outlet wells of the chip, and solutions were then vacuumed through the 50 channels. After 2 minutes, the vacuum was turned off, and the chip was placed into a wet box and incubated first at room temperature for 30 minutes and then for 90 minutes at 42 °C. When the RT reaction was completed, the channels were flushed with 1× NEB buffer 3.1 with 1% RNAse Inhibitor (Enzymatics) for 5 minutes. After removing the first PDMS chip, the tissue was dipped in RNase-free water and kept dry at 4 °C until the next step.

In-tissue ligation was performed in the second PDMS chip, which has 50 channels with orthogonal direction. The barcode B and ligation linker mix was first prepared by mixing barcode B (100 µM in water), 10 µl of ligation linker oligo (100 µM in water) and 20 µl of annealing buffer (10 mM Tris pH 7.5–8.0, 50 mM NaCl and 1 mM EDTA) in a PCR tube and then heated to 90–95 °C for 3–5 minutes before cooling to room temperature on the workbench. The mix was stored at 4 °C for short-term use or at −20 °C for long-term storage.

The ligation mix was prepared by adding into a 1.5-ml Eppendorf tube 68 µl of RNase-free water, 29 μl of 10× T4 ligase buffer (New England Biolabs (NEB)), 11 μl of T4 DNA ligase (400 U μl−1, NEB), 2 μl of RNAse Inhibitor (40 U μl−1, Enzymatics), 0.7 μl of SUPERase-In RNase Inhibitor (20 U μl−1, Ambion), 5.4 μl of 5% Triton X-100 and 116 µl of 1× NEB buffer 3.1 with 1% RNAse Inhibitor (40 U μl−1, Enzymatics). Then, 4 µl of ligation mix was mixed with 1 µl of barcode B (25 µM, with ligation linker) in a 96-well plate. The second PDMS chip was attached to the section and clumped together with an acrylic clump. The chip was scanned with the EVOS microscope to record the spatial locations of channels. Next, 5 µl of the above mixture was loaded into the inlet wells of the PDMS chip and vacuumed through each channel. The chip was transferred to a 37 °C oven and incubated for 30 minutes. The remaining solution in the inlets wells was removed, and wash buffer (1× PBS with 0.1% Triton X-100) was loaded and vacuumed through the channels continuously for 5 minutes. The PDMS chip was peeled off, and the tissue was dipped in water and dried with air.

The whole tissue section was digested by proteinase K to release the cDNAs. We prepare the lysis buffer by mixing 50 μl of 1× PBS, 50 μl of 2× lysis buffer (20 mM Tris pH 8.0, 400 mM NaCl, 100 mM EDTA and 4.4% SDS) and 10 μl of proteinase K solution (20 mg ml−1). A PDMS reservoir was placed on top of the region of interest, and the lysis mix was added. The reservoir was then clamped tightly with the slide to avoid any leakage and was sealed with parafilm. The tissue was lysed in a 55 °C oven for 2 hours, and the lysis was collected and kept in a −80 °C freezer until use.

cDNA extraction from the tissue lysate was performed in two steps. In the first step, all DNA was extracted from the lysate using the DNA purification kit (Zymo Research, ZD4014). We followed recommended protocols using a 5:1 ratio for the DNA binding buffer and lysate. In the second step, biotinylated cDNAs were captured with streptavidin beads (Dynabeads MyOne Streptavidin C1, Invitrogen). Before use, the beads were washed three times with 1× B&W buffer with 0.05% Tween 20 and dispersed into 100 µl of 2× B&W buffer. The beads were added into the purified cDNA with a 1:1 volume ratio and incubated with mild rotation at room temperature for 1 hour. Beads were cleaned twice with 1× B&W buffer and once using 1× Tris buffer with 0.1% Tween 20.

To add a second PCR handle to the cDNA strands, template switch was performed. We prepared the template switch reagents with standard protocol, using 44 µl of 5× RT buffer, 44 µl of Ficoll PM-400 solution, 22 µl of dNTPs, 5.5 µl of RNAse Inhibitor, 11 µl of Maxima H Minus Reverse Transcriptase, 5.5 µl of template switch oligo and 88 µl of water. The beads were resuspended into the mix, and the reaction was performed at room temperature for 30 minutes and then for 1.5 hours at 42 °C with rotation. After template switch, the beads were cleaned once with 1× PBST (0.1% Tween 20) and once with water.

We prepared the 220 µl of PCR mix with 110 µl of KAPA HiFi HotStart Master Mix, 8 µl of primer 1 (10 µM), 8 µl of primer 2 (10 µM), 0.5 µl of primer 2-citeseq (1 µM) and 91.9 µl of water. The cleaned Dynabeads were redispersed in this PCR mix, and the solution was split into four PCR tubes with 55 µl each. PCR was performed by first incubating at 95 °C for 3 minutes and then running 20 cycles at 98 °C for 20 seconds, 65 °C for 45 seconds and 72 °C for 3 minutes. To separate the cDNAs derived from RNA and cDNAs derived from ADT, we did the purification using 0.6× SPRI beads following standard protocol. Specifically, we added 120 µl of SPRI beads to 200 µl of PCR product solution and incubated for 5 minutes. The supernatant containing the ADT cDNAs was collected in a 1.5-ml Eppendorf tube. The remaining beads were cleaned with 85% ethanol for 0.5 minutes and then eluted with RNase-free water for 5 minutes. The cDNAs derived from mRNA were then quantified with Qubit and BioAnalyzer. For the supernatant, we added another 1.4× SPRI beads and incubated them for 10 minutes. The beads were cleaned once with 80% ethanol and redispersed in 50 µl of water. We did another 2× SPRI purification by adding 100 µl of SPRI beads and incubated for 10 minutes. After washing twice with 80% ethanol, we collected the cDNAs derived from ADTs by eluting them with 50 µl of RNase-free water.

The sequencing library of the two types of cDNA products was built separately. For cDNAs derived from mRNA, 1 ng of the cDNA was used, and the library was built using the Nextera XT Library Prep Kit (Illumina, FC-131-1024) using customized index strands and purified with 0.6× SPRI beads. For ADT cDNAs, the library was built with PCR. In a PCR tube, 45 µl of ADT cDNA solution, 50 µl of 2× KAPA HiFi PCR Master Mix, 2.5 µl of customized i7 index (10 µM) and 2.5 µl of P5 index (N501-citeseq, 10 µM) were mixed. PCR was performed at 95 °C for 3 minutes and then cycled at 95 °C for 20 seconds, 60 °C for 30 seconds and 72 °C for 20 seconds for a total of six cycles, and the reaction was finished with incubation at 72 °C for 5 minutes. The product was purified with 1.6× SPRI beads and then quantified with Qubit and BioAnalyzer. The libraries were sequenced with the NovaSeq 6000 system.

scRNA-seq for human skin biopsy sample

Skin punch biopsies were placed immediately into MACS Tissue Storage Solution (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-100-008) and processed into single-cell suspensions using the Whole Skin Dissociation Kit (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-101-540) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. In brief, the tissue was placed in the enzyme solution and incubated in a 37 °C water bath for 3 hours. Thereafter, the tissue cells were dissociated using the MACS Dissociator (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-093-235), pre-programmed for skin cell isolation (program h-skin-01). The cells were then resuspended in DMEM, and mononuclear cells were isolated by Ficoll-Paque PLUS (GE Healthcare) gradient centrifugation. Single-cell preparations were loaded into the Chromium Controller (10x Genomics) for emulsion generation, and libraries were prepared using the Chromium Single Cell 5′ Reagent Kit for version 1.1 chemistry per the manufacturer’s protocol. Libraries were sequenced on the NovaSeq 6000 for gene expression and BCR/TCR libraries.

Data pre-processing

For cDNAs derived from mRNAs, the raw FASTQ file of Read 2 containing the UMI and barcode A and barcode B regions was first reformatted into the standard input format required by ST Pipeline version 1.7.2 (ref. 23) using customized Python script. Using recommended ST Pipeline parameters, the Read 1 was STAR mapped to either the mouse genome (GRCm38) or the human genome (GRCh38). The gene expression matrix contains the spatial locations (barcode A × barcode B) of the genes and gene expression levels.

For cDNAs derived from ADTs, the raw FASTQ file of Read 2 was reformatted the same way as cDNAs from RNA. Using default settings of CITE-seq-Count 1.4.2 (ref. 24), we counted the ADT UMI numbers for each antibody in each spatial location. The protein expression matrix contains the spatial locations (barcode A × barcode B) of the proteins and protein expression levels.

Clustering and visualization

The clusters of RNA and protein expression matrix was generated using Seurat version 3.2 (ref. 25). The transcriptome data were normalized using the ‘SCTransform’ function. Normalized data were then clustered and UMAP was built with the dimensions set to 30, and cluster resolution was set to 0.5. Protein data were normalized using the centered log ratio (CLR) transformation method in Seurat version 3.2. All heat maps were plotted using ggplot2. Weighted nearest neighbor analysis were conducted using Seurat version 3.2 following default settings.

scRNA-seq and spatial data integration

The cell types of skin biopsy section were annotated through integration analysis using the matched scRNA-seq data as the reference. The two datasets were normalized with the ‘SCTransform’ function in Seurat version 3.2 and then integrated into one dataset. After clustering, the spatial pixel data conformed well with the scRNA-seq data, and, thus, the cell types were assigned based on the scRNA-seq cell type annotation for each cluster (if two cell types presented in one cluster, the major cell types were assigned). SPOTlight was used to deconvolve the spatial spots18.

Fluorescent staining of human tonsil

The CODEX imaging with six protein markers—CD21, CD31, CD3, CD90, CD279 and CD19—was conducted following standard PhenoCycler protocols with default settings. Highly multiplexed immunofluorescence imaging on a separate formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded human tonsil tissue section was performed by sequential immunofluorescence staining on COMET using the FFeX technology previously described by Lunaphore Technologies22,26.

Spatial-CITE-seq comparison with scCITE-seq

The scCITE-seq dataset was obtained from a published study15. It was first cleaned by removing cells with fewer than ten total ADT UMIs and further randomly downsampled to 10,000 cells. scCITE-seq and spatial-CITE-seq datasets were combined, normalized with ‘SCTransform’ in Seurat version 3.2 and then integrated into a single dataset to perform clustering analysis.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.