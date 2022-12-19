Skip to main content

Single-cell nanobody-based profiles of multiple epigenetic modalities and chromatin velocity

    Nature Biotechnology (2022)Cite this article

    Subjects

    Nanobody–Tn5 transposase fusion proteins enable detection of two histone marks and open chromatin regions at the same time, with single-cell resolution.

    Fig. 1: Multimodal chromatin profiling by nano-CT.

    References

    1. Preissl, S., Gaulton, K. J. & Ren, B. Characterizing cis-regulatory elements using single-cell epigenomics. Nat. Rev. Genet. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41576-022-00509-1 (2022). This review article presents an overview of single-cell epigenomic technologies.

    2. Kaya-Okur, H. S. et al. CUT&Tag for efficient epigenomic profiling of small samples and single cells. Nat. Commun. 10, 1930 (2019). This paper introduced the protein A–Tn5 transposase fusion protein for single-cell and low-input bulk profiling of histone modifications.

    3. Bartosovic, M., Kabbe, M. & Castelo-Branco, G. Single-cell CUT&Tag profiles histone modifications and transcription factors in complex tissues. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 825–835 (2021). This paper introduced the single-cell profiling of histone modifications on a droplet microfluidic platform.

    4. Stuart, T. et al. Nanobody-tethered transposition allows for multifactorial chromatin profiling at single-cell resolution. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01588-5 (2022). This paper, together with our study, introduces nanobody–Tn5 transposase fusion proteins for single-cell and multimodal profiling of histone modifications.

    5. La Manno, G. et al. RNA velocity of single cells. Nature 560, 494–498 (2018). This paper introduces the concept of RNA velocity of single cells: the ratio of spliced and unspliced mRNA is used to estimate the trajectory and velocity of differentiation.

    Additional information

    Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

    This is a summary of: Bartosovic, M. & Castelo-Branco, G. Multimodal chromatin profiling using nanobody-based single-cell CUT&Tag. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01535-4 (2022).

