Author Correction: Engineering circular RNA for enhanced protein production

Nature Biotechnology (2022)Cite this article

The Original Article was published on 18 July 2022

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01393-0, published 18 July 2022.

In the version of this article initially published, several sequences in Supplementary Table 1 were listed incorrectly, which have now been replaced in the online version of the article.

  1. These authors contributed equally: Robert Chen, Sean K. Wang.

  1. Center for Personal Dynamic Regulomes, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Robert Chen, Sean K. Wang, Laura Amaya, Angel Cardenas, Brian T. Abe, Chun-Kan Chen & Howard Y. Chang

  2. Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Sean K. Wang

  3. Department of Computer Science, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Julia A. Belk

  4. Department of Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Zhijian Li & Paul A. Wender

  5. Department of Chemical and Systems Biology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Paul A. Wender

  6. Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Howard Y. Chang

  1. Robert Chen
  2. Sean K. Wang
  3. Julia A. Belk
  4. Laura Amaya
  5. Zhijian Li
  6. Angel Cardenas
  7. Brian T. Abe
  8. Chun-Kan Chen
  9. Paul A. Wender
  10. Howard Y. Chang
Correspondence to Howard Y. Chang.

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Chen, R., Wang, S.K., Belk, J.A. et al. Author Correction: Engineering circular RNA for enhanced protein production. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01472-2

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01472-2

