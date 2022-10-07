Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Imaging

Visualizing protein nanostructures in intact brain

Nature Biotechnology volume 40page 1432 (2022)Cite this article

The study of complex nanoarchitectures in biological specimens has been hindered by the physical accessibility of labels to the biomolecules of interest. Biomolecular structures in cells and tissues are often too crowded to view with conventional microscopy and antibody labeling. A method described in Nature Biomedical Engineering uses a novel chemistry to preserve and decrowd biomolecular structures in intact tissue, resulting in improved imaging to a resolution of around 20 nm. Called ‘expansion revealing’, the method involves anchoring proteins to a gel followed by two rounds of expansion with swellable hydrogels to prepare cells and tissue for imaging. “We find that more antibodies bind when applied after expansion. Invisible molecules, which are unlabeled when stained pre-expansion because they are so densely packed, become visible after expansion when labels have room to bind,” says Edward Boyden, corresponding author of this study.

This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

Access options

Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

$32.00

Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Author information

Authors and Affiliations

  1. London, UK

    Natalie G. Barnes

Authors
  1. Natalie G. Barnes
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Barnes, N.G. Visualizing protein nanostructures in intact brain. Nat Biotechnol 40, 1432 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01511-y

Download citation

  • Published:

  • Issue Date:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01511-y

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing