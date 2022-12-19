Multiplexed mapping of chromatin features at single-cell resolution

Single-cell nanobody-tethered transposition followed by sequencing (scNTT-seq) is a new assay that measures the genome-wide presence of multiple histone modifications and protein–DNA binding sites at single-cell resolution. scNTT-seq generates high-resolution multimodal maps of chromatin states with high accuracy and sensitivity.
This is a summary of: Stuart, T. et al. Nanobody-tethered transposition enables multifactorial chromatin profiling at single-cell resolution. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01588-5 (2022).
