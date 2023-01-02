Benchmarking across histone modification relationships

To test whether scChIX-seq is accurate for histone modification patterns that are mutually exclusive as well as highly overlapping, we apply scChIX-seq to simulated single-cell data with known amounts of overlap to benchmark our method across different overlapping patterns between histone modifications. We simulate single-cell histone modification data by modifying simATAC20 to generate sparse count data from different overlapping patterns from the same cell (Fig. 1e and Extended Data Fig. 1a,b; Methods). Our simulations span three scenarios to cover varying degrees of overlapping patterns (Extended Data Fig. 1c). (1) Mutually exclusive scenario with only 1% of loci overlapping. (2) Intermediate scenario with 50% of loci overlapping. (3) Correlated scenario with 99% of loci overlapping. In these simulations, we provide a ground truth parameter p for each genomic locus and then estimate this parameter using our statistical framework to assess the uncertainty in our inferences. Here, p is the expected fraction of double-incubated reads in a locus that belongs to a reference histone modification (that is, p = 0.5 if locus is exactly overlapping, p = 1 or 0 if locus is exactly mutually exclusive). Applying scChIX-seq to each scenario, we find that the distribution of our estimates \(\hat{p}\) across all loci are comparable with the ground truth distribution of p (Extended Data Fig. 1c,d). Furthermore, scChIX-seq accurately recovers the different cell types underlying the simulated data, and links the two histone modification landscapes into a joint uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) (Extended Data Fig. 1e). Summarizing the three scenarios, scChIX-seq can estimate p accurately for all degrees of overlap, with confidence intervals (CI) better than \(\hat{p}\pm 0.05\) (Fig. 1e (right) and Extended Data Fig. 1f). Our simulation study confirms that scChIX-seq is accurate in inferring several histone modifications in single cells in both mutually exclusive as well as overlapping histone modification patterns.

Validating with ground truth data from purified cell types

To validate our method experimentally, we generate a ground truth sortChIC dataset by purifying three known cell types from mouse bone marrow: B cells, granulocytes and natural killer (NK) cells, using fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) and applying scChIX-seq (Methods). Of note, the sortChIC method is designed to integrate FACS with histone modification mapping18, so we can enrich for a cell type and map histone modifications in one workflow. We split bone marrow cells into three technical batches: one batch incubated with anti-H3K27me3 antibody alone (single-incubated), one with anti-H3K9me3 alone (single-incubated) and the third with both anti-H3K27me3 and anti-H3K9me3 antibodies together (double-incubated, H3K27me3+H3K9me3). We then sorted cells into 384-well plates, each plate containing all three cell types, and generate targeted cut fragments (Extended Data Fig. 2a,b). We chose H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 because they have been shown to have a mutually exclusive relationship21, allowing us to verify whether we can infer the correct cell type as well as the generally mutually exclusive relationship. Of note, although H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 are known to be nonoverlapping, it is unclear how this relationship precisely changes to make cell-type-specific patterns at different loci, and therefore modeling the two relationships is still needed to accurately infer the two chromatin profiles in individual cells.

From the double-incubated data alone, we would not know which cut fragments correspond to H3K27me3 and which to H3K9me3, but would observe only a superposition of the two profiles. We therefore used the single-incubated sortChIC data to train a statistical model of how cells from the same cell type combine their H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 profiles to generate double-incubated cut fragments. This model was then used to deconvolve the single-cell multiplexed signal into their respective histone modifications (Methods).

To learn an interpretable latent space for H3K27me3 and H3K9me3, we applied latent Dirichlet allocation (LDA)22,23 to the single-incubated H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 datasets, which factorizes count matrices based on a multinomial model (Methods). (Extended Data Fig. 2c,d). LDA learns cell-type-specific vectors of probabilities. These parameters model the probability that a cut fragment would fall into a specific genomic region. These probabilities can therefore be interpreted as genome-wide histone modification distributions that depend on cell type, and each cell generates a high-dimensional sparse count vector with n total fragments by drawing n independent trials from these multinomial distributions.

Demultiplexing the double-incubated data involves two steps. First, we used the training data to infer which genome-wide H3K27me3 distribution was added to which H3K9me3 distribution to generate a linear combination of two distributions (H3K27me3+H3K9me3). Second, we probabilistically assigned each double-incubated cut fragment to either H3K27me3 or H3K9me3, given that we know the underlying linear combination of the two profiles.

The deconvolved H3K27me3+H3K9me3 data generated two sets of cuts for each cell: one set coming from H3K27me3 and the other from H3K9me3. We projected the two sets of cuts onto the H3K27me3 or H3K9me3 latent space (learned from LDA), respectively (Fig. 2a). Since each deconvolved cell has a set of cuts in H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 simultaneously, we can link the UMAPs together, creating a joint chromatin regulation space (Fig. 2a).

Fig. 2: scChIX-seq accurately deconvolves multiplexed histone modifications in single cells. a, UMAP representation of the H3K27me3 (n = 367) and H3K9me3 (n = 376) histone modification space derived from the two single-incubated datasets (right two panels), and the H3K27me3+H3K9me3 space (left panel, n = 290) derived from the double-incubated data. Cells are colored by their ground truth cell-type labels. The cells in the H3K27me3- and H3K9me3-only space have unmixed double-incubated cells whose deconvolved signal has been projected onto their respective UMAPs. Lines connecting across datasets connect where each double-incubated cell is located in each of the three histone modification space. b, Matrix summarizing the cluster pair that scChIX-seq selected for each double-incubated cell. Cells along the diagonal are predicted to be B cells, granulocytes and NK cells, respectively. Cells in the off-diagonal are false negatives. Barplots summarizing FDR, sensitivity and specificity of assigning each cell type (right). c, Zoom-in coverage plot and single-cell cut fragments in B cells of mixed (H3K27me3+H3K9me3, gray bars), unmixed (H3K27me3 and H3K9me3, orange and blue bars). Positions of cut fragments are shown for four single cells (single cells A, B, C and D) for H3K27me3+H3K9me3 signal (gray ticks) as well as their unmixed outputs (orange and blue ticks). Circled reads and arrow highlight examples of cut fragments being assigned to either H3K27me3 (orange) or H3K9me3 (blue). d, Zoom-out of the Serpinb5 locus. Cut fragments from H3K27me3+H3K9me3 are colored based on whether they have been assigned to H3K27me3 (orange) or H3K9me3 (blue). Ground truth coverage are single-incubated sortChIC data targeting H3K27me3 (orange) and H3K9me3 (blue). e, Heatmap of probabilities p of assigning reads to H3K27me3 (p = 1, red) or H3K9me3 (p = 0, blue) around the Bcl2 locus. Rows are single cells (ordered by predicted cell type), columns are genomic regions (50 kb bins). Transitions between H3K9me3- and H3K27me3-marked chromatin states are independent of cell type. f, Same as e but at the Crim1 locus, where transitions from H3K9me3 to H3K27me3 (blue to red) are cell-type specific. Full size image

The double- and single-incubated cells in the H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 UMAPs intermingle, suggesting that the model accurately assigns cut fragments to their respective histone modification (Extended Data Fig. 2e,f). Comparing the H3K27me3 deconvolved pseudobulk signal with our ground truth single-incubated pseudobulk shows high correlation for the expected cell type, and lower for the other two cell types (Extended Data Fig. 2g). The H3K9me3 deconvolved pseudobulk signal also shows highest correlation with the expected cell type, with lower correlation from other cell types (Extended Data Fig. 2h). Finally, we compared the fragments per cell obtained from scChIX-seq versus multi-CUT&TAG24, and found that scChIX-seq achieves higher sensitivity than multi-CUT&TAG (Extended Data Fig. 2i). Overall, our ground truth dataset demonstrates that scChIX-seq is accurate and sensitive in assigning cut fragments to their respective histone modification.

To quantify the accuracy of scChIX-seq in selecting the correct H3K27me3-H3K9me3 cluster pair to mix together, we color each cell by its ground truth label and plot its inferred H3K27me3-H3K9me3 pair on a two-dimensional (2D) grid (Fig. 2b, left). The false discovery rates (FDRs) of scChIX-seq predicting B cells, granulocytes or NK cells are 10%, 3% and 1%, respectively (Fig. 2b, right). Similarly, scChIX-seq has high specificity and sensitivity in inferring the correct cluster pairs (Fig. 2b, right).

Next, scChIX-seq assigns each double-incubated cut fragment to either H3K27me3 or H3K9me3 (Fig. 2c; Methods). The deconvolved B cell repressive landscapes correspond with their respective ground truth, exemplified in the Bcl2 (Fig. 2d) and Crim1 (Extended Data Fig. 3a) locus. We also find cell-type-specific signal in H3K27me3 (Extended Data Fig. 3b) and H3K9me3 signal (Extended Data Fig. 3c).

Our model infers p, the expected fraction of double-incubated fragments at a locus that belongs to H3K27me3. That is, p = 0 if all fragments belong to H3K9me3 and p = 1 if they all belong to H3K27me3. Plotting these probabilities across all loci reveals a bimodal distribution with peaks near 0 and 1 (Extended Data Fig. 3d). Classifying these loci as H3K9me3-specific (P < 0.5) or H3K27me3-specific (P ≥ 0.5), we compare the GC content and distance to transcription start site (TSS) of the two classes of loci (Extended Data Fig. 3e,f). We find H3K9me3-specific regions to have lower GC content and increased distance from TSSs compared with H3K27me3-specific regions. Of note, we observe this difference across all three cell types, suggesting that GC-poor and gene-poor regions of the genome is a general feature of H3K9me3-specific regions21.

Summarizing these probabilities in single cells along the genome as a heatmap, the Bcl2 locus reveals the mutual exclusive relationship between H3K27me3 and H3K9me3, where the chromatin state is predominantly H3K9me3, then switches to H3K27me3, and then switches back to H3K9me3 (Fig. 2e). For Bcl2, these transitions occur at the same location independent of the cell type. However, we also find that these transitions can be cell-type specific, as exemplified by the Crim1 locus (Fig. 2f), where the H3K27me3 region extends further upstream of Crim1 in NK cells compared with B cells and granulocytes. Our ground truth experiment demonstrates that scChIX-seq can accurately map two histone modifications in single cells, and the inferred probabilities can be biologically interpreted as relationships between the two histone modifications in single cells.

scChIX-seq reveals H3K4me1/H3K27me3 relationships in bone marrow

We next apply scChIX-seq to integrate active (H3K4me1) and repressive (H3K27me3) chromatin states in a complex mixture of cells by sampling mouse bone marrow (Extended Data Fig. 4a,b). We use scChIX-seq to transfer labels and link UMAPs between active and repressive histone modifications (Fig. 3a,b) to perform a joint analysis of the two marks.

Fig. 3: scChIX-seq enables joint analysis of distinct histone modifications in single cells. a, UMAP of sortChIC signal of H3K4me1 in bone marrow (n = 639 cells). Clusters are colored by cell type. Latent space calculated using LDA with 50 kb bins. b, UMAP of sortChIC signal of H3K27me3 in whole bone marrow (n = 517 cells). Cell types in H3K27me3 are inferred by transferring labels from H3K4me1. c, H3K4me1 and H3K27me3 UMAPs linked together by deconvolved double-incubated cells (n = 1,711 cells). H3K4me1 and H3K27me3 portions of the double-incubated cells are projected onto their respective UMAPs. Lines connect where the active signal and the corresponding repressive signal are located for each double-incubated cell. DC, dendritic cells; pDC, plasmacytoid dendritic cells. d, Heatmap showing probability of assigning a read in a region to either H3K27me3 or H3K4me1 at 5 kb resolution. Heatmap shows the Igk locus for pro-B versus B cells. Rows are single cells, columns are 5 kb genomic regions. Blue represents regions where cut fragments are probably coming from H3K27me3, while red represents regions where cut fragments are probably coming from H3K4me1. Full size image

To define cell types from the H3K4me1 sortChIC data, we ranked the top 150 genes associated with different clusters from sortChIC and used a publicly available scRNA-seq dataset to compare mRNA abundances of cluster-specific genes across different blood cell types25 (Extended Data Fig. 4c). scChIX-seq takes each H3K4me1+H3K27me3 cell and infers the most probable cluster pair (one from H3K4me1, the other from H3K27me3), which systematically transfers cell-type labels defined from H3K4me1 onto the H3K27me3 data (Extended Data Fig. 4d). We find that a small minority of double-incubated cells have low-confidence cluster pair predictions. Plotting the cluster pairs onto the H3K4me1+H3K27me3 UMAP confirms that the single-cell assignment produces precise clusters where neighboring cells are probably assigned to the same pair. Low-confidence predictions arise from cells that border between clusters (Extended Data Fig. 4e), which we remove from further analysis. Overall, scChIX-seq allows systematic transfer of cell-type labels from one histone modification to another.

We next deconvolve the double-incubated cells into their respective histone modification. The UMAPs from H3K4me1 and H3K27me3 show that single-incubated and deconvolved single cells intermingle, suggesting that deconvolution does not produce batch effects (Extended Data Fig. 4f,g). The deconvolved single cells provide anchors to systematically link one histone modification with another (Fig. 3c). To validate the predicted cell types in both the single and deconvolved datasets, we compared with data from cell types purified by FACS. For H3K4me1 clusters, we compared with publicly available ChIP–seq5. Pearson correlation between ChIP–seq of B cells, erythroids, granulocytes and NK cells versus sortChIC from single- and double-incubated cells is highest for the predicted cell type (Extended Data Fig. 5a–d). Although single-incubated cells have higher correlation with ChIP–seq reference data than deconvolved cells for the matched cell type, the deconvolved cells of the matched cell type consistently had higher correlation with ChIP–seq than unmatched cell types. For H3K27me3 clusters, we used our ground truth sortChIC data purified from FACS. Pearson correlation of sortChIC signal between FACS-sorted B cells, granulocytes and NK cells versus pseudobulks derived from whole bone marrow is highest for the predicted cell type (Extended Data Fig. 5e–g).

Classifying these loci as H3K27me3-specific or H3K4me1-specific using a cluster-specific cutoff for p (Extended Data Fig. 5h), we again compare the GC content and distance to TSS of the two classes of loci. We find that H3K4me1-marked regions tend to be closer to TSSs compared with H3K27me3 (Extended Data Fig. 5i), and that GC content is higher in H3K27me3-specific compared with H3K4me1-specific regions (Extended Data Fig. 5j). The increase in GC content for H3K27me3-marked regions is consistent with previous studies showing that GC-rich elements in transcriptionally inactive regions can recruit PRC2 (ref. 26).

We use the joint landscape to reveal active and repressive histone modification dynamics within cell types. To find differences in chromatin regulation between pro-B cells versus B cells, we select only pro-B or B cells and recluster the cells in both H3K4me1 and H3K27me3 separately (Extended Data Fig. 6a,b). With multimodal data, we can transfer cell-type-specific H3K4me1 signal onto the H3K27me3 UMAP to distinguish pro-B and B cells with more confidence. Using pro-B cell-specific genes, Pax5 (ref. 27) and Pten28, we project the H3K4me1 signal at loci overlapping these genes onto both H3K4me1 and H3K27me3 landscapes, confirming a subset of pro-B cells within the B cell population (Extended Data Fig. 6c). Similarly, we use marker genes associated with more differentiated B cells, such as Irf4 (ref. 27), Igkv3-2 locus29 and Cd72 (ref. 30) to confirm a more differentiated B cell population (Extended Data Fig. 6d). Plotting the heatmap of H3K4me1-H3K27me3 assignment probabilities at the IgK locus reveals that the chromatin state is repressed in pro-B cells but becomes activated in B cells (Fig. 3d), consistent with the progressive activation of the chromatin state during B cell development29.

Next, we recluster neutrophils to analyze differences in chromatin regulation along pseudotime (Extended Data Fig. 7a). Reclustering neutrophils in H3K27me3 reveals a shared pseudotime trajectory that varies smoothly between neutrophils in both the H3K27me3 and H3K4me1 landscapes. H3K4me1 levels at the Retnlg locus—a marker gene for mature neutrophils31—increases along pseudotime, while H3K27me3 levels decreases (Extended Data Fig. 7b). The H3K27me3 gene loadings associated with pseudotime consists of a module of Hox and other developmental genes (Extended Data Fig. 7c–e). Of note, these genes have low levels of mRNA abundances in neutrophils (Extended Data Fig. 7f), suggesting that this module is transcriptionally silent. At a locus overlapping the Hoxa locus, we find that H3K27me3 was highly marked while H3K4me1 was lowly marked across all neutrophils. Along pseudotime, H3K27me3 increases further, while H3K4me1 decreases further (Extended Data Fig. 7c). Our pseudotime analysis suggests that dynamics in histone modifications can occur even in regions associated with low-expressed genes.

H3K36me3/H3K9me3 relationships during mouse organogenesis

To demonstrate the method in more complex biological scenarios, we applied scChIX-seq during mouse organogenesis (E9.5 to E11.5) to study H3K36me3 and H3K9me3 dynamics at single-cell resolution (Fig. 4a and Extended Data Fig. 8a,b). We took the top 250 cluster-specific bins from the H3K36me3 data to identify cell types (Methods). These loci associate with gene bodies of cell-type-specific genes. For example, we find H3K36me3 signal around genes enriched in specific cell types, such as erythroids (Sptb)32, white blood cells (Lcp2 (ref. 33), endothelial cells (Emcn)34, neural tube (Rfx4)35, neurons (Elavl4)36, Schwann precursors (Cdh6)37, epithelial cells (Grhl2)38, mesenchymal progenitors (Prx1)39 and cardiomyocytes (Gata6, Tpm1)40,41 (Extended Data Fig. 8c–l).

Fig. 4: Applying scChIX-seq to mouse organogenesis reveals shared heterchromatin landscapes and cell-type-specific differences in H3K36me3:H3K9me3 ratios. a, Schematic of mouse organogenesis experiment to study H3K36me3 and H3K9me3 in single cells. b, Joint UMAP of mouse organogenesis after deconvolution from scChIX-seq (n = 2,911 H3K36me3 cells, n = 2,166 H3K9me3 cells). c, Assignment of several H3K36me3 cell types to one H3K9me3 cluster. The H3K36me3 (columns) and H3K9me3 (rows) label for each double-incubated cells (n = 1,197 cells) are plotted onto a matrix to H3K36me3 cell types to H3K9me3 clusters. Cells are colored by their cell-type label as in b. d, Subclustering of nonblood cells for H3K9me3, represented as a UMAP. Arrow denotes a pseudotime axis. Pseudotime defined as the first PC of the 2D UMAP. e, Joint UMAP of deconvolved double-incubated cells (n = 1,197 cells), colored by the log ratio of number of H3K36me3 cuts versus number of H3K9me3 cuts. f, Boxplot of H3K36me3:H3K9me3 ratio across cell types. Number of double-incubated cells for each cell type: n = 163 erythroid, n = 17 white blood cells, n = 24 endothelial, n = 136 neural tube progenitors, n = 197 neurons, n = 46 Schwann cell precursors, n = 73 epithelial, n = 458 mesenchymal progenitors and n = 83 cardiomyocytes. Boxplots show 25th percentile, median and 75th percentile, with the whiskers spanning 97% of the data. Full size image

To uncover whether distinct H3K36me3 cell types could share common H3K9me3 landscapes, we deconvolved the H3K36me3 + H3K9me3 cells and projected each cell to both landscapes (Fig. 4b). scChIX-seq reveals that erythroid and white blood cells have both distinct active chromatin and heterochromatin, but the other nonblood cell types show similar heterochromatin distribution. Assigning each double-incubated cell to a H3K36me3 and H3K9me3 cluster confirms that cells with distinct H3K36me3 can share the same H3K9me3 cluster (Fig. 4c). Of note, the variable genes that show cell-type-specific differences in both active chromatin and publicly available mRNA abundances42 (Extended Data Fig. 9a,b) have low signal across cell types in H3K9me3 (Extended Data Fig. 9c), suggesting that using conventional marker genes from RNA-seq would not reveal cell-type differences in H3K9me3.

Differential expression across the three H3K9me3 clusters reveals cluster-specific repressed loci (Extended Data Fig. 9d), with the largest effect coming from erythroid-specific regions. These erythroid-repressed regions are associated with decreased mRNA abundances (Extended Data Fig. 9e–g). Subsetting the data and running LDA on only nonblood cells in H3K9me3, we find that H3K9me3 varies over organogenesis stages (Fig. 4d), suggesting that heterochromatin differences are stronger across organogenesis stages than between cell types.

Because the double-incubated cells have cut fragments associated with both histone modifications, we hypothesized that the deconvolved data could precisely quantify the ratio between the two histone modifications, and how this ratio changes across cell types. Counting total reads from single-incubated data would lead to large cell-to-cell technical variability because counts per cell can span several orders of magnitude. However, comparing the counts of the two histone modification in the same cell could overcome this technical variability. We therefore asked whether the global ratio of H3K36me3 and H3K9me3 in individual cells varies. Plotting the ratio of H3K36me3 and H3K9me3 reveals that most cells have comparable ratios, but that erythroid cells have lower ratios than other cell types (Fig. 4e,f). This lower ratio is consistent with mass spectrometry studies showing a global decrease in H3K36me3 but no change in H3K9me3 during erythroid maturation43. Of note, inferring this global change without scChIX-seq, such as by counting total unique fragments from single-incubation data, is challenging due to the large variability in total counts across cells and the inability to distinguish cell types in certain H3K9me3 clusters (Extended Data Fig. 9h,i).

In sum, applying scChIX-seq to H3K36me3 and H3K9me3 during organogenesis reveals unique insights from multimodal analysis. The complex relationships between the two histone modifications as well as their global changes would not have been elucidated by analyzing single-incubated data alone.

Mark-specific pseudotimes and chromatin velocity

Finally, we applied scChIX-seq to study the dynamic relationships between two active histone modifications, H3K4me1 and H3K36me3, over an in vitro differentiation timecourse. We sorted blood progenitors from mouse bone marrow, added macrophage colony-stimulating factor (MCSF) and collected cells over 7 days (Fig. 5a and Extended Data Fig. 10a,b; Methods). We incubated cells with either H3K4me1, H3K36me3 or both H3K4me1 and H3K36me3, then performed scChIX-seq.

Fig. 5: Applying scChIX-seq to two active marks reveals chromatin velocity during in vitro macrophage differentiation. a, Schematic of mouse macrophage in vitro differentiation timecourse experiment to study H3K4me1 and H3K36me3 in single cells. b, Heatmap of histone modification signal on the bodies of dynamic genes over pseudotime. Rows are gene bodies and columns are single-incubated cells ordered along pseudotime. Color labels of columns are days from which the cells were recovered during the timecourse. c, Boxplots of pseudotime estimates of single-incubated cells along the timecourse. Number of cells per day for H3K4me1: n = 58 day 0, n = 148 day 1, n = 249 day 2, n = 350 day 3, n = 369 day 4, n = 383 day 5, n = 488 day 6, n = 519 day 7. For H3K36me3: n = 42 day 0, n = 125 day 1, n = 176 day 2, n = 301 day 3, n = 384 day 4, n = 366 day 5, n = 522 day 6, n = 567 day 7. Boxplots show 25th percentile, median and 75th percentile, with the whiskers spanning 97% of the data. d, Estimate of the average difference of pseudotime from one day to the next. Error bars indicate 95% CI, calculated by a linear model of the pseudotime differences between days. Statistics derived from number of cells indicated in c. e, Estimates of two different pseudotimes from a single cell. Error bars are 95% CI of the estimates. Each point is a double-incubated cell. f, Joint UMAP of H3K4me1 and H3K36me3 from scChIX-seq, lines connect single cells with multimodal information. g, Chromatin velocity estimates of an upregulated gene (above) and a downregulated gene (below). Red curve is the exponential relaxation fit according to the solution of the first-order differentiation equation. h, High-dimensional chromatin velocities of dynamic genes projected onto PCs 1 and 2. Vector field estimated by smoothing across nearest neighbors of cells (Methods). Full size image

Genome tracks of H3K4me1 and H3K36me3 signal for each day shows upregulation of macrophage-specific genes, such as Mertk44 (Extended Data Fig. 10c). Heatmap of H3K4me1 and H3K36me3 dynamics at gene bodies along pseudotime reveals that the two histone modifications up- and downregulate genes with different dynamics. H3K36me3 shows a gradual up- or downregulation of signal while H3K4me1 reaches a new steady state earlier along pseudotime (Fig. 5b). Summarizing log 2 fold change of the two histone modifications genome-wide, we find that dynamics in H3K36me3 are often larger than in H3K4me1 (Extended Data Fig. 10d). Comparing pseudotime progression with day of sample collection shows that changes in H3K4me1 peak at day 2 and then increases progressively over the day while H3K36me3 dynamics peak around day 3 and 4 before relaxing towards steady state (Fig. 5c). The time of the largest change in H3K4me1 dynamics occurs 1 day before H3K36me3 (Fig. 5d), suggesting that global changes in H3K4me1 precede changes in H3K36me3. Summarizing at the genome-wide level, UMAPs of H3K4me1 and H3K36me3 of single-incubated cells show that both active marks move progressively towards a macrophage state during the timecourse (Fig. 5e).

Using continuous pseudotime of H3K4me1 and H3K36me3 as our training data (Methods), for both H3K4me1 and H3K36me3 we infer where along pseudotime each double-incubated cell came from. Plotting the inferred pseudotimes of each mark for each cell uncovers the dynamic relationships between the two marks (Fig. 5e). H3K4me1 pseudotime initially progresses while H3K36me3 remains relatively unchanged. As H3K4me1 pseudotime approaches 0.5, H3K36me3 then progresses rapidly towards 1. This sigmoidal-like relationship between H3K4me1 versus H3K36me3 pseudotime progression is consistent with H3K4me1 dynamics occurring before H3K36me3. Finally, we used this inferred pseudotime information to project the deconvolved cells onto the H3K4me1 and H3K36me3 UMAPs. Both UMAPs showed that the single-incubated and deconvolved cells intermingle with each other, suggesting that deconvolution was successful (Extended Data Fig. 10e,f). Using the deconvolved cells as anchors, we then linked the two histone modification maps together (Fig. 5f).

Since we observed that H3K4me1 dynamics occur before H3K36me3, we asked whether we could model the H3K36me3 dynamics as a first-order differential equation analogous to RNA velocity45 (Fig. 5g, top; Methods). Since our data come from a timecourse, we directly fitted the exponential curves for dynamic genes along pseudotime for H3K36me3 (Extended Data Fig. 10g), which avoids making steady-state assumptions and leverages information from both single-incubated and deconvolved cells across histone modifications. The distribution of inferred rate constants from the exponential fit show a median of approximately 2.3 per pseudotime (Extended Data Fig. 10h). These rate constants were then used to predict the H3K36me3 levels for each cell over small pseudotime steps (Δt = 0.02; Fig. 5g). Finally, summarizing the predictions of dynamic genes, we projected the high-dimensional velocity vectors onto the first two principal components (PCs). From the chromatin velocity summary, we found that differentiation starts with large changes in H3K36me3 dynamics, and then relaxes towards the macrophage state.

In summary, we applied scChIX-seq to two active histone modifications to find dynamic relationships between activation states. We then model these dynamics to infer chromatin velocity during macrophage differentiation.

Discussion

Here, we demonstrate that scChIX-seq can deconvolve multiplexed histone modifications, expanding the number of histone marks that can be profiled in single cells. Using simulations, purified cell types and whole bone marrow, we demonstrate that scChIX-seq can accurately map several histone marks. To show how scChIX-seq can reveal unique biological insights in more challenging systems, we applied scChIX-seq to study H3K36me3 and H3K9me3 dynamics during mouse organogenesis to reveal the joint transcriptional and heterochromatin relationships in single cells. scChIX-seq can identify complex cell-type relationships between histone modifications, such as when several cell types can share a similar heterochromatin landscape. Finally, we applied scChIX-seq to two active marks during macrophage in vitro differentiation to quantify the relationship between two correlating marks. Importantly, scChIX-seq is flexible in which histone modifications can be used. The correlation structure between modifications is inferred from the model and therefore does not require a priori assumptions of specific features of the two modifications. Thus, scChIX-seq complements a recent method that focuses on differences in fragment lengths between Pol2 serine-5 phosphate and H3K27me3 to assign reads to their respective mark46.

Recently, there have been new experimental innovations to CUT&TAG that modify the pA-Tn5 complex to map several histone modifications in single cells24,47,48,49. One drawback of Tn5-based approaches (for example, CUT&TAG) compared with MNase-based (for example, sortChIC and CUT&RUN) used in this study is that Tn5 can have biases to open chromatin50. Current CUT&TAG methods suppress this bias by using more stringent washing conditions51, but exceedingly high salt conditions reduce the sensitivity and could wash away weakly bound factors such as transcription factors50,51. On the flip side, MNase-based approaches involve more experimental effort than Tn5-based approaches, reducing the number of single cells that can be processed per round. Although we demonstrate our scChIX-seq method using an MNase-based approach (sortChIC), our computational and experimental framework can also be applied to Tn5-based strategies. Furthermore, our scChIX-seq method may have synergies with recent nanobody-based methods47,48. For example, using two nanobodies, each specific to a different species of immunoglobulin G, one can profile four histone modifications by generating two sets of scChIX-seq simultaneously: two antibodies raised from one species and the other two antibodies raised from the second species.

A limitation in scChIX-seq is that the maximum number of cuts at a specific base pair location is fundamentally limited by the copy number in that cell. Therefore, a nucleosome that has several modifications in their histone tails would still be cut only once. Currently, our binning strategy (5 kilobase (kb), 50 kb or gene bodies, depending on the biological question) and multinomial model assumes that there is no limit to the number of fragments that can be generated in one bin, which is an approximation that is valid when the bins are large and the number of cuts within the bins are small (for example, due to dropouts).

We demonstrate that scChIX-seq can reveal biological insights by multimodal analysis that would otherwise be obscured by analyzing each modality separately. Overall, scChIX-seq unlocks multimodal analysis in antibody-based chromatin profiling and enables joint analysis of distinct histone modifications in single cells.