CRISPR–Cas9 enables gene editing via DNA double-strand break (DSB) generation and subsequent activation of cellular DNA repair pathways. Depending on the repair pathway that is engaged, outcomes can include disruption of the targeted gene or replacement with a new sequence that restores or introduces functionality1. These latter gene replacement events require the delivery of template DNA encoding new sequences to levels that support gene replacement but do not adversely affect cell viability. In translational applications, template molecules are often delivered by viral vectors. Although effective, viral workflows are expensive, difficult to scale and potentially toxic to cells. The use of nonviral template DNA is thus an appealing alternative, but the efficiency and acute toxicity of nonviral templates can be inferior to viral delivery2. Improved nonviral gene editing would be a powerful approach to unraveling DNA repair mechanisms, a useful laboratory technique and a promising strategy for the treatment of a multitude of diseases3.

One high-efficiency nonviral gene editing strategy codelivers ribonucleoprotein (RNP) formulations comprising the targeted nuclease Cas9, a single guide RNA (sgRNA) and a template molecule that contains homology to the region being edited as well as the sequence to be modified or inserted4. These RNPs introduce DSBs at targeted regions in the genome, which are then repaired by error-prone end joining (EJ) processes that rejoin the ends of the break, or homology-directed repair (HDR) processes that resolve DSBs using sequence encoded in a separate template molecule1 (Extended Data Fig. 1a). The use of HDR to introduce new DNA sequence into targeted locations enables exciting gain-of-function applications5. Strategies to increase HDR frequency may therefore improve outcomes and decrease costs in laboratory and biomedical workflows.

Gains in nonviral HDR efficiency have been achieved through the optimization of editing reagents, including protein engineering of Cas9 and related nucleases6, improving the delivery of reagents into cells7, biophysical optimization of RNP parameters8, optimization of size and orientation of the homology region of template DNA9,10 and tethering template to editing reagents11,12,13. Parallel lines of research have focused on defining the cellular response to editing reagents with the goal of redirecting repair events through desired repair pathways14,15. These studies have developed key insights into DNA repair processes that underlie gene editing, but with few exceptions16,17, it has been hard to translate this understanding into treatments that bias DSB repair toward desirable outcomes. One limitation may be an inability to upregulate DNA repair processes that contribute to DSB repair. For example, we and others demonstrated that nonviral gene editing requires the Fanconi anemia (FA) pathway and that these FA proteins localize to DSBs14,18,19. However, overexpression of key FA genes failed to increase HDR beyond frequencies seen in control strains14.

We reasoned that adding substrates for desired DNA repair pathways to template DNA would be an effective approach to activate desired DNA repair activities. Here, we report that adding interstrand crosslinks (ICLs)—substrates for the FA DNA repair pathway—to template DNA stimulates HDR by approximately threefold on a per mole basis in human cell lines, iPS cells and stimulated T cells, without increasing mutation frequencies or altering EJ repair outcomes.

We adapted a nonviral gene editing workflow to measure the effect of covalent modification of double-stranded HDR templates (HDRTs) on gene editing efficiency. ICLs added to an HDRT—which we refer to as xHDRTs—dramatically improve editing rates in nonviral gene editing workflows in a dose-dependent manner (Fig. 1a). ICLs are perturbing DNA lesions, which covalently tether both DNA strands together, and are repaired in human cells by replication- and transcription-coupled mechanisms20,21,22. Common crosslinking agents include psoralen, which crosslinks opposing thymines at TA sequences 23, and cisplatin, which crosslinks opposing guanines at GC sequences in dsDNA24. Both psoralen and cisplatin crosslinking reagents stimulate HDR when used to make xHDRTs, suggesting that the HDR stimulation is general to ICLs and not to a specific chemistry (Fig. 1a and Extended Data Fig. 1b). Psoralen crosslinking requires long-wave UV irradiation; thus, unreacted psoralen cannot cause genomic ICLs in cells (where no UV exposure occurs), so we prioritized the development of psoralen-derived xHDRTs. Incubation of HDRTs with varying concentrations of psoralen and 365 nm UV radiation creates xHDRTs that increase integration of GFP into the HBB locus of human cells approximately threefold (Fig. 1a). This effect is not caused by transcription from the template molecule, as psoralen ICLs inhibit transcription from reporter genes expressed on the xHDRT (Extended Data Fig. 1c). Nor is this effect caused by nonspecific integration of donor sequence into the genome, as xHDRTs that attach GFP to the N-terminus of LMNB1 produce signal consistent with the fusion protein, and side products indicative of frequent off-target insertion do not appear in the edited samples (Extended Data Fig. 2a). Addition of xHDRTs to cells causes a slight enrichment of cells in the G2 phase of the cell cycle over asynchronous controls, but this is indistinguishable from cells treated with uncrosslinked templates (Extended Data Fig. 2b). We note that HDRTs containing primarily thymidine dimers25 caused by longwave UV radiation do not support elevated levels of HDR (Fig. 1a; 0 µM (UV)), and so increased editing is specific to ICLs and not nonspecifically caused by damaged donor DNA. Overall, xHDRTs can be used in existing gene editing workflows to boost HDR by approximately threefold on a per-mole basis.

Fig. 1: Modification of HDRTs with an optimal number of ICLs increases HDR during gene editing. a, Percent of cells GFP positive after editing with pSFFV-GFP (HBB) or N-terminal GFP fusion (RAB11A) constructs in human K562 myeloid leukemia cells. xHDRTs were produced by treatment with the indicated amount of psoralen and UV exposure; 0 µM, isopropanol precipitated plasmid HDRT (no UV, no psoralen). The significance of experimental conditions versus 0 µM control is displayed above columns (*P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001; NS, not significant). Exact P values reported, respectively, from left to right at the HBB locus are 0.04039, 0.00050, 0.00011, 0.00018, 0.00005, 0.00015, 0.00018, 0.00074 and 0.00102. Exact P values reported from left to right at the RAB11A locus are 0.02078, 0.00029, 0.01525, 0.07793, 0.00151, 0.00253, 0.31316, 0.00211 and 0.20532. b, Percent of cells GFP positive (y axis) as a function of qPCR signal loss (x axis), an approximation of crosslinks per unit length, for xHDRTs produced with the indicated psoralen concentration. All data displayed as the mean ± s.d. for n = 3 biological replicates. All data were statistically analyzed using two-tailed t-tests. Full size image

Psoralen crosslink density is a function of the TA content of the DNA, the psoralen concentration and the UV dosage, and may thus vary between HDRTs. To estimate the optimal number of ICLs per xHDRT, we developed a qPCR-based assay that approximates the number of crosslinks within a given DNA molecule (Extended Data Fig. 2c). Using primers that amplify a 94 base pair region of the HDRT plasmid backbone, we determined the probability that at least one crosslink has been introduced in this region. We calculated the ratio (expressed as ∆Ct) of qPCR signal produced from xHDRTs generated with different psoralen concentrations or uncrosslinked templates. The editing activity of xHDRTs relative to uncrosslinked controls peaked at threefold, which occurs at a mean ∆Ct value of 4.5 (Fig. 1b). This translates to an average crosslink density of approximately 60 crosslinks per xHDRT (Extended Data Fig. 2c). These parameters were consistent for xHDRTs homologous to the HBB and RAB11A loci.

To define the generalizability of our xHDRTs, we tested these constructs in the context of different donor DNA topologies and sequences. xHDRTs boost gene editing in the context of linear and circular double-stranded molecules and for HDR payloads including three nucleotide SNPs (approximately fivefold), GFP-tag constructs (approximately twofold) and promoter–reporter constructs (approximately threefold) in K562 cells (Fig. 2a). To validate our approach in other human cell lines, we confirmed that xHDRTs increase HDR by approximately twofold as compared to an uncrosslinked template in additional cell lines, including U2OS and HEK293T cells (Fig. 2b). We also validated that xHDRTs stimulate HDR in iPS cells (approximately threefold; Fig. 2c), which are useful cells for regenerative medicine applications. Our overall conclusion is that xHDRTs boost gene editing in multiple payloads and target cell types.

Fig. 2: xHDRTs increase HDR in broad gene editing applications. a–c, Percent incorporation of GFP-tag (LMNB1, RAB11A), promoter–reporter (HBB) and SNP (BFP) sequences using plasmid or linear PCR-derived dsDNA of indicated sizes (homology + payload) in K562 cells (a). Data displayed as the mean ± s.d. of at least n = 2 biological replicates. Exact P values reported from left to right are 0.000174, 0.005566, 0.000019, 3.70 × 10−7, 0.043406, 0.000047 and 0.000002. Percent incorporation of a fluorophore at the LMNB1 locus of U2OS and HEK293T cells, P values 0.0016, 0.05192 (b) or iPS cells, P = 0.000636 (c). Data displayed as the mean ± s.d. of n = 3 biological replicates. d, Absolute yield of RAB11A-GFP positive, viable T cells from two blood donors 168 h after editing with linear HDRT or xHDRT as gated in Extended Data Fig. 3d. Data were obtained by flow cytometry and displayed as the mean ± s.d. of n = 3 biological replicates; comparisons between xHDRT-edited samples versus HDRT-edited controls. Significance values are displayed above the experimental sample. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001; NS, not significant. Exact P values from left to right for donor A are 7.04 × 10−6, 0.013 and 0.117 and for donor B, 0.0013, 0.0035 and 0.01456. All data were statistically analyzed using two-tailed t-tests. Full size image

We subsequently tested xHDRTs in near-therapeutic T-cell editing workflows. xHDRTs increased the final edited cell yield (gating strategy shown in Extended Data Fig. 3d) by approximately threefold compared to uncrosslinked templates (Fig. 2d). Edited cell yield measures the number of edited cells 7 days after nucleofection and thus incorporates editing percentage as well as toxicity or transient cell cycle arrest caused by editing reagents. To optimize cell yield, we tested multiple doses of crosslinked or uncrosslinked linear template. Cell yield was greatest using 500 ng of xHDRT per reaction, which yielded approximately 3.8-fold more edited T cells than the same dose of uncrosslinked template. Higher doses of xHDRT further boosted editing percentages (Extended Data Fig. 3a), but viability deficits limited cell yield (Extended Data Fig. 3b). We observed stimulation of T-cell editing by crosslinked templates at multiple loci, with multiple payload sizes, and at sites edited with frequencies ranging from 10% to over 40% (Extended Data Fig. 3c). Overall, crosslinked templates are an effective strategy to boost edited cell yield in T-cell editing workflows. Our results further indicate that cell yield is limited by toxicity caused by electroporation and donor nucleic acid; thus approaches that limit this toxicity may boost cell yield further.

xHDRTs contain DNA lesions that are potentially mutagenic; however, we see no evidence that HDR using xHDRTs is more mutagenic than HDR using uncrosslinked templates. This is apparent during fluorescent tagging of endogenous genes, where we observe an approximately threefold increase in GFP cells rather than any decrease caused by frame- or codon-disrupting variants in the GFP donor sequence (Fig. 2). We further investigated mutation frequencies during SNP editing experiments and observed no increase in cumulative mutation frequencies in a window surrounding the Cas9 cut site relative to those observed during editing with RNP alone or with RNP and uncrosslinked template (Extended Data Fig. 4a). However, we note that the background mutation frequency (the noise) of our amplicon sequencing data is approximately 2 × 10−3 per nucleotide (Extended Data Fig. 4a, unedited). To boost the sensitivity of our assay, we focused on TA sites, which are the substrates for psoralen crosslinks and are present in the 50 bp window surrounding the HBB (1) and BFP (2) cut sites. We observe no increase in mutation frequency at these sites in xHDRTs relative to uncrosslinked controls (Extended Data Fig. 4b). Overall, we conclude that xHDRTs promote HDR without decreasing HDR fidelity.

xHDRTs could boost HDR through biophysical parameters, for example by altering the delivery of editing reagents or by altering the recognition of xHDRTs by cellular DNA repair pathways. To determine whether ICLs are detected in xHDRTs or trigger a cell-wide response that favors HDR, we tested if the ICL had to be present in cis on the homologous template molecule. We simultaneously transfected two plasmids, one containing homology to the break site and one lacking homology, with ICLs present on the homologous, nonhomologous or neither template DNA. Only ICLs on the homologous template, but not the nonhomologous template, boosted HDR at the LMNB1 and HBB loci (Fig. 3a). This suggests that the xHDRT mechanism acts through local activity on the template DNA molecule and not by globally altering DNA repair pathway preferences. Consistent with this model, we observed no change in EJ outcomes at the HBB or RAB11A loci for cells edited with crosslinked or uncrosslinked templates (Extended Data Fig. 5a,b). Both loci have preferred indel outcomes of −9nt (HBB) or −3nt (RAB11A) and the relative frequency of these outcomes does not change in the presence of xHDRTs, which indicates that repair pathway preference does not change in the presence of crosslinked templates. We therefore conclude that xHDRTs specifically boost HDR frequency rather than altering global DNA repair preferences.

Fig. 3: Enhanced editing from xHDRTs requires the activity of DNA repair pathways that are partially distinct from those that support HDR from uncrosslinked plasmids. a, ICLs stimulate HDR in cis. Percent incorporation of a fluorophore encoded by crosslinked (xHDRT) or uncrosslinked (HDRT) templates homologous to the HBB (H) and/or LMNB1 (L) loci in K562 cells. DSBs are introduced at only one locus by providing sgRNA targeting HBB (H) or LMNB1 (L). Maximal editing percentages occur when guide and xHDRT match the same locus. Data displayed as the mean ± s.d. of n = 4 biological replicates; comparisons between xHDRT-edited samples versus HDRT-edited controls. Exact P values from left to right are 1.893 × 10−6, 4.453 × 10−6, 9.305 × 10−3 and 5.293 × 10−2. b, ICLs do not increase the nuclear abundance of xHDRTs. Nuclear Cy5 intensity of labeled xHDRTs as compared to uncrosslinked HDRTs and untreated U2OS cells. Data displayed as the mean ± s.d. of at least n = 3 biological replicates; comparisons between xHDRT-treated samples versus HDRT-treated controls. c, xHDRT activity is ATR and ATM dependent. Percent incorporation of HBB-mCherry encoded by linear PCR-derived (top) or plasmid (bottom) HDRT or xHDRT in K562 cells treated with titrated concentrations of AZ20 (ATR inhibitor) or KU-55933 (ATM inhibitor). Data are shown as the median of n = 3 biological replicates; comparisons between edited untreated samples versus edited drug-treated controls. Exact P values in the top left plot from left to right in orange are 4.89 × 10−5, 1.10 × 10−2 and 8.92 × 10−3 and in blue, 0.003, 0.691 and 0.493. Exact P values (from left to right) in the top right plot in orange are 0.0003, 0.0201 and 0.0102 and in blue, 0.0161, 0.4497 and 0.2338. Exact P values (from left to right) in the bottom left plot in orange are 0.0250, 0.3859 and 0.5037 and in blue, 0.0143, 0.5778 and 0.2267. Exact P values in the bottom right plot (from left to right) in orange are 0.7903, 0.4724 and 0.8799, and in blue, 0.7229, 0.8458 and 0.6024. d, xHDRT activity requires components of the FA pathway. Percent incorporation of HBB-GFP in cells edited with HDRTs (solid) or xHDRTs (striped). Data shown as mean ± s.d. of n = 3 biological replicates of m = 2 independent knockdown cell lines; comparisons between knockdown samples versus NTC controls. Knockdown efficiency with CRISPRi is shown in Extended Data Fig. 7f. Significance values are displayed above the experimental sample, *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001; NS, not significant. Exact P values are in order from left to right, 0.0220, 0.0001, 0.0216, 0.0001, 0.0214, 0.0002, 0.9822, 0.0013, 0.2372 and 0.4577. All data were statistically analyzed using two-tailed t-tests. Full size image

We next tested if the xHDRT effect was caused by an increased nuclear abundance of our xHDRTs. We observed no change in the nuclear abundance of xHDRTs relative to uncrosslinked controls 24 h after nucleofection in U2OS (Fig. 3b) or K562 (Extended Data Fig. 6a) cells. This indicates that ICLs do not increase the nuclear abundance of xHDRTs relative to uncrosslinked templates. It has been reported that biophysical alterations that change the size of RNP particles can improve editing outcomes8. We added anionic polymers (ssDNA) to editing reactions containing xHDRTs or uncrosslinked donors and observed robust increases in HDR in all contexts (Extended Data Fig. 6b), indicating that xHDRTs act independently from the anionic polymer effect. Together, these results indicate that higher levels of editing seen with xHDRTs require recognition and processing of the template molecule.

To define these mechanisms, we recovered both linear (PCR-derived) and plasmid xHDRT-edited samples into media containing small molecule inhibitors of the apical DNA repair kinases ataxia telangiectasia mutated (ATM)26, ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related (ATR) kinase27 and DNA-PK28, which have previously been inhibited to alter the frequency and type of DSB repair outcomes29. We found that ATR inhibition profoundly reduces (up to fivefold) the HDR frequencies of cells edited with linear or plasmid xHDRTs while modestly altering uncrosslinked HDR frequencies (Fig. 3c and Extended Data Fig. 6c,d,f). ATM inhibition reduced xHDRT HDR frequency and modestly increased linear HDRT HDR frequency, but did not change plasmid HDRT HDR frequency (Fig. 3c and Extended Data Fig. 6c). Inhibition of DNA-PK caused slight increases in HDRT and xHDRT HDR (Extended Data Fig. 6d). ATM (5 μM, KU55933), ATR (400 nM, AZ20 or Ceralasertib) and DNA-PK (5 µM, NU7026) inhibition prevented the phosphorylation of downstream targets Chk2, Chk1 and DNA-PK, respectively, confirming that kinase inhibition was effective at these doses (Extended Data Fig. 6e). ATR inhibition also decreased xHDRT HDR in primary T cells (Extended Data Fig. 6f). These observations are most consistent with a model in which multiple DNA repair pathways can use uncrosslinked template DNA but xHDRTs are processed by ATR-dependent mechanisms.

Due to the local effect of the ICL, we hypothesized that DNA repair factors recruited to the ICL might prime the xHDRT for use as a template. Major pathways implicated in ICL repair are the FA pathway, the nucleotide–excision repair pathway, the base-excision repair pathway and the NEIL3 glycosylase pathway22. We also tested the involvement of DSB-repair factors RAD51 and 53BP1 (ref. 30). We separately knocked down genes using stably integrated CRISPRi constructs or siRNA treatment (Fig. 3d and Extended Data Fig. 7b,c). Knockdown of FANCA substantially attenuated editing from xHDRT relative to uncrosslinked controls (Extended Data Fig. 7b,d). RAD51 inhibition reduced HDR from cells edited with uncrosslinked and crosslinked templates, indicating a role for this gene in both types of recombination (Extended Data Fig. 7c). CRISPRi and siRNA-mediated knockdowns were effective in both K562 and U2OS cells (Extended Data Fig. 7a,e,f).

To further define the involvement of the FA pathway, we individually tested knockdowns of FANCA, FANCF, FANCM, FANCJ and FANCD2. FANCA, FANCF, FANCD2 and FANCM showed a significant reduction in xHDRT-stimulated HDR, while FANCJ showed no significant reduction (Fig. 3d). These results indicate that the FA core complex and the ID2 heterodimer are important for crosslink-stimulated HDR while FANCJ helicase activities31 are not. We therefore conclude that the activation of the FANCD2-FANCI heterodimer contributes to increased HDR from xHDRTs.

Our previous work showed that the FA pathway is required for HDR outcomes after Cas9-mediated genome editing, but overexpression of individual FA proteins did not boost HDR frequencies14. Here we report that adding ICLs—a substrate of the FA pathway—to donor DNA in gene editing reactions dramatically enhances the frequency with which the template is used in HDR. This enhancement occurred in many different cell types and across a range of donors and editing reactions. We also observed that xHDRTs can be used synergistically with other strategies to boost editing efficiency, suggesting a distinct mechanism of HDR enhancement.

We also uncover the outlines of this mechanism as follows: xHDRT editing requires ATR signaling and is partially dependent on the FA pathway. The dependence on ATR, which is primarily activated through replication protein A32, suggests that signaling from ATR-activating nuclear structures—and not the DSB—may play a key role in specifying HDR instead of EJ repair pathways. These ATR-activating structures are unlikely to be encoded on the xHDRT, as these xHDRT molecules do not act as an agonist of ATR (Extended Data Fig. 6e; ATRi, lanes 1 and 5) and may instead comprise sites of replication stress or resected DNA. Furthermore, the requirement for ATR activity during xHDRT editing indicates that this may be a mechanistically distinct form of recombination. Therefore, the choice between EJ and HDR may include more repair options than the binary EJ/HDR model (Extended Data Fig. 1a) specifies. Overall, we favor a model in which xHDRT ICLs are uncovered and repaired during HDR itself and the repair of these lesions, and the completion of HDR, requires ATR signaling.

While our genetic results suggest the FA pathway is involved in xHDRT processing, the precise mechanism of ICL recognition remains unclear. Proposed mechanisms for FA-mediated ICL repair stipulate that DNA replication uncovers lesions, but degradation rates of HDRTs in cells are inconsistent with episomal replication of these elements (Extended Data Fig. 8a). There are additional models for transcription-coupled repair of ICLs, but components of these ICL-repair pathways (for example, XPF) are not required for xHDRT editing (Extended Data Fig. 7b). We also note that transcription itself is not required, as xHDRTs lacking any eukaryotic promoters support increased levels of HDR (Fig. 2 and Extended Data Fig. 4a;LMNB1 and BFP). An intriguing possibility is therefore that xHDRT ICLs are uncovered during recombination between the DSB and the template. Validation of such a model in the context of our observation that crosslinks stimulate xHDRT recombination in cis would suggest that HDR is explored frequently during DSB repair and that detection of crosslinked DNA increases the likelihood that HDR will proceed. Future studies that more precisely control the location and number of crosslinks will determine if xHDRT repair occurs via known DNA repair pathways or if a new recognition mechanism is involved.

From a practical standpoint, xHDRTs support higher levels of HDR with multiple payloads and loci and in multiple cell types. We thus introduce xHDRTs as a useful tool for laboratory gene editing workflows. Using commercial reagents and the qPCR assay outlined in this manuscript to optimize crosslink density, milligram-scale xHDRT preparations can be completed in a day. Future developments of this approach may enable faster and more effective ex vivo cell therapy manufacturing.