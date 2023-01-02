iRAI acquisition system design

A clinically ready iRAI imaging system was adapted from our previous prototype iRAI and ultrasound dual-modality imaging system32, shown in Fig. 1a. To further improve the system sensitivity and add the volumetric imaging capability, the iRAI detector and amplification components were thoroughly redesigned to achieve real-time 3D imaging of deposited dose during RT. In this system, the radiation acoustic signals were detected by a custom-designed 2D planar matrix array (Imasonics, Inc.) with 32 × 32 = 1,024 (116.6 × 116.6 mm) elements, 3.45 × 3.45 mm element dimension and 0.2 mm kerf. The central frequency of 0.35 MHz, with 50% bandwidth, was chosen to match the power spectrum of the radiation acoustic signals generated by the approximately square, 4 µs X-ray pulse. This is crucial to enhance the SNR when detecting radiation acoustic signals so that highly sensitive dose mapping can be realized in real time. To further enhance the SNR, a custom-designed 1,024-channel preamplifier (AMP 1024-19-001, Photosound Technologies, Inc.) with 46 dB gain was fully integrated with the 2D matrix array, shown in Fig. 1b. This design avoided the cable connection between the transducer elements and the preamplifier and minimized the noise that could be introduced. The 2D matrix array with the integrated preamplifier board was driven by a 256-channel research ultrasound system with operation software v.4.4.0 (Vantage, Verasonics Inc.) via a 4 to 1 multiplexer, which was controlled by an Arduino microcontroller. The pulse trigger from the LINAC was precisely controlled by a delay generator and synchronized with the multiplexer and the ultrasound system. An acquisition process by the 1,024 channels was achieved for every four LINAC triggers. The iRAI images were displayed with 25 times averaging to further improve the SNR.

iRAI system performance calibration

To verify the performance of the newly developed 3D iRAI imaging system based on the 2D matrix array, a resolution calibration with a 6-MV static beam from a clinical LINAC (TrueBeam, Varian Medical System Inc.) was performed. As shown in Fig. 1c, a cylindrical lard phantom in a 15 cm diameter plastic jar was made as a reference for calibration. The bottom part of the jar was removed and coupled with the surface of the 2D matrix array using ultrasound coupling gel. To calibrate the lateral resolution, a 5 × 5 mm radiation beam field was delivered by the LINAC, targeted to the middle of the lard phantom. The beam to array distance through the lard was approximately 10 cm. The axial resolution was calibrated through a front edge of a 1 × 3 cm beam using a LSF. To verify the performance of the system in measuring the size of the radiation beam in 3D, radiation beams with different sizes irradiated the phantom from above. The size of the beam along the lateral direction of the 2D array was kept at 1 cm, while the size along the axial direction was changed from 1 to 5 cm, with increments of 1 cm, shaped by controlling the multi-leaf collimator of the LINAC. Five independent iRAI volumetric images of different beam sizes were acquired for further statistical analysis.

Mapping the dose distribution and temporal dose accumulation

To verify the feasibility of this imaging system in mapping the dose deposition and monitoring the temporal dose accumulation during a radiation treatment, a treatment plan with a C-shaped dose distribution was created, following a clinical protocol. The radiation treatment was on the same cylindrical lard phantom previously described. The 3D conformal radiation treatment (3D CRT), shown in Fig. 3a, consisted of 23 beam angles delivered with a maximum dose of 7 Gy by a TrueBeam accelerator (Varian Medical Systems) with 6-MV flattening filter free. During the radiation delivery, the isocenter of the treatment was aligned with the geometrical center of the phantom. Two different experiments were performed based on this C-shaped target treatment plan to evaluate both the dose distribution mapping and temporal dose accumulation monitoring. To assess the mapping of the dose deposition of each planned beam, the radiation induced acoustic signals were continuously acquired during the dose delivery and then processed by a delay-and-sum image reconstruction algorithm via MATLAB 2020a (Mathworks). Once the dose delivery was completed, the acquired acoustic signals from each beam were combined coherently by summing the signals from each pulse and each element to form an iRAI image for the whole treatment plan. An envelope was formed along the normal direction of the 2D matrix array after the delay-and-sum reconstruction. Five independent iRAI volumetric image acquisitions of the same treatment plan were acquired for further statistical analysis. For monitoring the temporal dose accumulation, the iRAI image was reconstructed and displayed during the radiation beam delivery with an average of every 25 full acquisitions (equivalent to 100 radiation pulses). The online displayed image was shown in two formats: (1) total accumulated dose; and (2) the delivered dose between two consecutive reconstruction time points. Three independent iRAI volumetric images were acquired of the same treatment plan for further statistical analysis.

Mapping dose deposition of a treatment in an animal model

Animal experiments were performed using a rabbit model to examine the feasibility of iRAI in mapping the dose deposition during RT in vivo with a clinical treatment plan. The photography of the imaging setup is shown in Fig. 1d. All the animal experiments were approved by University of South Florida Research Integrity and Compliance Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (Combined Radiation Acoustics and Ultrasound Imaging for Real-Time Guidance in Radiotherapy, IS00008026). Two female New Zealand white rabbits (4.5–5 kg) of 6 months old, ordered from Charles River, were involved in this study. CT scanning (CT simulation) for these two rabbits was performed as input into the treatment planning system (Raystation 11A, RaySearch Laboratories). The treatment plan consisted of four 6-MV flattening filter free 3 × 3 cm beams at various gantry angles (30, 40, 320 and 340°) along the anterior plane of the rabbit with the liver placed at isocenter, consisting of a maximum dose of 5.36 Gy for each fraction.

During the experiment, anesthesia was induced using ketamine (40 mg kg−1) via intramuscular injection and maintained with 1.5% isoflurane and oxygen using a V-Gel (J1350D, Jorgensen Laboratories) and Matrx vaporizer (MidMark Corporation). Vitals (heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and body temperature) were continuously monitored using a SurgiVet Advisor vital signs monitor (Smiths Medical) to ensure animal safety and to evaluate the anesthesia level. An adjustable water-circulating heating pad (TP-700, Stryker Corporation) was used to keep the body temperature stable. The 2D matrix array was directly facing the isocenter of the animals. The detection surface of the 2D matrix array was directly facing the isocenter and positioned parallel to the anterior plane of the rabbits, which was in the supine position with the head toward the gantry. A water-filled balloon was used for acoustic coupling between the rabbit abdomen and the array surface, as shown in Fig. 1e. The clearance distance between the isocenter and the array surface was 15 cm. A CBCT scan was performed before the treatment for image guidance during the positioning setup and, subsequently, three consecutive treatment fractions were performed to deliver the dose to the rabbit liver and imaged by iRAI for statistical analysis. Animals were euthanized right after the last treatment.

Mapping dose deposition of a treatment plan in a cancer patient case

This human patient study was conducted to further evaluate the clinical feasibility of iRAI in mapping dose deposition in a treatment fraction. The study was approved by the institutional review board of the University of Michigan (UMCC 2017.160 Pilot Study of Combined Radiation Acoustics and Ultrasound Imaging for Guidance in Radiotherapy, HUM00139322). Informed consent was obtained after the nature and possible consequences of the studies were explained. A 60-year-old man diagnosed with liver metastasis was treated in this study. To minimize the interference for RT, the treatment plan for each fraction was divided into two parts. The first part was for iRAI imaging and consisted of 2.087 and 0.877 Gy beams delivered in the superior and inferior anterior directions, respectively. Two anterior beams with an angle of 60° formed a diamond-shaped dose in the central part of the liver, where the tumor was located. The second part was a volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) plan to ensure that the total delivered dose met the clinical requirements. The 3D beam arrangements of the treatment plan are shown in Supplementary Fig. 5. Specifically, CT simulation included a 4D CT and a breath hold 40 s delay contrast scan. The contrast scan was fused with the 4D CT, and a gross tumor volume and internal target volume were made to include the respiratory motion of the tumor. A margin of 5 mm in the axial plane and 8 mm superior and inferior was applied to the internal target volume to make the PTV. The prescribed radiation dose was 54 Gy in total, delivered in three 18 Gy fractions to the PTV. The PTV volume receiving 100% of the prescribed dose (V100%) was 98.5% and the minimum dose to 100% of the PTV volume (D100%) was 90.1%. The treatment plan went through a standard optimization process. All standard organ at risk limits in the treatment plan directive were met. The beam arrangement consisted of one axial VMAT arc that delivered 89% of the prescription and two sagittal static fields that delivered 4.8 and 6.2%. The static fields were selected to avoid the transducer and optimized to limit dose to organ at risk limits as shown in the dose volume histograms (DVHs) in Supplementary Fig. 5d. Treatment delivery used standard CBCT-based IGRT followed by delivery of the axial arc. There was no iRAI imaging during VMAT. After the axial arc was treated and the couch rotated 90°, the iRAI was used on the two sagittal static beams as seen in Fig. 5. The two beams were 6-MV X-ray using the flattening filter-free (FFF) mode. The anterior field delivered 141 monitor inferior beam used 187 monitor units at a dose rate of 1,400 monitor units per min.

During the iRAI imaging, the 2D matrix array was held by a homemade mechanical arm, which provided four degrees of freedom. The arm was directly attached to a mobile cart, which carried all the electronic devices, shown in Fig. 5a. To locate the targeted area in the central axis of the field of view, the geometry center of the 2D matrix array was set 4 cm above the isocenter. For acoustic coupling, a water-filled balloon, with its surface applied with ultrasound coupling gel, was directly attached to the surface of the array. The other side of balloon touched the skin of the abdomen with a light pressure. The total distance between the 2D matrix array and the center of target was set to 17 cm.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.