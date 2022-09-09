Fungi solution for field fires

The fungal consortium instead digests the remnant straw stacks. Called the Pusa decomposer, after the local name given to IARI, it is a liquid mixture potentially containing Aspergillus nidulans, Aspergillus awamori, Phanerochaete chryosporium and Trichoderma viride, although the exact composition has not been publicly released. Farmers must first take a fungal inoculum and ferment it for 8–10 days before spraying it on a field. The seven fungal species produce enzymes that break down cellulose, lignin and pectins in paddy straw and accelerate the stubble decomposition. It takes around 25 days to clear a hectare of land for sowing.