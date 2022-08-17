Skip to main content

Author Correction: A highly photostable and bright green fluorescent protein

Nature Biotechnology (2022)Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 25 April 2022

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01278-2, published online 25 April 2022.

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in the sequences shown in Supplementary Fig. 8, which has been replaced in the online version of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. Noriyo Takeda

    Present address: Graduate School of Integrated Sciences for Life, Hiroshima University, Hiroshima, Japan

  2. Kazuki Endo

    Present address: Narita Elementary School, Miyagi, Japan

  3. These authors contributed equally: Masahiko Hirano, Ryoko Ando, Satoshi Shimozono, Mayu Sugiyama, Hiroshi Kurokawa.

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Biotechnological Optics Research Team, RIKEN Center for Advanced Photonics, Saitama, Japan

    Masahiko Hirano & Atsushi Miyawaki

  2. Laboratory for Cell Function Dynamics, RIKEN Center for Brain Science, Saitama, Japan

    Ryoko Ando, Satoshi Shimozono, Mayu Sugiyama, Hiroshi Kurokawa, Hiroshi Hama & Atsushi Miyawaki

  3. Asamushi Research Center for Marine Biology, Tohoku University, Aomori, Japan

    Noriyo Takeda

  4. Department of Biology, Miyagi University of Education, Sendai, Japan

    Ryusaku Deguchi & Kazuki Endo

  5. Department of Infection Control and Immunology, Ōmura Satoshi Memorial Institute, Kitasato University, Tokyo, Japan

    Kei Haga, Reiko Takai-Todaka & Kazuhiko Katayama

  6. Safety Science Laboratories, Kao Corporation, Tokyo, Japan

    Shunsuke Inaura, Yuta Matsumura & Takuya Morimoto

  7. Laboratory for Cell Polarity Regulation, RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research, Osaka, Japan

    Yasushi Okada

  8. Department of Cell Biology and Department of Physics, UBI and WPI-IRCN, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

    Yasushi Okada

  9. Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences, Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan

    Takahiro Fujiwara

Authors
  1. Masahiko Hirano
  2. Ryoko Ando
  3. Satoshi Shimozono
  4. Mayu Sugiyama
  5. Noriyo Takeda
  6. Hiroshi Kurokawa
  7. Ryusaku Deguchi
  8. Kazuki Endo
  9. Kei Haga
  10. Reiko Takai-Todaka
  11. Shunsuke Inaura
  12. Yuta Matsumura
  13. Hiroshi Hama
  14. Yasushi Okada
  15. Takahiro Fujiwara
  16. Takuya Morimoto
  17. Kazuhiko Katayama
  18. Atsushi Miyawaki
Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Kazuhiko Katayama or Atsushi Miyawaki.

Cite this article

Hirano, M., Ando, R., Shimozono, S. et al. Author Correction: A highly photostable and bright green fluorescent protein. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01469-x

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01469-x

