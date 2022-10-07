Baltic bacteria sink CO2 into smoothies

The linchpin for this technology is Xanthobacter species. Solar Foods co-founders — energy systems researcher Pasi Vainikka, Solar CEO; bioprocess engineer Juha-Pekka Pitkänen, CTO; and collaborators — discovered it on a Baltic beach during a soil expedition around Finland. Known as autotrophic hydrogen-oxidizing bacteria, these microbes synthesize their own food by capturing the mixture of gases — oxygen, nitrogen, CO 2 and water vapor — in atmospheric air. The scientists apply electricity, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, and because these autotrophs contain hydrogenases that use hydrogen as an electron donor, they can fix CO 2 . Overall, these reactions transform inorganic gases into organic compounds that serve as nutrients. Thus, the microbes grow in bioreactors fed by air; once they are harvested and dried, the resulting biomass consists of 65–70% protein, 5–8% fat, 10–15% dietary fiber and 3–5% mineral nutrients. Solar has requested approval from the European Food Safety Authority of the resulting protein product, which they call Solein.