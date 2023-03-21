Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0360-3, published online 5 February 2020.
In the published version of this paper, the members of the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes (PCAWG) Consortium were listed in the Supplementary Information; however, these members should have been included in the main paper. The original Article has been corrected to include the members and affiliations of the PCAWG Consortium in the main paper; the corrections have been made to the HTML version of the Article but not the PDF version. Additional minor corrections to affiliations have been made to the PDF and HTML versions of the original Article for consistency of information between the PCAWG list and the main paper, and in the PCAWG Technical Working Group, the two affiliations for Miguel Vazquez have been changed from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA and Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain to Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Barcelona, Spain and Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway.
Sergei Yakneen
Present address: Sophia Genetics SA, Saint Sulpice, Switzerland
Authors and Affiliations
European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), Genome Biology Unit, Heidelberg, Germany
Sergei Yakneen, Sebastian M. Waszak, Joachim Weischenfeldt & Jan O. Korbel
Institute of Computer Science, Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
Sergei Yakneen & Michael Gertz
EMBL, European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), Hinxton, UK
Rich Boyce, Andy Cafferkey, Paul Flicek, Nuno A. Fonseca, Steven J. Newhouse, David Ocana, Charles Short & Jan O. Korbel
Genome Informatics Program, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Brice Aminou, Niall J. Byrne, Nodirjon Fayzullaev, Vincent Ferretti, Bob Gibson, George L. Mihaiescu, Hardeep K. Nahal-Bose, Brian D. O’Connor, B. F. Francis Ouellette, Marc D. Perry, Qian Xiang, Christina K. Yung & Junjun Zhang
Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), Barcelona, Spain
Javier Bartolome, Josep Ll. Gelpi, Montserrat Puiggròs, Romina Royo, David Torrents, Miguel Vazquez & David Vicente
Laboratory for Medical Science Mathematics, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Keith A. Boroevich
RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Keith A. Boroevich & Hidewaki Nakagawa
Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA
Angela N. Brooks, Gad Getz, Julian M. Hess, Ignaty Leshchiner, Dimitri Livitz, Esther Rheinbay, Mara Rosenberg, Gordon Saksena, Grace Tiao & Jeremiah A. Wala
Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, USA
Angela N. Brooks & Jeremiah A. Wala
Department of Biomolecular Engineering, University of California Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA
Angela N. Brooks
UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute, University of California Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA
Angela N. Brooks
Biomedical Engineering, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Alex Buchanan & Kyle Ellrott
Division of Theoretical Bioinformatics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Ivo Buchhalter, Roland Eils, Michael C. Heinold, Rolf Kabbe, Jules N. A. Kerssemakers, Kortine Kleinheinz, Nagarajan Paramasivam, Manuel Prinz, Matthias Schlesner & Johannes Werner
Heidelberg Center for Personalized Oncology (DKFZ-HIPO), German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg, Germany
Ivo Buchhalter
Institute of Pharmacy and Molecular Biotechnology and BioQuant, Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
Ivo Buchhalter, Roland Eils, Michael C. Heinold, Daniel Hübschmann & Kortine Kleinheinz
Wellcome Sanger Institute, Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK
Adam P. Butler, Peter J. Campbell, Peter Clapham, Jonathan Nicholson & Keiran M. Raine
Department of Haematology, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Peter J. Campbell
University of California San Diego, San Diego, CA, USA
Zhaohong Chen, Michelle T. Dow, Claudiu Farcas, Antonios Koures, Lucila Ohno-Machado & Ashley Williams
PDXen Biosystems Inc, Seoul, South Korea
Sunghoon Cho
Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, Daejeon, South Korea
Wan Choi, Seung-Hyup Jeon, Hyunghwan Kim & Youngchoon Woo
Seven Bridges Genomics, Charlestown, MA, USA
Brandi N. Davis-Dusenbery, Sinisa Ivkovic, Sanja Mijalkovic, Ana Mijalkovic Lazic, Mia Nastic, Petar Radovic & Nebojsa Tijanic
Annai Systems, Inc, Carlsbad, CA, USA
Francisco M. De La Vega
Department of Biomedical Data Science, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
Francisco M. De La Vega
Department of Genetics, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
Francisco M. De La Vega
University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
Jonas Demeulemeester & Peter Van Loo
The Francis Crick Institute, London, UK
Jonas Demeulemeester & Peter Van Loo
Computational Biology Program, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Lewis Jonathan Dursi, Wei Jiao, Solomon I. Shorser, Lincoln D. Stein, Adam J. Wright & Denis Yuen
The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Lewis Jonathan Dursi
Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
Juergen Eils, Roland Eils & Daniel Hübschmann
New BIH Digital Health Center, Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) and Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Juergen Eils, Roland Eils & Chris Lawerenz
Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark
Francesco Favero
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Vincent Ferretti
CIBIO/InBIO—Research Center in Biodiversity and Genetic Resources, Universidade do Porto, Vairão, Portugal
Nuno A. Fonseca
Department Biochemistry and Molecular Biomedicine, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Josep Ll. Gelpi
Center for Cancer Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Gad Getz
Department of Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Gad Getz
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Gad Getz, Esther Rheinbay & Jeremiah A. Wala
Department of Medicine, Section of Hematology/Oncology, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Robert L. Grossman
Division of Biomedical Informatics, Department of Medicine, & Moores Cancer Center, UC San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA, USA
Olivier Harismendy
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Allison P. Heath
Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Cancer Research, Charlestown, MA, USA
Julian M. Hess
University of Melbourne Centre for Cancer Research, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Oliver Hofmann
Syntekabio Inc, Daejeon, South Korea
Jongwhi H. Hong
AbbVie, North Chicago, IL, USA
Thomas J. Hudson
Genomics Program, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Thomas J. Hudson
German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), Heidelberg, Germany
Barbara Hutter
Heidelberg Center for Personalized Oncology (DKFZ-HIPO), German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Barbara Hutter & Nagarajan Paramasivam
National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany
Barbara Hutter
National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Carolyn M. Hutter & Heidi J. Sofia
Department of Pediatric Immunology, Hematology and Oncology, University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany
Daniel Hübschmann
German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Daniel Hübschmann
Heidelberg Institute for Stem Cell Technology and Experimental Medicine (HI-STEM), Heidelberg, Germany
Daniel Hübschmann
Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
Seiya Imoto, Satoru Miyano, Naoki Miyoshi & Kazuhiro Ohi
Genome Integration Data Center, Syntekabio, Inc, Daejeon, South Korea
Jongsun Jung & Milena Kovacevic
Computational Biology Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Andre Kahles & Gunnar Rätsch
ETH Zurich, Department of Biology, Zurich, Switzerland
Andre Kahles
ETH Zurich, Department of Computer Science, Zurich, Switzerland
Andre Kahles
SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, Lausanne, Switzerland
Andre Kahles & Gunnar Rätsch
University Hospital Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Andre Kahles & Gunnar Rätsch
Department of Biochemistry, College of Medicine, Ewha Womans University, Seoul, South Korea
Hyung-Lae Kim
Health Sciences Department of Biomedical Informatics, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA
Jihoon Kim
Department of Health Sciences and Technology, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea
Youngwook Kim
Samsung Genome Institute, Seoul, South Korea
Youngwook Kim
Functional and Structural Genomics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Michael Koscher
Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc, McLean, VA, USA
Jia Liu
Center for Biomolecular Science and Engineering, University of California Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA
Brian D. O’Connor
Sage Bionetworks, Seattle, WA, USA
Larsson Omberg
Department of Cell and Systems Biology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
B. F. Francis Ouellette
Department of Radiation Oncology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
Marc D. Perry
CSRA Incorporated, Fairfax, VA, USA
Todd D. Pihl
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Esther Rheinbay & Mara Rosenberg
Department of Biology, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Gunnar Rätsch
Department of Computer Science, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Gunnar Rätsch
Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA
Gunnar Rätsch
Bioinformatics and Omics Data Analytics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Matthias Schlesner
Institute for Genomics and Systems Biology, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Jonathan Spring
Department of Molecular Genetics, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Lincoln D. Stein
Computational Biology Program, School of Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Adam J. Struck
Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain
David Torrents
Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway
Miguel Vazquez
National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Zhining Wang & Liming Yang
Finsen Laboratory and Biotech Research & Innovation Centre (BRIC), University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Joachim Weischenfeldt
Department of Urology, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Joachim Weischenfeldt
Department of Biological Oceanography, Leibniz Institute of Baltic Sea Research, Rostock, Germany
Johannes Werner
Applied Tumor Genomics Research Program, Research Programs Unit, University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland
Lauri A. Aaltonen
Wellcome Sanger Institute, Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, UK
Federico Abascal, David J. Adams, Ludmil B. Alexandrov, Sam Behjati, Shriram G. Bhosle, David T. Bowen, Adam P. Butler, Peter J. Campbell, Peter Clapham, Helen Davies, Kevin J. Dawson, Stefan C. Dentro, Serge Serge, Erik Garrison, Mohammed Ghori, Dominik Glodzik, Jonathan Hinton, David R. Jones, Young Seok Ju, Stian Knappskog, Barbara Kremeyer, Henry Lee-Six, Daniel A. Leongamornlert, Yilong Li, Sancha Martin, Iñigo Martincorena, Ultan McDermott, Andrew Menzies, Thomas J. Mitchell, Sandro Morganella, Jyoti Nangalia, Jonathan Nicholson, Serena Nik-Zainal, Sarah O’Meara, Elli Papaemmanuil, Keiran M. Raine, Manasa Ramakrishna, Kamna Ramakrishnan, Nicola D. Roberts, Rebecca Shepherd, Lucy Stebbings, Michael R. Stratton, Maxime Tarabichi, Jon W. Teague, Ignacio Vázquez-García, David C. Wedge, Lucy Yates, Jorge Zamora & Xueqing Zou
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Adam Abeshouse, Hikmat Al-Ahmadie, Gunes Gundem, Zachary Heins, Jason Huse, Douglas A. Levine, Eric Minwei Liu & Angelica Ochoa
Genome Science Division, Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
Hiroyuki Aburatani, Genta Nagae, Akihiro Suzuki, Kenji Tatsuno & Shogo Yamamoto
Department of Surgery, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Nishant Agrawal
Department of Surgery, Division of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery, School of Medicine, Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center, Daegu, South Korea
Keun Soo Ahn & Koo Jeong Kang
Department of Oncology, Gil Medical Center, Gachon University, Incheon, South Korea
Sung-Min Ahn
Hiroshima University, Hiroshima, Japan
Hiroshi Aikata, Koji Arihiro, Kazuaki Chayama, Yoshiiku Kawakami & Hideki Ohdan
Department of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Rehan Akbani, Shaolong Cao, Yiwen Chen, Zechen Chong, Yu Fan, Jun Li, Han Liang, Wenyi Wang, Yumeng Wang & Yuan Yuan
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Kadir C. Akdemir & Ken Chen
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Al Maather, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Sultan T. Al-Sedairy
Bioinformatics Unit, Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), Madrid, Spain
Fatima Al-Shahrour & Elena Piñeiro-Yáñez
Bioinformatics Core Facility, University Medical Center Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany
Malik Alawi
Heinrich Pette Institute, Leibniz Institute for Experimental Virology, Hamburg, Germany
Malik Alawi & Adam Grundhoff
Ontario Tumour Bank, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, ON, Canada
Monique Albert & John Bartlett
Department of Pathology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Kenneth Aldape, Russell R. Broaddus, Bogdan Czerniak, Adel El-Naggar, Savitri Krishnamurthy, Alexander J. Lazar & Xiaoping Su
Laboratory of Pathology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD, USA
Kenneth Aldape
Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine and Department of Bioengineering, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA
Ludmil B. Alexandrov & Erik N. Bergstrom
UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, San Diego, CA, USA
Ludmil B. Alexandrov, Erik N. Bergstrom & Olivier Harismendy
Canada’s Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre, BC Cancer, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Adrian Ally, Miruna Balasundaram, Reanne Bowlby, Denise Brooks, Rebecca Carlsen, Eric Chuah, Noreen Dhalla, Robert A. Holt, Steven J. M. Jones, Katayoon Kasaian, Darlene Lee, Haiyan Irene Li, Yussanne Ma, Marco A. Marra, Michael Mayo, Richard A. Moore, Andrew J. Mungall, Karen Mungall, A. Gordon Robertson, Sara Sadeghi, Jacqueline E. Schein, Payal Sipahimalani, Angela Tam, Nina Thiessen & Tina Wong
Sir Peter MacCallum Department of Oncology, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Kathryn Alsop, David D. L. Bowtell, Elizabeth L. Christie, Dariush Etemadmoghadam, Sian Fereday, Dale W. Garsed, Linda Mileshkin, Chris Mitchell, Mark Shackleton, Heather Thorne & Nadia Traficante
Centre for Research in Molecular Medicine and Chronic Diseases (CiMUS), Universidade de Santiago de Compostela, Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Eva G. Alvarez, Alicia L. Bruzos, Bernardo Rodriguez-Martin, Javier Temes, Jose M. C. Tubio & Jorge Zamora
Department of Zoology, Genetics and Physical Anthropology, (CiMUS), Universidade de Santiago de Compostela, Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Eva G. Alvarez, Alicia L. Bruzos, Bernardo Rodriguez-Martin, Javier Temes, Jose M. C. Tubio & Jorge Zamora
The Biomedical Research Centre (CINBIO), Universidade de Vigo, Vigo, Spain
Eva G. Alvarez, Alicia L. Bruzos, Bernardo Rodriguez-Martin, Marta Tojo, Jose M. C. Tubio & Jorge Zamora
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital - Bolsover, London, UK
Fernanda Amary
Department of Genomic Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Samirkumar B. Amin, P. Andrew Futreal & Alexander J. Lazar
Quantitative and Computational Biosciences Graduate Program, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Samirkumar B. Amin, Han Liang & Yumeng Wang
The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Farmington, CT, USA
Samirkumar B. Amin, Joshy George & Lucas Lochovsky
Genome Informatics Program, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, ON, Canada
Brice Aminou, Niall J. Byrne, Aurélien Chateigner, Nodirjon Fayzullaev, Vincent Ferretti, George L. Mihaiescu, Hardeep K. Nahal-Bose, Brian D. O’Connor, B. F. Francis Ouellette, Marc D. Perry, Kevin Thai, Qian Xiang & Junjun Zhang
Institute of Human Genetics, Christian-Albrechts-University, Kiel, Germany
Ole Ammerpohl, Andrea Haake, Cristina López, Julia Richter & Rabea Wagener
Institute of Human Genetics, Ulm University and Ulm University Medical Center, Ulm, Germany
Ole Ammerpohl, Sietse Aukema, Cristina López, Reiner Siebert & Rabea Wagener
Queensland Centre for Medical Genomics, Institute for Molecular Bioscience, University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Matthew J. Anderson, Timothy J. C. Bruxner, Angelika N. Christ, J. Lynn Fink, Ivon Harliwong, Karin S. Kassahn, David K. Miller, Alan J. Robertson & Darrin F. Taylor
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Salford, UK
Yeng Ang, Hsiao-Wei Chen, Ritika Kundra & Francisco Sanchez-Vega
Department of Surgery, Pancreas Institute, University and Hospital Trust of Verona, Verona, Italy
Davide Antonello, Claudio Bassi, Narong Khuntikeo, Luca Landoni, Giuseppe Malleo, Giovanni Marchegiani, Neil D. Merrett, Marco Miotto, Salvatore Paiella, Antonio Pea, Paolo Pederzoli, Roberto Salvia, Jaswinder S. Samra, Elisabetta Sereni & Samuel Singer
Molecular and Medical Genetics, OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Pavana Anur, Myron Peto & Paul T. Spellman
Department of Molecular Oncology, BC Cancer Research Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Samuel Aparicio
The McDonnell Genome Institute at Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA
Elizabeth L. Appelbaum, Matthew H. Bailey, Matthew G. Cordes, Li Ding, Catrina C. Fronick, Lucinda A. Fulton, Robert S. Fulton, Kuan-lin Huang, Reyka Jayasinghe, Elaine R. Mardis, R. Jay Mashl, Michael D. McLellan, Christopher A. Miller, Heather K. Schmidt, Jiayin Wang, Michael C. Wendl, Richard K. Wilson & Tina Wong
University College London, London, UK
Elizabeth L. Appelbaum, Jonathan D. Kay, Helena Kilpinen, Laurence B. Lovat, Hayley J. Luxton & Hayley C. Whitaker
Division of Cancer Genomics, National Cancer Center Research Institute, National Cancer Center, Tokyo, Japan
Yasuhito Arai, Natsuko Hama, Fumie Hosoda, Hiromi Nakamura, Tatsuhiro Shibata, Yasushi Totoki & Shinichi Yachida
DLR Project Management Agency, Bonn, Germany
Axel Aretz
Tokyo Women’s Medical University, Tokyo, Japan
Shun-ichi Ariizumi & Masakazu Yamamoto
Center for Molecular Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Joshua Armenia, Hsiao-Wei Chen, Jianjiong Gao, Ritika Kundra, Francisco Sanchez-Vega, Nikolaus Schultz & Hongxin Zhang
Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM, USA
Laurent Arnould
Department of Pathology, University Health Network, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada
Sylvia Asa, Michael H. A. Roehrl & Theodorus Van der Kwast
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK
Sylvia Asa, Simon L. Parsons & Ming Tsao
Epigenomics and Cancer Risk Factors, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Yassen Assenov
Computational Biology Program, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, ON, Canada
Gurnit Atwal, Philip Awadalla, Jonathan Barenboim, Vinayak Bhandari, Ivan Borozan, Paul C. Boutros, Lewis Jonathan Dursi, Shadrielle M. G. Espiritu, Natalie S. Fox, Michael Fraser, Syed Haider, Vincent Huang, Keren Isaev, Wei Jiao, Christopher M. Lalansingh, Emilie Lalonde, Fabien C. Lamaze, Constance H. Li, Julie Livingstone, Christine P’ng, Marta Paczkowska, Stephenie D. Prokopec, Jüri Reimand, Veronica Y. Sabelnykova, Adriana Salcedo, Yu-Jia Shiah, Solomon I. Shorser, Shimin Shuai, Jared T. Simpson, Lincoln D. Stein, Ren X. Sun, Lina Wadi, Gavin W. Wilson, Adam J. Wright, Takafumi N. Yamaguchi, Fouad Yousif & Denis Yuen
Department of Molecular Genetics, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Gurnit Atwal, Philip Awadalla, Gary D. Bader, Shimin Shuai & Lincoln D. Stein
Vector Institute, Toronto, ON, Canada
Gurnit Atwal, Quaid D. Morris, Yulia Rubanova & Jeffrey A. Wintersinger
Hematopathology Section, Institute of Pathology, Christian-Albrechts-University, Kiel, Germany
Sietse Aukema, Wolfram Klapper, Julia Richter & Monika Szczepanowski
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, School of Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
J. Todd Auman & Charles M. Perou
Department of Cancer Genetics, Institute for Cancer Research, Oslo University Hospital, The Norwegian Radium Hospital, Oslo, Norway
Miriam R. R. Aure, Anne-Lise Børresen-Dale & Anita Langerød
Pathology, Hospital Clinic, Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Marta Aymerich
Department of Veterinary Medicine, Transmissible Cancer Group, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Adrian Baez-Ortega
Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA
Matthew H. Bailey, Li Ding, Robert S. Fulton, Ramaswamy Govindan & Michael D. McLellan
Wolfson Wohl Cancer Research Centre, Institute of Cancer Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Peter J. Bailey, Andrew V. Biankin, David K. Chang, Susanna L. Cooke, Fraser R. Duthie, Janet S. Graham, Nigel B. Jamieson, Elizabeth A. Musgrove & Derek W. Wright
Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Saianand Balu, Tom Bodenheimer, D. Neil Hayes, Austin J. Hepperla, Katherine A. Hoadley, Alan P. Hoyle, Stuart R. Jefferys, Shaowu Meng, Lisle E. Mose, Grant Sanders, Yan Shi, Janae V. Simons & Matthew G. Soloway
Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA
Pratiti Bandopadhayay, Rameen Beroukhim, Angela N. Brooks, Susan Bullman, John Busanovich, Andrew D. Cherniack, Juok Cho, Carrie Cibulskis, Kristian Cibulskis, David Craft, Timothy Defreitas, Andrew J. Dunford, Scott Frazer, Stacey B. Gabriel, Nils Gehlenborg, Gad Getz, Manaswi Gupta, Gavin Ha, Nicholas J. Haradhvala, David I. Heiman, Julian M. Hess, Manolis Kellis, Jaegil Kim, Kiran Kumar, Kirsten Kübler, Eric Lander, Michael S. Lawrence, Ignaty Leshchiner, Pei Lin, Ziao Lin, Dimitri Livitz, Yosef E. Maruvka, Samuel R. Meier, Matthew Meyerson, Michael S. Noble, Chandra Sekhar Pedamallu, Paz Polak, Esther Rheinbay, Daniel Rosebrock, Mara Rosenberg, Gordon Saksena, Richard Sallari, Steven E. Schumacher, Ayellet V. Segre, Ofer Shapira, Juliann Shih, Nasa Sinnott-Armstrong, Oliver Spiro, Chip Stewart, Amaro Taylor-Weiner, Grace Tiao, Douglas Voet, Jeremiah A. Wala, Cheng-Zhong Zhang & Hailei Zhang
Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Boston, MA, USA
Pratiti Bandopadhayay
Department of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Pratiti Bandopadhayay
Leeds Institute of Medical Research @ St. James’s, University of Leeds, St. James’s University Hospital, Leeds, UK
Rosamonde E. Banks & Naveen Vasudev
Department of Pathology and Diagnostics, University and Hospital Trust of Verona, Verona, Italy
Stefano Barbi, Vincenzo Corbo & Michele Simbolo
Department of Surgery, Princess Alexandra Hospital, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Andrew P. Barbour
Surgical Oncology Group, Diamantina Institute, University of Queensland, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Andrew P. Barbour
Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH, USA
Jill Barnholtz-Sloan
Research Health Analytics and Informatics, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Cleveland, OH, USA
Jill Barnholtz-Sloan
Gloucester Royal Hospital, Gloucester, UK
Hugh Barr
European Molecular Biology Laboratory, European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), Cambridge, UK
Elisabet Barrera, Wojciech Bazant, Ewan Birney, Rich Boyce, Alvis Brazma, Andy Cafferkey, Claudia Calabrese, Paul Flicek, Nuno A. Fonseca, Anja Füllgrabe, Moritz Gerstung, Santiago Gonzalez, Liliana Greger, Maria Keays, Alfonso Muñoz, Steven J. Newhouse, David Ocana, Irene Papatheodorou, Robert Petryszak, Roland F. Schwarz, Charles Short, Oliver Stegle & Lara Urban
Diagnostic Development, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, ON, Canada
John Bartlett & Ilinca Lungu
Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), Barcelona, Spain
Javier Bartolome, Mattia Bosio, Ana Dueso-Barroso, J. Lynn Fink, Josep L. L. Gelpi, Ana Milovanovic, Montserrat Puiggròs, Javier Bartolomé Rodriguez, Romina Royo, David Torrents, Alfonso Valencia, Miguel Vazquez, David Vicente & Izar Villasante
Arnie Charbonneau Cancer Institute, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada
Oliver F. Bathe
Departments of Surgery and Oncology, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada
Oliver F. Bathe
Department of Pathology, Oslo University Hospital, The Norwegian Radium Hospital, Oslo, Norway
Daniel Baumhoer & Bodil Bjerkehagen
PanCuRx Translational Research Initiative, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, ON, Canada
Prashant Bavi, Michelle Chan-Seng-Yue, Sean Cleary, Robert E. Denroche, Steven Gallinger, Robert C. Grant, Gun Ho Jang, Sangeetha Kalimuthu, Ilinca Lungu, John D. McPherson, Faiyaz Notta, Michael H. A. Roehrl, Gavin W. Wilson & Julie M. Wilson
Department of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Stephen B. Baylin, Nilanjan Chatterjee, Leslie Cope, Ludmila Danilova & Ralph H. Hruban
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Southampton, UK
Stephen B. Baylin & Tim Dudderidge
Royal Stoke University Hospital, Stoke-on-Trent, UK
Duncan Beardsmore & Christopher Umbricht
Genome Sequence Informatics, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, ON, Canada
Timothy A. Beck, Bob Gibson, Lawrence E. Heisler, Xuemei Luo & Morgan L. Taschuk
Human Longevity Inc, San Diego, CA, USA
Timothy A. Beck
Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, La Trobe University, Heidelberg, VIC, Australia
Andreas Behren & Jonathan Cebon
Computer Network Information Center, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China
Beifang Niu
Genome Canada, Ottawa, ON, Canada
Cindy Bell
CNAG-CRG, Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST), Barcelona, Spain
Sergi Beltran, Ivo G. Gut, Marta Gut, Simon C. Heath, Tomas Marques-Bonet, Arcadi Navarro, Miranda D. Stobbe, Jean-Rémi Trotta & Justin P. Whalley
Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF), Barcelona, Spain
Sergi Beltran, Mattia Bosio, German M. Demidov, Oliver Drechsel, Ivo G. Gut, Marta Gut, Simon C. Heath, Francesc Muyas, Stephan Ossowski, Aparna Prasad, Raquel Rabionet, Miranda D. Stobbe & Hana Susak
Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Novato, CA, USA
Christopher Benz & Christina Yau
Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA
Andrew Berchuck
Department of Human Genetics, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany
Anke K. Bergmann
Center for Bioinformatics and Functional Genomics, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Benjamin P. Berman & Huy Q. Dinh
Department of Biomedical Sciences, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Benjamin P. Berman
The Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine, Jerusalem, Israel
Benjamin P. Berman
Barts Cancer Institute, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London, London, UK
Daniel M. Berney & Yong-Jie Lu
Department of Computer Science, Bioinformatics Group, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany
Stephan H. Bernhart, Hans Binder, Steve Hoffmann & Peter F. Stadler
Interdisciplinary Center for Bioinformatics, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany
Stephan H. Bernhart, Hans Binder, Steve Hoffmann, Helene Kretzmer & Peter F. Stadler
Transcriptome Bioinformatics, LIFE Research Center for Civilization Diseases, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany
Stephan H. Bernhart, Steve Hoffmann, Helene Kretzmer & Peter F. Stadler
Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, USA
Rameen Beroukhim, Angela N. Brooks, Susan Bullman, Andrew D. Cherniack, Levi Garraway, Matthew Meyerson, Chandra Sekhar Pedamallu, Steven E. Schumacher, Juliann Shih & Jeremiah A. Wala
Department of Cancer Biology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, USA
Rameen Beroukhim, Aquila Fatima, Andrea L. Richardson, Steven E. Schumacher, Ofer Shapira, Andrew Tutt & Jeremiah A. Wala
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Rameen Beroukhim, Gad Getz, Kirsten Kübler, Matthew Meyerson, Chandra Sekhar Pedamallu, Paz Polak, Esther Rheinbay & Jeremiah A. Wala
USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Mario Berrios, Moiz S. Bootwalla, Andrea Holbrook, Phillip H. Lai, Dennis T. Maglinte, David J. Van Den Berg & Daniel J. Weisenberger
Department of Diagnostics and Public Health, University and Hospital Trust of Verona, Verona, Italy
Samantha Bersani, Ivana Cataldo, Claudio Luchini & Maria Scardoni
Department of Mathematics, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark
Johanna Bertl & Asger Hobolth
Department of Molecular Medicine (MOMA), Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus N, Denmark
Johanna Bertl, Henrik Hornshøj, Malene Juul, Randi Istrup Juul, Tobias Madsen, Morten Muhlig Nielsen & Jakob Skou Pedersen
Instituto Carlos Slim de la Salud, Mexico City, Mexico
Miguel Betancourt
Department of Medical Biophysics, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Vinayak Bhandari, Paul C. Boutros, Robert G. Bristow, Keren Isaev, Constance H. Li, Jüri Reimand, Michael H. A. Roehrl & Bradly G. Wouters
Cancer Division, Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Kinghorn Cancer Centre, University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Sydney, NSW, Australia
Andrew V. Biankin, David K. Chang, Lorraine A. Chantrill, Angela Chou, Anthony J. Gill, Amber L. Johns, James G. Kench, David K. Miller, Adnan M. Nagrial, Marina Pajic, Mark Pinese, Ilse Rooman, Christopher J. Scarlett, Christopher W. Toon & Jianmin Wu
South Western Sydney Clinical School, Faculty of Medicine, University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Liverpool, NSW, Australia
Andrew V. Biankin
West of Scotland Pancreatic Unit, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, UK
Andrew V. Biankin & Nigel B. Jamieson
Center for Digital Health, Berlin Institute of Health and Charitè - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Matthias Bieg
Heidelberg Center for Personalized Oncology (DKFZ-HIPO), German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Matthias Bieg, Ivo Buchhalter, Barbara Hutter & Nagarajan Paramasivam
The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA
Darell Bigner
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Michael Birrer, Vikram Deshpande, William C. Faquin, Nicholas J. Haradhvala, Kirsten Kübler, Michael S. Lawrence, David N. Louis, Yosef E. Maruvka, G. Petur Nielsen, Esther Rheinbay, Mara Rosenberg, Dennis C. Sgroi & Chin-Lee Wu
National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, West Bengal, India
Nidhan K. Biswas, Arindam Maitra & Partha P. Majumder
Institute of Clinical Medicine and Institute of Oral Biology, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
Bodil Bjerkehagen
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Lori Boice, Mei Huang, Sonia Puig & Leigh B. Thorne
ARC-Net Centre for Applied Research on Cancer, University and Hospital Trust of Verona, Verona, Italy
Giada Bonizzato, Cinzia Cantù, Ivana Cataldo, Vincenzo Corbo, Sonia Grimaldi, Rita T. Lawlor, Andrea Mafficini, Borislav C. Rusev, Aldo Scarpa, Katarzyna O. Sikora, Nicola Sperandio, Alain Viari & Caterina Vicentini
The Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK
Johann S. De Bono, Niedzica Camacho, Colin S. Cooper, Sandra E. Edwards, Rosalind A. Eeles, Zsofia Kote-Jarai, Daniel A. Leongamornlert, Lucy Matthews & Sue Merson
Centre for Computational Biology, Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, Singapore
Arnoud Boot, Ioana Cutcutache, Mi Ni Huang, John R. McPherson, Steven G. Rozen & Yang Wu
Programme in Cancer and Stem Cell Biology, Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, Singapore
Arnoud Boot, Ioana Cutcutache, Mi Ni Huang, John R. McPherson, Steven G. Rozen, Patrick Tan, Bin Tean Teh & Yang Wu
Division of Oncology and Pathology, Department of Clinical Sciences Lund, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
Ake Borg, Markus Ringnér & Johan Staaf
Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology and Clinical Immunology, Heinrich-Heine-University, Düsseldorf, Germany
Arndt Borkhardt & Jessica I. Hoell
Laboratory for Medical Science Mathematics, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Yokohama, Japan
Keith A. Boroevich, Todd A. Johnson, Michael S. Lawrence & Tatsuhiko Tsunoda
RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Yokohama, Japan
Keith A. Boroevich, Akihiro Fujimoto, Masashi Fujita, Mayuko Furuta, Kazuhiro Maejima, Hidewaki Nakagawa, Kaoru Nakano & Aya Sasaki-Oku
Department of Internal Medicine/Hematology, Friedrich-Ebert-Hospital, Neumünster, Germany
Christoph Borst & Siegfried Haas
Departments of Dermatology and Pathology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Marcus Bosenberg
Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), The Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology, Barcelona, Spain
Mattia Bosio, German M. Demidov, Oliver Drechsel, Georgia Escaramis, Xavier Estivill, Aliaksei Z. Holik, Francesc Muyas, Stephan Ossowski, Raquel Rabionet & Hana Susak
Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Jacqueline Boultwood
Canadian Center for Computational Genomics, McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada
Guillaume Bourque
Department of Human Genetics, McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada
Guillaume Bourque, Mark Lathrop & Yasser Riazalhosseini
Department of Human Genetics, University of California Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Paul C. Boutros
Department of Pharmacology, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Paul C. Boutros
Faculty of Medicine and Health Technology, Tampere University and Tays Cancer Center, Tampere University Hospital, Tampere, Finland
G. Steven Bova & Tapio Visakorpi
Haematology, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds, UK
David T. Bowen
Translational Research and Innovation, Centre Léon Bérard, Lyon, France
Sandrine Boyault
Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Jeffrey Boyd & Elaine R. Mardis
International Agency for Research on Cancer, World Health Organization, Lyon, France
Paul Brennan & Ghislaine Scelo
Earlham Institute, Norwich, UK
Daniel S. Brewer & Colin S. Cooper
Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK
Daniel S. Brewer & Colin S. Cooper
Department of Molecular Biology, Faculty of Science, Radboud Institute for Molecular Life Sciences, Radboud University, Nijmegen, HB, The Netherlands
Arie B. Brinkman
CRUK Manchester Institute and Centre, Manchester, UK
Robert G. Bristow
Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Robert G. Bristow
Division of Cancer Sciences, Manchester Cancer Research Centre, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
Robert G. Bristow
Radiation Medicine Program, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada
Robert G. Bristow & Fei-Fei Fei Liu
Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Jane E. Brock & Sabina Signoretti
Department of Surgery, Division of Thoracic Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Malcolm Brock
Division of Molecular Pathology, The Netherlands Cancer Institute, Oncode Institute, Amsterdam, CX, The Netherlands
Annegien Broeks & Jos Jonkers
Department of Biomolecular Engineering, University of California Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA
Angela N. Brooks, David Haan, Maximillian G. Marin, Thomas J. Matthew, Yulia Newton, Cameron M. Soulette & Joshua M. Stuart
UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute, University of California Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA
Angela N. Brooks, Brian Craft, Mary J. Goldman, David Haussler, Joshua M. Stuart & Jingchun Zhu
Division of Applied Bioinformatics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Benedikt Brors, Lars Feuerbach, Chen Hong, Charles David Imbusch & Lina Sieverling
German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Benedikt Brors, Barbara Hutter, Peter Lichter, Dirk Schadendorf & Holger Sültmann
National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany
Benedikt Brors, Barbara Hutter, Holger Sültmann & Thorsten Zenz
Center for Biological Sequence Analysis, Department of Bio and Health Informatics, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark
Søren Brunak
Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Søren Brunak
Institute for Molecular Bioscience, University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Timothy J. C. Bruxner, Oliver Holmes, Stephen H. Kazakoff, Conrad R. Leonard, Felicity Newell, Katia Nones, Ann-Marie Patch, John V. Pearson, Michael C. Quinn, Nick M. Waddell, Nicola Waddell, Scott Wood & Qinying Xu
Biomedical Engineering, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Alex Buchanan & Kyle Ellrott
Division of Theoretical Bioinformatics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Ivo Buchhalter, Calvin Wing Yiu Chan, Roland Eils, Michael C. Heinold, Carl Herrmann, Natalie Jäger, Rolf Kabbe, Jules N. A. Kerssemakers, Kortine Kleinheinz, Nagarajan Paramasivam, Manuel Prinz, Matthias Schlesner & Johannes Werner
Institute of Pharmacy and Molecular Biotechnology and BioQuant, Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
Ivo Buchhalter, Roland Eils, Michael C. Heinold, Carl Herrmann, Daniel Hübschmann, Kortine Kleinheinz & Umut H. Toprak
Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Berlin, Germany
Christiane Buchholz
Melanoma Institute Australia, University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Hazel Burke, Ricardo De Paoli-Iseppi, Nicholas K. Hayward, Peter Hersey, Valerie Jakrot, Hojabr Kakavand, Georgina V. Long, Graham J. Mann, Robyn P. M. Saw, Richard A. Scolyer, Ping Shang, Andrew J. Spillane, Jonathan R. Stretch, John F. F. Thompson & James S. Wilmott
Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, University Hospital Muenster, Muenster, Germany
Birgit Burkhardt
Department of Pathology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Kathleen H. Burns & Christopher Umbricht
McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Kathleen H. Burns
Foundation Medicine, Inc, Cambridge, MA, USA
John Busanovich
Department of Biomedical Data Science, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
Carlos D. Bustamante & Francisco M. De La Vega
Department of Genetics, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
Carlos D. Bustamante, Francisco M. De La Vega, Suyash S. Shringarpure, Nasa Sinnott-Armstrong & Mark H. Wright
Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute and Department of Pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA
Atul J. Butte & Jieming Chen
Institute of Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
Anne-Lise Børresen-Dale
National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Samantha J. Caesar-Johnson, John A. Demchok, Ina Felau, Roy Tarnuzzer, Zhining Wang, Liming Yang, Jean C. Zenklusen & Jiashan Zhang
Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London and Sutton, UK
Declan Cahill, Nening M. Dennis, Tim Dudderidge, Rosalind A. Eeles, Cyril Fisher, Steven Hazell, Vincent Khoo, Pardeep Kumar, Naomi Livni, Erik Mayer, David Nicol, Christopher Ogden, Edward W. Rowe, Sarah Thomas, Alan Thompson & Nicholas van As
Genome Biology Unit, European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), Heidelberg, Germany
Claudia Calabrese, Serap Erkek, Moritz Gerstung, Santiago Gonzalez, Nina Habermann, Wolfgang Huber, Lara Jerman, Esa Pitkänen, Benjamin Raeder, Tobias Rausch, Vasilisa A. Rudneva, Oliver Stegle, Stephanie Sungalee, Lara Urban & Joachim Weischenfeldt
Department of Oncology, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Carlos Caldas & Suet-Feung Chin
Li Ka Shing Centre, Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Carlos Caldas, Suet-Feung Chin, Ruben M. Drews, Paul A. Edwards, Matthew Eldridge, Steve Hawkins, Andy G. Lynch, Geoff Macintyre, Florian Markowetz, Charlie E. Massie, David E. Neal, Simon Tavaré & Ke Yuan
Institut Gustave Roussy, Villejuif, France
Fabien Calvo
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, UK
Peter J. Campbell, Vincent J. Gnanapragasam, William Howat, Thomas J. Mitchell, David E. Neal, Nimish C. Shah & Anne Y. Warren
Department of Haematology, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Peter J. Campbell
Anatomia Patológica, Hospital Clinic, Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Elias Campo
Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, Madrid, Spain
Elias Campo
University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Thomas E. Carey
Department for BioMedical Research, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland
Joana Carlevaro-Fita
Department of Medical Oncology, Inselspital, University Hospital and University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland
Joana Carlevaro-Fita, Rory Johnson & Andrés Lanzós
Graduate School for Cellular and Biomedical Sciences, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland
Joana Carlevaro-Fita & Andrés Lanzós
University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy
Mario Cazzola & Luca Malcovati
University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Robert Cerfolio
UHN Program in BioSpecimen Sciences, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada
Dianne E. Chadwick, Sheng-Ben Liang, Michael H. A. Roehrl & Sagedeh Shahabi
Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA
Dimple Chakravarty
Centre for Law and Genetics, University of Tasmania, Sandy Bay Campus, Hobart, TAS, Australia
Don Chalmers
Faculty of Biosciences, Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
Calvin Wing Yiu Chan, Chen Hong & Lina Sieverling
Department of Biochemistry, Microbiology and Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, ON, Canada
Kin Chan
Division of Anatomic Pathology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA
Vishal S. Chandan
Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Stephen J. Chanock, Xing Hua, Lisa Mirabello, Lei Song & Bin Zhu
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District L3 Illawarra Cancer Care Centre, Wollongong Hospital, Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Lorraine A. Chantrill
BioForA, French National Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Environment (INRAE), ONF, Orléans, France
Aurélien Chateigner
Department of Biostatistics, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
Nilanjan Chatterjee
University of California San Diego, San Diego, CA, USA
Zhaohong Chen, Michelle T. Dow, Claudiu Farcas, S. M. Ashiqul Islam, Antonios Koures, Lucila Ohno-Machado, Christos Sotiriou & Ashley Williams
Division of Experimental Pathology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA
Jeremy Chien
Centre for Cancer Research, The Westmead Institute for Medical Research, University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Yoke-Eng Chiew, Angela Chou, Jillian A. Hung, Catherine J. Kennedy, Graham J. Mann, Gulietta M. Pupo, Sarah-Jane Schramm, Varsha Tembe & Anna deFazio
Department of Gynaecological Oncology, Westmead Hospital, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Yoke-Eng Chiew, Jillian A. Hung, Catherine J. Kennedy & Anna deFazio
PDXen Biosystems Inc, Seoul, South Korea
Sunghoon Cho
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Daejeon, South Korea
Jung Kyoon Choi, Young Seok Ju & Christopher J. Yoon
Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, Daejeon, South Korea
Wan Choi, Seung-Hyup Jeon, Hyunghwan Kim & Youngchoon Woo
Institut National du Cancer (INCA), Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Christine Chomienne & Iris Pauporté
Department of Genetics, Informatics Institute, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Zechen Chong
Division of Medical Oncology, National Cancer Centre, Singapore, Singapore
Su Pin Choo
Medical Oncology, University and Hospital Trust of Verona, Verona, Italy
Sara Cingarlini & Michele Milella
Department of Pediatrics, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany
Alexander Claviez
Hepatobiliary/Pancreatic Surgical Oncology Program, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada
Sean Cleary, Ashton A. Connor & Steven Gallinger
School of Biological Sciences, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand
Nicole Cloonan
Department of Surgery, University of Melbourne, Parkville, VIC, Australia
Marek Cmero
The Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Royal Children’s Hospital, Parkville, VIC, Australia
Marek Cmero
Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, Parkville, VIC, Australia
Marek Cmero
Vancouver Prostate Centre, Vancouver, Canada
Colin C. Collins, Nilgun Donmez, Faraz Hach, Salem Malikic, S. Cenk Sahinalp, Iman Sarrafi & Raunak Shrestha
Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada
Ashton A. Connor, Steven Gallinger, Robert C. Grant, Treasa A. McPherson & Iris Selander
University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK
Colin S. Cooper
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Trust, Norwich, UK
Matthew G. Cordes, Catrina C. Fronick & Tom Roques
Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine, Southbank, VIC, Australia
Stephen M. Cordner
Department of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Isidro Cortés-Ciriano, Jake June-Koo Lee & Peter J. Park
Department of Chemistry, Centre for Molecular Science Informatics, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Isidro Cortés-Ciriano
Ludwig Center at Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Isidro Cortés-Ciriano, Jake June-Koo Lee & Peter J. Park
Human Genome Sequencing Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Kyle Covington, HarshaVardhan Doddapaneni, Richard A. Gibbs, Jianhong Hu, Joy C. Jayaseelan, Viktoriya Korchina, Lora Lewis, Donna M. Muzny, Linghua Wang, David A. Wheeler & Liu Xi
Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Prue A. Cowin, Anne Hamilton, Gisela Mir Arnau & Ravikiran Vedururu
Physics Division, Optimization and Systems Biology Lab, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
David Craft
Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Chad J. Creighton
University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany
Yupeng Cun, Martin Peifer & Tsun-Po Yang
International Genomics Consortium, Phoenix, AZ, USA
Erin Curley & Troy Shelton
Genomics Research Program, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, ON, Canada
Karolina Czajka, Jenna Eagles, Thomas J. Hudson, Jeremy Johns, Faridah Mbabaali, John D. McPherson, Jessica K. Miller, Danielle Pasternack, Michelle Sam & Lee E. Timms
Barking Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, Romford, UK
Bogdan Czerniak, Adel El-Naggar & David Khoo
Children’s Hospital at Westmead, University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Rebecca A. Dagg
Department of Medicine, Section of Endocrinology, University and Hospital Trust of Verona, Verona, Italy
Maria Vittoria Davi
Computational Biology Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Natalie R. Davidson, Andre Kahles, Kjong-Van Lehmann, Alessandro Pastore, Gunnar Rätsch, Chris Sander, Yasin Senbabaoglu & Nicholas D. Socci
Department of Biology, ETH Zurich, Zürich, Switzerland
Natalie R. Davidson, Andre Kahles, Kjong-Van Lehmann, Gunnar Rätsch & Stefan G. Stark
Department of Computer Science, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Natalie R. Davidson, Andre Kahles, Kjong-Van Lehmann & Gunnar Rätsch
SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, Lausanne, Switzerland
Natalie R. Davidson, Andre Kahles, Kjong-Van Lehmann, Gunnar Rätsch & Stefan G. Stark
Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA
Natalie R. Davidson, Bishoy M. Faltas & Gunnar Rätsch
Academic Department of Medical Genetics, University of Cambridge, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, UK
Helen Davies & Serena Nik-Zainal
MRC Cancer Unit, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Helen Davies, Rebecca C. Fitzgerald, Nicola Grehan, Serena Nik-Zainal & Maria O’Donovan
Departments of Pediatrics and Genetics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Ian J. Davis
Seven Bridges Genomics, Charlestown, MA, USA
Brandi N. Davis-Dusenbery, Sinisa Ivkovic, Milena Kovacevic, Ana Mijalkovic Lazic, Sanja Mijalkovic, Mia Nastic, Petar Radovic & Nebojsa Tijanic
Annai Systems, Inc, Carlsbad, CA, USA
Francisco M. De La Vega, Tal Shmaya & Dai-Ying Wu
Department of Pathology, General Hospital of Treviso, Department of Medicine, University of Padua, Treviso, Italy
Angelo P. Dei Tos
Department of Computational Biology, University of Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland
Olivier Delaneau
Department of Genetic Medicine and Development, University of Geneva Medical School, Geneva, CH, Switzerland
Olivier Delaneau
Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, University of Geneva, Geneva, CH, Switzerland
Olivier Delaneau
The Francis Crick Institute, London, UK
Jonas Demeulemeester, Stefan C. Dentro, Matthew W. Fittall, Kerstin Haase, Clemency Jolly, Maxime Tarabichi & Peter Van Loo
University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
Jonas Demeulemeester & Peter Van Loo
Institute of Medical Genetics and Applied Genomics, University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany
German M. Demidov, Francesc Muyas & Stephan Ossowski
Computational and Systems Biology, Genome Institute of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Deniz Demircioğlu & Jonathan Göke
School of Computing, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Deniz Demircioğlu
Big Data Institute, Li Ka Shing Centre, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Stefan C. Dentro & David C. Wedge
Biomedical Data Science Laboratory, Francis Crick Institute, London, UK
Nikita Desai
Bioinformatics Group, Department of Computer Science, University College London, London, UK
Nikita Desai
The Edward S. Rogers Sr. Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Amit G. Deshwar
Breast Cancer Translational Research Laboratory JC Heuson, Institut Jules Bordet, Brussels, Belgium
Christine Desmedt
Department of Oncology, Laboratory for Translational Breast Cancer Research, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
Christine Desmedt
Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona), The Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology, Barcelona, Spain
Jordi Deu-Pons, Joan Frigola, Abel Gonzalez-Perez, Ferran Muiños, Loris Mularoni, Oriol Pich, Iker Reyes-Salazar, Carlota Rubio-Perez, Radhakrishnan Sabarinathan & David Tamborero
Research Program on Biomedical Informatics, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain
Jordi Deu-Pons, Abel Gonzalez-Perez, Ferran Muiños, Loris Mularoni, Oriol Pich, Carlota Rubio-Perez, Radhakrishnan Sabarinathan & David Tamborero
Division of Medical Oncology, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada
Neesha C. Dhani, David Hedley & Malcolm J. Moore
Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Priyanka Dhingra, Ekta Khurana, Eric Minwei Liu & Alexander Martinez-Fundichely
Institute for Computational Biomedicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Priyanka Dhingra, Ekta Khurana, Eric Minwei Liu & Alexander Martinez-Fundichely
Department of Pathology, UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Rajiv Dhir
Independent Consultant, Wellesley, USA
Anthony DiBiase
Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Science for Life Laboratory, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden
Klev Diamanti, Jan Komorowski & Husen M. Umer
Department of Medicine and Department of Genetics, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, St. Louis, MO, USA
Li Ding, Robert S. Fulton, Michael D. McLellan, Michael C. Wendl & Venkata D. Yellapantula
Hefei University of Technology, Anhui, China
Shuai Ding & Shanlin Yang
Translational Cancer Research Unit, GZA Hospitals St.-Augustinus, Center for Oncological Research, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Antwerp, Antwerp, Belgium
Luc Dirix, Steven Van Laere, Gert G. Van den Eynden & Peter Vermeulen
Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, BC, Canada
Nilgun Donmez, Ermin Hodzic, Salem Malikic, S. Cenk Sahinalp & Iman Sarrafi
University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Ronny Drapkin
Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Vic—Central University of Catalonia (UVic-UCC), Vic, Spain
Ana Dueso-Barroso
The Wellcome Trust, London, UK
Michael Dunn
The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada
Lewis Jonathan Dursi
Department of Pathology, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, UK
Fraser R. Duthie
Department of Genetics and Computational Biology, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Ken Dutton-Regester, Nicholas K. Hayward, Oliver Holmes, Peter A. Johansson, Stephen H. Kazakoff, Conrad R. Leonard, Felicity Newell, Katia Nones, Ann-Marie Patch, John V. Pearson, Antonia L. Pritchard, Michael C. Quinn, Paresh Vyas, Nicola Waddell, Scott Wood & Qinying Xu
Department of Oncology, Centre for Cancer Genetic Epidemiology, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Douglas F. Easton
Department of Public Health and Primary Care, Centre for Cancer Genetic Epidemiology, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Douglas F. Easton
Prostate Cancer Canada, Toronto, ON, Canada
Stuart Edmonds
University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Paul A. Edwards, Anthony R. Green, Andy G. Lynch, Florian Markowetz & Thomas J. Mitchell
Department of Laboratory Medicine, Translational Cancer Research, Lund University Cancer Center at Medicon Village, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
Anna Ehinger
Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
Juergen Eils, Roland Eils & Daniel Hübschmann
New BIH Digital Health Center, Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) and Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Juergen Eils, Roland Eils & Chris Lawerenz
CIBER Epidemiología y Salud Pública (CIBERESP), Madrid, Spain
Georgia Escaramis
Research Group on Statistics, Econometrics and Health (GRECS), UdG, Barcelona, Spain
Georgia Escaramis
Quantitative Genomics Laboratories (qGenomics), Barcelona, Spain
Xavier Estivill
Icelandic Cancer Registry, Icelandic Cancer Society, Reykjavik, Iceland
Jorunn E. Eyfjord, Holmfridur Hilmarsdottir & Jon G. Jonasson
State Key Laboratory of Cancer Biology, and Xijing Hospital of Digestive Diseases, Fourth Military Medical University, Shaanxi, China
Daiming Fan & Yongzhan Nie
Department of Medicine (DIMED), Surgical Pathology Unit, University of Padua, Padua, Italy
Matteo Fassan
Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark
Francesco Favero
Center for Cancer Genomics, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Martin L. Ferguson
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, University of Montreal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Vincent Ferretti
Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine, James Cook University, Douglas, QLD, Australia
Matthew A. Field
Department of Neuro-Oncology, Istituto Neurologico Besta, Milano, Italy
Gaetano Finocchiaro
Bioplatforms Australia, North Ryde, NSW, Australia
Anna Fitzgerald & Catherine A. Shang
Department of Pathology (Research), University College London Cancer Institute, London, UK
Adrienne M. Flanagan
Department of Surgical Oncology, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada
Neil E. Fleshner
Department of Medical Oncology, Josephine Nefkens Institute and Cancer Genomics Centre, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, CN, The Netherlands
John A. Foekens, John W. M. Martens, F. Germán Rodríguez-González, Anieta M. Sieuwerts & Marcel Smid
The University of Queensland Thoracic Research Centre, The Prince Charles Hospital, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Kwun M. Fong
CIBIO/InBIO - Research Center in Biodiversity and Genetic Resources, Universidade do Porto, Vairão, Portugal
Nuno A. Fonseca
HCA Laboratories, London, UK
Christopher S. Foster
University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
Christopher S. Foster
The Azrieli Faculty of Medicine, Bar-Ilan University, Safed, Israel
Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern
Department of Neurosurgery, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
William Friedman
Department of Pathology, Graduate School of Medicine, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
Masashi Fukayama & Tetsuo Ushiku
University of Milano Bicocca, Monza, Italy
Carlo Gambacorti-Passerini
BGI-Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China
Shengjie Gao, Yong Hou, Chang Li, Lin Li, Siliang Li, Xiaobo Li, Xinyue Li, Dongbing Liu, Xingmin Liu, Qiang Pan-Hammarström, Hong Su, Jian Wang, Kui Wu, Heng Xiong, Huanming Yang, Chen Ye, Xiuqing Zhang, Yong Zhou & Shida Zhu
Department of Pathology, Oslo University Hospital Ulleval, Oslo, Norway
Øystein Garred
Center for Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Nils Gehlenborg
Department Biochemistry and Molecular Biomedicine, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Josep L. L. Gelpi
Office of Cancer Genomics, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Daniela S. Gerhard
Cancer Epigenomics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Clarissa Gerhauser, Christoph Plass & Dieter Weichenhan
Department of Cancer Biology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Jeffrey E. Gershenwald
Department of Surgical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Jeffrey E. Gershenwald
Department of Computer Science, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Mark Gerstein & Fabio C. P. Navarro
Department of Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Mark Gerstein, Sushant Kumar, Lucas Lochovsky, Shaoke Lou, Patrick D. McGillivray, Fabio C. P. Navarro, Leonidas Salichos & Jonathan Warrell
Program in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Mark Gerstein, Arif O. Harmanci, Sushant Kumar, Donghoon Lee, Shantao Li, Xiaotong Li, Lucas Lochovsky, Shaoke Lou, William Meyerson, Leonidas Salichos, Jonathan Warrell, Jing Zhang & Yan Zhang
Center for Cancer Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Gad Getz & Paz Polak
Department of Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Gad Getz
Department of Pathology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Ronald Ghossein, Dilip D. Giri, Christine A. Iacobuzio-Donahue, Jorge Reis-Filho & Victor Reuter
Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA
Nasra H. Giama, Catherine D. Moser & Lewis R. Roberts
University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Anthony J. Gill & James G. Kench
University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Pelvender Gill, Freddie C. Hamdy, Katalin Karaszi, Adam Lambert, Luke Marsden, Clare Verrill & Paresh Vyas
Department of Surgery, Academic Urology Group, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Vincent J. Gnanapragasam
Department of Medicine II, University of Würzburg, Wuerzburg, Germany
Maria Elisabeth Goebler
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami, Miami, FL, USA
Carmen Gomez
Institut Hospital del Mar d’Investigacions Mèdiques (IMIM), Barcelona, Spain
Abel Gonzalez-Perez
Genome Integrity and Structural Biology Laboratory, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Durham, NC, USA
Dmitry A. Gordenin & Natalie Saini
St. Thomas’s Hospital, London, UK
James Gossage
Osaka International Cancer Center, Osaka, Japan
Kunihito Gotoh
Department of Pathology, Skåne University Hospital, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
Dorthe Grabau
Department of Medical Oncology, Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, Glasgow, UK
Janet S. Graham
National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Eric Green, Carolyn M. Hutter & Heidi J. Sofia
Centre for Cancer Research, Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sean M. Grimmond
Department of Medicine, Section of Hematology/Oncology, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Robert L. Grossman
German Center for Infection Research (DZIF), Partner Site Hamburg-Borstel-Lübeck-Riems, Hamburg, Germany
Adam Grundhoff
Bioinformatics Research Centre (BiRC), Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark
Qianyun Guo, Asger Hobolth & Jakob Skou Pedersen
Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Shailja Gupta & K. VijayRaghavan
National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Jonathan Göke
Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA
James E. Haber
Department of Urologic Sciences, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Faraz Hach
Department of Internal Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA
Mark P. Hamilton
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX, USA
Leng Han, Yang Yang & Xuanping Zhang
Imperial College NHS Trust, Imperial College, London, INY, UK
George B. Hanna
Senckenberg Institute of Pathology, University of Frankfurt Medical School, Frankfurt, Germany
Martin Hansmann
Department of Medicine, Division of Biomedical Informatics, UC San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA, USA
Olivier Harismendy
Center for Precision Health, School of Biomedical Informatics, The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX, USA
Arif O. Harmanci
Oxford Nanopore Technologies, New York, NY, USA
Eoghan Harrington & Sissel Juul
Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
Takanori Hasegawa, Shuto Hayashi, Seiya Imoto, Mitsuhiro Komura, Satoru Miyano, Naoki Miyoshi, Kazuhiro Ohi, Eigo Shimizu, Yuichi Shiraishi, Hiroko Tanaka & Rui Yamaguchi
Howard Hughes Medical Institute, University of California Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA
David Haussler
Wakayama Medical University, Wakayama, Japan
Shinya Hayami, Masaki Ueno & Hiroki Yamaue
Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
D. Neil Hayes
University of Tennessee Health Science Center for Cancer Research, Memphis, TN, USA
D. Neil Hayes
Department of Histopathology, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Salford, UK
Stephen J. Hayes
Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
Stephen J. Hayes
BIOPIC, ICG and College of Life Sciences, Peking University, Beijing, China
Yao He & Zemin Zhang
Peking-Tsinghua Center for Life Sciences, Peking University, Beijing, China
Yao He & Zemin Zhang
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Allison P. Heath
Department of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology and Department of Systems Biology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Apurva M. Hegde, Yiling Lu & John N. Weinstein
Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden
Eva Hellstrom-Lindberg & Jesper Lagergren
The Donnelly Centre, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Mohamed Helmy & Jeffrey A. Wintersinger
Department of Medical Genetics, College of Medicine, Hallym University, Chuncheon, South Korea
Seong Gu Heo, Eun Pyo Hong & Ji Wan Park
Department of Experimental and Health Sciences, Institute of Evolutionary Biology (UPF-CSIC), Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain
José María Heredia-Genestar, Tomas Marques-Bonet & Arcadi Navarro
Health Data Science Unit, University Clinics, Heidelberg, Germany
Carl Herrmann
Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Cancer Research, Charlestown, MA, USA
Julian M. Hess & Yosef E. Maruvka
Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan
Satoshi Hirano & Toru Nakamura
Department of Pathology and Clinical Laboratory, National Cancer Center Hospital, Tokyo, Japan
Nobuyoshi Hiraoka
Department of Genetics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Katherine A. Hoadley & Tara J. Skelly
Computational Biology, Leibniz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI), Jena, Germany
Steve Hoffmann
University of Melbourne Centre for Cancer Research, Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oliver Hofmann
University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE, USA
Michael A. Hollingsworth & Sarah P. Thayer
Syntekabio Inc, Daejeon, South Korea
Jongwhi H. Hong
Department of Pathology, Academic Medical Center, Amsterdam, AZ, The Netherlands
Gerrit K. Hooijer
China National GeneBank-Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China
Yong Hou, Chang Li, Siliang Li, Xiaobo Li, Dongbing Liu, Xingmin Liu, Henk G. Stunnenberg, Hong Su, Kui Wu, Heng Xiong, Chen Ye & Shida Zhu
Division of Molecular Genetics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Volker Hovestadt, Murat Iskar, Peter Lichter, Bernhard Radlwimmer & Marc Zapatka
Division of Life Science and Applied Genomics Center, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Clear Water Bay, Hong Kong, China
Taobo Hu, Yogesh Kumar, Eric Z. Ma, Zhenggang Wu & Hong Xue
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA
Kuan-lin Huang
Geneplus-Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China
Yi Huang
School of Computer Science and Technology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, China
Yi Huang, Jiayin Wang, Xiao Xiao & Xuanping Zhang
AbbVie, North Chicago, IL, USA
Thomas J. Hudson
Institute of Pathology, Charité – University Medicine Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Michael Hummel & Dido Lenze
Centre for Translational and Applied Genomics, British Columbia Cancer Agency, Vancouver, BC, Canada
David Huntsman
Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, UK
Ted R. Hupp
Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology, Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine, Berlin, Germany
Matthew R. Huska, Julia Markowski & Roland F. Schwarz
Department of Pediatric Immunology, Hematology and Oncology, University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany
Daniel Hübschmann
German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Daniel Hübschmann, Christof von Kalle & Roland F. Schwarz
Heidelberg Institute for Stem Cell Technology and Experimental Medicine (HI-STEM), Heidelberg, Germany
Daniel Hübschmann
Institute for Computational Biomedicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA
Marcin Imielinski
New York Genome Center, New York, NY, USA
Marcin Imielinski & Xiaotong Yao
Department of Urology, James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
William B. Isaacs
Department of Preventive Medicine, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
Shumpei Ishikawa, Hiroto Katoh & Daisuke Komura
Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Michael Ittmann
Department of Pathology and Immunology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Michael Ittmann
Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston, TX, USA
Michael Ittmann
Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark
Jose M. G. Izarzugaza
Department of Pathology, College of Medicine, Hanyang University, Seoul, South Korea
Jocelyne Jacquemier, Hyung-Yong Kim & Gu Kong
Academic Unit of Surgery, School of Medicine, College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, UK
Nigel B. Jamieson
Department of Pathology, Asan Medical Center, College of Medicine, Ulsan University, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Se Jin Jang & Hee Jin Lee
Science Writer, Garrett Park, MD, USA
Karine Jegalian
International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC)/ICGC Accelerating Research in Genomic Oncology (ARGO) Secretariat, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, ON, Canada
Jennifer L. Jennings
University of Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Lara Jerman
Department of Public Health Sciences, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Yuan Ji
Research Institute, NorthShore University HealthSystem, Evanston, IL, USA
Yuan Ji
Department for Biomedical Research, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland
Rory Johnson, Andrés Lanzós & Mark A. Rubin
Centre of Genomics and Policy, McGill University and Génome Québec Innovation Centre, Montreal, QC, Canada
Yann Joly, Bartha M. Knoppers, Mark Phillips & Adrian Thorogood
Carolina Center for Genome Sciences, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Corbin D. Jones
Hopp Children’s Cancer Center (KiTZ), Heidelberg, Germany
David T. W. Jones, Marcel Kool & Stefan M. Pfister
Pediatric Glioma Research Group, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
David T. W. Jones
Cancer Research UK, London, UK
Nic Jones & David Scott
Indivumed GmbH, Hamburg, Germany
Hartmut Juhl
Genome Integration Data Center, Syntekabio, Inc, Daejeon, South Korea
Jongsun Jung
University Hospital Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Andre Kahles, Kjong-Van Lehmann & Gunnar Rätsch
Clinical Bioinformatics, Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, Geneva, Switzerland
Abdullah Kahraman
Institute for Pathology and Molecular Pathology, University Hospital Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Abdullah Kahraman
Institute of Molecular Life Sciences, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Abdullah Kahraman & Christian von Mering
MRC Human Genetics Unit, MRC IGMM, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
Vera B. Kaiser & Colin A. Semple
Women’s Cancer Program at the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Beth Karlan
Department of Biology, Bioinformatics Group, Division of Molecular Biology, Faculty of Science, University of Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia
Rosa Karlić
Department for Internal Medicine II, University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany
Dennis Karsch & Michael Kneba
Genetics and Molecular Pathology, SA Pathology, Adelaide, SA, Australia
Karin S. Kassahn
Department of Gastric Surgery, National Cancer Center Hospital, Tokyo, Japan
Hitoshi Katai
Department of Bioinformatics, Division of Cancer Genomics, National Cancer Center Research Institute, Tokyo, Japan
Mamoru Kato, Hirofumi Rokutan & Mihoko Saito-Adachi
A.A. Kharkevich Institute of Information Transmission Problems, Moscow, Russia
Marat D. Kazanov
Oncology and Immunology, Dmitry Rogachev National Research Center of Pediatric Hematology, Moscow, Russia
Marat D. Kazanov
Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, Moscow, Russia
Marat D. Kazanov
Department of Surgery, The George Washington University, School of Medicine and Health Science, Washington, DC, USA
Electron Kebebew
Endocrine Oncology Branch, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Electron Kebebew
Melanoma Institute Australia, Macquarie University, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Richard F. Kefford
MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
Manolis Kellis
Tissue Pathology and Diagnostic Oncology, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, NSW, Australia
James G. Kench & Richard A. Scolyer
Cholangiocarcinoma Screening and Care Program and Liver Fluke and Cholangiocarcinoma Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen, Thailand
Narong Khuntikeo
Controlled Department and Institution, New York, NY, USA
Ekta Khurana
Englander Institute for Precision Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Ekta Khurana & Alexander Martinez-Fundichely
National Cancer Center, Gyeonggi, South Korea
Hark Kyun Kim
Department of Biochemistry, College of Medicine, Ewha Womans University, Seoul, South Korea
Hyung-Lae Kim
Health Sciences Department of Biomedical Informatics, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA
Jihoon Kim
Research Core Center, National Cancer Centre Korea, Goyang-si, South Korea
Jong K. Kim
Department of Health Sciences and Technology, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea
Youngwook Kim
Samsung Genome Institute, Seoul, South Korea
Youngwook Kim
Breast Oncology Program, Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Boston, MA, USA
Tari A. King
Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Tari A. King & Samuel Singer
Division of Breast Surgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Tari A. King
Integrative Bioinformatics Support Group, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Durham, NC, USA
Leszek J. Klimczak
Department of Clinical Science, University of Bergen, Bergen, Norway
Stian Knappskog & Ola Myklebost
Center For Medical Innovation, Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul, South Korea
Youngil Koh
Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul, South Korea
Youngil Koh & Sung-Soo Yoon
Institute of Computer Science, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsawa, Poland
Jan Komorowski
Functional and Structural Genomics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Marcel Kool, Andrey Korshunov, Michael Koscher, Stefan M. Pfister & Qi Wang
Laboratory of Translational Genomics, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute, , National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Roelof Koster
Institute for Medical Informatics Statistics and Epidemiology, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany
Markus Kreuz & Markus Loeffler
Morgan Welch Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Program and Clinic, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Savitri Krishnamurthy
Department of Hematology and Oncology, Georg-Augusts-University of Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany
Dieter Kube & Lorenz H. P. Trümper
Institute of Cell Biology (Cancer Research), University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany
Ralf Küppers
King’s College London and Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Jesper Lagergren
Center for Epigenetics, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Peter W. Laird
The University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Herston, QLD, Australia
Sunil R. Lakhani & Peter T. Simpson
Department of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany
Pablo Landgraf
University of Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany
Pablo Landgraf & Guido Reifenberger
Department of Pathology, Institut Jules Bordet, Brussels, Belgium
Denis Larsimont
Institute of Biomedicine, Sahlgrenska Academy at University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden
Erik Larsson
Children’s Medical Research Institute, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Loretta M. S. Lau & Hilda A. Pickett
ILSbio, LLC Biobank, Chestertown, MD, USA
Xuan Le
Division of Genetics and Genomics, Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Eunjung Alice Lee
Institute for Bioengineering and Biopharmaceutical Research (IBBR), Hanyang University, Seoul, South Korea
Jeong-Yeon Lee
Department of Statistics, University of California Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA
Juhee Lee
National Genotyping Center, Institute of Biomedical Sciences, Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan
Ming Ta Michael Lee
Department of Vertebrate Genomics/Otto Warburg Laboratory Gene Regulation and Systems Biology of Cancer, Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics, Berlin, Germany
Hans Lehrach, Hans-Jörg Warnatz & Marie-Laure Yaspo
McGill University and Genome Quebec Innovation Centre, Montreal, QC, Canada
Louis Letourneau
biobyte solutions GmbH, Heidelberg, Germany
Ivica Letunic
Gynecologic Oncology, NYU Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York University, New York, NY, USA
Douglas A. Levine
Division of Oncology, Stem Cell Biology Section, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA
Tim Ley
Department of Systems Biology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Han Liang
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Ziao Lin
Urologic Oncology Branch, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
W. M. Linehan
University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
Ole Christian Lingjærde & Torill Sauer
University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Fei-Fei Fei Liu, Quaid D. Morris, Ruian Shi, Shankar Vembu & Fan Yang
Peking University, Beijing, China
Fenglin Liu, Fan Zhang, Liangtao Zheng & Xiuqing Zheng
School of Life Sciences, Peking University, Beijing, China
Fenglin Liu
Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc, McLean, VA, USA
Jia Liu
Hematology, Hospital Clinic, Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Armando Lopez-Guillermo
Second Military Medical University, Shanghai, China
Yong-Jie Lu & Hongwei Zhang
Chinese Cancer Genome Consortium, Shenzhen, China
Youyong Lu
Department of Medical Oncology, Beijing Hospital, Beijing, China
Youyong Lu
Laboratory of Molecular Oncology, Key Laboratory of Carcinogenesis and Translational Research (Ministry of Education), Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute, Beijing, China
Youyong Lu & Rui Xing
School of Medicine/School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of St. Andrews, St, Andrews, Fife, UK
Andy G. Lynch
Institute for Systems Biology, Seattle, WA, USA
Lisa Lype, Sheila M. Reynolds & Ilya Shmulevich
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Faculty of Medicine, University Institute of Oncology-IUOPA, Oviedo, Spain
Carlos López-Otín & Xose S. Puente
Institut Bergonié, Bordeaux, France
Gaetan MacGrogan
Cancer Unit, MRC University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Shona MacRae
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Center for Personalized Medicine, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Dennis T. Maglinte
John Curtin School of Medical Research, Canberra, ACT, Australia
Graham J. Mann
MVZ Department of Oncology, PraxisClinic am Johannisplatz, Leipzig, Germany
Luisa Mantovani-Löffler
Department of Information Technology, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium
Kathleen Marchal & Sergio Pulido-Tamayo
Department of Plant Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium
Kathleen Marchal, Sergio Pulido-Tamayo & Lieven P. C. Verbeke
Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, OH, USA
Elaine R. Mardis
Computational Biology Program, School of Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Adam A. Margolin & Adam J. Struck
Department of Surgery, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
Jeffrey Marks
Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain
Tomas Marques-Bonet, Jose I. Martin-Subero, Arcadi Navarro, David Torrents & Alfonso Valencia
Institut Català de Paleontologia Miquel Crusafont, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Tomas Marques-Bonet
University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Sancha Martin & Ke Yuan
Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), Barcelona, Spain
Jose I. Martin-Subero
Division of Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA
R. Jay Mashl
Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College, London, INY, UK
Erik Mayer
Applications Department, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Oxford, UK
Simon Mayes & Daniel J. Turner
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Services, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
Karen McCune & Karen Smith-McCune
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, University California at Davis, Sacramento, CA, USA
John D. McPherson
STTARR Innovation Facility, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada
Alice Meng
Discipline of Surgery, Western Sydney University, Penrith, NSW, Australia
Neil D. Merrett
Yale School of Medicine, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
William Meyerson
Department of Genetics, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Piotr A. Mieczkowski, Joel S. Parker, Charles M. Perou, Donghui Tan, Umadevi Veluvolu & Matthew D. Wilkerson
Departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI, USA
Tom Mikkelsen
Precision Oncology, OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Gordon B. Mills
Institute of Pathology, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany
Sarah Minner, Guido Sauter & Ronald Simon
Department of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan
Shinichi Mizuno
Heidelberg Academy of Sciences and Humanities, Heidelberg, Germany
Fruzsina Molnár-Gábor
Department of Clinical Pathology, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Carl Morrison, Karin A. Oien, Chawalit Pairojkul, Paul M. Waring & Marc J. van de Vijver
Department of Pathology, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY, USA
Carl Morrison
Department of Computer Science, University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland
Ville Mustonen
Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland
Ville Mustonen
Organismal and Evolutionary Biology Research Programme, University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland
Ville Mustonen
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA
David Mutch
Penrose St. Francis Health Services, Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Jerome Myers
Institute of Pathology, Ulm University and University Hospital of Ulm, Ulm, Germany
Peter Möller
National Cancer Center, Tokyo, Japan
Hitoshi Nakagama
Genome Institute of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Tannistha Nandi & Patrick Tan
32Program in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Fabio C. P. Navarro
German Cancer Aid, Bonn, Germany
Gerd Nettekoven & Laura Planko
Programme in Cancer and Stem Cell Biology, Centre for Computational Biology, Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, Singapore
Alvin Wei Tian Ng
The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, NT, Hong Kong, China
Anthony Ng
Fourth Military Medical University, Shaanxi, China
Yongzhan Nie
The University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, Cambridge, UK
Serena Nik-Zainal
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, USA
Paul A. Northcott
University Health Network, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada
Faiyaz Notta & Ming Tsao
Center for Biomolecular Science and Engineering, University of California Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA
Brian D. O’Connor
Department of Medicine, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Peter O’Donnell
Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA
Brian Patrick O’Neill
Cambridge Oesophagogastric Centre, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, UK
J. Robert O’Neill
Department of Computer Science, Carleton College, Northfield, MN, USA
Layla Oesper
Institute of Cancer Sciences, College of Medical Veterinary and Life Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Karin A. Oien
Department of Epidemiology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Akinyemi I. Ojesina
HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville, AL, USA
Akinyemi I. Ojesina
O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Akinyemi I. Ojesina
Department of Pathology, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan
Hidenori Ojima
Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Oncology, National Cancer Center Hospital, Tokyo, Japan
Takuji Okusaka
Sage Bionetworks, Seattle, WA, USA
Larsson Omberg
Lymphoma Genomic Translational Research Laboratory, National Cancer Centre, Singapore, Singapore
Choon Kiat Ong
Department of Clinical Pathology, Robert-Bosch-Hospital, Stuttgart, Germany
German Ott
Department of Cell and Systems Biology, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
B. F. Francis Ouellette
Department of Biosciences and Nutrition, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden
Qiang Pan-Hammarström
Center for Liver Cancer, Research Institute and Hospital, National Cancer Center, Gyeonggi, South Korea
Joong-Won Park
Division of Hematology-Oncology, Samsung Medical Center, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea
Keunchil Park
Samsung Advanced Institute for Health Sciences and Technology, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea
Keunchil Park
Cheonan Industry-Academic Collaboration Foundation, Sangmyung University, Cheonan, South Korea
Kiejung Park
NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA
Harvey Pass
Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA
Nathan A. Pennell
Department of Radiation Oncology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
Marc D. Perry
Department of Health Sciences Research, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA
Gloria M. Petersen
Helen F. Graham Cancer Center at Christiana Care Health Systems, Newark, DE, USA
Nicholas Petrelli
Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany
Stefan M. Pfister
CSRA Incorporated, Fairfax, VA, USA
Todd D. Pihl
Research Department of Pathology, University College London Cancer Institute, London, UK
Nischalan Pillay
Department of Research Oncology, Guy’s Hospital, King’s Health Partners AHSC, King’s College London School of Medicine, London, UK
Sarah Pinder
Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Macquarie University, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Andreia V. Pinho
University Hospital of Minjoz, INSERM UMR 1098, Besançon, France
Xavier Pivot
Spanish National Cancer Research Centre, Madrid, Spain
Tirso Pons
Center of Digestive Diseases and Liver Transplantation, Fundeni Clinical Institute, Bucharest, Romania
Irinel Popescu
Cureline, Inc, South San Francisco, CA, USA
Olga Potapova
St. Luke’s Cancer Centre, Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Guildford, UK
Shaun R. Preston
Cambridge Breast Unit, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre, Cambridge, UK
Elena Provenzano
East of Scotland Breast Service, Ninewells Hospital, Aberdeen, UK
Colin A. Purdie
Department of Genetics, Microbiology and Statistics, University of Barcelona, IRSJD, IBUB, Barcelona, Spain
Raquel Rabionet
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI, USA
Janet S. Rader
Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA
Suresh Ramalingam
Department of Computer Science, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA
Benjamin J. Raphael & Matthew A. Reyna
Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA
W. Kimryn Rathmell
Ohio State University College of Medicine and Arthur G. James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Columbus, OH, USA
Matthew Ringel
Department of Surgery, Yokohama City University Graduate School of Medicine, Kanagawa, Japan
Yasushi Rino
Division of Chromatin Networks, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and BioQuant, Heidelberg, Germany
Karsten Rippe
Research Computing Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Jeffrey Roach
School of Molecular Biosciences and Center for Reproductive Biology, Washington State University, Pullman, WA, USA
Steven A. Roberts
Finsen Laboratory and Biotech Research and Innovation Centre (BRIC), University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
F. Germán Rodríguez-González, Nikos Sidiropoulos & Joachim Weischenfeldt
Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Michael H. A. Roehrl & Stefano Serra
Department of Pathology, Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Michael H. A. Roehrl
University Hospital Giessen, Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, Giessen, Germany
Marius Rohde
Oncologie Sénologie, ICM Institut Régional du Cancer, Montpellier, France
Gilles Romieu
Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology, Christian-Albrechts-University, Kiel, Germany
Philip C. Rosenstiel & Markus B. Schilhabel
Institute of Pathology, University of Wuerzburg, Wuerzburg, Germany
Andreas Rosenwald
Department of Urology, North Bristol NHS Trust, Bristol, UK
Edward W. Rowe
SingHealth, Duke-NUS Institute of Precision Medicine, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Steven G. Rozen, Patrick Tan & Bin Tean Teh
Department of Computer Science, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Yulia Rubanova, Jared T. Simpson & Jeffrey A. Wintersinger
Bern Center for Precision Medicine, University Hospital of Bern, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland
Mark A. Rubin
Englander Institute for Precision Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine and New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY, USA
Mark A. Rubin
Meyer Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Mark A. Rubin
Pathology and Laboratory, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA
Mark A. Rubin
Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology: VHIO, Barcelona, Spain
Carlota Rubio-Perez
General and Hepatobiliary-Biliary Surgery, Pancreas Institute, University and Hospital Trust of Verona, Verona, Italy
Andrea Ruzzenente
National Centre for Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Bangalore, India
Radhakrishnan Sabarinathan
Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, USA
S. Cenk Sahinalp
Department of Pathology, GZA-ZNA Hospitals, Antwerp, Belgium
Roberto Salgado
Analytical Biological Services, Inc, Wilmington, DE, USA
Charles Saller
Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Jaswinder S. Samra & Richard A. Scolyer
cBio Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Chris Sander & Ciyue Shen
Department of Cell Biology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Chris Sander & Ciyue Shen
Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer, Tata Memorial Centre, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Rajiv Sarin
School of Environmental and Life Sciences, Faculty of Science, The University of Newcastle, Ourimbah, NSW, Australia
Christopher J. Scarlett
Department of Dermatology, University Hospital of Essen, Essen, Germany
Dirk Schadendorf
Bioinformatics and Omics Data Analytics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Matthias Schlesner
Department of Urology, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Thorsten Schlomm & Joachim Weischenfeldt
Martini-Clinic, Prostate Cancer Center, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany
Thorsten Schlomm
Department of General Internal Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
Stefan Schreiber
German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), Partner site Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Roland F. Schwarz
Cancer Research Institute, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA
Ralph Scully
University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Raja Seethala
Department of Ophthalmology and Ocular Genomics Institute, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Ayellet V. Segre
Center for Psychiatric Genetics, NorthShore University HealthSystem, Evanston, IL, USA
Subhajit Sengupta
Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Hui Shen & Wanding Zhou
Laboratory of Molecular Medicine, Human Genome Center, Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
Tatsuhiro Shibata, Hirokazu Taniguchi & Tomoko Urushidate
Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development, Tokyo, Japan
Kiyo Shimizu & Takashi Yugawa
Korea University, Seoul, South Korea
Seung Jun Shin & Stefan G. Stark
Murtha Cancer Center, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD, USA
Craig Shriver
Human Genetics, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
Reiner Siebert
Department of Oncologic Pathology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Sabina Signoretti
Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Jaclyn Smith
Center for RNA Interference and Noncoding RNA, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Anil K. Sood
Department of Experimental Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Anil K. Sood
Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Anil K. Sood
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, Coventry, UK
Sharmila Sothi
Department of Radiation Oncology, Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre, Nijmegen, GA, The Netherlands
Paul N. Span
Institute for Genomics and Systems Biology, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Jonathan Spring
Clinic for Hematology and Oncology, St.-Antonius-Hospital, Eschweiler, Germany
Peter Staib
Computational and Systems Biology Program, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Stefan G. Stark
University of Iceland, Reykjavik, Iceland
Ólafur Andri Stefánsson
Division of Computational Genomics and Systems Genetics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Oliver Stegle
Dundee Cancer Centre, Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, UK
Alasdair Stenhouse & Alastair M. Thompson
Department for Internal Medicine III, University of Ulm and University Hospital of Ulm, Ulm, Germany
Stephan Stilgenbauer
Institut Curie, INSERM Unit 830, Paris, France
Henk G. Stunnenberg & Anne Vincent-Salomon
Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Yokohama City University Graduate School of Medicine, Kanagawa, Japan
Akihiro Suzuki
Department of Laboratory Medicine, Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre, Nijmegen, GA, The Netherlands
Fred Sweep
Division of Cancer Genome Research, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Holger Sültmann
Department of General Surgery, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
Benita Kiat Tee Tan
Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Patrick Tan & Bin Tean Teh
Department of Medical and Clinical Genetics, Genome-Scale Biology Research Program, University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland
Tomas J. Tanskanen
East Anglian Medical Genetics Service, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, UK
Patrick Tarpey
Irving Institute for Cancer Dynamics, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA
Simon Tavaré
Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, Singapore, Singapore
Bin Tean Teh
Laboratory of Cancer Epigenome, Division of Medical Science, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Bin Tean Teh
Universite Lyon, INCa-Synergie, Centre Léon Bérard, Lyon, France
Gilles Thomas
Department of Urology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA
R. Houston Thompson
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital - Stanmore, Stanmore, Middlesex, UK
Roberto Tirabosco
Department of Biochemistry, Genetics and Immunology, University of Vigo, Vigo, Spain
Marta Tojo
Giovanni Paolo II / I.R.C.C.S. Cancer Institute, Bari, BA, Italy
Stefania Tommasi
Neuroblastoma Genomics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Umut H. Toprak
Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Gemelli IRCCS, Rome, Italy, Rome, Italy
Giampaolo Tortora
University of Verona, Verona, Italy
Giampaolo Tortora
Centre National de Génotypage, CEA - Institute de Génomique, Evry, France
Jörg Tost
CAPHRI Research School, Maastricht University, Maastricht, ER, The Netherlands
David Townend
Department of Biopathology, Centre Léon Bérard, Lyon, France
Isabelle Treilleux
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, Villeurbanne, France
Isabelle Treilleux
Core Research for Evolutional Science and Technology (CREST), JST, Tokyo, Japan
Tatsuhiko Tsunoda
Department of Biological Sciences, Laboratory for Medical Science Mathematics, Graduate School of Science, University of Tokyo, Yokohama, Japan
Tatsuhiko Tsunoda
Department of Medical Science Mathematics, Medical Research Institute, Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU), Tokyo, Japan
Tatsuhiko Tsunoda
Cancer Ageing and Somatic Mutation Programme, Wellcome Sanger Institute, Hinxton, UK
Jose M. C. Tubio
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham, UK
Olga Tucker
Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology, Queen’s University, Belfast, UK
Richard Turkington
Breast Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Naoto T. Ueno
Department of Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Christopher Umbricht
Department of Oncology-Pathology, Science for Life Laboratory, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden
Husen M. Umer
School of Cancer Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Timothy J. Underwood
Department of Gene Technology, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia
Liis Uusküla-Reimand
Genetics and Genome Biology Program, SickKids Research Institute, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, ON, Canada
Liis Uusküla-Reimand
Departments of Neurosurgery and Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute and School of Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA
Erwin G. Van Meir
Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway
Miguel Vazquez
Argmix Consulting, North Vancouver, BC, Canada
Shankar Vembu
Department of Information Technology, Ghent University, Interuniversitair Micro-Electronica Centrum (IMEC), Ghent, Belgium
Lieven P. C. Verbeke
Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences, John Radcliffe Hospital, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Clare Verrill
Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, University of Latvia, Riga, LV, Latvia
Juris Viksna
Discipline of Pathology, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Ricardo E. Vilain
Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, Centre for Mathematical Sciences, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Ignacio Vázquez-García
Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
Ignacio Vázquez-García & Venkata D. Yellapantula
Department of Statistics, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA
Ignacio Vázquez-García
Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology, Science for Life Laboratory, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden
Claes Wadelius
School of Electronic and Information Engineering, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, China
Jiayin Wang & Kai Ye
Department of Histopathology, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, UK
Anne Y. Warren
Oxford NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
David C. Wedge
Georgia Regents University Cancer Center, Augusta, GA, USA
Paul Weinberger
Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, UK
Ian Welch
Department of Genetics, Washington University School of Medicine, St.Louis, MO, USA
Michael C. Wendl
Department of Biological Oceanography, Leibniz Institute of Baltic Sea Research, Rostock, Germany
Johannes Werner
Wellcome Centre for Human Genetics, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Justin P. Whalley
Department of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
David A. Wheeler
Thoracic Oncology Laboratory, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA
Dennis Wigle
Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, OH, USA
Richard K. Wilson
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA
Boris Winterhoff
International Institute for Molecular Oncology, Poznań, Poland
Maciej Wiznerowicz
Poznan University of Medical Sciences, Poznań, Poland
Maciej Wiznerowicz
Genomics and Proteomics Core Facility High Throughput Sequencing Unit, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
Stephan Wolf
NCCS-VARI Translational Research Laboratory, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore, Singapore
Bernice H. Wong
Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology, Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA
Winghing Wong
MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, Glasgow, UK
Derek W. Wright
Department of Medical Informatics and Clinical Epidemiology, Division of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
Guanming Wu
School of Electronic Information and Communications, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China
Tian Xia
Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
Yanxun Xu
Department of Cancer Genome Informatics, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan
Shinichi Yachida
School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Jean Y. Yang
Ben May Department for Cancer Research, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Lixing Yang
Department of Human Genetics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Lixing Yang
Tri-Institutional PhD Program in Computational Biology and Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Xiaotong Yao
The First Affiliated Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, China
Kai Ye
Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, NT, Hong Kong, China
Jun Yu
Department of Biostatistics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Kaixian Yu & Hongtu Zhu
Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, Singapore
Willie Yu
Department of Surgery, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China
Yingyan Yu
School of Computing Science, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Ke Yuan
Division of Orthopaedic Surgery, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway
Olga Zaikova
Eastern Clinical School, Monash University, Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nikolajs Zeps
Epworth HealthCare, Richmond, VIC, Australia
Nikolajs Zeps
Department of Biostatistics and Computational Biology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Cheng-Zhong Zhang
Department of Biomedical Informatics, College of Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
Yan Zhang
The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC – James), Columbus, OH, USA
Yan Zhang
The University of Texas School of Biomedical Informatics (SBMI) at Houston, Houston, TX, USA
Zhongming Zhao
Department of Biostatistics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Hongtu Zhu
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA
Lihua Zou
Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Anna deFazio
Department of Pathology, Erasmus Medical Center Rotterdam, Rotterdam, GD, The Netherlands
Carolien H. M. van Deurzen
Division of Molecular Carcinogenesis, The Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, CX, The Netherlands
L. van’t Veer
Institute of Molecular Life Sciences and Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Christian von Mering
- Sergei Yakneen
- Sebastian M. Waszak
- Michael Gertz
- Jan O. Korbel
Consortia
PCAWG Technical Working Group
- Sergei Yakneen
- , Brice Aminou
- , Javier Bartolome
- , Keith A. Boroevich
- , Rich Boyce
- , Angela N. Brooks
- , Alex Buchanan
- , Ivo Buchhalter
- , Adam P. Butler
- , Niall J. Byrne
- , Andy Cafferkey
- , Peter J. Campbell
- , Zhaohong Chen
- , Sunghoon Cho
- , Wan Choi
- , Peter Clapham
- , Brandi N. Davis-Dusenbery
- , Francisco M. De La Vega
- , Jonas Demeulemeester
- , Michelle T. Dow
- , Lewis Jonathan Dursi
- , Juergen Eils
- , Roland Eils
- , Kyle Ellrott
- , Claudiu Farcas
- , Francesco Favero
- , Nodirjon Fayzullaev
- , Vincent Ferretti
- , Paul Flicek
- , Nuno A. Fonseca
- , Josep Ll. Gelpi
- , Gad Getz
- , Bob Gibson
- , Robert L. Grossman
- , Olivier Harismendy
- , Allison P. Heath
- , Michael C. Heinold
- , Julian M. Hess
- , Oliver Hofmann
- , Jongwhi H. Hong
- , Thomas J. Hudson
- , Barbara Hutter
- , Carolyn M. Hutter
- , Daniel Hübschmann
- , Seiya Imoto
- , Sinisa Ivkovic
- , Seung-Hyup Jeon
- , Wei Jiao
- , Jongsun Jung
- , Rolf Kabbe
- , Andre Kahles
- , Jules N. A. Kerssemakers
- , Hyung-Lae Kim
- , Hyunghwan Kim
- , Jihoon Kim
- , Youngwook Kim
- , Kortine Kleinheinz
- , Michael Koscher
- , Antonios Koures
- , Milena Kovacevic
- , Chris Lawerenz
- , Ignaty Leshchiner
- , Jia Liu
- , Dimitri Livitz
- , George L. Mihaiescu
- , Sanja Mijalkovic
- , Ana Mijalkovic Lazic
- , Satoru Miyano
- , Naoki Miyoshi
- , Hardeep K. Nahal-Bose
- , Hidewaki Nakagawa
- , Mia Nastic
- , Steven J. Newhouse
- , Jonathan Nicholson
- , Brian D. O’Connor
- , David Ocana
- , Kazuhiro Ohi
- , Lucila Ohno-Machado
- , Larsson Omberg
- , B. F. Francis Ouellette
- , Nagarajan Paramasivam
- , Marc D. Perry
- , Todd D. Pihl
- , Manuel Prinz
- , Montserrat Puiggròs
- , Petar Radovic
- , Keiran M. Raine
- , Esther Rheinbay
- , Mara Rosenberg
- , Romina Royo
- , Gunnar Rätsch
- , Gordon Saksena
- , Matthias Schlesner
- , Solomon I. Shorser
- , Charles Short
- , Heidi J. Sofia
- , Jonathan Spring
- , Lincoln D. Stein
- , Adam J. Struck
- , Grace Tiao
- , Nebojsa Tijanic
- , David Torrents
- , Peter Van Loo
- , Miguel Vazquez
- , David Vicente
- , Jeremiah A. Wala
- , Zhining Wang
- , Sebastian M. Waszak
- , Joachim Weischenfeldt
- , Johannes Werner
- , Ashley Williams
- , Youngchoon Woo
- , Adam J. Wright
- , Qian Xiang
- , Liming Yang
- , Denis Yuen
- , Christina K. Yung
- , Junjun Zhang
- & Jan O. Korbel
PCAWG Consortium
- Lauri A. Aaltonen
- , Federico Abascal
- , Adam Abeshouse
- , Hiroyuki Aburatani
- , David J. Adams
- , Nishant Agrawal
- , Keun Soo Ahn
- , Sung-Min Ahn
- , Hiroshi Aikata
- , Rehan Akbani
- , Kadir C. Akdemir
- , Hikmat Al-Ahmadie
- , Sultan T. Al-Sedairy
- , Fatima Al-Shahrour
- , Malik Alawi
- , Monique Albert
- , Kenneth Aldape
- , Ludmil B. Alexandrov
- , Adrian Ally
- , Kathryn Alsop
- , Eva G. Alvarez
- , Fernanda Amary
- , Samirkumar B. Amin
- , Brice Aminou
- , Ole Ammerpohl
- , Matthew J. Anderson
- , Yeng Ang
- , Davide Antonello
- , Pavana Anur
- , Samuel Aparicio
- , Elizabeth L. Appelbaum
- , Yasuhito Arai
- , Axel Aretz
- , Koji Arihiro
- , Shun-ichi Ariizumi
- , Joshua Armenia
- , Laurent Arnould
- , Sylvia Asa
- , Yassen Assenov
- , Gurnit Atwal
- , Sietse Aukema
- , J. Todd Auman
- , Miriam R. R. Aure
- , Philip Awadalla
- , Marta Aymerich
- , Gary D. Bader
- , Adrian Baez-Ortega
- , Matthew H. Bailey
- , Peter J. Bailey
- , Miruna Balasundaram
- , Saianand Balu
- , Pratiti Bandopadhayay
- , Rosamonde E. Banks
- , Stefano Barbi
- , Andrew P. Barbour
- , Jonathan Barenboim
- , Jill Barnholtz-Sloan
- , Hugh Barr
- , Elisabet Barrera
- , John Bartlett
- , Javier Bartolome
- , Claudio Bassi
- , Oliver F. Bathe
- , Daniel Baumhoer
- , Prashant Bavi
- , Stephen B. Baylin
- , Wojciech Bazant
- , Duncan Beardsmore
- , Timothy A. Beck
- , Sam Behjati
- , Andreas Behren
- , Beifang Niu
- , Cindy Bell
- , Sergi Beltran
- , Christopher Benz
- , Andrew Berchuck
- , Anke K. Bergmann
- , Erik N. Bergstrom
- , Benjamin P. Berman
- , Daniel M. Berney
- , Stephan H. Bernhart
- , Rameen Beroukhim
- , Mario Berrios
- , Samantha Bersani
- , Johanna Bertl
- , Miguel Betancourt
- , Vinayak Bhandari
- , Shriram G. Bhosle
- , Andrew V. Biankin
- , Matthias Bieg
- , Darell Bigner
- , Hans Binder
- , Ewan Birney
- , Michael Birrer
- , Nidhan K. Biswas
- , Bodil Bjerkehagen
- , Tom Bodenheimer
- , Lori Boice
- , Giada Bonizzato
- , Johann S. De Bono
- , Arnoud Boot
- , Moiz S. Bootwalla
- , Ake Borg
- , Arndt Borkhardt
- , Keith A. Boroevich
- , Ivan Borozan
- , Christoph Borst
- , Marcus Bosenberg
- , Mattia Bosio
- , Jacqueline Boultwood
- , Guillaume Bourque
- , Paul C. Boutros
- , G. Steven Bova
- , David T. Bowen
- , Reanne Bowlby
- , David D. L. Bowtell
- , Sandrine Boyault
- , Rich Boyce
- , Jeffrey Boyd
- , Alvis Brazma
- , Paul Brennan
- , Daniel S. Brewer
- , Arie B. Brinkman
- , Robert G. Bristow
- , Russell R. Broaddus
- , Jane E. Brock
- , Malcolm Brock
- , Annegien Broeks
- , Angela N. Brooks
- , Denise Brooks
- , Benedikt Brors
- , Søren Brunak
- , Timothy J. C. Bruxner
- , Alicia L. Bruzos
- , Alex Buchanan
- , Ivo Buchhalter
- , Christiane Buchholz
- , Susan Bullman
- , Hazel Burke
- , Birgit Burkhardt
- , Kathleen H. Burns
- , John Busanovich
- , Carlos D. Bustamante
- , Adam P. Butler
- , Atul J. Butte
- , Niall J. Byrne
- , Anne-Lise Børresen-Dale
- , Samantha J. Caesar-Johnson
- , Andy Cafferkey
- , Declan Cahill
- , Claudia Calabrese
- , Carlos Caldas
- , Fabien Calvo
- , Niedzica Camacho
- , Peter J. Campbell
- , Elias Campo
- , Cinzia Cantù
- , Shaolong Cao
- , Thomas E. Carey
- , Joana Carlevaro-Fita
- , Rebecca Carlsen
- , Ivana Cataldo
- , Mario Cazzola
- , Jonathan Cebon
- , Robert Cerfolio
- , Dianne E. Chadwick
- , Dimple Chakravarty
- , Don Chalmers
- , Calvin Wing Yiu Chan
- , Kin Chan
- , Michelle Chan-Seng-Yue
- , Vishal S. Chandan
- , David K. Chang
- , Stephen J. Chanock
- , Lorraine A. Chantrill
- , Aurélien Chateigner
- , Nilanjan Chatterjee
- , Kazuaki Chayama
- , Hsiao-Wei Chen
- , Jieming Chen
- , Ken Chen
- , Yiwen Chen
- , Zhaohong Chen
- , Andrew D. Cherniack
- , Jeremy Chien
- , Yoke-Eng Chiew
- , Suet-Feung Chin
- , Juok Cho
- , Sunghoon Cho
- , Jung Kyoon Choi
- , Wan Choi
- , Christine Chomienne
- , Zechen Chong
- , Su Pin Choo
- , Angela Chou
- , Angelika N. Christ
- , Elizabeth L. Christie
- , Eric Chuah
- , Carrie Cibulskis
- , Kristian Cibulskis
- , Sara Cingarlini
- , Peter Clapham
- , Alexander Claviez
- , Sean Cleary
- , Nicole Cloonan
- , Marek Cmero
- , Colin C. Collins
- , Ashton A. Connor
- , Susanna L. Cooke
- , Colin S. Cooper
- , Leslie Cope
- , Vincenzo Corbo
- , Matthew G. Cordes
- , Stephen M. Cordner
- , Isidro Cortés-Ciriano
- , Kyle Covington
- , Prue A. Cowin
- , Brian Craft
- , David Craft
- , Chad J. Creighton
- , Yupeng Cun
- , Erin Curley
- , Ioana Cutcutache
- , Karolina Czajka
- , Bogdan Czerniak
- , Rebecca A. Dagg
- , Ludmila Danilova
- , Maria Vittoria Davi
- , Natalie R. Davidson
- , Helen Davies
- , Ian J. Davis
- , Brandi N. Davis-Dusenbery
- , Kevin J. Dawson
- , Francisco M. De La Vega
- , Ricardo De Paoli-Iseppi
- , Timothy Defreitas
- , Angelo P. Dei Tos
- , Olivier Delaneau
- , John A. Demchok
- , Jonas Demeulemeester
- , German M. Demidov
- , Deniz Demircioğlu
- , Nening M. Dennis
- , Robert E. Denroche
- , Stefan C. Dentro
- , Nikita Desai
- , Vikram Deshpande
- , Amit G. Deshwar
- , Christine Desmedt
- , Jordi Deu-Pons
- , Noreen Dhalla
- , Neesha C. Dhani
- , Priyanka Dhingra
- , Rajiv Dhir
- , Anthony DiBiase
- , Klev Diamanti
- , Li Ding
- , Shuai Ding
- , Huy Q. Dinh
- , Luc Dirix
- , HarshaVardhan Doddapaneni
- , Nilgun Donmez
- , Michelle T. Dow
- , Ronny Drapkin
- , Oliver Drechsel
- , Ruben M. Drews
- , Serge Serge
- , Tim Dudderidge
- , Ana Dueso-Barroso
- , Andrew J. Dunford
- , Michael Dunn
- , Lewis Jonathan Dursi
- , Fraser R. Duthie
- , Ken Dutton-Regester
- , Jenna Eagles
- , Douglas F. Easton
- , Stuart Edmonds
- , Paul A. Edwards
- , Sandra E. Edwards
- , Rosalind A. Eeles
- , Anna Ehinger
- , Juergen Eils
- , Roland Eils
- , Adel El-Naggar
- , Matthew Eldridge
- , Kyle Ellrott
- , Serap Erkek
- , Georgia Escaramis
- , Shadrielle M. G. Espiritu
- , Xavier Estivill
- , Dariush Etemadmoghadam
- , Jorunn E. Eyfjord
- , Bishoy M. Faltas
- , Daiming Fan
- , Yu Fan
- , William C. Faquin
- , Claudiu Farcas
- , Matteo Fassan
- , Aquila Fatima
- , Francesco Favero
- , Nodirjon Fayzullaev
- , Ina Felau
- , Sian Fereday
- , Martin L. Ferguson
- , Vincent Ferretti
- , Lars Feuerbach
- , Matthew A. Field
- , J. Lynn Fink
- , Gaetano Finocchiaro
- , Cyril Fisher
- , Matthew W. Fittall
- , Anna Fitzgerald
- , Rebecca C. Fitzgerald
- , Adrienne M. Flanagan
- , Neil E. Fleshner
- , Paul Flicek
- , John A. Foekens
- , Kwun M. Fong
- , Nuno A. Fonseca
- , Christopher S. Foster
- , Natalie S. Fox
- , Michael Fraser
- , Scott Frazer
- , Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern
- , William Friedman
- , Joan Frigola
- , Catrina C. Fronick
- , Akihiro Fujimoto
- , Masashi Fujita
- , Masashi Fukayama
- , Lucinda A. Fulton
- , Robert S. Fulton
- , Mayuko Furuta
- , P. Andrew Futreal
- , Anja Füllgrabe
- , Stacey B. Gabriel
- , Steven Gallinger
- , Carlo Gambacorti-Passerini
- , Jianjiong Gao
- , Shengjie Gao
- , Levi Garraway
- , Øystein Garred
- , Erik Garrison
- , Dale W. Garsed
- , Nils Gehlenborg
- , Josep L. L. Gelpi
- , Joshy George
- , Daniela S. Gerhard
- , Clarissa Gerhauser
- , Jeffrey E. Gershenwald
- , Mark Gerstein
- , Moritz Gerstung
- , Gad Getz
- , Mohammed Ghori
- , Ronald Ghossein
- , Nasra H. Giama
- , Richard A. Gibbs
- , Bob Gibson
- , Anthony J. Gill
- , Pelvender Gill
- , Dilip D. Giri
- , Dominik Glodzik
- , Vincent J. Gnanapragasam
- , Maria Elisabeth Goebler
- , Mary J. Goldman
- , Carmen Gomez
- , Santiago Gonzalez
- , Abel Gonzalez-Perez
- , Dmitry A. Gordenin
- , James Gossage
- , Kunihito Gotoh
- , Ramaswamy Govindan
- , Dorthe Grabau
- , Janet S. Graham
- , Robert C. Grant
- , Anthony R. Green
- , Eric Green
- , Liliana Greger
- , Nicola Grehan
- , Sonia Grimaldi
- , Sean M. Grimmond
- , Robert L. Grossman
- , Adam Grundhoff
- , Gunes Gundem
- , Qianyun Guo
- , Manaswi Gupta
- , Shailja Gupta
- , Ivo G. Gut
- , Marta Gut
- , Jonathan Göke
- , Gavin Ha
- , Andrea Haake
- , David Haan
- , Siegfried Haas
- , Kerstin Haase
- , James E. Haber
- , Nina Habermann
- , Faraz Hach
- , Syed Haider
- , Natsuko Hama
- , Freddie C. Hamdy
- , Anne Hamilton
- , Mark P. Hamilton
- , Leng Han
- , George B. Hanna
- , Martin Hansmann
- , Nicholas J. Haradhvala
- , Olivier Harismendy
- , Ivon Harliwong
- , Arif O. Harmanci
- , Eoghan Harrington
- , Takanori Hasegawa
- , David Haussler
- , Steve Hawkins
- , Shinya Hayami
- , Shuto Hayashi
- , D. Neil Hayes
- , Stephen J. Hayes
- , Nicholas K. Hayward
- , Steven Hazell
- , Yao He
- , Allison P. Heath
- , Simon C. Heath
- , David Hedley
- , Apurva M. Hegde
- , David I. Heiman
- , Michael C. Heinold
- , Zachary Heins
- , Lawrence E. Heisler
- , Eva Hellstrom-Lindberg
- , Mohamed Helmy
- , Seong Gu Heo
- , Austin J. Hepperla
- , José María Heredia-Genestar
- , Carl Herrmann
- , Peter Hersey
- , Julian M. Hess
- , Holmfridur Hilmarsdottir
- , Jonathan Hinton
- , Satoshi Hirano
- , Nobuyoshi Hiraoka
- , Katherine A. Hoadley
- , Asger Hobolth
- , Ermin Hodzic
- , Jessica I. Hoell
- , Steve Hoffmann
- , Oliver Hofmann
- , Andrea Holbrook
- , Aliaksei Z. Holik
- , Michael A. Hollingsworth
- , Oliver Holmes
- , Robert A. Holt
- , Chen Hong
- , Eun Pyo Hong
- , Jongwhi H. Hong
- , Gerrit K. Hooijer
- , Henrik Hornshøj
- , Fumie Hosoda
- , Yong Hou
- , Volker Hovestadt
- , William Howat
- , Alan P. Hoyle
- , Ralph H. Hruban
- , Jianhong Hu
- , Taobo Hu
- , Xing Hua
- , Kuan-lin Huang
- , Mei Huang
- , Mi Ni Huang
- , Vincent Huang
- , Yi Huang
- , Wolfgang Huber
- , Thomas J. Hudson
- , Michael Hummel
- , Jillian A. Hung
- , David Huntsman
- , Ted R. Hupp
- , Jason Huse
- , Matthew R. Huska
- , Barbara Hutter
- , Carolyn M. Hutter
- , Daniel Hübschmann
- , Christine A. Iacobuzio-Donahue
- , Charles David Imbusch
- , Marcin Imielinski
- , Seiya Imoto
- , William B. Isaacs
- , Keren Isaev
- , Shumpei Ishikawa
- , Murat Iskar
- , S. M. Ashiqul Islam
- , Michael Ittmann
- , Sinisa Ivkovic
- , Jose M. G. Izarzugaza
- , Jocelyne Jacquemier
- , Valerie Jakrot
- , Nigel B. Jamieson
- , Gun Ho Jang
- , Se Jin Jang
- , Joy C. Jayaseelan
- , Reyka Jayasinghe
- , Stuart R. Jefferys
- , Karine Jegalian
- , Jennifer L. Jennings
- , Seung-Hyup Jeon
- , Lara Jerman
- , Yuan Ji
- , Wei Jiao
- , Peter A. Johansson
- , Amber L. Johns
- , Jeremy Johns
- , Rory Johnson
- , Todd A. Johnson
- , Clemency Jolly
- , Yann Joly
- , Jon G. Jonasson
- , Corbin D. Jones
- , David R. Jones
- , David T. W. Jones
- , Nic Jones
- , Steven J. M. Jones
- , Jos Jonkers
- , Young Seok Ju
- , Hartmut Juhl
- , Jongsun Jung
- , Malene Juul
- , Randi Istrup Juul
- , Sissel Juul
- , Natalie Jäger
- , Rolf Kabbe
- , Andre Kahles
- , Abdullah Kahraman
- , Vera B. Kaiser
- , Hojabr Kakavand
- , Sangeetha Kalimuthu
- , Christof von Kalle
- , Koo Jeong Kang
- , Katalin Karaszi
- , Beth Karlan
- , Rosa Karlić
- , Dennis Karsch
- , Katayoon Kasaian
- , Karin S. Kassahn
- , Hitoshi Katai
- , Mamoru Kato
- , Hiroto Katoh
- , Yoshiiku Kawakami
- , Jonathan D. Kay
- , Stephen H. Kazakoff
- , Marat D. Kazanov
- , Maria Keays
- , Electron Kebebew
- , Richard F. Kefford
- , Manolis Kellis
- , James G. Kench
- , Catherine J. Kennedy
- , Jules N. A. Kerssemakers
- , David Khoo
- , Vincent Khoo
- , Narong Khuntikeo
- , Ekta Khurana
- , Helena Kilpinen
- , Hark Kyun Kim
- , Hyung-Lae Kim
- , Hyung-Yong Kim
- , Hyunghwan Kim
- , Jaegil Kim
- , Jihoon Kim
- , Jong K. Kim
- , Youngwook Kim
- , Tari A. King
- , Wolfram Klapper
- , Kortine Kleinheinz
- , Leszek J. Klimczak
- , Stian Knappskog
- , Michael Kneba
- , Bartha M. Knoppers
- , Youngil Koh
- , Jan Komorowski
- , Daisuke Komura
- , Mitsuhiro Komura
- , Gu Kong
- , Marcel Kool
- , Jan O. Korbel
- , Viktoriya Korchina
- , Andrey Korshunov
- , Michael Koscher
- , Roelof Koster
- , Zsofia Kote-Jarai
- , Antonios Koures
- , Milena Kovacevic
- , Barbara Kremeyer
- , Helene Kretzmer
- , Markus Kreuz
- , Savitri Krishnamurthy
- , Dieter Kube
- , Kiran Kumar
- , Pardeep Kumar
- , Sushant Kumar
- , Yogesh Kumar
- , Ritika Kundra
- , Kirsten Kübler
- , Ralf Küppers
- , Jesper Lagergren
- , Phillip H. Lai
- , Peter W. Laird
- , Sunil R. Lakhani
- , Christopher M. Lalansingh
- , Emilie Lalonde
- , Fabien C. Lamaze
- , Adam Lambert
- , Eric Lander
- , Pablo Landgraf
- , Luca Landoni
- , Anita Langerød
- , Andrés Lanzós
- , Denis Larsimont
- , Erik Larsson
- , Mark Lathrop
- , Loretta M. S. Lau
- , Chris Lawerenz
- , Rita T. Lawlor
- , Michael S. Lawrence
- , Alexander J. Lazar
- , Ana Mijalkovic Lazic
- , Xuan Le
- , Darlene Lee
- , Donghoon Lee
- , Eunjung Alice Lee
- , Hee Jin Lee
- , Jake June-Koo Lee
- , Jeong-Yeon Lee
- , Juhee Lee
- , Ming Ta Michael Lee
- , Henry Lee-Six
- , Kjong-Van Lehmann
- , Hans Lehrach
- , Dido Lenze
- , Conrad R. Leonard
- , Daniel A. Leongamornlert
- , Ignaty Leshchiner
- , Louis Letourneau
- , Ivica Letunic
- , Douglas A. Levine
- , Lora Lewis
- , Tim Ley
- , Chang Li
- , Constance H. Li
- , Haiyan Irene Li
- , Jun Li
- , Lin Li
- , Shantao Li
- , Siliang Li
- , Xiaobo Li
- , Xiaotong Li
- , Xinyue Li
- , Yilong Li
- , Han Liang
- , Sheng-Ben Liang
- , Peter Lichter
- , Pei Lin
- , Ziao Lin
- , W. M. Linehan
- , Ole Christian Lingjærde
- , Dongbing Liu
- , Eric Minwei Liu
- , Fei-Fei Fei Liu
- , Fenglin Liu
- , Jia Liu
- , Xingmin Liu
- , Julie Livingstone
- , Dimitri Livitz
- , Naomi Livni
- , Lucas Lochovsky
- , Markus Loeffler
- , Georgina V. Long
- , Armando Lopez-Guillermo
- , Shaoke Lou
- , David N. Louis
- , Laurence B. Lovat
- , Yiling Lu
- , Yong-Jie Lu
- , Youyong Lu
- , Claudio Luchini
- , Ilinca Lungu
- , Xuemei Luo
- , Hayley J. Luxton
- , Andy G. Lynch
- , Lisa Lype
- , Cristina López
- , Carlos López-Otín
- , Eric Z. Ma
- , Yussanne Ma
- , Gaetan MacGrogan
- , Shona MacRae
- , Geoff Macintyre
- , Tobias Madsen
- , Kazuhiro Maejima
- , Andrea Mafficini
- , Dennis T. Maglinte
- , Arindam Maitra
- , Partha P. Majumder
- , Luca Malcovati
- , Salem Malikic
- , Giuseppe Malleo
- , Graham J. Mann
- , Luisa Mantovani-Löffler
- , Kathleen Marchal
- , Giovanni Marchegiani
- , Elaine R. Mardis
- , Adam A. Margolin
- , Maximillian G. Marin
- , Florian Markowetz
- , Julia Markowski
- , Jeffrey Marks
- , Tomas Marques-Bonet
- , Marco A. Marra
- , Luke Marsden
- , John W. M. Martens
- , Sancha Martin
- , Jose I. Martin-Subero
- , Iñigo Martincorena
- , Alexander Martinez-Fundichely
- , Yosef E. Maruvka
- , R. Jay Mashl
- , Charlie E. Massie
- , Thomas J. Matthew
- , Lucy Matthews
- , Erik Mayer
- , Simon Mayes
- , Michael Mayo
- , Faridah Mbabaali
- , Karen McCune
- , Ultan McDermott
- , Patrick D. McGillivray
- , Michael D. McLellan
- , John D. McPherson
- , John R. McPherson
- , Treasa A. McPherson
- , Samuel R. Meier
- , Alice Meng
- , Shaowu Meng
- , Andrew Menzies
- , Neil D. Merrett
- , Sue Merson
- , Matthew Meyerson
- , William Meyerson
- , Piotr A. Mieczkowski
- , George L. Mihaiescu
- , Sanja Mijalkovic
- , Tom Mikkelsen
- , Michele Milella
- , Linda Mileshkin
- , Christopher A. Miller
- , David K. Miller
- , Jessica K. Miller
- , Gordon B. Mills
- , Ana Milovanovic
- , Sarah Minner
- , Marco Miotto
- , Gisela Mir Arnau
- , Lisa Mirabello
- , Chris Mitchell
- , Thomas J. Mitchell
- , Satoru Miyano
- , Naoki Miyoshi
- , Shinichi Mizuno
- , Fruzsina Molnár-Gábor
- , Malcolm J. Moore
- , Richard A. Moore
- , Sandro Morganella
- , Quaid D. Morris
- , Carl Morrison
- , Lisle E. Mose
- , Catherine D. Moser
- , Ferran Muiños
- , Loris Mularoni
- , Andrew J. Mungall
- , Karen Mungall
- , Elizabeth A. Musgrove
- , Ville Mustonen
- , David Mutch
- , Francesc Muyas
- , Donna M. Muzny
- , Alfonso Muñoz
- , Jerome Myers
- , Ola Myklebost
- , Peter Möller
- , Genta Nagae
- , Adnan M. Nagrial
- , Hardeep K. Nahal-Bose
- , Hitoshi Nakagama
- , Hidewaki Nakagawa
- , Hiromi Nakamura
- , Toru Nakamura
- , Kaoru Nakano
- , Tannistha Nandi
- , Jyoti Nangalia
- , Mia Nastic
- , Arcadi Navarro
- , Fabio C. P. Navarro
- , David E. Neal
- , Gerd Nettekoven
- , Felicity Newell
- , Steven J. Newhouse
- , Yulia Newton
- , Alvin Wei Tian Ng
- , Anthony Ng
- , Jonathan Nicholson
- , David Nicol
- , Yongzhan Nie
- , G. Petur Nielsen
- , Morten Muhlig Nielsen
- , Serena Nik-Zainal
- , Michael S. Noble
- , Katia Nones
- , Paul A. Northcott
- , Faiyaz Notta
- , Brian D. O’Connor
- , Peter O’Donnell
- , Maria O’Donovan
- , Sarah O’Meara
- , Brian Patrick O’Neill
- , J. Robert O’Neill
- , David Ocana
- , Angelica Ochoa
- , Layla Oesper
- , Christopher Ogden
- , Hideki Ohdan
- , Kazuhiro Ohi
- , Lucila Ohno-Machado
- , Karin A. Oien
- , Akinyemi I. Ojesina
- , Hidenori Ojima
- , Takuji Okusaka
- , Larsson Omberg
- , Choon Kiat Ong
- , Stephan Ossowski
- , German Ott
- , B. F. Francis Ouellette
- , Christine P’ng
- , Marta Paczkowska
- , Salvatore Paiella
- , Chawalit Pairojkul
- , Marina Pajic
- , Qiang Pan-Hammarström
- , Elli Papaemmanuil
- , Irene Papatheodorou
- , Nagarajan Paramasivam
- , Ji Wan Park
- , Joong-Won Park
- , Keunchil Park
- , Kiejung Park
- , Peter J. Park
- , Joel S. Parker
- , Simon L. Parsons
- , Harvey Pass
- , Danielle Pasternack
- , Alessandro Pastore
- , Ann-Marie Patch
- , Iris Pauporté
- , Antonio Pea
- , John V. Pearson
- , Chandra Sekhar Pedamallu
- , Jakob Skou Pedersen
- , Paolo Pederzoli
- , Martin Peifer
- , Nathan A. Pennell
- , Charles M. Perou
- , Marc D. Perry
- , Gloria M. Petersen
- , Myron Peto
- , Nicholas Petrelli
- , Robert Petryszak
- , Stefan M. Pfister
- , Mark Phillips
- , Oriol Pich
- , Hilda A. Pickett
- , Todd D. Pihl
- , Nischalan Pillay
- , Sarah Pinder
- , Mark Pinese
- , Andreia V. Pinho
- , Esa Pitkänen
- , Xavier Pivot
- , Elena Piñeiro-Yáñez
- , Laura Planko
- , Christoph Plass
- , Paz Polak
- , Tirso Pons
- , Irinel Popescu
- , Olga Potapova
- , Aparna Prasad
- , Shaun R. Preston
- , Manuel Prinz
- , Antonia L. Pritchard
- , Stephenie D. Prokopec
- , Elena Provenzano
- , Xose S. Puente
- , Sonia Puig
- , Montserrat Puiggròs
- , Sergio Pulido-Tamayo
- , Gulietta M. Pupo
- , Colin A. Purdie
- , Michael C. Quinn
- , Raquel Rabionet
- , Janet S. Rader
- , Bernhard Radlwimmer
- , Petar Radovic
- , Benjamin Raeder
- , Keiran M. Raine
- , Manasa Ramakrishna
- , Kamna Ramakrishnan
- , Suresh Ramalingam
- , Benjamin J. Raphael
- , W. Kimryn Rathmell
- , Tobias Rausch
- , Guido Reifenberger
- , Jüri Reimand
- , Jorge Reis-Filho
- , Victor Reuter
- , Iker Reyes-Salazar
- , Matthew A. Reyna
- , Sheila M. Reynolds
- , Esther Rheinbay
- , Yasser Riazalhosseini
- , Andrea L. Richardson
- , Julia Richter
- , Matthew Ringel
- , Markus Ringnér
- , Yasushi Rino
- , Karsten Rippe
- , Jeffrey Roach
- , Lewis R. Roberts
- , Nicola D. Roberts
- , Steven A. Roberts
- , A. Gordon Robertson
- , Alan J. Robertson
- , Javier Bartolomé Rodriguez
- , Bernardo Rodriguez-Martin
- , F. Germán Rodríguez-González
- , Michael H. A. Roehrl
- , Marius Rohde
- , Hirofumi Rokutan
- , Gilles Romieu
- , Ilse Rooman
- , Tom Roques
- , Daniel Rosebrock
- , Mara Rosenberg
- , Philip C. Rosenstiel
- , Andreas Rosenwald
- , Edward W. Rowe
- , Romina Royo
- , Steven G. Rozen
- , Yulia Rubanova
- , Mark A. Rubin
- , Carlota Rubio-Perez
- , Vasilisa A. Rudneva
- , Borislav C. Rusev
- , Andrea Ruzzenente
- , Gunnar Rätsch
- , Radhakrishnan Sabarinathan
- , Veronica Y. Sabelnykova
- , Sara Sadeghi
- , S. Cenk Sahinalp
- , Natalie Saini
- , Mihoko Saito-Adachi
- , Gordon Saksena
- , Adriana Salcedo
- , Roberto Salgado
- , Leonidas Salichos
- , Richard Sallari
- , Charles Saller
- , Roberto Salvia
- , Michelle Sam
- , Jaswinder S. Samra
- , Francisco Sanchez-Vega
- , Chris Sander
- , Grant Sanders
- , Rajiv Sarin
- , Iman Sarrafi
- , Aya Sasaki-Oku
- , Torill Sauer
- , Guido Sauter
- , Robyn P. M. Saw
- , Maria Scardoni
- , Christopher J. Scarlett
- , Aldo Scarpa
- , Ghislaine Scelo
- , Dirk Schadendorf
- , Jacqueline E. Schein
- , Markus B. Schilhabel
- , Matthias Schlesner
- , Thorsten Schlomm
- , Heather K. Schmidt
- , Sarah-Jane Schramm
- , Stefan Schreiber
- , Nikolaus Schultz
- , Steven E. Schumacher
- , Roland F. Schwarz
- , Richard A. Scolyer
- , David Scott
- , Ralph Scully
- , Raja Seethala
- , Ayellet V. Segre
- , Iris Selander
- , Colin A. Semple
- , Yasin Senbabaoglu
- , Subhajit Sengupta
- , Elisabetta Sereni
- , Stefano Serra
- , Dennis C. Sgroi
- , Mark Shackleton
- , Nimish C. Shah
- , Sagedeh Shahabi
- , Catherine A. Shang
- , Ping Shang
- , Ofer Shapira
- , Troy Shelton
- , Ciyue Shen
- , Hui Shen
- , Rebecca Shepherd
- , Ruian Shi
- , Yan Shi
- , Yu-Jia Shiah
- , Tatsuhiro Shibata
- , Juliann Shih
- , Eigo Shimizu
- , Kiyo Shimizu
- , Seung Jun Shin
- , Yuichi Shiraishi
- , Tal Shmaya
- , Ilya Shmulevich
- , Solomon I. Shorser
- , Charles Short
- , Raunak Shrestha
- , Suyash S. Shringarpure
- , Craig Shriver
- , Shimin Shuai
- , Nikos Sidiropoulos
- , Reiner Siebert
- , Anieta M. Sieuwerts
- , Lina Sieverling
- , Sabina Signoretti
- , Katarzyna O. Sikora
- , Michele Simbolo
- , Ronald Simon
- , Janae V. Simons
- , Jared T. Simpson
- , Peter T. Simpson
- , Samuel Singer
- , Nasa Sinnott-Armstrong
- , Payal Sipahimalani
- , Tara J. Skelly
- , Marcel Smid
- , Jaclyn Smith
- , Karen Smith-McCune
- , Nicholas D. Socci
- , Heidi J. Sofia
- , Matthew G. Soloway
- , Lei Song
- , Anil K. Sood
- , Sharmila Sothi
- , Christos Sotiriou
- , Cameron M. Soulette
- , Paul N. Span
- , Paul T. Spellman
- , Nicola Sperandio
- , Andrew J. Spillane
- , Oliver Spiro
- , Jonathan Spring
- , Johan Staaf
- , Peter F. Stadler
- , Peter Staib
- , Stefan G. Stark
- , Lucy Stebbings
- , Ólafur Andri Stefánsson
- , Oliver Stegle
- , Lincoln D. Stein
- , Alasdair Stenhouse
- , Chip Stewart
- , Stephan Stilgenbauer
- , Miranda D. Stobbe
- , Michael R. Stratton
- , Jonathan R. Stretch
- , Adam J. Struck
- , Joshua M. Stuart
- , Henk G. Stunnenberg
- , Hong Su
- , Xiaoping Su
- , Ren X. Sun
- , Stephanie Sungalee
- , Hana Susak
- , Akihiro Suzuki
- , Fred Sweep
- , Monika Szczepanowski
- , Holger Sültmann
- , Takashi Yugawa
- , Angela Tam
- , David Tamborero
- , Benita Kiat Tee Tan
- , Donghui Tan
- , Patrick Tan
- , Hiroko Tanaka
- , Hirokazu Taniguchi
- , Tomas J. Tanskanen
- , Maxime Tarabichi
- , Roy Tarnuzzer
- , Patrick Tarpey
- , Morgan L. Taschuk
- , Kenji Tatsuno
- , Simon Tavaré
- , Darrin F. Taylor
- , Amaro Taylor-Weiner
- , Jon W. Teague
- , Bin Tean Teh
- , Varsha Tembe
- , Javier Temes
- , Kevin Thai
- , Sarah P. Thayer
- , Nina Thiessen
- , Gilles Thomas
- , Sarah Thomas
- , Alan Thompson
- , Alastair M. Thompson
- , John F. F. Thompson
- , R. Houston Thompson
- , Heather Thorne
- , Leigh B. Thorne
- , Adrian Thorogood
- , Grace Tiao
- , Nebojsa Tijanic
- , Lee E. Timms
- , Roberto Tirabosco
- , Marta Tojo
- , Stefania Tommasi
- , Christopher W. Toon
- , Umut H. Toprak
- , David Torrents
- , Giampaolo Tortora
- , Jörg Tost
- , Yasushi Totoki
- , David Townend
- , Nadia Traficante
- , Isabelle Treilleux
- , Jean-Rémi Trotta
- , Lorenz H. P. Trümper
- , Ming Tsao
- , Tatsuhiko Tsunoda
- , Jose M. C. Tubio
- , Olga Tucker
- , Richard Turkington
- , Daniel J. Turner
- , Andrew Tutt
- , Masaki Ueno
- , Naoto T. Ueno
- , Christopher Umbricht
- , Husen M. Umer
- , Timothy J. Underwood
- , Lara Urban
- , Tomoko Urushidate
- , Tetsuo Ushiku
- , Liis Uusküla-Reimand
- , Alfonso Valencia
- , David J. Van Den Berg
- , Steven Van Laere
- , Peter Van Loo
- , Erwin G. Van Meir
- , Gert G. Van den Eynden
- , Theodorus Van der Kwast
- , Naveen Vasudev
- , Miguel Vazquez
- , Ravikiran Vedururu
- , Umadevi Veluvolu
- , Shankar Vembu
- , Lieven P. C. Verbeke
- , Peter Vermeulen
- , Clare Verrill
- , Alain Viari
- , David Vicente
- , Caterina Vicentini
- , K. VijayRaghavan
- , Juris Viksna
- , Ricardo E. Vilain
- , Izar Villasante
- , Anne Vincent-Salomon
- , Tapio Visakorpi
- , Douglas Voet
- , Paresh Vyas
- , Ignacio Vázquez-García
- , Nick M. Waddell
- , Nicola Waddell
- , Claes Wadelius
- , Lina Wadi
- , Rabea Wagener
- , Jeremiah A. Wala
- , Jian Wang
- , Jiayin Wang
- , Linghua Wang
- , Qi Wang
- , Wenyi Wang
- , Yumeng Wang
- , Zhining Wang
- , Paul M. Waring
- , Hans-Jörg Warnatz
- , Jonathan Warrell
- , Anne Y. Warren
- , Sebastian M. Waszak
- , David C. Wedge
- , Dieter Weichenhan
- , Paul Weinberger
- , John N. Weinstein
- , Joachim Weischenfeldt
- , Daniel J. Weisenberger
- , Ian Welch
- , Michael C. Wendl
- , Johannes Werner
- , Justin P. Whalley
- , David A. Wheeler
- , Hayley C. Whitaker
- , Dennis Wigle
- , Matthew D. Wilkerson
- , Ashley Williams
- , James S. Wilmott
- , Gavin W. Wilson
- , Julie M. Wilson
- , Richard K. Wilson
- , Boris Winterhoff
- , Jeffrey A. Wintersinger
- , Maciej Wiznerowicz
- , Stephan Wolf
- , Bernice H. Wong
- , Tina Wong
- , Winghing Wong
- , Youngchoon Woo
- , Scott Wood
- , Bradly G. Wouters
- , Adam J. Wright
- , Derek W. Wright
- , Mark H. Wright
- , Chin-Lee Wu
- , Dai-Ying Wu
- , Guanming Wu
- , Jianmin Wu
- , Kui Wu
- , Yang Wu
- , Zhenggang Wu
- , Liu Xi
- , Tian Xia
- , Qian Xiang
- , Xiao Xiao
- , Rui Xing
- , Heng Xiong
- , Qinying Xu
- , Yanxun Xu
- , Hong Xue
- , Shinichi Yachida
- , Sergei Yakneen
- , Rui Yamaguchi
- , Takafumi N. Yamaguchi
- , Masakazu Yamamoto
- , Shogo Yamamoto
- , Hiroki Yamaue
- , Fan Yang
- , Huanming Yang
- , Jean Y. Yang
- , Liming Yang
- , Lixing Yang
- , Shanlin Yang
- , Tsun-Po Yang
- , Yang Yang
- , Xiaotong Yao
- , Marie-Laure Yaspo
- , Lucy Yates
- , Christina Yau
- , Chen Ye
- , Kai Ye
- , Venkata D. Yellapantula
- , Christopher J. Yoon
- , Sung-Soo Yoon
- , Fouad Yousif
- , Jun Yu
- , Kaixian Yu
- , Willie Yu
- , Yingyan Yu
- , Ke Yuan
- , Yuan Yuan
- , Denis Yuen
- , Grace Tiao
- , Christina K. Yung
- , Olga Zaikova
- , Jorge Zamora
- , Marc Zapatka
- , Jean C. Zenklusen
- , Thorsten Zenz
- , Nikolajs Zeps
- , Cheng-Zhong Zhang
- , Fan Zhang
- , Hailei Zhang
- , Hongwei Zhang
- , Hongxin Zhang
- , Jiashan Zhang
- , Jing Zhang
- , Junjun Zhang
- , Xiuqing Zhang
- , Xuanping Zhang
- , Yan Zhang
- , Zemin Zhang
- , Zhongming Zhao
- , Liangtao Zheng
- , Xiuqing Zheng
- , Wanding Zhou
- , Yong Zhou
- , Bin Zhu
- , Hongtu Zhu
- , Jingchun Zhu
- , Shida Zhu
- , Lihua Zou
- , Xueqing Zou
- , Anna deFazio
- , Nicholas van As
- , Carolien H. M. van Deurzen
- , Marc J. van de Vijver
- , L. van’t Veer
- & Christian von Mering
