De novo protein design with a language model

Artificial intelligence models of natural language are becoming ever more adept at processing and ‘understanding’ language, and are widely used in applications such as automated speech recognition, translation, smart assistants and text generation. How useful they might be for modeling biological phenomena is a question of longstanding interest among computational biologists. Recently, language models have been applied to such problems as protein function prediction, protein evolution analysis and protein design. A report in Nature Communications by Ferruz et al. advances the application to protein design, providing an unsupervised, autoregressive language model for generating de novo protein sequences.