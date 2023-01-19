Design and construction of plasmids

Lentiviral plasmids

Lentiviral plasmid pTRPE (provided by the Penn Center for Cellular Immunotherapies) was modified to express MuSK-CAAR constructs and anti-MuSK BCRs as follows:

The human MuSK ectodomain (representing amino acids 24–495) was synthesized (Integrated DNA Technologies) with flanking 5′ BamHI and 3′ NheI restriction sites. Gene fragments were digested and purified using a PCR purification kit (Qiagen), then ligated into the pTRPE-DSG3-CAAR vector33 upstream of sequences encoding a glycine-serine linker, CD8α transmembrane, CD137 costimulatory and CD3ζ signaling domains. Wise (amino acids 24–206, UniProt Q6X4U4) was synthesized (Integrated DNA Technologies) and subcloned into pTRPE vector.

Anti-MuSK BCR 189-1 (ref. 18) (also known as MuSK 1A, anti-Ig2) and 13-3B5 (ref. 17) (anti-Ig1) was produced by synthesizing (Integrated DNA Technologies) the variable heavy and variable light chain sequences with flanking BamHI/NheI and XhoI/Bsu36I restriction sites. Gene fragments were digested, purified (PCR purification kit, Qiagen) and ligated into a pRRL4.IgG4 vector following previously published methods33, then subcloned into lentiviral plasmid pTRPE to generate pTRPE.IgG4.Lambda.189-1. Anti-MuSK BCRs 4A3 (ref. 12) (anti-Fz), 3-28 (refs. 12,18) (anti-Ig2) and 192-8 (human anti-Fz IgM, sequences provided by K.C.O.) were produced similarly, except that the kappa variable region was synthesized with flanking XhoI/BsiWI sites, and the kappa constant region was synthesized and cloned into a pGEM-T Easy vector (Promega) before ligation into pTRPE to generate pTRPE.IgG4.Kappa (4A3, 3-28 and 192-8). An anti-Ig3 mouse hybridoma (24C10) was produced by immunization of mice with the human MuSK ectodomain (Genscript) and the variable heavy and light chain genes sequenced (Genscript) and synthesized (Integrated DNA Technologies). Gene fragments were digested using BamHI/NheI (for the variable heavy chain) and XhoI/BsiWI (for the variable light chain), purified (PCR purification kit, Qiagen) and ligated into pTRPE.IgG4.Kappa vector.

Packaging plasmids pRSV-Rev and pGAG/POL, plus envelope plasmid Pcl VSVg (Nature Technology Corporation) were used with Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies) for lentiviral preparation in 293T cells or Lenti-X 293T cells (Takara, 632180).

Antibody plasmids

Variable heavy chain or variable light chain sequences of MuSK-specific antibodies were cloned into AbVec vectors (IgG4 heavy chain, kappa light chain or lambda light chain). A 1:1 mixture of variable heavy chain and variable light chain plasmids was cotransfected into 293T cells to produce recombinant monoclonal antibody. mAbs were purified from 293T culture supernatants using protein A chromatography (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Retroviral plasmids

pMSGV1.1D3-28Z.1-3 mut was obtained from Addgene (107227)28. pMSGV1.MuSK-CAAR was generated by replacing the 1D3-28Z.1-3 mut insert with the MuSK-CAAR sequence. Then 30 μg of each plasmid was transfected into the Plat-E (Cell Biolabs) packaging cell line to produce retroviruses.

Patient samples

Patient characteristics

MG3, a 57-year-old female, chronic active disease. MG5, a 34-year-old female, chronic active disease. Venipuncture was performed under a protocol approved by the University of Pennsylvania Institutional Review Board.

MuSK MG IgG purification

IgG was purified from plasma from patients MG3 and MG5 by protein A chromatography (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Evaluation of MuSK monoclonal antibody and IgG titers from patients with MG

Relative titers of each recombinant anti-MuSK monoclonal antibody or purified plasma IgG from patients with MG (MG3 and MG5) was evaluated using a Luminex-based assay. In brief, purified MG3 IgG (0.85 mg ml−1) and MG5 IgG (2.2 mg ml−1) were diluted 1:10, 1:50 and 1:100. Recombinant anti-MuSK monoclonal antibodies were evaluated at 0.1, 0.2, 0.5 and 1.5 μg ml−1 concentrations. Diluted samples were added to MuSK ectodomain (aa 24–495)-coupled microspheres and incubated for 1 h at room temperature. After washing samples, 5 μg ml−1 antihuman IgG-Biotin was added and incubated for 1 h at room temperature, followed by incubation with 100 μl of streptavidin-PE (4 μg ml−1) for 45 min. After washing, beads were resuspended in 100 μl of washing buffer and 60 μl was analyzed using a Luminex 100TM/200TM analyzer according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

In vitro transduction and expansion of CAR/CAAR T cells

In vitro transduction and expansion of human CAR/CAAR T cells

Bulk (mixed CD4/CD8) primary human T cells (from Penn Human Immunology Core or leukapheresis (Stem Express)) were cultured in human T cell culture media supplemented with 100 IU ml−1 rhIL-2 (Proleukin) (CTS OpTmizer media (Invitrogen, A1048501) plus 5% human AB serum (Gemini Bio-Products, 100–512) or Roswell Park Memorial Institute (RPMI) media supplemented with 10% FBS, 10 mM HEPES, 1% penicillin/streptomycin and 1% GlutaMax). T cells were activated/selected with anti-CD3/CD28-coated paramagnetic beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 40203D) at a 3/1 bead/cell ratio. Lentivirus was added at 24 h after activation, and cells were expanded in either static culture or a Xuri Bioreactor (GE Healthcare Lifesciences) until day 9 to day 10 after activation, with media changes approximately every 2 days and magnetic bead removal before cryostorage. Expression of anti-CD19 CAR or MuSK-CAAR on human T cells was detected using CD19-Biotin with Streptavidin-PE, CD19-PE or recombinant anti-MuSK antibodies (189-1, 24C10 or 4A3) with antihuman IgG4-APC or antimouse IgG1-PE.

In vitro transduction and expansion of mouse CAR/CAAR T cells

Mouse T cells (CD45.1+ C57BL6/J, Jackson Laboratory, strain 002014) were purified using a CD3 T cell enrichment kit (R&D Systems) and cultured using mouse T cell culture media (RPMI-10 media supplemented with 10% FBS, 10 mM HEPES, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, and 1% GlutaMAX). T cells (106 cells per ml) were activated for 36 h with Dynabead Mouse T-Activator CD3/CD28 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11452D) in media supplemented with 50 IU ml−1 rhIL-2 and 10 ng ml−1 rhIL-7 (BioLegend, 581902), plus fresh 20 μM 2-mercaptoethanol. Polystyrene nontreated plates were coated with 30 μg ml−1 RetroNectin (Takara) at 4 °C overnight then blocked with mouse T cell culture media for 30 min at room temperature, followed by centrifugation with retroviral supernatant by centrifugation at 3,000 g for 2 h at 4 °C. Transduction was conducted on days 1 and 2 after activation by adding T cells directly onto retrovirus-coated wells. Plates were centrifuged at 300 g for 10 min at room temperature, then placed in a cell-culture incubator overnight (first round transduction). Second round transduction was performed similarly, except T cells were incubated 4–6 h after second round transduction in mouse T cell culture media supplemented with 10 ng ml−1 rhIL-7 and 10 ng ml−1 rhIL-15 (BioLegend, 570302) for an additional 3 days. Media was replaced the next day and as needed to maintain the cell concentration between 1 and 2 × 106 cells per ml. Expression of anti-CD19 CAR or MuSK-CAAR on mouse T cells was detected on day 4 after activation using antimouse IgG(H+L)-APC (Jackson ImmunoResearch) or APC-conjugated recombinant anti-MuSK antibody (189-1). Mouse T cells were injected on day 5 after activation.

Pharmacologic and toxicologic effects of soluble anti-MuSK antibodies

MuSK-CAART cytotoxicity in the presence of MuSK MG IgG

Donor-matched MuSK-CAART and NTD-T were incubated with BCR-negative Nalm-6 control cells or mixture of Nalm-6 MuSK target cells (1:1:1:1 ratio of Nalm-6 13-3B5, Nalm-6 3-28, Nalm-6 24C10 and Nalm-6 192-8) at E:T ratio of either 1:1 or 10:1 for 24 h. Purified IgG from two patients with MuSK MG (MG3 and MG5) was added at a final concentration of 10 mg ml−1 IgG before coincubation. MuSK-CAART cytotoxicity was evaluated at 8 and 24 h using luciferase-based killing assay. Coculture supernatants were harvested after completing the final plate reading at 24 h and stored at −20 °C for IFNγ ELISA.

IFNγ production and proliferation of MuSK-CAART by soluble antibodies

Soluble anti-MuSK antibody-induced MuSK-CAART activation and proliferation was evaluated by IFNγ ELISA or Cell Trace Violet (CTV) cellular labeling, respectively. For IFNγ ELISA, donor-matched MuSK-CAART and NTD-T were incubated with a mixture of recombinant anti-MuSK monoclonal antibodies (1:1:1:1 of 13-3B5, 3-28, 24C10 and 192-8) for 24 h. For the CTV cellular labeling, T cells were labeled with CTV Cell Proliferation Kit (Invitrogen) and activated with a mixture of anti-MuSK monoclonal antibodies for 96 h before analysis by flow cytometry.

IncuCyte assay

Monocytes and NK cells mixed with green caspase-3/7 dye were incubated in media containing relevant IgGs, as well as effector cells. The normal human IgG amount (negative control) and UCHT1 (a positive control, anti-CD3 antibody) was matched to the equivalent total amount of mixed anti-MuSK monoclonal antibodies or purified plasma IgG from patients with MG. Monocytes and NK cells were cocultured with MuSK-CAART or NTD-T at a 5:1 E:T ratio. Anti-MuSK monoclonal antibodies 13-3B5, 3-28, 192-8 were mixed at 1:1:1 ratio. Cocultures were monitored for 48 h using an IncuCyte S3 system (Sartorius) and images were taken every 2 h with a ×20 objective, then dead cells (green positive) were counted at each timepoint from four fields of images per each well. The number of caspase-positive cells is equal to the mean number of green cell counts in each imaging field.

Luciferase-based in vitro cytotoxicity assay

Luciferase-based killing assay

Click-beetle green luciferase expressing cells or luciferase+ U87-MG cells (ATCC, HTB14Luc2) were cocultured with engineered T cells or donor-matched NTD-T at an indicated effector:target (E:T) ratio. At 3 h after coculture, luciferase substrate (d-luciferin potassium salt, GoldBio) was directly added to each well and emitted light was measured on a luminescence plate reader (BioTek, Synergy HTX microplate reader) at indicated timepoints. The percentage of specific lysis was calculated using the luciferase activity of 5% SDS-treated cells as maximum cell death and media alone as spontaneous cell death using the formula: specific lysis (%) = 100 × ((experimental data − maximum death data)/(maximum death data − spontaneous death data)).

Ethics statement for animal research

All studies involving animals were performed under a protocol approved by the University of Pennsylvania Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.

In vivo MuSK-CAART evaluation using NSG Nalm-6 xenograft models

Target cell and T cell injection

NSG (NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIL2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ) mice received 600 mg kg−1 i.v. immunoglobulin (Privigen, IVIg) via tail-veil injection on day −2 and day −1 before target cell injection to prevent Fc-mediated Nalm-6 clearance. On day 0, three cohorts of NSG mice each received 106 Nalm-6 target cell line(s) via tail-vein injection as follows: (1) Nalm-6 mixed (a 1:1:1:1 mixture of Nalm-6 13-3B5, Nalm-6 3-28, Nalm-6 24C10 and Nalm-6 192-8 or Nalm-6 4A3 cells, (2) Nalm-13-3B5 and (3) Nalm-6 13-3B5*. Nalm-6 13-3B5* cells were generated by introducing 13-3B5 IgG4 heavy chain (without a membrane anchor) into Nalm-6 13-3B5 expressing 13-3B5 IgG4 heavy chain (membrane-bound form) and 13-3B5 light chain, resulting in 13-3B5 IgG4 antibody-secreting cells that retained cell-surface 13-3B5 BCR expression (Extended Data Fig. 5). Donor-matched frozen human T cells (NTD-T, CART-19 and MuSK-CAART) were thawed 1 day before the treatment in human T cell culture media supplemented with 100 IU of rhIL-2. On day 4 after target cell injection, 107 human T cells were injected via tail vein. Two different infusion products from the same donor were used in mixed (Fig. 3a) or 13-3B5/13-3B5* (Fig. 3b) Nalm-6 experiments. IVIg was injected every 2–3 days in mixed and 13-3B5 Nalm-6-engrafted mice.

Bioluminescence imaging

Bioluminescence was measured with a Xenogen IVIS Lumina S3 (Caliper Life Sciences) from day 1 after target cell injection and every 2–3 days thereafter by injecting d-Luciferin potassium salt (Gold Bio) intraperitoneally at a dose of 150 mg kg−1. Mice were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane and luminescence was serially measured at 1 min intervals for 7 min or until signals start to decrease in an automatic exposure mode. Total flux in the peak image was quantified using Living Image 4.4 (PerkinElmer) by drawing rectangles from head to 50% of the tail length. Radiance unit of p s−1 cm2 sr−1 = number of photons per second per square centimeter that radiate into a solid angle of one steradian.

Human anti-MuSK antibody ELISA

Serum samples in NSG mice with Nalm-6 13-3B5* were collected at day 5 and day 15 after target cell injection in K 2 EDTA tubes for MuSK antibody ELISA. To detect human anti-MuSK IgG4, the histidine-tagged recombinant extracellular domain of human MuSK (aa 24–495, R&D Systems, catalog no. 10189-MK) was coated on ELISA plates in PBS overnight at 4 °C at a concentration of 5 µg ml−1. Plates were washed with washing buffer (Invitrogen, catalog no. 00-0400-59), and blocked with Pierce Protein-Free (PBS) Blocking Buffer (Thermo Scientific, catalog no. 37572). Mouse serum samples were evaluated at a dilution of 1:50 to 1:100 in comparison to a 13-3B5 purified recombinant human monoclonal IgG4 antibody as a reference standard for quantitation. Antihuman IgG (H+L) HRP (Bethyl, catalog no. A80-119P) was used to detect human antibodies. Plates were protected from the light and placed in the dark for 2 h. After washing plates three times, 100 μl of TMB (Thermo Scientific, 34028) was added for 30 min. Plate reading were conducted using ELISA reader (Tecan, Infinite F-50) within 15 min after adding stop solution (Invitrogen, SS04).

Flow cytometry analysis

Lymphocytes were isolated from cranial bone marrow using a previously reported protocol37. In brief, the calvaria was cut into small pieces using sterile scissors and dissociated in PBS + 2% FBS with a pestle. Spleens were harvested from mice, washed in PBS and cut into 0.5 mm cubes in ice-cold PBS. Spleen or bone marrow isolates were transferred to a 70 μm cell strainer (Falcon, catalog no. 352350); cells were washed with PBS and resuspended in red blood cell lysis buffer (BioLegend, catalog no. 420301). Cells were stained for 30 min on ice using the following antibodies: anti-CD3 BV711 or anti-CD3-AF647 (clone okt3, BD Biosciences, catalog nos. 750983 and 566686)), anti-MuSK PE (clone 189-1 or 24C10), antihuman Ig light chain λ PE (clone MHL-38, BioLegend, catalog no. 316608), antihuman Ig light chain κ APC (clone MHK-49, BioLegend, catalog no. 316510), antihuman IgG PE (BD Biosciences, catalog no. 555787) and/or antimouse IgG APC (clone A85-1, BD Biosciences).

Direct immunofluorescence

The diaphragm was collected at the time of tissue harvest and embedded in optimal cutting temperature medium (Tissue-Tek); tissue blocks were frozen on dry ice before storage at −80 °C. Next, 9 μm sections were cut onto Superfrost/Plus glass slides (Fisher Scientific) and stored at −80 °C. Before staining, slides were equilibrated to room temperature, washed twice in PBS (Gibco) and blocked in PBS containing 2% BSA. Slides were stained using FITC-conjugated antihuman IgG (BioLegend) at a dilution of 1:200 in blocking solution and washed with PBS. Binding of IgG was visualized with a Keyence imaging system (BZ-X710) and software (BZ-X Viewer).

Syngeneic MuSK EAMG model

Immunization and boosting schedule

CD45.2+ C57BL/6J mice (Jackson Laboratory, strain 000664) were immunized with MuSK Ig1–Ig2 ectodomain fragment on day 0 and boosted with MuSK Ig1-Fz full-length ectodomain protein on day 26. In initial experiments, 20 mg kg−1 busulfan was injected on day 34 in a subset of mice to evaluate effects on induced antibody titer and MuSK-CAART activity and engraftment. On day 35, 8 × 106 MuSK-CAART, 16 × 106 anti-CD19-CART (1D3) or 8 × 106 NTD-T in set 1 or 20 × 106 cells each in set 2 were administered via i.v. injection. Analyses in Fig. 4a,b,f were performed 2 or 4 weeks after T cell treatment (set 2 or 1, respectively).

ELISA for total and subclass-specific mouse anti-MuSK IgG and total mouse IgG

Blood samples were collected weekly. To detect mouse anti-MuSK antibodies in the syngeneic MuSK EAMG model, mouse plasma (diluted 1:100 in PBS) was incubated on MuSK protein-coated plates and subsequently detected with antimouse IgG-HRP (diluted 1:5,000, abcam, ab7061). Mouse anti-MuSK monoclonal antibody (clone 4A3) was used as a reference standard control across experiments. Goat antimouse IgG1, IgG2b, IgG2c or IgG3-HRP (SouthernBiotech) was used as a secondary antibody reagent to determine anti-MuSK IgG subclasses. Total mouse IgG was measured by ELISA following manufacturer’s protocols (Invitrogen, CAT), after diluting sera 1:10,000 in PBS.

ELISpot

The frequency of anti-MuSK B cells in the spleen of MuSK-immunized mice were conducted using Mouse IgG ELISpotbasic kit (Mabtech, 3825-2H) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, splenocytes were prestimulated with a mixture of R848 (1 μg ml−1) and rmIL-2 (10 ng ml−1) for 48 h. After prestimulation, cells were washed and resuspended in medium, then 10,000 or 100,000 B cells were plated in ELISpot wells precoated either with anti-IgG antibodies (total IgG B cells) or MuSK protein (10 μg ml−1), respectively.

Flow cytometry analysis

Cells were isolated from the spleen and lymph nodes after red blood cell lysis and stained with anti-CD45.1-FITC (BioLegend, 110706), anti-CD45.2-PECy7 (BioLegend, 109830), anti-CD3ε-BV421 (BioLegend, 100227) and anti-CD19-APC (BioLegend, 115512) for 30 min on ice.

Evaluation for off-target interactions of MuSK-CAART

Calcein-AM staining

U87-MG cells, cultured to 70–90% confluency in a 12-well plate, were stained with 0.1–1 µM of Calcein-AM following the manufacturer’s protocol (BD Pharmingen), then coincubated for 20–24 h with 1 × 106 MuSK-CAART, Wise-CAART or NTD-T. Then 5 nM of neuronal agrin was added to U87-MG culture supernatants at least 30 min before coculture.

Off-target toxicity against differentiated muscle cells

Primary human skeletal muscle cells (ZenBio, SKB-F) were differentiated for 6–7 days using skeletal muscle cell differentiation medium (ZenBio, SKM-D). Next, 5 nM of neural agrin (R&D Systems, catalog no. 550-AG/CF) was added into differentiated primary human skeletal muscle cells for 16 h. MuSK phosphorylation was detected by ELISA (RayBiotech, catalog no. PEL-MUSK-Y-1) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Optical density (OD 450/570 ) values were normalized by total protein concentration in each sample. Donor-matched NTD-T, MuSK-CAART and Wise-CAART were added and cocultured for 22–26 h. For some experiments, neural agrin was added at least 30 min before T cell coculture.

Evaluation of AChR clustering in C2C12 myotubes was performed by Invivotek, LLC. C2C12 mouse myoblast cells (ATCC 70024392) were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 20% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. To induce myotube differentiation, C2C12 cells (80–90% confluent) were cultured in DMEM plus 2% horse serum and 0.5% penicillin/streptomycin. Agrin-induced AChR clustering was examined by incubating C2C12 myotubes in 1:1 DMEM differentiation media and RESGRO serum-free culture medium (EMD Millipore, SCM002) supplemented with varying concentrations of agrin (R&D Systems, catalog no. 550-AG/CF) for 14 h at 37 °C. AChR staining was performed using 1 μg ml−1 AlexaFluor 488-labeled α-bungarotoxin (Invitrogen catalog no. B13422). Myotubes were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 20 min at room temperature and imaged under mounting medium (Vector Laboratories) using a Leica TCS SP8 multiphoton confocal microscope. Fluorescence was quantified (Fiji-Image J) as corrected total cell fluorescence = integrated density − (area of selected cell × mean fluorescence of background).

Off-target toxicity against primary human cells

MuSK-CAART reactivity against two different donor batches of primary or iPSC-derived human cells was performed by Charles River Discovery Research Services, including iPSC-derived iCell cardiomyocytes (Fuji Cellular Dynamics no. R1007/R1106), iPSC-derived iCell GABANeurons (Fuji Cellular Dynamics, no. R1013/R1011), human bronchial epithelial cells (HBEC, Lonza, no. CC-2540), primary hepatocytes (InnoProt, no. P10651), human renal epithelial cells (HREC, InnoProt, no. P10664), normal human epidermal melanocytes (NHEM, Lonza no. CC-2586 and LifeLine no. FC-0030) and human umbilical vascular endothelial cells (HUVEC, Lonza, no. CC-2517). BCR− Nalm-6 cells and Nalm-6 3-28 cells were used as a negative control and a positive control, respectively. Primary or iPSC-derived human cells were cocultured for 24 h with two sets of donor-matched NTD-T and MuSK-CAART at an E:T ratio of 5:1.

MuSK-CAART cytotoxicity was detected at 24 h using either an HCA with Nalm-6 cells, cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes and HBEC or flow cytometry analysis with Nalm-6 cells, HREC, HUVEC and NHEM, respectively. 1 μM staurosporin or 10 μM bortezomib (for HREC) was used as a toxin control. For HCA, CAR/CAAR T cells were stained with CellTracker Deep Red dye for 24 h, followed by incubation with 10 μg ml−1 Hoechst and 4 μg ml−1 propidium iodide in PBS supplemented with 0.5% BSA for 10 min at room temperature. Cells were imaged using the GE Healthcare IN Cell Analyzer 6000 (×10 magnification). Brightfield, ultraviolet, dsRed and Cy5 channels were used to image brightfield, Hoechst staining, propidium iodide staining and CEllTracker staining, respectively. Cell type-specific HCA was used to quantify live target cells (IN Cell Developer Toolbox software (v.1.9.1)). Nuclear area of nonviable target cells was determined based on propidium iodide staining and subtracted from total target cell nuclear area. For flow cytometry analysis, target cells were stained with 1 μM CellTracker Deep Red dye then incubated with 0.5 μg ml−1 propidium iodide in the presence of precision count beads before flow cytometry (Agilent NovoCyte Quanteon, FlowJo software v.10). Absolute count of live target cells was normalized to absolute bead count.

Measurement of IFNγ

Secreted IFNγ in coculture supernatants was detected by ELISA (BioLegend) or with a Luminex bead array platform (Thermo Fisher) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All samples were analyzed in triplicate and compared against multiple internal standards, with a seven-point standard curve.

MPA screen

MPA was performed by Integral Molecular. In brief, a flow cytometry assay was used to assess the binding targets of MuSK extracellular domains (amino acids 24–495) linked with human Fc (MuSK-Fc Chimera) among 5,300 human membrane proteins overexpressed in 293T cells (permeabilized before MuSK-Fc incubation and flow cytometry detection). To validate potential off-targets of MuSK-Fc Chimera, human embryonic kidney 293T cells were transfected with plasmids expressing the respective targets, vector alone (negative control), PD-1-Fc isotype control or membrane-bound protein A construct and anti-MuSK BCR (4A3 clone) (positive controls). After confirming target protein expression, titration assays were conducted to validate a potential off-target of MuSK-Fc Chimera at different concentrations.

Biodistribution assay

A GLP-compliant biodistribution study to evaluate the safety of MuSK-CAART in NSG mice was performed by Pharmaseed Ltd (Ness Ziona, Israel). On days −4 and −3, mice were pretreated with i.v. administration of i.v. immunoglobulin (IVIg). Target cells (1 × 106 Nalm-6 3-28 cells) were administered i.v. on day −2. After target cell engraftment, IVIg was administered i.p. every 2–3 days up to day 18. Two days after target cell administration, assigned day 1, the mice were injected i.v. with either vehicle (n = 4), 3 × 106 or 1 × 107 MuSK-CAART (n = 24 for each dose), 1 × 107 CART-19 (n = 24) or 1 × 107 NTD-T (n = 8) at a dose volume of 200 μl per mouse. Male and female mice were distributed equally. Effector cell (NTD-T, MuSK-CAART or CART-19) administration was performed on day 1 and mouse harvest for pathologic evaluation, serum chemistry and complete blood count was performed on days 15, 36 and at study termination on day 61. Weights and clinical observations were performed biweekly. Nalm-6 distribution was detected using bioluminescence imaging. Organs were fixed in formalin for hematoxylin and eosin staining and for pathologist evaluation (Pharmaseed). Histopathological changes of MuSK-CAART and control mice were described and scored using semiquantitative grading of five grades (0–4): grade 0, normal; grade 1, minimal; grade 2, mild; grade 3, moderate and grade 4, severe.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.