Mice

The Cornell University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) approved all animal protocols and experiments were performed in compliance with its institutional guidelines. For skeletal muscle samples, adult female C57BL/6J mice were obtained from Jackson Laboratories (catalog no. 000664) and were used at 6 months of age. For heart samples, confirmed pregnant female C57BL/6J mice were ordered from Jackson Laboratories to be delivered at embryonic stage E14.5.

Viral infection

Litters weighing 3 g per pup were orally gavaged using intramedic tubing (Becton Dickinson, calalog no. 427401) with 50 μl with 107 plaque-forming units of REOV type 1-lang (T1L) strain in 1× phosphate buffered saline (PBS) containing green food color (McCormick) via a 1 ml tuberculin slip tip syringe (BD, catalog no. 309659) and 30G × 1/2 needle (BD, catalog no. 305106). Litters treated with 1× PBS containing green food color alone on the same day were used as mock controls for the respective infection groups. The mock-infected and REOV-infected pups were monitored and weighed daily until the timepoints used in the study (7 dpi). After dissection, samples were embedded in OCT Compound (Tissue-Tek) and frozen fresh in liquid nitrogen.

Muscle injury

To induce muscle injury, both tibialis anterior muscles of 6-month-old C57BL/6J mice were injected with 10 µl notexin (10 µg ml–1; Latoxan). Either before injury or 2, 5 or 7 dpi, mice were sacrificed and tibialis anterior muscles were collected. After dissection, samples were embedded in OCT Compound (Tissue-Tek) and frozen fresh in liquid nitrogen.

In situ polyadenylation and STRS

STRS was performed using a modified version of the Visium protocol. Tissue sections (10 μm thick) were mounted onto the Visium Spatial Gene Expression v1 slides. For heart samples, one tissue section was placed into each 6 × 6mm capture area. For skeletal muscle samples, two tibialis anterior sections were placed into each capture area. After sectioning, tissue sections were fixed in methanol for 20 min at −20 °C. Next, H&E staining was performed according to the Visium protocol, and tissue sections were imaged on a Zeiss Axio Observer Z1 Microscope using a Zeiss Axiocam 305 color camera. H&E images were shading corrected, stitched, rotated, thresholded and exported as TIFF files using Zen v.3.1 software (Blue edition). After imaging, the slide was placed into the Visium Slide Cassette. In situ polyadenylation was then performed using yeast poly(A) polymerase (yPAP; Thermo Scientific, catalog no. 74225Z25KU). First, samples were equilibrated by adding 100 µl 1× wash buffer (20 µl 5× yPAP Reaction Buffer, 2 µl 40 U µl–1 Protector RNase Inhibitor, 78 µl nuclease-free H 2 O) (Protector RNase Inhibitor; Roche, catalog no. 3335402001) to each capture area and incubating at room temperature for 30 s. The buffer was then removed. Next, 75 µl yPAP enzyme mix (15 µl 5× yPAP reaction buffer, 3 µl 600U µl–1 yPAP enzyme, 1.5 µl 25 mM ATP, 3 µl 40U µl–1 Protector RNase Inhibitor, 52.5 µl nuclease-free H 2 O) was added to each reaction chamber. STRS was also tested with 20 U µl–1 SUPERase-In RNase Inhibitor (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog no. AM2694), but we found that SUPERase was not able to prevent degradation of longer transcripts during in situ polyadenylation (Supplementary Fig. 12). The reaction chambers were then sealed, and the slide cassette was incubated at 37 °C for 25 min. The enzyme mix was then removed. Before running STRS, optimal tissue permeabilization time for both heart and skeletal muscle samples was determined to be 15 min using the Visium Tissue Optimization Kit from 10x Genomics. Following in situ polyadenylation, the standard Visium library preparation was followed to generate cDNA and final sequencing libraries. The libraries were then pooled and sequenced according to guidelines in the Visium Spatial Gene Expression protocol using either a NextSeq 500 or NextSeq 2000 (Illumina).

Targeted pulldown enrichment of viral fragments

We performed hybridization-based enrichment of viral fragments on the Visium and STRS libraries for REOV-infected hearts using the xGen Hybridization and Wash Kit (IDT; 1080577)4. In this approach, a panel of 5′-biotinylated oligonucleotides was used for capture and pulldown of target molecules of interest, which were then PCR amplified and sequenced. We designed a panel of 202 biotinylated probes tiled across the entire REOV T1L genome to selectively sequence viral molecules from the sequencing libraries (Supplementary Table 1). After fragmentation and indexing of cDNA, 300 ng of the final Visium or STRS sequencing libraries from REOV-infected hearts were used for xGen hybridization capture using the xGen NGS Target Enrichment Kit protocol provided by the manufacturer. One round of hybridization capture was performed for the STRS library followed by 14 cycles of PCR amplification. Because of the reduced number of captured molecules, two rounds of hybridization were performed on the Visium libraries. Enriched Visium libraries were PCR amplified for 18 cycles after the first round of hybridization and by 5 cycles after the second round of hybridization. Postenrichment products were pooled and sequenced on the Illumina NextSeq 500.

Single-nucleus total RNA-sequencing

C2C12 cells were grown to 90% confluence and collected with 0.25% TrypLE (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Nuclei were isolated similar to Petrany et al.41. Cells were pelleted by centrifugation at 500g, at 4 °C, for 5 min, and resuspended in 6 ml chilled homogenization buffer (0.25 M sucrose, 1% bovine serum albumin, 1× PBS, 0.2 U µl–1 SUPERase•In RNase Inhibitor, nuclease-free H 2 O). Then, 1 ml chilled 2.5% Triton-X100 diluted in 1x PBS was added. Cells were incubated on ice for 5 min, then pelleted by centrifugation at 1,000g at 4 °C for 5 min. Nuclei were then resuspended in 1× PBS and counted using Trypan blue. A total of 5 million nuclei were suspended in 200 µl 1× PBS, then 800 µl ice-cold methanol was added dropwise to fix. Nuclei were then stored at −20 °C overnight.

On the day of the experiment, nuclei were removed from −20 °C and incubated on ice for 5 min. Nuclei were then pelleted by centrifugation at 1,000g, at 4 °C, for 5 min and resuspended in 200 µl wash resuspension buffer (0.04% bovine serum albumin, 1 mM DTT, 0.2 U µl–1 SUPERase•In RNase Inhibitor, 3× SSC buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog no. 15557044), nuclease-free H 2 O). Nuclei were then pelleted by centrifugation at 1,000g, at 4 °C, for 5 min and washed in 200 µl 1× wash buffer (40 µl 5× yPAP reaction buffer, 4 µl 20U µl–1 SUPERase•In RNase Inhibitor, 156 µl nuclease-free H 2 O). In situ polyadenylation was then performed by suspending nuclei in 50 µl yPAP enzyme mix (10 µl 5× yPAP Reaction Buffer, 2 µl 600 U µl–1 yPAP enzyme, 1 µl 25 mM ATP, 2 µl 20 U µl–1 SUPERase•In RNase Inhibitor, 35 µl nuclease-free H 2 O) and incubating at 37 °C for 25 min without agitation. Nuclei were then washed with 500 µl of nuclei suspension buffer42 (10 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5, 10 mM NaCl, 3 mM MgCl 2 , 1% bovine serum albumin, 0.2 U µl–1 SUPERase•In RNase Inhibitor, nuclease-free H 2 O) and pelleted by centrifugation at 1,000g, at 4 °C, for 5 min. Nuclei were finally resuspended in 200 µl nuclei suspension buffer, counted using a Countess 3 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and the LIVE/DEAD Viability/Cytotoxicity Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog no. L3224), then diluted to the proper concentration. Nuclei for standard single-nucleus RNA-sequencing were processed similarly, but with no in situ polyadenylation step (counted immediately after wash buffer was added). A total of 3,300 nuclei were then loaded onto the Chromium controller (10x Genomics) for a targeted capture of 2,000 nuclei. Libraries were generated using the standard Chromium v.3 protocol. Final libraries were sequenced using the Illumina MiniSeq and Illumina NextSeq 500.

Small RNA-sequencing

For skeletal muscle samples, following the injury time course, tibialis anterior muscles were dissected and snap frozen with liquid nitrogen. The Norgen Total RNA Purification Kit (catalog no. 17200) was used to extract RNA from 10 mg tissue for each sample. For heart samples, following the infection time course, hearts were dissected, embedded in OCT, and frozen in liquid nitrogen. RNA was extracted with Trizol (Invitrogen, catalog no. 15596026) and glycogen precipitation for a small fraction of each of the heart samples. RNA quality was assessed via High Sensitivity RNA ScreenTape Analysis (Agilent, catalog no. 5067-5579) and all samples had RNA integrity numbers greater than or equal to seven.

Small RNA sequencing was performed at the Genome Sequencing Facility of Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Libraries were prepared using the TriLink CleanTag Small RNA Ligation kit (TriLink Biotechnologies). Libraries were sequenced with single-end 50× using a HiSeq2500 (Illumina).

Preprocessing and alignment of STRS, single-nucleus total RNA-sequencing, Smart-Seq-Total and VASA-seq data

All code used to process and analyze these data can be found at https://github.com/mckellardw/STRS. An outline of the pipelines used for preprocessing and alignment is shown in Supplementary Fig. 1a.

Reads were first trimmed using cutadapt v.3.4 (ref. 43) to remove the following sequences: (1) poly(A) sequences from the 3′ ends of reads, (2) the template switch oligonucleotide sequence from the 5′ end of reads derived from the Visium Gene Expression kit (sequence: CCCATGTACTCTGCGTTGATACCACTGCTT), (3) poly(G) artifacts from the 3′ ends of reads, which are produced by the Illumina two-color sequencing chemistry when cDNA molecules are shorter than the final read length and (4) the reverse complement of the template switching oligonucleotide sequence from the 5′ ends of reads (sequence: AAGCAGTGGTATCAACGCAGAGTACATGGG). Next, reads were aligned using either STAR v.2.7.10a44 or kallisto v.0.48.0 (ref. 45). Workflows were written using Snakemake v.6.1.0 (ref. 46).

For STAR, the genomic reference was generated from the GRCm39 reference sequence using GENCODE M28 annotations. For STAR alignment, the following parameters, based on work by Isakova et al. 6, were used: outFilterMismatchNoverLmax=0.05, outFilterMatchNmin=16, outFilterScoreMinOverLread=0, outFilterMatchNminOverLread=0, outFilterMultimapNmax=50. Aligned reads were deduplicated for visualization using umi-tools v.1.1.2 (ref. 47). Aligned and deduplicated reads were visualized with Integrated Genome Viewer v.2.13.0 (ref. 48). Normalized gene position plots and genomic loci profiles were generated using Qualimap v.2.2.2.a49.

For kallisto, a transcriptomic reference was also generated using the GRCm39 reference sequence and GENCODE M28 annotations. The default k-mer length of 31 was used to generate the kallisto reference. Reads were pseudoaligned using the ‘kallisto bus’ command with the chemistry set to ‘VISIUM’ and the ‘fr-stranded‘ flag activated to enable strand-aware quantification. Pseudoaligned reads were then quantified using bustools v.0.41.0. First, spot barcodes were corrected with ‘bustools correct‘ using the ‘Visium-v1’ whitelist provided in the Space Ranger software from 10x Genomics. Next, the output bus file was sorted and counted using ‘bustools sort’ and ‘bustools count,’ respectively. To estimate the number of spliced and unspliced transcripts, reads pseudoaligned using kb-python v.0.26.0, using the ‘lemanno’ workflow.

Spots were selected manually based on the H&E images using Loupe Browser from 10x Genomics. Spatial locations for each spot were assigned using the Visium coordinates provided for each spot barcode by 10x Genomics in the Space Ranger software (‘Visium-v1_coordinates.txt’). Downstream analyses with the output count matrices were then performed using Seurat v.4.0.4 (refs. 50,51). In addition to manual selection, spots containing fewer than 500 detected features or fewer than 1,000 unique molecules were removed from the analysis. Counts from multimapping features were collapsed into a single feature to simplify quantification. Gene biotype percentages were computed according to gene biotypes provided in the GENCODE M28 annotations.

Single-nucleus data were preprocessed and aligned as described above, with a different barcode whitelist matching the 10x Genomics Chromium v.3 chemistry. Count matrices were filtered for cells with more than 750 unique molecules and less than 5% of reads mapping to mitochondrial genes. Counts were then log-normalized with Seurat. Cells were merged and differential gene expression analysis was performed between the standard and in situ polyadenylated nuclei using the ‘FindMarkers()‘ function. A two-sided Wilcoxon Rank-Sum test was used for differential gene expression analysis.

Raw fastq files for VASA-drop7 samples were downloaded from GEO (GSE176588) using parallel-fastq-dump (v.0.6.5). Reads were trimmed using cutadapt v.3.4 to remove poly(A) and poly(G) sequences. Reads were then aligned and quantified using kallisto/BUStools as described above. The ‘–technology’ flag for ‘kallisto bus’ was set to ‘0,6,22:0,0,6:1,0,0’ for cell barcode and UMI identification to reflect the modified fastq files authors uploaded to GEO. Gene counts from multimapping features were collapsed into a single feature.

Raw fastq files for Smart-Seq-Total6 samples were downloaded from GEO (GSE151334) using parallel-fastq-dump (v.0.6.5). Reads were then pseudoaligned using ‘kallisto quant’ with the ‘–fragment-length’ flag set to 75 and the ‘–sd’ flag set to ten. Transcript counts were converted to gene counts according to GENCODE M28 gene symbols, then counts from multimapping features were collapsed into a single feature.

Rarefaction analysis of Visium and STRS data

Raw fastq files for each library were randomly downsampled four times using seqtk v.1.2 to final read counts totaling between 100,000 and 50,000,000 reads. Final libraries were then pseudoaligned using the kallisto pipeline described above.

Annotation-free quantification of transcriptionally active regions in single-nucleus RNA-sequencing data

The ‘from_STARsolo’ version of the TAR-scRNA-seq9 pipeline was used with the outputs from reads aligned with STAR for single-nucleus RNA-sequencing data. Default parameters were used for ‘MERGEBP’ (500) and ‘THRESH’ (10,000,000) for TAR merging and filtering, respectively. Count matrices generated by TAR-scRNA-seq were subset based on cell barcodes that remained after standard quality control.

Mature microRNA quantification

For STRS data: after trimming (see above), barcode correction with STAR v.2.7.10a and UMI-aware deduplication with umi-tools v.1.1.2, reads were split across all 4,992 spot barcodes and analyzed using miRge3.0 v.0.0.9 (ref. 24). Reads were aligned to the miRbase reference provided by the miRge3.0 authors. MiRNA counts were log-normalized according to the total number of counts detected by kallisto and scaled using a scaling factor of 1,000. For small RNAseq data: reads were first trimmed using trim_galore v.0.6.5. Reads were then aligned and counted using miRge3.0 v.0.0.9. Raw fastq files for all skeletal muscle and heart datasets from the Small RNA Atlas52 were downloaded from GEO (GSE119661) and processed similarly.

Unsupervised clustering and differential gene expression analysis of spot transcriptomes

Spot UMI counts as generated by kallisto were used. First, counts were log-normalized and scaled using default parameters with Seurat. Principal component analysis was then performed on the top 2.000 most variable features for each tissue slice individually. Finally, unsupervised clustering was performed using the ‘FindClusters()‘ function from Seurat. The top principal components which accounted for 95% of variance within the data were used for clustering. For skeletal muscle samples, a clustering resolution was set to 0.8. For heart samples, clustering resolution was set to 1.0. Default options were used for all other parameters. Finally, clusters were merged according to similar gene expression patterns and based on histology of the tissue under each subcluster.

Differential gene expression analysis was performed using the ‘FindAllMarkers()‘ function from Seurat. Default parameters were used, including the use of the two-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum test to identify differentially expressed genes. To identify features enriched in the skeletal muscle STRS datasets, all Visium and STRS were first merged and compared according to the method used (Visium versus STRS). To identify cluster-specific gene expression patterns, skeletal muscle samples were first clustered as described above individually. STRS samples were then merged, and differential gene expression analysis was performed across the three injury region groups.

Cell-type deconvolution of Visium and STRS datasets

Cell-type deconvolution of skeletal muscle Visium and STRS data was performed as previously5 using BayesPrism19 (previously known as ‘Tumor microEnvironment Deconvolution’, TED, v.1.0; github.com/Danko-Lab/TED). We used the ‘scMuscle’ dataset generated in McKellar et al.5,53 as a single-cell transcriptomic reference for skeletal muscle. For heart samples, we used all mock and infected single-cell RNA-sequencing samples generated by Mantri et al.4. Highly and differentially expressed genes across cell types were identified with differential gene expression analysis using Seurat (FindAllMarkers, using two-sided Wilcoxon rank-sum test). The resulting genes were filtered based on average log 2 -fold change (avg_logFC > 1) and the percentage of cells within the cluster that express each gene (pct.expressed > 0.5), yielding around 1,000 genes in both single-cell references. Mitochondrial and ribosomal protein genes were removed from this list, in line with recommendations from the BayesPrism authors. For each of the cell types, mean raw counts were calculated across the around 1,000 genes to generate a gene expression profile for BayesPrism. Raw counts for each spot were then passed to the run.Ted function, using the ‘GEP’ option for input.type and default parameters for the remaining inputs. Final Gibbs theta values were used as estimates for the fraction of transcripts from each spot that were derived from each of the cell types. In plots (Supplementary Figs. 8 and 11), a minimum threshold value for theta of 0.01 was used. For skeletal muscle, after deconvolution all spots were merged. Principal component analysis was performed on the nonthresholded BayesPrism theta values using Seurat.

Correlation analysis between REOV counts, host gene expression and spot cell-type fraction

We used a generative additive model implemented in Monocle v.2.18.0 (ref. 54) to find genes that vary with viral UMI count. A Seurat object for STRS data and viral UMI counts from the REOV-infected heart was converted to a CellDataSet object using the ‘as.CellDataSet()’ command implemented in Seurat. For comparison between gene expression and REOV counts, the expression family was set to ‘negative binomial’ as suggested for UMI count data in the Monocle documentation. For comparison between cell-type fraction (theta, as computed by BayesPrism), a minimum theta value of 0.001 was used and the expression family was set to ‘uninormal’. The CellDataSet objects were then preprocessed to estimate size factors and dispersion (just for comparison with genes). Genes expressed in fewer than ten spots were removed. We then used the generative additive model implemented in the ‘differentialGeneTest()’ command in Monocle to identify genes or cell-type fractions that vary with log 2 -transformed viral UMI counts. To find the direction in which these genes varied with viral UMI counts, we calculated the Pearson correlation for all genes with log 2 -transformed viral UMI counts.

RNA fluorescence in situ hybridization using hybridization chain reaction HCR-V3

Single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization (smFISH) was performed as described previously4,55. Probes were designed using NCBI primer-blast for two-step hybridization strategy with split probe design and hybridization chain reaction (HCR)-V3 (ref. 55) (Supplementary Table 2). Split probes for each gene target were mixed and diluted in nuclease-free water to a final total probe concentration of 10 µM. Hairpin pairs labeled with two different fluorophores, namely Alexa-488 and Alexa-546 (Molecular Instruments), were used for HCR-V3.

Slides with tissue sections were warmed to room temperature and then fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 12 min at room temperature. After fixation, sections were washed for 5 mins in 1× PBS twice, incubated for 1 h in 70% ethanol for tissue permeabilization, washed again for 5 mins in 1× PBS, and then used for primary hybridization. Hybridization buffer (HB) mix was prepared with 2× SSC, 5× Denhardt’s solution, 10% ethylene carbonate, 10% dextran sulfate, 0.01% SDS, 1 µM of probe pool mix per target for the hybridization reaction. 20 µl of HB mix (with probes) per section was then put on each slide to cover the tissue section, covered with Parafilm and incubated overnight at 37 °C inside a humidifying chamber for primary hybridization. After primary hybridization, Parafilm was removed and slides were washed in hybridization wash buffer (0.215 M NaCl, 0.02 M Tris-HCl pH 7.5 and 0.005 M EDTA) for 20–30 min at 48 °C. Amplification buffer (AB) mix was prepared with 2× SSC, 5× Denhardt’s solution, 10% dextran sulfate, 0.01% SDS and 0.06 µM HCR hairpins for the amplification reaction. Then, 2 µl of each fluorophore labeled hairpins at 3 µM corresponding to the target genes were mixed, incubated at 95 °C for 1.5 min, covered in aluminum foil and cooled to room temperature for 30 min to form hairpins before adding to the AB mix. A 20 µl portion of AB mix per section was then placed on each slide to cover the tissue section, covered with Parafilm and incubated overnight at room temperature in the dark for signal amplification. After signal amplification, Parafilm was removed and slides were washed in 5× SSCT buffer twice for 30–40 min and then twice for 10 mins. The slides were then cleaned carefully with Kimwipe and treated with Ready Probes Auto-fluorescence Quenching Reagent Mix (Thermo Fisher, catalog no. R37630) for 5 min and washed three times in 1× PBS. Finally, tissue sections were then counterstained with 4,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole for 10 min at room temperature, washed for 5 min in 1× PBS twice, excess PBS was cleaned off using Kimwipe, and sections were immediately mounted on coverslips using Slowfade antifade media, left overnight for treatment and imaged the next day on a Zeiss Axio Observer Z1 Microscope using a Hamamatsu ORCA Fusion Gen III Scientific CMOS camera. FISH images were shading corrected, stitched, rotated, thresholded and exported as TIFF files using Zen v.3.1 software (Blue edition).

Reporting summary

