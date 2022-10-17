Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Mathematical modeling of epigenetic gene regulation during cell differentiation

    Nature Biotechnology (2022)Cite this article

    Subjects

    Cells differentiate to their final fates through sequential epigenetic and transcriptional changes. A mathematical model fit on multi-omic single-cell data yields insights into the temporal relationships between chromatin accessibility and gene expression during cell differentiation.

    This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

    Access options

    Buy article

    Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

    $32.00

    Buy

    All prices are NET prices.

    Fig. 1: The MultiVelo approach.

    References

    1. La Manno, G. et al. RNA velocity of single cells. Nature 560, 494–498 (2018). This article introduced the concept of RNA velocity.

      Article  Google Scholar 

    2. Bergen, V., Lange, M., Peidli, S., Wolf, F. A. & Theis, F. J. Generalizing RNA velocity to transient cell states through dynamical modelling. Nature Biotechnol. 38, 1408–1414 (2020). This article extended the original RNA velocity framework to include time and cell state latent variables.

      Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

    3. Ma, S. et al. Chromatin potential identified by shared single-cell profiling of RNA and chromatin. Cell 183, 1103–1116 (2020). This article used SHARE-seq to profile RNA and chromatin in the same mouse skin cell.

      Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

    4. Trevino, A. E. et al. Chromatin and gene-regulatory dynamics of the developing human cerebral cortex at single-cell resolution. Cell 184, 5053–5069.e23 (2021). This article profiled human cortical neuron development using the 10X Multiome technology.

      Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

    Download references

    Additional information

    Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

    This is a summary of: Li, C., Virgilio, M. C., Collins, K. L. & Welch, J. D. Multi-omic single-cell velocity models epigenome–transcriptome interactions and improves cell fate prediction. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01476-y (2022).

    Rights and permissions

    Reprints and Permissions

    About this article

    Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

    Cite this article

    Mathematical modeling of epigenetic gene regulation during cell differentiation. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01488-8

    Download citation

    • Published:

    • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01488-8

    Search

    Advanced search

    Quick links

    Nature Briefing

    Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

    Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing