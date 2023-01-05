Strains, oligonucleotides and plasmids

E. coli strain TOP10 was used for plasmid cloning. E. coli strains MG1655 and BW25113, and Salmonella enterica serovar Typhimurium strains were used for Rptr-based recording. All primers and gBlocks used in this work were ordered from Integrated DNA Technologies. NEBuilder HiFi DNA Assembly Master Mix (New England Biolabs, catalog no. E2621) was used for plasmid construction by Gibson assembly. Q5 site-directed mutagenesis kit (New England Biolabs, catalog no. E0554S) was used for small insertion and nucleotide substitution. Unless otherwise specified, all nucleases used were expressed in plasmids with chloramphenicol (Cm) selective marker and p15A origin-of-replication (roughly 15 copies per cell). All tracrRNA-crRNA, Rptr or Rptr-mRNA plasmids were expressed in plasmids with ampicillin (Amp) selective marker and pUC origin-of-replication (roughly 700 copies per cell), and all recording plasmids were expressed in plasmids with kanamycin (Kan) selective marker and pSC101 origin-of-replication (roughly five copies per cell). In some scenarios, for example, recording the upregulated sensed RNA responding to a certain stimulus, the background expression and induced expression of this RNA cannot be differentiated due to oversaturated editing with the low-copy recording plasmid. For better differentiation, the Rptr plasmid was placed in a low-copy plasmid (pSC101 ori, roughly five copies per cell) and the DNA target was placed in a medium-copy plasmid (pBR322 ori, roughly 20 copies per cell).

To construct the Sth1Cas9–D9A nickase (Sth1Cas9n) cytosine base editor plasmid, Sth1Cas9n coding sequence was PCR amplified from plasmid pCBS2148 and subjected to Gibson assembly with a PCR-linearized version of the vector pCBS1489. The resulting plasmid pCBS2149 was transformed and maintained in a low mutation strain MDS42 Meta LowMut (C-6786-10K, Scarab Genomics, LLC.). The consensus PAM (5′-NNAGAAW-3′, W = A, T) was used for Sth1Cas9 (refs. 27, 28,60). To construct recording plasmids, PAM-flanked target sequences were inserted directly upstream of the constitutive OR2-OR1 promoter with the template of pCB705 for low-copy editing plasmids (roughly five copies per cell) or directly downstream of AmpR terminator with the template of pCBS2895 for medium-copy editing plasmids (roughly 20 copies per cell) using Q5 site-directed mutagenesis. A λ-RED and FLP/FRT-mediated recombination system was used to construct E. coli ΔxylA or ΔxylF strains, and S. enterica ΔpinT or ΔomrB strains61. The E. coli Δrnc strain was constructed using the ScCas9n cytosine base editor to introduce a premature stop codon into rnc. Gibson assembly was used to replace the Cm selective marker with hygromycin B (Hyg) selective marker in the F+ plasmid pDSW1728 for E. coli conjugation assay. For multiplexed recording of xylF-xylA and xylA-rhaB, xylF Rptr1_xylA Rptr2_xylF Rptr2 _xylA Rptr3 or xylA Rptr3_rhaB Rptr4 were cloned in tandem into the high-copy plasmid with a pUC origin-of-replication, respectively. Their corresponding PAM-flanked target sequences were also cloned in tandem into the recording plasmid. Four different combinations of PAM-flanked target sequences of xylA and xylF with different orientations and spacing intervals were constructed for multiplexed recording of xylA and xylF. See Supplementary Table 1 for detailed information and links to annotated plasmid maps.

Media conditions

Super optimal broth with catabolite repression (SOC) medium containing 0.5% (w/v) yeast extract, 2% (w/v) tryptone, 10 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 20 mM MgCl 2 and 20 mM d-glucose was used to recover E. coli and Salmonella cells following transformation. Luria-Bertani (LB) medium containing 0.5% (w/v) yeast extract, 1% (w/v) tryptone and 0.5% (w/v) NaCl supplemented with antibiotics at appropriate concentrations were used to grow E. coli and Salmonella strains. 2% (w/v) agarose was added to made the corresponding LB plates. SPI-2 inducing medium (pH 5.8) containing 170 mM 2-(N-morpholino)ethanesulfonic acid, 5 mM KCl, 7.5 mM (NH 4 ) 2 SO 4 , 0.5 mM K 2 SO 4 , 1 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 8 µM MgCl 2 , 38 mM glycerol and 0.1% (w/v) Bacto Casamino Acids (ThermoFisher Scientific, catalog no. 223050) was used for Salmonella in vitro assay. DMEM (Gibco) containing 4 mM l-glutamine, 4,500 mg l−1 glucose, 1 mM sodium pyruvate and 1,500 mg l−1 sodium bicarbonate, and additionally supplemented with 10% (w/v) fetal calf serum (Biochrom), 1% (w/v) sodium pyruvate and antibiotics at appropriate concentrations was used to grow HeLa cells for Salmonella infection. Antibiotics were added at final concentrations of 100 µg ml−1 for Amp, 34 µg ml−1 for Cm, 50 µg ml−1 for Kan, 100 µg ml−1 for Hyg and 10 or 50 µg ml−1 gentamicin (Gm) for E. coli and S. Typhimurium. Final concentrations of 1 mM for isopropyl-β-d-thiogalactoside (IPTG) and 20 mM for l-arabinose were used to induce the Sth1Cas9n base editor.

Design of Rptrs and DNA targets

Rptrs were designed as previously described with minor modifications23. The antirepeat region of the native tracrRNA was replaced with the sequences complementary to the sensed RNAs and extra nucleotides were introduced into the antirepeat region to form a bulge, which is necessary to maintain Cas9 activity62. The regions in sensed RNAs bound by Rptrs were called Rptr targets. The total length of the Rptr target was 36 nts for Sth1Cas9n. The 20-nt sequences upstream of these Rptr target regions were treated as guides. The guides contain at least one C positioned in a window of the fifth to the tenth nucleotide counting from the Rptr target-distal end, which corresponds to the optimal editing window in the DNA target previously reported for the Sth1Cas9n base editor63. In cases where a C is not present in the optimal editing window of the equivalent target DNA, it is additionally introduced into the editing window in the recording plasmid. It is also recommended to include a T upstream of the editable C for better editing performance26. See Extended Data Fig. 1a for the design scheme.

Electroporation

E. coli strains MG1655 and BW25113, and S. enterica serovar Typhimurium strains were streaked onto LB plates from cryostocks for overnight growth at 37 °C. Colonies were inoculated into LB liquid medium for overnight growth at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The overnight cultures were back-diluted 1:50 into 50 ml of fresh LB liquid medium for 1.5 h growth at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. Cells were gathered and washed twice with 20 ml of 10% glycerol by centrifugation for 3 min at 4 °C and 4,500g. The cell pellets were resuspended with 1 ml of 10% glycerol, then transferred into 1.5 ml Eppendorf tubes and centrifuged for 1 min at 4 °C and 15,000g. The pellets were resuspended with 1 ml of 10% glycerol and split into 40-µl aliquots. Then 50–100 ng of Sth1Cas9n base editor, Rptr and recording plasmids were added to the cell suspensions. Electroporation was performed in a 1-mm gap cuvette (Cell Projects, catalog no. EP-101) at 1.8 kV, 200 Ω and 25 μF using Bio-Rad Gene Pulser Xcell. The cells were transferred into 500 µl of SOC medium and recovered for 1 h at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. 20 µl of recovered cultures for E. coli transformation and 150 µl for Salmonella transformation were spread on LB + Cm + Amp + Kan plates for overnight growth at 37 °C.

Plasmid clearance assay in E. coli

Plasmid clearance in E. coli was conducted as previously described with slight modifications64. Briefly, 40 fmol of Rptr and scrambled tracrRNA plasmids were electroporated into E. coli BW25113 containing WT Sth1Cas9 and targeted plasmids. Transformed cells were recovered in SOC medium for 1 h at 37 °C and diluted 1:1,000 into LB + Cm + Kan liquid medium to maintain the Cas9 and targeted plasmids. Cultures were then grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. Serial dilutions of the overnight cultures were spotted onto LB + Cm + Amp + Kan plates for overnight incubation at 37 °C. Colonies from countable spots were used to calculate the transformation fold-change with colony-forming units (CFUs) from scrambled tracrRNA as a baseline.

Sth1Cas9n base editor editing window establishment

To identify the editing window for Sth1Cas9n base editor, three sgRNAs were designed with poly Cs located in different positions of the guide sequence. Colonies of E. coli containing the recording machinery were inoculated into LB + Cm + Amp + Kan liquid medium. Cultures were then grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The overnight cultures were back-diluted 1:20 into 5 ml of LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose liquid medium for 8 h induction at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. Then 2 ml of induced cultures were collected for plasmid extraction using ZR Plasmid Miniprep-Classic kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4016). Next, 50 ng of the extracted plasmid was used as a template to amplify the edited region using primers CJpr0001 and CJpr0002. The PCR products were purified with the DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4013) and then sent for Sanger sequencing with primer CJpr0001. The web tool EditR v.1.0.10 (https://moriaritylab.shinyapps.io/editr_v10/) was used to evaluate the editing efficiency65.

Heterologous transcript recording

Bulk sequencing of the recording of CJ8421_04975, degfp and dctA transcripts followed the procedures in ‘Sth1Cas9n base editor editing window establishment’. In addition to the bulk sequencing of induced cultures, the 8 h-induced cultures for CJ8421_04975 Rptr1 and Rptr2, and degfp Rptr2 were 1:5,000 diluted into 1× phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) before plating on LB + Cm + Amp + Kan plates for overnight growth at 37 °C. Then 20 random colonies were picked to check the editing efficiency by PCR amplifying the edited region using primers CJpr0001 and CJpr0002.

The 8 h-induced cultures for CJ8421_04975 Rptr1 and Rptr2 were also subjected to single-cell sequencing as previously described with slight modifications9. The induced cultures were sampled and washed in 1× PBS twice, then diluted 1:120 into 1× PBS and sorted with an BD FACSAria III (70-µm nozzle, single-cell precision) into 96-well plates (Brand, catalog no. 781368) prefilled with 2.6 µl lysis buffer per well. The lysis buffer was assembled with 0.26 µl of 10× Lysis buffer (Takara, catalog no. 635013), 0.03 µl of RNase Inhibitor (100 U µl−1, Takara, catalog no. 2313A), 0.26 µl of 10× PBS, 0.1 µl of Lysozyme (50 U µl−1, Epicentre, catalog no. R1804M), 0.26 µl DTT (100 mM final concentration, Invitrogen), 0.026 µl EDTA (0.5 mM final concentration, Invitrogen) and 1.95 µl of nuclease-free water to a final volume of 2.6 µl. The sorted cells were then sonicated for 10 s (Sonorex Digitec DT 52, Bendelin) before subjected to amplification by adding 25 µl OneTaq PCR mixture (New England Biolabs, catalog no. M0482) containing primers CJpr2349 and CJpr2350. To obtain sufficient yield, a second PCR amplification was carried out with the first PCR product as the template. The PCR products for colony sequencing and single-cell sequencing were purified with the DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4013) and then sent for Sanger sequencing with primer CJpr0001 for colony sequencing and CJpr2349 for single-cell sequencing. The web tool EditR v.1.0.10 was used to evaluate the editing efficiency65.

Impact of plasmid copy number on editing dynamic range

degfp mRNA, degfp Rptr1 and its associated target were used to evaluate the impact of plasmid copy number of those elements on recording efficiency. Those three elements were cloned in low, medium or high-copy plasmids (roughly 5, 20 and 700 copies per cell, respectively) (Fig. 2f). The editing dynamic range was evaluated by bulk sequencing following the procedures in the method part ‘Sth1Cas9n base editor editing window establishment’ with slight modifications. The induction was performed for 7 h. Different primer pairs were used when amplifying and sequencing the edited plasmids with different copy numbers. For PCR amplification, primers CJpr0001 and CJpr0002 were used for the low-copy target, CJpr1376 and CJpr0299 for the medium-copy target, CJpr0298 and CJpr0299 for the high-copy target, respectively. The purified PCR products were then sent for Sanger sequencing with primer CJpr0001 for the low-copy target, CJpr1376 for the medium-copy target and CJpr0298 for the high-copy target.

Quantitative recording

Plasmids encoding deGFP driven by different synthetic constitutive promoters in the J23100 series (J23119, J23100, J23116 and J23103) along with the base editor, and their corresponding target plasmids were transformed into E. coli MG1655-derived strain CB414. For the flow cytometry analysis, after 3 h induction, cultures were sampled and diluted 1:100 into 1× PBS and analyzed on an Accuri C6 flow cytometer with C6 sampler plate loader (Becton Dickinson) equipped with CFlow plate sampler, a 488-nm laser and a 530 ± 15-nm bandpass filter. Lower cutoff values of 11,500 and 500 were used for forward scatter (FSC-H) and side scatter (SSC-H), respectively. At least 50,000 gated events were collected for each measurement. Bulk sequencing, colony sequencing and single-cell sequencing were conducted as described in the section Heterologous transcript recording with slight modifications. For bulk sequencing, the induction was performed for 7 h. For bulk sequencing and colony sequencing, primers CJpr1376 and CJpr0299 were used to amplify the edited regions, and CJpr1376 was used for sequencing. For single-cell sequencing, primers CJpr2355 and CJpr2356 were used to amplify the edited regions, and CJpr2355 was used for sequencing.

Essential gene recording

Three designed Rptrs targeting different regions of an essential gene lpxC were each cloned into a high-copy plasmid. Their targets were cloned in a low-copy plasmid, respectively. The base editor, Rptrs and their targets were transformed into E. coli MG1655-derived strain CB414. Bulk sequencing of the recording of the lpxC transcript followed the procedures in the section Sth1Cas9n base editor editing window establishment.

To evaluate the impact of lpxC Rptrs on growth, a transformation interference assay and a liquid growth assay were performed. For the transformation interference assay, 40 fmol of Rptr plasmid was electroporated into E. coli MG1655-derived strain CB414 with or without the base editor. Transformed cells were recovered in SOC medium for 1 h at 37 °C and serial dilutions of the recovered cultures were spotted onto LB + Amp plates for cultures without the base editor or LB + Cm + Amp + IPTG + l-arabinose plates for cultures with the base editor for overnight incubation at 37 °C. Colonies from countable spots were used to calculate the transformation fold-change with CFUs from scrambled tracrRNA as a baseline.

For the liquid growth assay, lpxC Rptrs together with or without base editor plasmids were transformed into E. coli MG1655-derived strain CB414, and a scrambled tracrRNA served as the negative control. Colonies of E. coli transformants were inoculated into LB liquid media supplemented with appropriate antibiotics. Cultures were then grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The overnight cultures were back-diluted 1:100 into a 96-well flat-bottom plate (Thermo Scientific, catalog no. 167008) prefilled with 120 µl of LB liquid media supplemented with appropriate antibiotics. For the cultures containing the base editor, IPTG and l-arabinose were added to induce the base editor. All cultures were adjusted to have the same initial optical density (OD 600 ). The growth assay was performed by measuring the optical density on a Synergy Neo2 plate reader (BioTek). Time courses were run for 12 h at 37 °C with an interval of 5 min between reads.

Impact of Rptrs on degfp transcript and protein levels

degfp mRNA driven by J23119 promoter and degfp Rptr1 driven by OR2-OR1 promoter were cloned in a low-copy plasmid. The resulting plasmids alone or together with the base editor were transformed into E. coli MG1655-derived strain CB414. Colonies were inoculated into 5 ml of LB liquid medium supplemented with appropriate antibiotics. Cultures were then grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The overnight cultures were back-diluted 1:20 into LB liquid medium supplemented with appropriate antibiotics and/or IPTG and l-arabinose when the base editor was present.

The cultures were incubated for 7 h at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. Then the cultures were collected and extracted using Direct-zol RNA Miniprep Plus kit (Zymo research, catalog no. R2072) with residual genomic DNA removed by on-column DNase I treatment. Primer amplification efficiency for degfp and the reference gene ihfB was evaluated using serially diluted DNA templates amplified from the plasmid or E. coli MG1655 genome. The extracted RNAs were quantitatively determined using the iTaq Universal SYBR Green One-Step Kit (Bio-Rad, catalog no. 1725151) on a Bio-Rad CFX96 instrument. The 2−ΔΔCT method66,67 was used to evaluate rhaB transcript levels with the housekeeping gene ihfB as a reference for gene expression normalization.

A liquid growth assay was performed to evaluate the impact of Rptrs on the protein level of deGFP. The growth and fluorescence of back-diluted cultures were monitored on a Synergy Neo2 plate reader (BioTek) with an excitation filter of 485 nm and an emission filter of 528 nm. Time courses were run for 12 h at 37 °C with an interval of 5 min between reads. The fluorescence was normalized by dividing the fluorescence value by the optical density value (OD 600 ).

Rptrs driven by promoters with varying strengths

To evaluate the impact of Rptr expression on editing efficiency, degfp mRNA driven by J23119 promoter, degfp Rptr1 driven by different constitutive promoters (OR2-OR1, J23100, J23116 and J23103) and their associated target were cloned in a low-copy plasmid. The resulting plasmids along with the base editor were transformed into E. coli MG1655-derived strain CB414. The 7 h-induced cultures were subjected to bulk sequencing as described in the section Quantitative recording.

degfp expression was repressed when using a strong promoter, for example, OR2-OR1, to drive the Rptr expression. A growth-based assay was used to evaluate whether the Rptr driven by weaker promoters (J23100, J23116 and J23103) could mitigate the repression. Colonies of E. coli transformants equipped with TIGER were inoculated into LB + Cm + Kan liquid medium. Cultures were then grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The overnight cultures were back-diluted 1:100 into a 96-well flat-bottom plate (Thermo Scientific, catalog no. 167008) prefilled with 120 µl of LB + Cm + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose liquid medium. The growth assay was performed by measuring fluorescence on a Synergy Neo2 plate reader (BioTek) with an excitation filter of 485 nm and an emission filter of 528 nm. Time courses were run for 12 h at 37 °C with an interval of 5 min between reads. The fluorescence was normalized by dividing the fluorescence value by the optical density value (OD 600 ).

Endogenous transcript recording

Colonies of E. coli equipped with the recording machinery were inoculated into LB + Cm + Amp + Kan liquid medium. Cultures were then grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The overnight cultures were back-diluted 1:20 into LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose medium supplemented with d-xylose and/or l-rhamnose for 8 h induction at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. d-xylose and/or l-rhamnose were supplemented at a final concentration of 60 mM to induce endogenous genes xylA, xylF and/or rhaB, respectively. As control, the same amount of cultures was back-diluted 1:20 into LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose liquid medium for 8 h induction. The amplification and sequencing steps followed those in the section Sth1Cas9n base editor editing window establishment.

Transient recording

Colonies of E. coli strain CJ1163 were inoculated into 15 ml of LB + Cm + Amp + Kan liquid medium. Cultures were then grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The overnight cultures were centrifuged at 4,500g for 3 min, then resuspended into 50 ml of LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose liquid medium for 1.5 h incubation at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. After 1.5 h incubation, 1 ml of cultures was harvested and resuspended in TRI Reagen for later RNA extraction. This was set as time point 0 h. The remaining cultures were collected, washed twice with 1× PBS and then suspended in 5 ml of LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose liquid medium. The suspended cultures were back-diluted into 20 ml of LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose + l-rhamnose liquid medium (final OD 600 = 0.1) and subsequently exposed to l-rhamnose for 15 min, 1, 2, 4 and 8 h at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. As a negative control, the same volume of resuspended cultures was also back-diluted into 20 ml of l-rhamnose-free LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose liquid medium for 8 h incubation. When l-rhamnose exposure was finished at time points 15 min, 1, 2 and 4 h, these cultures were harvested, washed twice with 1× PBS and then resuspended in 20 ml of l-rhamnose-free LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose liquid medium to continue growth for 7.75, 7, 6 and 4 h, respectively, to fulfill the total 8 h induction time. Next 1–4 ml of culture was collected at time points 1, 2, 4 and 8 h regardless of medium replacement and resuspended in TRI Reagent for later RNA extraction. Samples were taken before medium replacement at time points 1, 2 and 4 h. When 8 h incubation finished, 2 ml of all cultures were collected for plasmid extraction using ZR Plasmid Miniprep-Classic kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4016). To further prove that DNA edits still remain even after the sensed RNAs disappears, the cells were cultured an additional 24, 48 and 96 h in LB medium without inducers and l-rhamnose after the 8 h exposure to LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose + l-rhamnose liquid medium. Similarly, cultures were collected for plasmid extraction after each time point. Here, 50 ng of the extracted plasmid was used as a template to amplify the edited region using primers CJpr0001 and CJpr0002. The PCR products were purified with the DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4013) and then sent for Sanger sequencing with primer CJpr0001. The web tool EditR v.1.0.10 was used to evaluate the editing efficiency65. The rhaB transcript level measurements by RT–qPCR referred to the Methods section Impact of Rptrs on degfp transcript and protein levels.

Single-cell analysis

GFP expression driven by the rhaB promoter served as a read out to evaluate single-cell response to l-rhamnose. The rhaB target sequence was inserted downstream of the PrhaB-gfp expression cassette in the recording plasmid. The recording plasmid along with the base editor, and its corresponding Rptr plasmid were transformed into E. coli MG1655. Colonies of the corresponding strain CJ1215 were inoculated into 5 ml of LB + Cm + Amp + Kan liquid medium. Cultures were then grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The overnight cultures were back-diluted in a ratio of 1:20 into LB liquid medium + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose, supplemented with various amounts of l-rhamnose (0, 10, 100, 333, 666, 1,000, 3,330, 6,660, 10,000 and 100,000 μM final concentration), and induced for 8 h at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. Single-cell responses to l-rhamnose were quantified by flow cytometry analysis as previously described with minor modifications41. After 8 h, cultures were sampled and diluted 1:100 into 1× PBS and analyzed on an Accuri C6 flow cytometer with C6 sampler plate loader (Becton Dickinson) equipped with CFlow plate sampler, a 488-nm laser and a 530 ± 15-nm bandpass filter. Lower cutoff values of 11,500 and 500 were used for forward scatter (FSC-H) and side scatter (SSC-H), respectively. At least 50,000 gated events were collected for each measurement. The gate for uninduced cells was set to a fluorescence intensity of 404, with >99% of events for the l-rhamnose-free control below the threshold. When generating the bubble plot (Extended Data Fig. 4c), each dot represented the mean of independent experiments starting from three separate colonies. The area of each dot scaled with the fraction of cells in that population.

The 8h-induced cultures with final l-rhamnose concentrations of 1,000 and 3,330 μM were 1:5,000 diluted into 1× PBS before plating on LB + Cm + Amp + Kan plates for overnight growth at 37 °C. Next 20 random colonies were picked to check the editing efficiency by PCR amplifying the edited region using primers CJpr1528 and CJpr1585. The PCR products were purified with the DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4013) and then sent for Sanger sequencing with primer CJpr1585. The web tool EditR v.1.0.10 was used to evaluate the editing efficiency65.

The 8 h-induced cultures with a final l-rhamnose concentration of 3.33 mM were sampled and washed twice in 1× PBS, then diluted 1:120 into 1× PBS and analyzed using a BD FACSAria III (70-µm nozzle, single-cell precision). The gate for uninduced cells was set to a fluorescence intensity in the fluorescein isothiocyanate channel, where >99% of detected events in the l-rhamnose-free control sample were below the threshold. The gate for fully induced cells was set to a fluorescence intensity above 105 in the fluorescein isothiocyanate channel. Next, 10,000 uninduced or fully induced cells were sorted into two separate tubes containing 200 μl of 1× PBS, respectively. The sorted cells were diluted and plated on LB + Cm + Amp + Kan plates for overnight growth at 37 °C. Then 20 random colonies were picked to check the editing efficiency by PCR amplifying the edited region using primers CJpr1528 and CJpr1585. The PCR products were purified with the DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4013) and then sent for Sanger sequencing with primer CJpr1585. The web tool EditR v.1.0.10 was used to evaluate the editing efficiency65.

Conjugation

E. coli K12 CGSC4401 containing plasmid pDSW1728-hygR served as the donor strain. E. coli BW25113 strains containing base editor, hygR Rptrs and recording plasmids served as the recipient strains. The donor strain and recipient strains were grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C in LB + Hyg and LB + Cm + Amp + Kan liquid media, respectively. The donor strain was 1:50 back-diluted into 100 ml LB + Hyg medium for 3 h growth at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The recipient strains were 1:10 back-diluted into 25 ml LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose medium for 3 h growth at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. After 3 h of growth, both donor strain and recipient strains were gathered, washed twice and then resuspended in 1× PBS. The mixtures of donor and recipient strains in a ratio of 10:1 were spotted onto LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + Hyg + IPTG + l-arabinose plates for 2–3 days of growth at 37 °C. As a negative control, the same amounts of recipient strains were spotted onto LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose plates for 2–3 days of growth at 37 °C. Colony PCR was performed to amplify the editing region using primers CJpr0001 and CJpr0002. The PCR products were cleaned up using the DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4013) and then sent for Sanger sequencing with primer CJpr0001. The web tool EditR v.1.0.10 was used to evaluate the editing efficiency65.

Recording Salmonella sRNAs using SPI-2 inducing medium

Colonies were inoculated into LB + Cm + Amp + Kan liquid medium. Cultures were then grown overnight at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. The overnight cultures were back-diluted in a ratio of 1:20 into SPI-2 + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose medium for 8 h induction at 220 r.p.m. and 37 °C. As control, the same volume of cultures was back-diluted in a ratio of 1:20 into LB + Cm + Amp + Kan + IPTG + l-arabinose medium for 8 h induction. The induced cultures were diluted 1:5,000 into 1× PBS before plating on LB + Amp plates for overnight growth at 37 °C. Next, 30 random colonies were picked to check the editing efficiency by PCR amplifying the edited region using primers CJpr1376 and CJpr0299. The PCR products were purified with the DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4013) and then sent for Sanger sequencing with primer CJpr1376. The web tool EditR v.1.0.10 (ref. 65) was used to evaluate the editing efficiency.

Salmonella infection assay

HeLa 229 (ATCC CCL-2.1) cell infection with Salmonella Typhimurium SL1344 was carried out as previously described with slight modifications46,68. Two days before infection, 2 × 105 HeLa cells were seeded in 2 ml of DMEM (Gibco) + 10% fetal calf serum (Biochrom) + 1% sodium pyruvate (Gibco) (referred to as cell culture medium) in a six-well format. Three colonies of Salmonella were inoculated into 5 ml of LB + Amp + Kan + Cm liquid medium and grown overnight at 37 °C and 220 r.p.m. The overnight cultures were diluted 1:100 in 10 ml of fresh LB + Amp (100 µg ml−1) + Kan (50 µg ml−1) + Cm (34 µg ml−1) medium and grown aerobically to an OD 600 of 2.0. Infection of HeLa cells was carried out by diluting the bacteria in cell culture medium + Amp + Kan + Cm, aspirating HeLa cell culture supernatants and adding the bacterial suspension to each well with a multiplicity of infection of 10. As a control, the same amount of Salmonella cells in cell culture medium + Amp + Kan + Cm was added to empty wells without HeLa cells. Immediately after addition of bacteria, the plates were centrifuged for 10 min at 250g at room temperature followed by 30 min incubation in 5% CO 2 humidified atmosphere at 37 °C. As a control, the plates were incubated for 10 min at room temperature (without centrifugation) followed by 30 min in 5% CO 2 humidified atmosphere at 37 °C. For the infected samples, medium was then replaced with cell culture medium + Amp + Kan + Cm + IPTG (1 mM) + l-arabinose (20 mM) + 50 μg ml−1 gentamicin to induce the TIGER machinery and kill extracellular bacteria. This was set as time point 0 h (t0). After a further 30 min incubation step, medium was again replaced with fresh cell culture medium + Amp + Kan + Cm + IPTG + l-arabinose + 10 μg ml−1 gentamicin, and incubated for the remainder of the experiment. For the control group, 2 µl of 1 M IPTG and 30 µl of 1.33 M l-arabinose were added directly to the bacterial cells in cell culture medium containing no gentamicin at t0. For plating of CFUs at the respective time points, the wells were washed twice with 1× DPBS (Gibco) and 2 ml of 0.1% Triton-X DPBS were added to selectively lyse the host cells. After 5 min at room temperature, the cells were scratched off the bottom of the wells, resuspended using a 1 ml tip and serially diluted before plating on LB + Amp plates for overnight growth at 37 °C. The rest of the cell lysates was kept at 4 °C for plasmid extraction and Sanger sequencing. Next, 30 random colonies from three independent biological replicates were picked to check the editing efficiency by PCR amplifying the edited region using primers CJpr1376 and CJpr0299. The PCR products were purified with the DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 kit (Zymo Research, catalog no. D4013) and then sent for Sanger sequencing with primer CJpr1376. The web tool EditR v.1.0.10 was used to evaluate the editing efficiency65.

Statistical analyses

Statistical significance was calculated using a two-tailed Student’s t-test assuming unequal variance. Values were assumed to be normally distributed. Linear regression was used for correlation analysis for gfp quantitative recording and the impact of l-rhamnose induction time on editing efficiency. The threshold of significance for the calculated P values was set as 0.05.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.