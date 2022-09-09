Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

AGRICULTURAL BIOTECH

Fungi solution for field fires

Nature Biotechnology volume 40page 1308 (2022)Cite this article

The fungal consortium instead digests the remnant straw stacks. Called the Pusa decomposer, after the local name given to IARI, it is a liquid mixture potentially containing Aspergillus nidulans, Aspergillus awamori, Phanerochaete chryosporium and Trichoderma viride, although the exact composition has not been publicly released. Farmers must first take a fungal inoculum and ferment it for 8–10 days before spraying it on a field. The seven fungal species produce enzymes that break down cellulose, lignin and pectins in paddy straw and accelerate the stubble decomposition. It takes around 25 days to clear a hectare of land for sowing.

Your institute does not have access to this article

Access options

Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

$32.00

Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Author information

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany

    Vijay Shankar Balakrishnan

Authors
  1. Vijay Shankar Balakrishnan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Balakrishnan, V.S. Fungi solution for field fires. Nat Biotechnol 40, 1308 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01460-6

Download citation

  • Published:

  • Issue Date:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01460-6

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing