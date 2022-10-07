Skip to main content

Alternative proteins

Baltic bacteria sink CO2 into smoothies

Nature Biotechnology volume 40page 1425 (2022)

The linchpin for this technology is Xanthobacter species. Solar Foods co-founders — energy systems researcher Pasi Vainikka, Solar CEO; bioprocess engineer Juha-Pekka Pitkänen, CTO; and collaborators — discovered it on a Baltic beach during a soil expedition around Finland. Known as autotrophic hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria, these microbes synthesize their own food by capturing the mixture of gases — oxygen, nitrogen, CO2 and water vapor — in atmospheric air. The scientists apply electricity, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, and because these autotrophs contain hydrogenases that use hydrogen as an electron donor, they can fix CO2. Overall, these reactions transform inorganic gases into organic compounds that serve as nutrients. Thus, the microbes grow in bioreactors fed by air; once they are harvested and dried, the resulting biomass consists of 65–70% protein, 5–8% fat, 10–15% dietary fiber and 3–5% mineral nutrients. Solar has requested approval from the European Food Safety Authority of the resulting protein product, which they call Solein.

Author information

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany

    Vijay Shankar Balakrishnan

Authors
  1. Vijay Shankar Balakrishnan
Rights and permissions

About this article

Cite this article

Balakrishnan, V.S. Baltic bacteria sink CO2 into smoothies. Nat Biotechnol 40, 1425 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01507-8

