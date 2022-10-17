Mathematical modeling of epigenetic gene regulation during cell differentiation

Cells differentiate to their final fates through sequential epigenetic and transcriptional changes. A mathematical model fit on multi-omic single-cell data yields insights into the temporal relationships between chromatin accessibility and gene expression during cell differentiation.
This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution
Access options
Subscribe to Nature+
Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals
$29.99
monthly
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$99.00
only $8.25 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout.
Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
$32.00
All prices are NET prices.
References
La Manno, G. et al. RNA velocity of single cells. Nature 560, 494–498 (2018). This article introduced the concept of RNA velocity.
Bergen, V., Lange, M., Peidli, S., Wolf, F. A. & Theis, F. J. Generalizing RNA velocity to transient cell states through dynamical modelling. Nature Biotechnol. 38, 1408–1414 (2020). This article extended the original RNA velocity framework to include time and cell state latent variables.
Ma, S. et al. Chromatin potential identified by shared single-cell profiling of RNA and chromatin. Cell 183, 1103–1116 (2020). This article used SHARE-seq to profile RNA and chromatin in the same mouse skin cell.
Trevino, A. E. et al. Chromatin and gene-regulatory dynamics of the developing human cerebral cortex at single-cell resolution. Cell 184, 5053–5069.e23 (2021). This article profiled human cortical neuron development using the 10X Multiome technology.
Additional information
Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
This is a summary of: Li, C., Virgilio, M. C., Collins, K. L. & Welch, J. D. Multi-omic single-cell velocity models epigenome–transcriptome interactions and improves cell fate prediction. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01476-y (2022).
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Mathematical modeling of epigenetic gene regulation during cell differentiation. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01488-8
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01488-8