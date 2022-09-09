Lipid nanoparticle drug delivery

US 11,400,109 Methods of formulating nucleic acid-containing nanoparticles with an enzyme to afford efficient delivery of payload to a cell or tissue of interest via subcutaneous administration. Translate Bio (Lexington, MA, USA) Karve S, DeRosa F, Bhavsar Z, Heartlein M 8/2/2022

US 11,400,158 A cationic lipid having one or more biodegradable groups located in a lipidic moiety (for example, a hydrophobic chain) of the cationic lipid. These cationic lipids may be incorporated into a lipid particle for delivering an active agent, such as a nucleic acid. Also, lipid particles comprising a neutral lipid, a lipid capable of reducing aggregation, a cationic lipid of the present invention and, optionally, a sterol. The lipid particle may further include a therapeutic agent such as a nucleic acid. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Cambridge, MA, USA) Maier M, Jayaraman M, Akinc A, Matsuda S, Kandasamy P, Rajeev KG, Manoharan M 8/2/2022

US 11,401,530 A CRISPR-based method of programming an artificial virus with genome modification capabilities comprising at least one viral vector, such as bacteriophage T4; at least one therapeutic molecule, such as DNA, RNA, protein and their complex; and a lipid coating. The Catholic University of America (Washington, DC, USA) Rao VB, Zhu J 8/2/2022

US 11,395,854 Compositions and methods for the delivery of therapeutic agents to cells. In particular, these include novel, trialkyl, cationic lipids and nucleic acid–lipid particles that provide efficient encapsulation of nucleic acids and efficient delivery of the encapsulated nucleic acid to cells in vivo. The compositions are highly potent, thereby allowing effective knockdown of a specific target protein at relatively low doses. Arbutus Biopharma (Burnaby, BC, Canada) Heyes J, Wood M, Martin A 7/26/2022

US 11,396,654 Neutral lipid formulations, including hydrophobically modified polynucleotides and fat mixtures, for nucleic acid delivery. Also, methods of using the neutral lipid formulations. Phio Pharmaceuticals (Marlborough, MA, USA) Khvorova A, Salomon W, Kamens J, Samarsky D, Woolf TM, Miller M, Bulock KG 7/26/2022

US 11,376,335 Nanoemulsion compositions and methods of making and using thereof to deliver a bioactive agent such as a nucleic acid to a subject. The nanoemulsion composition comprises a hydrophobic core based on inorganic nanoparticles in a lipid nanoparticle that allows imaging as well as delivering nucleic acids. HDT Bio (Seattle, WA, USA) Khandhar A, Reed S, Duthie M, Erasmus J, Carter D, Berube BJ 7/5/2022