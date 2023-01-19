Medium and strain growth conditions

Liquid Hayflick complete medium was prepared by mixing 800 ml of noncomplete medium A (20 g of PPLO broth (Difco, catalog no. 255420), 30 g of Hepes (100 mM final), 25 ml of 0.5% phenol red solution (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog no. P3532)), 200 ml of heat-inactivated horse serum (Life Technologies, catalog no. 26050088), 20 ml of sterile filtered 50% glucose and 1 ml of a 100-mg ml–1 stock of ampicillin (final concentration 100 µg ml–1, ampicillin sodium salt; Sigma-Alrich, catalog no. A9518). Solid Hayflick 1% agar plates were prepared by mixing 800 ml of noncomplete medium A with 10 g of Bacto Agar (BD, catalog no. 214010) and adding 200 ml of heat-inactivated horse serum, 20 ml of sterile filtered 50% glucose and 1 ml of a 100-mg ml–1 stock of ampicillin (final concentration 100 µg ml–1).

For P. aeruginosa growth curves, strains were grown overnight in Tryptic Soy Broth (TSB) medium at 37 °C with shaking. The next day, the cultures were diluted in TSB to absorbance at 600 nm (OD 600 ) = 0.1, and 200 µl was added to 96-well plates and grown at 37 °C with shaking in a TECAN plate reader. Growth was measured as an increase in OD 600 , with values taken every 20 min up to 48 h. For M. pneumoniae growth curves, strains were inoculated in Hayflick medium in a T75-cm2 flask and grown at 37 °C. After 3 d, cells were scraped from the flasks and resuspended in 1 ml of Hayflick medium. The cell suspension was then diluted 1:200 and 200 µl of this suspension was added to 96-well plates and incubated on static conditions at 37 °C in a TECAN plate reader. Growth was measured as an increase of the ratio between absorbance at 430 nm and 560 nm, with values at 430 nm and 560 nm taken every 2 h for 4 d.

Plasmids

All plasmids generated in this work were assembled following the Gibson method63. When required, IDT Incorporation performed gene synthesis. Oligonucleotides were synthesized by Sigma-Aldrich. Gene amplifications were carried out with Phusion DNA polymerase (Thermo Fisher Scientific). A description of the plasmids is available in Supplementary Table 3. The final sequence of all the plasmids was checked by Sanger sequencing (Eurofins Genomics).

Generation of M. pneumoniae mutant strains

The mutant strain Δmpn453 and CV2 (double mutant carrying deletions in both mpn133 and mpn372) genes were constructed in previous work62. M. pneumoniae strains with genetic platforms were generated by transforming the CV2 and WT strains with vectors described in Supplementary Table 3 by electroporation. After pulsing, cells were selected in T75-cm2 flasks containing 25 ml of plain Hayflick medium with selective antibiotics (tetracycline, 2 μg ml–1, gentamicin, 100 μg ml–1, or chloramphenicol, 20 μg ml–1).

Protein quantification by MS

For the proteome samples of different mutant strains, M. pneumoniae strains were grown to the exponential phase of growth. After a medium sample of 2 ml was removed, cells were washed 3× with PBS and collected in 1 ml of PBS by scraping. Cell samples were centrifuged at 14,000g for 15 min and the pellet was resuspended in 50 µl of 6 M urea (in 200 mM ammonium bicarbonate). The medium samples were centrifuged at 14,000g and then passed over a 0.1-μm filter. The 800-μl sample was concentrated to 50 μl using 3K MWCO columns, and 75 μl of urea in 200 mM ammonium bicarbonate was added to a final concentration of 6 M urea. After 15 min of sonication, all samples were quantified using bicinchoninic acid and then processed for MS. Samples were analyzed by tandem MS combined with liquid chromatography. Briefly, in solution digestion samples were reduced with dithiothreitol (30 nmol, 1 h, 37 °C) and alkylated in the dark with iodoacetamide (60 nmol, 30 min, 25 °C). The resulting protein extract was first diluted 1:3 with 200 mM NH 4 HCO 3 and digested with 1 µg of LysC (Wako, catalog no. 129–02541) overnight at 37 °C and then diluted 1:2 and digested with 1 µg of trypsin (Promega, catalog no. V5113) for 8 h at 37 °C. The tryptic peptides were then first acidified and desalted with a MicroSpin C18 column (The Nest Group, Inc.). Samples were analyzed using an LTQ-Orbitrap Velos Pro mass spectrometer coupled to an EASY-nLC 1000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The sample was loaded on to the 2-cm Nano Trap column (inner diameter 100 μm, 5-μm C18 particles; Thermo Fisher Scientific) and separated by reversed-phase chromatography using a 25-cm column (inner diameter 75 μm, 1.9-μm C18 particles; Nikkyo Technos Co., Ltd.). Chromatographic gradients started at 93% buffer A and 7% buffer B with a flow rate of 250 nl min−1 for 5 min and gradually increased to 65% buffer A and 35% buffer B in 120 min. After each analysis, the column was washed for 15 min with 10% buffer A and 90% buffer B. Buffer A is 0.1% formic acid in water and buffer B 0.1% formic acid in acetonitrile. The mass spectrometer was operated in positive ionization mode with nanospray voltage set at 2.1 kV and source temperature at 300 °C. Before the analysis, we performed external calibration of the Fourier transform with Ultramark 1621 and internal calibration with the ion signal of the poly(siloxane) background (m/z 445.1200). For the MS scans, the data-dependent acquisition (DDA) mode was set at a resolution of 60,000, m/z range 350–2,000 and detected in the Orbitrap (automatic gain control (AGC) = 1 × 106 and dynamic exclusion of 60 s). The top 20 most intense ions were selected for collision-induced dissociation fragmentation with normalized collision energy of 35% in each cycle of DDA analysis. For the injection, we selected AGC to 1 × 104, 2.0-m/z isolation window, 10 ms of activation time and 100 ms of maximum injection time. Xcalibur software v.2.2 was used for data acquisition. To eliminate sample residues and ensure the stability of the equipment, we analyzed digested bovine serum albumin (New England Biolabs) between samples66. Proteome Discoverer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) software and Mascot67 and search engine (Matrix Science) were used for the analysis of the acquired spectra. The data were searched against an M. pneumoniae database plus a list of common contaminants68 (87,070 entries) and all the corresponding decoy entries. A precursor ion mass tolerance of 7 p.p.m. was used for MS1 level for peptide identification, using trypsin as the enzyme and allowing up to three missed cleavages. For MS2 spectra, ion mass tolerance was established at 0.5. We used oxidation of the methionine and amino-terminal protein acetylation as variable modifications, and carbamidomethylation on cysteine as a fixed modification. The false discovery rate in peptide identification was set to a maximum of 5%.

The ‘precursor ion area detector’ node from Proteome Discoverer (v.2.0) was used for peptide quantification. The obtained values were used to calculate the protein top three areas with the unique peptide for protein ungrouped (Supplementary Table 4). The raw proteomics data have been deposited to the PRIDE69 repository with the accession no. PXD037233.

In vitro biofilm degradation assay

M. pneumoniae was grown in a T25-cm2 flask for 3 d with 5 ml of Hayflick medium without antibiotics and then the conditioned supernatant was filtered with 0.33-µm sterile syringe filters. P. aeruginosa strains were grown overnight in Erlenmeyer flasks (20 µl stock in 20 ml of TSB) at 37 °C on shaking at 600 r.p.m., and then diluted to an OD 600 of 0.15 in TSB. Diluted Pseudomonas culture (100 µl) was then added in triplicate to sterile 96-well, polystyrene microtiter plates. Cells were incubated statically at 37 °C for 24 h to allow for biofilm formation. Biofilms were washed with PBS the following day to remove nonadherent cells and TSB medium. Treatments of 50–100 µl of M. pneumoniae-conditioned filtered medium were added to the wells (using triplicates or more) and plates were incubated at 37 °C for 4 h. After incubation, wells were washed with PBS, stained with 150 µl of 0.1% (w:v in water) Crystal Violet (Sigma-Aldrich) for 10 min, or with 150 µl of 0.1% (w:v in 3% acetic acid) Alcian Blue (Sigma-Aldrich), and washed 3× with PBS. The dye was solubilized by addition of 100 μl of 95% (v:v) ethanol and incubated for 10 min. Absorbance was measured at 595 nm (for Crystal Violet) or 620 nm (for Alcian Blue) using a TECAN plate reader.

To measure the impact of M. pneumoniae supernatants on the number of PAO1 cells, biofilms were formed in 96-well plate and treated as described above. After incubation, supernatants were removed and the attached cells were recovered in 200 µl of PBS, serially diluted, seeded on Pseudomonas agar plates and incubated at 37 °C for 24 h. The colony-forming units were counted in two independent experiments with three technical triplicates each.

In vitro antimicrobial activity test

The antimicrobial activities of the supernatant of M. pneumoniae strains expressing pyocins were tested in a growth curve. M. pneumoniae was grown in a T25-cm2 flask to confluence (3–4 d at 37 °C, 5% CO 2 ) with 5 ml of Hayflick medium without antibiotics, and then the supernatant medium was filtered with 0.33-µm sterile syringe filters. P. aeruginosa strains were grown overnight in Erlenmeyer flasks (20 µl of stock in 20 ml of TSB) at 37 °C with shaking and then diluted to an OD 600 of 0.1 in TSB. Diluted Pseudomonas culture (180 µl) was mixed with 20 µl of filtered M. pneumoniae supernatant into sterile, 96-well, polystyrene microtiter plates. All conditions were tested at least in triplicate. Plates were incubated in a TECAN reader at 37 °C with shaking and the OD 600 was measured every 20 min.

Mice experiments

Ethics

The animals used in all the studies were CD1 mice (female and male, weight 18–22 g and aged 4–6 weeks), purchased from Charles River Laboratories, and specific pathogen free. Group animal size were computed with G*Power software. The number of animals used in each experiment is specified in the figure legends.

The experiments, aimed to set up the routes of administration, the M. pneumoniae doses and the CV2 strain safety, were performed either at the Institute of Agrobiotechnology facilities (registration no. ES/31-2016-000002-CR-SU-US) or at the Barcelona Biomedical Research Parc (PRBB) facilities (registration no. B9900073). All the procedures involving animals were legislated for by the European Directive 86/609/EEC and the National law (Real Decreto 53/2013), in accordance with the FELASA and ARRIVE guidelines and the agreement of the Universidad Pública de Navarra (UPNa), the PRBB Animal Experimentation Committee (Comité de Ética, Experimentación Animal y Bioseguridad) and the local government authorization. The experiments aimed at studying the efficacy in vivo were performed in the UK under the Home Office Licence PA67E0BAA with local ethical committee clearance (Animal Welfare and Ethical Review Body). All the experiments were performed in dedicated Biohazard 2 facilities (this site holds a Certificate of Designation). On receipt at the facility, animals were housed in sterilized, individually ventilated cages connected to HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing)-filtered sterile air and allowed to acclimatize for at least 7 d. Mice always had free access to food and water (sterile) and aspen chip bedding. The room temperature was 22 °C ± 1 °C, with a relative humidity of 60% and maximum background noise of 56 dB. Mice were exposed to 12:12 h light:dark cycles. Mice were monitored at least once daily for their clinical condition and assessed for their clinical score. The clinical score was given as follows: 1 = no deterioration in clinical condition, may include slight piloerection, normal activity; 2 = slight piloerection, slightly hunched, dehydrated, weight loss <20%; 3 = piloerection, moderate intermittent hunching, dehydrated, weight loss <20%, orbital tightening/eye discharge, irregular breathing, slightly reduced mobility, slightly reduced activity, sides pinched in, slight drop in temperature: animal can continue on study but should be monitored closely; 4 = piloerection, moderate persistent hunching for up to 1 h, dehydrated, weight loss >20%, orbital tightening/eye discharge, reduced breathing rate, increased breathing depth, subdued, reduced activity, cold to touch, pale in color: animal has reached moderate endpoint and should be euthanized.

Inoculations

To prepare cell suspension for the inoculations, M. pneumoniae strains were grown in a T75 culture flask (Sarstedt) with Hayflick-ampicillin 100 µg ml−1 (H-Amp 100 ) broth (37 °C, 3–4 d, 5% CO 2 ). After washing, cells were scraped with PBS and passed through a syringe (25G). Appropriate suspensions (c.f.u. µl−1 indicated in each experiment) were prepared and an aliquot was plated on H-Amp 100 agar to assess bacterial counts. P. aeruginosa PAO1 was grown overnight in TSB broth at 37 °C on shaking and diluted with PBS to an optimal concentration. For the efficacy studies, mice were rendered neutropenic with two subcutaneous injections of cyclophosphamide: 150 mg kg–1 at 4 d before PAO1 infection and 100 mg kg–1 at 1 d before PAO1 infection. Before inoculation with M. pneumoniae or PAO1, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane 2% (ISOFLO, Covegan). Intratracheal inoculation was performed by introducing 100 µl of cell suspension through a sterile 20G (1.1-mm diameter) Vialon intravenous catheter (Becton-Dickinson) inserted into the trachea. Intranasal inoculation was performed by pipetting 20 µl of cell suspension into both nostrils (total volume was 40 µl). Mice were then released into their cages and monitored until they regained consciousness.

Mouse sampling

Mice were necropsied at 2, 14 and 45 d.p.i. Lungs were collected and processed for histological studies according to Morton and Snider65. Briefly, lungs were insufflated with 10% formalin through the trachea in situ and then removed and fixed in formalin for 24 h for histological analysis.

For RNA extraction, lungs were sectioned and immediately frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80 °C until use. When required, BALF samples were obtained by intratracheal perfusion and harvesting of 0.7 ml of PBS pe rmouse, with a sterile 20G Vialon catheter.

For bacteriological analysis, lung and BALF samples were serially tenfold diluted in sterile PBS and plated by triplicate to determine the number of viable bacteria on Hayflick-ampicillin agar (for M. pneumoniae) or Pseudomonas agar (Oxoid, for P. aeruginosa). Plates were incubated at 37 °C for 14 d (for M. pneumoniae) or 16–24 h (for P. aeruginosa), and then colonies were counted using a Leica Zoom 2000 plate microscope at ×10 magnification.

Lung RNA extraction and RT–qPCR analysis

Lungs previously stored at –80 °C were homogenized using Ultra-Turrax (IKA) and total RNA was isolated using RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN), following the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA concentrations were measured spectrophotometrically using Nanodrop One (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and sample RNA integrity was confirmed by 1% agarose gel electrophoresis. RNA samples with the ratio of absorbance at 260 nm:280 nm of 1.8–2.1 were used. Complementary DNA from whole lung cells was synthesized from total RNA (1 μg) using SuperScript II Reverse Transcriptase reagents (Invitrogen). PCR amplification was performed using SYBR Premix Ex Taq II (Tli RNaseH Plus; Takara) and fluorescence was analyzed with AriaMx Real-Time PCR System (Agilent Technologies). The comparative threshold cycle (C t ) method70 was used to obtain relative quantities of messenger RNAs that were normalized using gapdh as an endogenous control. Primer sequences for the genes tnf, il1b, il6, il12a, il23a, ifng, ccl2, ccl3, cxcl1 and gapdh are shown in Supplementary Table 7.

Histopathological analysis of lung samples

After necropsy, lung samples were insufflated with formalin, fixed for at least 24 h, trimmed and then automatically processed in ethanol series and xylene substitute (Citadel 2000 Tissue Processor, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Thereafter, tissues were embedded in paraffin (HistoStar Embedding Workstation, Thermo Fisher Scientific), sectioned at 4 μm (Finesse ME + Microtome, Thermo Fisher Scientific), stained with haematoxylin and eosin (H&E) (Gemini AS Automated Slide Stainer, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and mounted on glass slides (CTM6 Coverslipper Thermo Fisher Scientific). For light microscopy analysis, histological images were obtained using a digital camera (MC170 HD, Leica) connected to an optical microscope (DM2000, Leica) using a commercial software (Leica Application Suite, v.4.6.0). Sections were examined blind as sets by a trained veterinary pathologist and lesions were scored based on five parameters: (A) peribronchial/peribronchiolar inflammatory infiltrate affectation (0, none; 1, <25%; 2, 25–75%, 3, >75%); (B) peribronchial/peribronchiolar inflammatory infiltrate intensity (0, none; 1, incomplete infiltration; 2, complete infiltration, <5 cells thick; 3, complete infiltration, ≥5 cells thick); (C) bronchial/bronchiolar luminal exudate intensity (0, none; 1, <25% of lumen occlusion; 2, >25% of lumen occlusion); (D) perivascular inflammatory infiltrate affectation (0, none; 1, <10%; 2, 10–50%; 3, >50%); and (E) interstitial pneumonia intensity (0, none; 3, multifocal foci of interstitial pneumonia; 5, multifocal-coalescing foci to diffuse interstitial pneumonia). According to previous studies62,63, a final score (0–26) was obtained with the formula A + (3 × (B + C)) + D + E.

Dispersal of ETT biofilms from patients

ETTs from patients receiving MV were collected from September 2015 to December 2017. They were selected from patients with a positive respiratory culture for P. aeruginosa during intubation, ventilated over 11 (6.00–16.50) d and in the confirmed presence of P. aeruginosa in ETTs (2.57 (2.20–4.81) log 10 (c.f.u. ml–1)) at extubation of the patient. ETTs were frozen until analysis, in a collection carried out in compliance with the Declaration of Helsinki (current version, Fortaleza, Brazil, October 2013). The collection was approved by the institution’s internal review board (Ethical Committee for Research in Medicines, Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Spain), with the registry no. R190311-203;HCB/2019/026. Afterwards, ETTs were slowly unfrozen to room temperature and sliced into the following sections with different treatments: control (Hayflick medium alone without treatment); CV2_HA_PL1 (~1 × 108 log(c.f.u. ml–1)), C/T (Zerbaxa 1 g per 0.5 g powder, 5 µg ml–1) and CV2_HA_P1 + C/T. The CV2_HA_P1 inoculum contained 7.32 (8.26–9.20) log(c.f.u. ml–1) (Fig. 4a)71.

Each ETT section and treatment condition were adjusted to a final volume of 1,600 µl with Hayflick medium and incubated at 37 °C for 24 h. Before diluting (–1 to –5(log 10 )) and culturing on MacConkey and blood agar (Becton-Dickinson GmbH), samples were sonicated for 5 min at 40 kHz in ultrasound-cleaning equipment (Branson 3510 E-MT; Bransonic) as previously published71. P. aeruginosa counts in each treatment were reported in log 10 (c.f.u. ml–1). A complete antibiogram (amikacin, colistin, piperacillin/tazobactam, aztreonam, tobramycin, ceftazidime, meropenem or imipenem) was performed for each P. aeruginosa strain using the Kirby–Bauer method, with the P. aeruginosa American Type Culture Collection 27853 strain as a control. The interpretation of results was carried out according to the European Committee on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing. P. aeruginosa was considered to be multidrug resistant when nonsusceptible to three or more families of antipseudomonal antimicrobials72. In addition, molecular epidemiology was analyzed by multilocus sequence typing (https://pubmlst.org/paeruginosa). Phylogenetic analysis was carried out using the eBURST algorithm (http://www.phyloviz.net/goeburst).

Statistical analysis

Categorical variables were reported as number (%), whereas continuous variables were reported as mean ± s.d. or median (interquartile range (IQR)), if the distribution was normal or non-normal, respectively. Continuous variables between groups were compared using the one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by a post-hoc, pairwise Tukey’s honestly significant difference (HSD) or a Kruskal–Wallis test, as appropriate. Paired samples were compared using the paired Student’s t-test or nonparametric Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test when appropriate. Spearman’s correlation analyses were performed to determine associations between continuous variables. In all the cases, P ≤ 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant and the exact P value is specified in figure legends when possible. Data were analyzed using StatsDirect software (v.3.1.8) or GraphPad Prism (v.8.0.1).

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.