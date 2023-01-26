Animals

Immunodeficient NOD/Scid Il2rg null Tg (hIL3, hGM-CSF and hSCF) (NSGS; The Jackson Laboratory no. 013062 (ref. 17)) mice were bred and housed in the animal facility at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC). All experiments were performed with the approval of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of CCHMC (IACUC protocol no. 2018-0092).

Human intestinal tissue

Normal, de-identified developing human fetal tissues from elective abortions were obtained from the University of Washington, Laboratory of Developmental Biology, and all work was approved by the University of Washington and the University of Michigan Institutional Review Boards (IRBs).

Normal adult human jejunum was obtained from patients undergoing bariatric procedures between the ages of 16 and 25 yr. Informed consent or assent was obtained from all patients and/or parents/legal guardians as appropriate. Human tissue collection was performed with the previous approval of CCHMC’s IRB.

HIOs

HIOs were generated and maintained as previously described12,32,33.

Briefly, human H1 embryonic stem cells (WA-01; WiCell) (passage number 40–55), obtained from the Pluripotent Stem Cell Facility in our institute, were grown in feeder-free conditions in mTESR1 medium (Stem Cell Technologies). For induction of definitive endoderm, cells were split with Accutase (Invitrogen) and plated at a density between 70,000 and 100,000 cells per well in a Matrigel-coated 24-well plate. Once the cells reached 80–95% confluency, they were treated with 100 ng ml−1 Activin A for 3 d as previously described34. Definitive endoderm was then treated for 4 d with hindgut induction medium containing 500 ng ml−1 FGF4 (R&D) and 3 μM Chiron 99021 (Tocris) to induce formation of mid-hindgut spheroids. Spheroids were then plated in Matrigel (Corning) and maintained in intestinal growth medium supplemented with 100 ng ml−1 EGF (R&D) to generate HIOs. Medium was changed twice weekly and HIOs were replated in fresh Matrigel at 14 d.

Human umbilical cord blood cell engraftment

The Translational Trials Development Support Laboratory of CCHMC collected and distributed the umbilical cord blood units according to an IRB-approved protocol (protocol no. 02-3-4x). Mice were humanized as described previously35. Briefly, whole cord blood was subjected to hetastarch-induced aggregation of red blood cells. Cord blood cells (CBCs) were isolated, washed and viably frozen for future use. Thawed CBCs were resuspended in IMDM medium with 3% FBS and antibiotics and diluted to 23.3–28.3 × 106 CBCs per ml. OKT3 antibody was spiked into the cell solution at a concentration of 1 µg per 1 million cells to prevent graft-versus-host disease. Immunodeficient NSGS mice at 6–8 weeks old were conditioned by receiving a dose of busulfan (30 mg kg−1 by intraperitoneal injection) 24 h before intravenous injection of 7–8.5 × 106 CBCs in 300 µl. Busulfan is a chemotherapy drug that partially depletes cells from the mouse bone marrow and allows the human hematopoietic stem cells to engraft. As a preventative measure against possible systemic infections, mice were fed with doxycycline chow (0.0625%, Purina) for 2 weeks before and after human cell engraftment.

Transplantation of HIOs

As previously described, a single HIO, matured in vitro for 28 d, was removed from Matrigel and then transplanted under the kidney capsule12. Briefly, the mice were anesthetized with 2% inhaled isoflurane (Butler Schein) and 2.5–3 l min−1 oxygen. The left side of the mouse was then prepped in sterile fashion with isopropyl alcohol and providine-iodine. A small left-posterior subcostal incision was made to expose the kidney. A subcapsular pocket was created in the kidney capsule and the HIO was then placed into the pocket. The kidney was then returned to the peritoneal cavity and the mice were given an intraperitoneal flush with 2–3 ml of piperacillin/tazobactam (100 mg kg−1; Pfizer) to help prevent bacterial infection. The skin was closed in a double layer. For pain control, mice were then given a subcutaneous injection with buprenorphine (0.05 mg kg−1; Midwest Veterinary Supply) or carprofen (4 mg kg−1; Midwest Veterinary Supply) and were monitored for the next 48 h following surgery. Additional injections of pain medication were given if needed. At 12 and 16 weeks following engraftment, the mice were then euthanized and the tissues were collected and analyzed.

E. coli lysate preparation and injection

Grown in LB medium overnight, E. coli suspension was then washed three times with PBS and centrifuged at 800 g for 5 min. Bacteria were resuspended in saline solution at ~107 colony-forming units per ml and centrifuged at 10,000 g for 5 min at 4 °C. Bacteria were then lysed by freeze–thaw cycles repeated four times.

At 16 weeks post HIO transplantation, the mice were anesthetized and a small left-posterior subcostal incision was made to expose the transplanted HIO. Then, 50–100 µl of E. coli lysate was injected with a 0.5-ml insulin syringe in the HIO lumen.

The HIO was then returned to the peritoneal cavity and the skin was closed in a double layer. For pain control, mice were then given a subcutaneous injection with carprofen (4 mg kg−1; Midwest Veterinary Supply) and were monitored for the next 48 h following surgery. Additional injections of pain medication were given if needed. At 72 h post injection, the mice were euthanized and the tissues were collected and analyzed.

Flow cytometry

To confirm the expression of human immune cells from CD34+ engraftment in mice, retro-orbital bleeding was performed 8–10 weeks after the engraftment and a day before each tissue collection. Approximately 50 μl of whole blood was collected in a BD Microtainer Dipotassium/EDTA-coated tube and then lysed in 5 ml of red blood cell lysis buffer (155 mM NH 4 Cl, 12 mM NaHCO 3 and 0.1 mM EDTA pH 8.0; diluted in dH 2 O), for 5 min at room temperature. An isovolume of PBS was added and tubes were centrifuged at 300 g for 5 min. The pellet was washed in PBS, centrifuged and resuspended in FACS buffer (0.5% BSA, 2 mM EDTA in PBS 1×). Cells were stained for 30 min on ice with the following combination of antibodies: FITC-conjugated anti-human CD45, PE-Cy5-conjugated anti-mouse CD45, BV650-conjugated anti-human CD19, PE-Cy7-conjugated anti-human CD3, BV421-conjugated anti-human CD56, PE-conjugated anti-human CD13, PE-conjugated anti-human CD33 and Zombie NIR fixable viability kit to exclude dead cells (Supplementary Table). All antibodies were used at 1:200 dilution except Zombie NIR which was used at 1:2,000 dilution. Samples were washed twice and resuspended in FACS buffer. The samples were then recorded on an LSR Fortessa instrument (BD Biosciences) and the data were analyzed with FlowJo software (TreeStar).

HIO and SI dissociation and cell preparation

One-third of the HIO was used for cell dissociation. The cell dissociation protocol for the HIOs was modified from Weigmann’s protocol for mouse colon cell dissociation36. Briefly, HIOs were cut into small pieces and incubated under slow rotation for 20 min at 37 °C in 5 ml of predigestion solution containing EDTA and dithiothreitol in HBSS. The epithelial cell suspension was filtered through a 100-μm cell strainer, washed with cold PBS and kept on ice until pooled with the lamina propria-isolated cells. The remaining pieces of HIO were minced and placed in a new tube with 5 ml of digestion solution containing collagenase D (Roche), DNAse I (Roche) and dispase II (Roche) in PBS and incubated for 15 min at 37 °C under slow agitation. The lamina propria cell suspension was passed through a 70-μm cell strainer, washed with cold PBS and re-incubated in 5 ml of digestion solution for 15 min at 37 °C under slow agitation. This step was repeated one more time. Epithelial and lamina propria cells were combined in one tube and spun down at 450 g for 5 min.

The method to isolate mononuclear cells from the humanized mouse gut was adapted from the protocol reported by Lee et al.37. Briefly, 10–12 cm of proximal SI was collected, longitudinally cut open and washed in HBSS to remove any debris. The SI was incubated in HBSS containing 5 mM EDTA on ice for 5 min and vortexed at medium intensity, for a total of four incubations. The epithelium was then collected in a separate tube. After digestion of the tissue at 37 °C for 30 min with DNAse I (Roche) and Collagenase A (Roche), the homogenate was filtered and centrifuged at 450 g for 5 min.

Both HIO and SI cell suspensions were individually resuspended in 44% Percoll (GE), loaded on a 67% Percoll layer and centrifuged at 650 g without brake for 30 min at room temperature. The cell layer at the interface of the two gradients was collected, washed, counted and used for in vitro assays, or stained for immune markers and analyzed by mass cytometry.

Mass cytometry staining and data analysis

Mass cytometry staining

Antibodies used in this panel were purchased from Fluidigm except anti-human CD45RO antibody which was purchased from BioLegend and was labeled with Maxpar X8 Antibody Labeling Kit (Fluidigm) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All the reagents used in the following protocol were purchased from Fluidigm and all incubations were done at room temperature. Samples were first stained for 5 min with Cell-ID Cisplatin at a final concentration of 5 μM in Maxpar PBS and then washed in 5 volume of Maxpar Cell Staining Buffer. Before being stained for cell surface markers, cells were fixed in Fix I Buffer for 10 min, washed twice with Maxpar Barcode Perm Buffer and barcoded with Cell-ID 20-Plex Pd Barcoding Kit for 30 min. Samples were pooled and then stained for 30 min with a cocktail of 25 antibodies in a final volume of 100 μl of Maxpar Cell Staining Buffer (antibody dilution 1:200) (Supplementary Table). After cell surface staining, samples were washed, fixed in 1.6% paraformaldehyde (PFA) (EMS) for 10 min and, finally, incubated in 1 ml of intercalator solution at a final concentration of 125 nM. The samples were kept cold and shipped in intercalator solution to the Cytometry Research Core Facility at the University of Rochester, NY. The samples were washed and resuspended in Maxpar water before being acquired using a cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF)/mass cytometry Helios instrument (Fluidigm). Data were then debarcoded using Fluidigm debarcoder software (available online).

Bioinformatics analysis

CyTOF datasets from transplanted HIO- and humanized mouse SI-isolated immune cells were generated using mass cytometry (Fluidigm) variation at three time points, 12 weeks, 16 weeks and 20 weeks. Datasets at aforementioned time points were generated in two batches for each tissue at 12 and 16 weeks post-transplantation with a total of n = 7 samples and n = 10 samples, respectively, and in one batch for each tissue at 20 weeks post-transplantation. Combining two batches, ~1.1 million cells were analyzed, amounting to 63,076 cells in 12-week HIO, 350,132 cells in 16-week HIO, 148,274 cells in 20-week HIO, 137,887 cells in 12-week SI, 368,893 cells in 16-week SI and 71,569 cells in 20-week SI.

Raw .fcs files for each sample were read and analyzed using read.flowSet function from the flowCore R (v.3.6.3) package. The .fcs files stored in flow.set objects were than normalized using inverse hyperbolic sine (Arcsinh) transformation (https://support.cytobank.org/hc/en-us/articles/206148057-About-the-Arcsinh-transform) using a cofactor value of 5. Normalized reads from the .fcs files were then used to create a Seurat object using CreateSeuratObject function from Seurat (v.3.0.2), a single-cell analysis package in R.

For each Seurat object, the following steps were carried out: variable features set to surface markers, scaling, dimension reduction and clustering. Dimension reduction was applied in both linear (principal components) and nonlinear (UMAP) approaches to obtain respective components. Clustering was performed using a k-nearest neighbor graph of cells based on marker abundance similarity. This k-nearest neighbor graph was finally partitioned into clusters based on highly interconnected colonies of cells.

In the end, all the processed Seurat objects for each sample from two batches were integrated together using Seurat’s reciprocal principal component analysis as the numbers of cells were large (~1.1 million). Briefly, each dataset was projected into principal component space of other datasets to learn the anchors (cell pairs) based on the mutual nearest neighbor graph requisite.

Dimension reduction plots were generated using DimPlot function and heatmaps were generated using the DoHeatmap function in Seurat.

Example datasets and analysis code have been deposited to GitHub: https://github.com/praneet1988/Analyze_CyTOF_Using_Seurat.

Measurement of cytokines from HIO- and mouse SI-derived immune cells

Detection of cytokines by flow cytometry

Immune cells isolated from HIO or mouse SI were stimulated for 4 h with 1:500 Cell Activation Cocktail (BioLegend) containing, according to the manufacturer, an optimized concentration of phorbol 12-myristate-13-acetate (PMA) and ionomycin. After an hour of stimulation, cells were then incubated with 1:1,000 Brefeldin A Solution (Biolegend) to block the secretion of cytokines. Finally, the cells were stained with anti-human CD3 and anti-human CD4 antibodies (Supplementary Table), fixed with Cytofix (BD Biosciences) and then permeabilized with CytoPerm (BD Biosciences) overnight at 4 °C. The following day anti-IFNγ, anti-TNFα and anti-IL-2 antibodies (Supplementary Table) were added to the cells for at least 1 h at room temperature. Samples were washed twice and resuspended in FACS buffer. The samples were then recorded on an Aurora instrument (Cytek) and the data were analyzed with FlowJo software (TreeStar).

Detection of cytokines by Milliplex assay

Indicated cytokines were measured in supernatants from immune cells (cell density 106 per ml) isolated from HIO or mouse SI stimulated for 3 d with a cocktail of anti-human CD3/anti-human CD28 antibodies (STEMCELL Technologies). The presence of cytokines in supernatants was measured using Milliplex kits (Millipore), following the manufacturer’s instructions.

In vitro HIO-derived enteroid culture (M cell induction)

HIO-derived enteroid preparation and in vitro expansion

At 20 weeks post-transplantation, a section of transplanted HIOs was used to isolate the crypts following our protocol for human intestinal tissue38. Briefly, the mucosal layer from portions of transplanted HIOs was dissected under a microscope and scraped to remove the villi and debris. The mucosa was then incubated with freshly prepared 2 mM EDTA solution and gently shaken for 30 min. After several washes with ice-cold chelation buffer, the intestinal crypts were collected by gently scraping the mucosa with curved forceps and filtered twice through a 150-μm nylon mesh to remove any debris. Due to limited amounts of tissues, the crypts collected from each group were pooled. The crypts were then washed in ice-cold chelation buffer and 50 μl of crypts, resuspended in Matrigel (Corning), was added per well in a 24-well plate. After polymerization of the Matrigel, 500 μl of human IntestiCult Organoid Growth medium (STEMCELL Technologies) was added to each well. The crypts were cultured and expanded for 10–14 d before being frozen down for later use.

M cell induction in vitro

Enteroids were plated on Transwells as described previously7,39. Briefly, after being washed from Matrigel, enteroids were fragmented and plated on human collagen IV-precoated 24-well Transwells (0.4-μm pore size) and incubated in IntestiCult Organoid Growth medium (STEMCELL Technology) at 37 °C until monolayer confluence was reached. To induce M cell differentiation, enteroid monolayers were cultured in differentiation medium supplemented with 50 ng ml−1 TNF-α and 100 ng ml−1 RANK-L for a period of 5 d, as previously described39.

Histology staining

IHC and immunofluorescence staining

HIO and mouse SI tissues were fixed overnight in 4% PFA at 4 °C, paraffin embedded and sectioned at 5 μm. For human CD3, CD20, CD4, CD8 and MUM1 staining, the slides were prepared by the Pathology Core at CCHMC using Automation VENTANA BenchMark instruments (Supplementary Table). For HIO staining, sections were prepared as previously described13. Briefly, sections were deparaffinized, subjected to antigen retrieval in Dako solution pH 6 (citric acid), permeabilized in 0.5% TritonX in PBS, blocked for 1 h at room temperature in PBS/1% BSA supplemented with serum and then incubated overnight at 4 °C with primary antibody diluted in PBS/1% BSA. The next day, slides were washed and incubated overnight at 4 °C with biotinylated or AlexaFluor-conjugated secondary antibody diluted in PBS/1% BSA. Signals were amplified with RTU Vectastain ABC reagent (Vectorlab) and precipitated using DAB Kit solution (Vectorlab), and finally counterstained with Mayer’s hematoxylin solution (Dako). Images were captured on a Nikon Eclipse Ti and analyzed using Nikon Elements Imaging software (Nikon).

Immunofluorescence staining on human fetal intestinal tissue

Immunofluorescence staining was conducted as previously described40. Briefly, human fetal intestinal tissue (~0.5-cm fragments) was fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin for 24 h at room temperature, then paraffin embedded and sectioned (5-µm thickness). Paraffin sections were first deparaffinized in Histo-Clear II (National Diagnostics) and re-hydrated. Antigen retrieval was performed by steaming slides in a sodium citrate buffer for 20 min. Slides underwent a blocking step using 5% normal donkey serum (diluted in PBS + 0.5% Tween20) for 1 h at room temperature. Human CDH1 and CD45 primary antibodies were diluted 1:500 in blocking solution and slides were incubated with antibodies overnight at 4 °C (Supplementary Table). The following day, slides were washed and incubated with secondary antibodies (1:500) diluted in a blocking buffer for 1 h at room temperature, together with DAPI staining (1 μg ml−1). Slides were washed and mounted using Prolong Gold (Thermo Fisher). Imaging was done using a Nikon A1 confocal at the University of Michigan Medical School and images were assembled using Photoshop CC. Images were adjusted in Photoshop to optimize for visualization. For all images, any post-image processing (that is, pseudocoloring, brightness, contrast, lookup tables) was performed equally on entire images from a single experiment.

Immunofluorescence confocal imaging on HIO-derived enteroids

HIO-derived enteroid monolayers were fixed in aqueous 4% PFA (Electron Microscopy Sciences) for at least 30 min at room temperature, as previously described7. Briefly, fixed monolayers were washed with PBS followed by simultaneous permeabilization and blocking in a solution of 15% FBS, 2% BSA and 0.1% saponin (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS for 30 min at room temperature. Cells were rinsed with PBS and incubated overnight at 4 °C with primary mouse monoclonal antibody to human GP2 diluted 1:100 in PBS containing 15% FBS and 2% BSA. Stained cells were then washed three times for 10 min each with PBS followed by secondary antibody diluted 1:100 in PBS. Probes including phalloidin (AlexaFluor 633) and Hoechst 33342 (Invitrogen) for nuclear/DNA labeling were used at a 1:1,000 dilution in PBS. After incubation, cells were washed three times for 10 min each and mounted in ProLong Gold (Vector Laboratories) overnight at 4 °C.

RNA extraction and qPCR

Tissues

Transplanted HIOs and humanized mouse SI were lysed in RLT buffer from RNAeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) and RNA was extracted following the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA (500 ng) was used in complementary DNA synthesis using High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems) following the manufacturer’s standard protocol. Gene expression was evaluated using TaqMan gene expression assays (Applied Biosystems) and performed on a StepOne Plus Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems). Primers will be provided upon request.

Enteroids

Medium was aspirated from monolayers and both basolateral and apical sides were washed once with PBS. Ambion PureLink RNA Mini Kit lysis buffer was added to each well per the manufacturer instructions. The buffer was used to gently dislodge the monolayer. The three lysis washes were collected in a 15-ml conical for RNA extraction. RNA was quantified with the Qubit RNA HS Assay (Life Technologies). Then, 1.0 μg of RNA was used in cDNA synthesis using Superscript IV Reverse Transcriptase (Life Technologies) following the manufacturer’s standard protocol. Gene expression was evaluated using IDT PrimeTime qPCR Assays (IDT) following both the protocol and suggested cycling conditions for 10-μl reactions. qPCR was performed on the QuantStudio 12K Flex Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems) and analyzed with the QuantStudio 12K Flex software v.1.2.2 (Applied Biosystems). Primers will be provided upon request.

Human IgA enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay

Mucus samples from HIOs injected with saline or E. coli were collected using a 0.5-ml insulin syringe and kept at −80 °C until ready to be analyzed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Following the manufacturer’s instructions, samples were diluted and loaded on a precoated plate from the Human IgA ELISA Kit (Invitrogen). After incubation, results were read at 450 nm on a Synergy H1 microplate reader (BioTek).

Statistical analysis

All of the data are presented as mean ± s.d. or as mean ± s.e.m. and were analyzed using Prism software (GraphPad). Statistical significance of differences was assessed using multiple Mann–Whitney tests to compare independent samples such as for HIO growth or treatment (saline versus E. coli), or using Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank tests to compare paired samples such as for immune cells from each humanized mouse isolated from HIOs or mouse SI. The significance cutoff was P < 0.05.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.