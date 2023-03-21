Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0360-3, published online 5 February 2020.

In the published version of this paper, the members of the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes (PCAWG) Consortium were listed in the Supplementary Information; however, these members should have been included in the main paper. The original Article has been corrected to include the members and affiliations of the PCAWG Consortium in the main paper; the corrections have been made to the HTML version of the Article but not the PDF version. Additional minor corrections to affiliations have been made to the PDF and HTML versions of the original Article for consistency of information between the PCAWG list and the main paper, and in the PCAWG Technical Working Group, the two affiliations for Miguel Vazquez have been changed from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA and Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain to Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Barcelona, Spain and Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway.