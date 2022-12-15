Three main takeaways emerged from the structured discussions in this expert workshop. First, a registry could serve a coordinating function for multidisciplinary and multisector activities by standardizing documentation, collating relevant information in a central location and promoting ‘situational awareness’ of projects around the world. In this way, a gene drive registry might be taken up as a ‘boundary object’, known as a shared object around which multiple diverse contributors or users cooperate, despite having different and often conflicting interests9.

Second, a registry seeking to serve such functions would require different design elements, depending on the target end-user group and intended purpose for that group. This prompts questions about the degree to which design aimed at meeting the needs of a particular group may in turn help or hinder the needs of another. For instance, although standardization may enable discussion across stakeholder communities, it may also systematically obfuscate some perspectives, particularly those for whom a registry system is not a meaningful information resource (for example, non-scientists). One approach suggested was to design a single registry with multiple user-specific interfaces, wherein end-users are directed to a version of the site that has been tailored to their information needs. However, a single registry with differing layers of authorization for different groups could also become a source of mistrust, as well as require a level of dedicated data management beyond what any funder might support.

Third, the information sharing embodied in a gene drive registry was seen as on the one hand ethically valuable and on the other concerning or problematic. Ethical value could come from providing the public with information about GDOs and aiding in the mitigation of harms by making information about potential ecological and health risks visible and accessible. However, concerns surrounding the timing, representation and interpretation of information shared via a registry complicate the goal of transparent communication with community stakeholders and the general public.

Some of the concerns raised in the context of a registry may be mitigated by drawing on lessons from the development and implementation of other established registries. For instance, challenges and strategies regarding funding, authority, data quality and maintenance are well documented in the context of clinical trial registries10,11,12,13. Challenges related to transparency and information sharing have also been discussed in connection to the Biosafety Clearing-House14,15. Some resistance was also expressed at the potential obligation to disclose technical information owing to concerns about intellectual property, accessibility of this information for the lay public, and potential for miscommunication. Although science communication remains challenging, a registry may actually provide an opportunity to promote accessible communication and shared language across diverse stakeholder groups. In addition, more discussion is needed about the governance implications of a gene drive registry, as it remains unclear how a registry would connect to (or potentially be in tension with) existing governance approaches.

The majority of participants in this workshop were based in the United States and other Global North countries; all presentations and discussions were conducted in English. Our findings will thus have limited generalizability to Global South contexts. Additionally, the workshop was conducted virtually over video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which embeds limitations and opportunities alike with respect to accessibility, including scheduling challenges for different time zones and the need for stable Internet access to participate.

Findings from the workshop suggest that any development of a gene-drive project registry needs careful and inclusive deliberation because it may serve one set of stakeholder needs more than another. We recommend that a next reasonable step would be to conduct a more formal needs assessment with members of each perceived end-user group. Such evaluation is needed because value and utility are seen as being end-user specific and end-user dependent, and there are evident challenges in designing objects that will be used by diverse stakeholders for a variety of shared and distinct purposes. Considering the over-representation of the United States and other Global North nations in the workshop, future work should also strive for more diverse representation. We also recommend that future work seek to learn from other designers’ and end-users’ experiences creating and navigating registries, bringing those insights to bear on the design of a gene-drive project registry. Finally, one possibility for continued work on the design of a gene drive project registry might start from the shared categories of information identified in this exercise.

For this work to proceed further, potential funders need to be identified. In addition, institutional actors would need to be recruited to oversee the creation and upkeep of a registry, including hosting, compliance, content moderation and maintenance. Should these steps continue to point to value and utility, end-users’ feedback will then be critical in designing the registry to achieve its goals of democratizing access to information and facilitating transparency around gene drive research.