Cancer Moonshot aims at liquid biopsies

    Nature Biotechnology volume 40page 1422 (2022)

    The NCI-sponsored trial will evaluate 24,000 people over four years. Seventeen companies indicated their readiness to participate. Of those, the most advanced is Grail, whose Galleri MCED test claims to detect over 50 cancers using CpG methylation analysis of cell-free DNA and next-generation sequencing (NGS). The so-called ‘liquid biopsy’ is now in a 140,000-person, single-test trial in the UK.

