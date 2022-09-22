Protocol

Sample collection

Animal handling and tissue collection methods followed the guidelines and recommendations of local animal protection legislation and were approved by the local committee for ethical experiments on laboratory animals (Stockholms Norra Djurförsöksetiska nämnd, Sweden, N 68/14). Two wild-type CD1 female mice postnatal day 41 were used for the controls, mouse atlas and mouse 448-gene experiments. Mice were transcardially perfused with ice-cold oxygenated artificial cerebrospinal fluid solution. Brains were collected, submerged in Tissue-Tek optimum cutting temperature (OCT Sakura) and snap frozen in a slush of isopentane (Sigma) and dry ice, before storage at −80 °C.

Human brain tissue from a 50-year-old male was performed after obtaining permission from the decedent’s next-of-kin as previously described in ref. 40, in accordance with the provisions of the US Uniform Anatomical Gift Act of 2006 described in the California Health and Safety Code section 7,150 (effective 1 January 2008) and other applicable state and federal laws and regulations, and with ethical approval from the Swedish Ethical Review Authority (2019-03054 for human adult brain, 2020-02096 for human glioblastoma). Human serological screening for infectious disease (HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C) was conducted using donor blood samples and only considered if it was negative for all three tests. Human cortex V1C was sliced, submerged in Tissue-Tek OCT (Sakura) and snap frozen in a slush of isopentane (Sigma) and dry ice before storing it at −80 °C.

Human colon and breast cancer samples were obtained with the patient’s permission and with ethical approval from the Swedish Ethical Review Authority (2018/1518-31 and 2019-01379 for colon, 2016/957-31 and 2017/742-32 for breast cancer). Samples were frozen as described above.

Capture slide preparation

ITO coverslips (24 × 60 mm #1.5 thickness, Diamond Coatings) with a surface resistivity of 30–60 Ω per square were cleaned by three successive washes of 20 min in a beaker glass filled with acetone (Sigma), isopropanol (Sigma) and dH 2 O (Thermo) placed in a Ney ULTRAsonik 28X sonicator set to maximum power. Slides were stored in dH 2 O and used between 5 and 30 d after production. To functionalize the surface, the slides were placed in an Epridia E103 rack (Fisher Scientific), dried with nitrogen gas and submerged in a 2% (vol/vol) solution of (3-glycidyloxypropyl)trimethoxysilane in acetone for 2 hours under a nitrogen atmosphere. Coverslips were rinsed once with acetone and dried with nitrogen gas. Then, the oligo(dT) mixture consisting of 10 μM 5′ amine-modified oligo(dT) 60 (/5AmMC6/UUUUGACTCGTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT/iSuper-dT/TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT/iSuper-dT/TT, IDT) in 1× Schott Spotting Solution was prepared. The ITO-coated side of the coverslip was identified using a multimeter, and 40 μl of the oligo(dT) mixture was placed on the center and covered with a 24 × 24 mm plastic Hybrisilp (Grace Biolabs). The oligo(dT) mixture was let to react with the epoxy groups for 1 hour at 25 °C. Afterward, the coated slide was washed five times with 2× sodium sodium-citrate buffer (SSC, Sigma) followed by two washes with dH 2 O. Remaining epoxy groups were blocked for 30 min at room temperature with a 0.1% (wt/vol) solution of poly(d-lysine) (molecular weight, 70,000–150,000 (Sigma)) in dH 2 O, followed by three washes with dH 2 O. Europium-doped beads with a diameter of 0.2 and 1 μm (Thermo; 1 μm custom produced) were each diluted 1:333 in dH 2 O and deposited on the surface by placing a 100-μl drop on the coated area for 3 min. The bead mixture was pipetted off and slides were dried in air.

Coated capture slides can be stored for at least 2 d under a nitrogen atmosphere. Cryosections of 10 μm were cut and captured on the coated area and then dried for a few minutes and stored at −80 °C until use. Frozen slides with tissue sections can be stored for a few months before proceeding to the transfer step.

Probes

Direct labeled smFISH probes for Malat1, Actb, Tuba1a, ACTB and CALM1 were obtained from Biosearch Technologies. Detection probes for barcoded EEL experiments were obtained from IDT and consist of a 5′-conjugated Alexa Fluor 647 dye, followed by a thiol linker (/iThioMC6-D/) and then the 20-nucleotide-long detection sequence (Supplementary Table).

The RNA-binding sequence of the encoding probe design was based on previously reported methods18,41 and implemented in the software package Oligopy23 (for a similar tool, see PaintSHOP in ref. 42). Each probe consisted of a 26- to 32-nucleotide-long sequence, reverse complementary of the target RNA sequence, and one or two overhanging tails containing the six detection sequences of 20 nucleotides each, to which the detection probes can bind. These six sequences were added to the RNA-binding sequence in a random order to reduce the potential steric hindrance effect on signal intensity when they accumulate over sequential rounds of hybridization. Furthermore, readout tails were separated by 2 nucleotides (alternating TT, AT, TA and AA).

RNA-binding regions were selected to have a Gibbs free energy (ΔG) at 37 °C of −28 kcal mol−1 or less, G+C content of 40–60% and a maximum ΔG at 37 °C for hairpin or homodimer formation of −9.0 kcal mol−1. Then, probe specificity was analyzed using BLAST, and probes with more than 60% identity to five or more off-target RNA species were dropped. Finally, sets of a maximum of 28 probes that would tile with a minimum gap of 2 bp on the RNA were retrieved, and genes that did not reach a minimum of ten probes were dropped.

To prevent optical crowding, we optimized the distribution of genes over the available barcodes using prior knowledge from single-cell RNA-seq data. Whenever possible, the genes expressed in the same cell type were not labeled in the same decoding cycle.

Encoding probes were ordered either from IDT as oPools (mouse atlas experiment) at ready-to-use concentrations or as Twist Bioscience Oligo Pools for the 448-gene mouse and human experiments.

For the IDT oPool probe sets, the fraction of full-length oligonucleotides was expected to be only ~40% for the 186-nt-long probes, because of truncation during chemical DNA synthesis. Placing two tails both 5′ and 3′ to the RNA-binding sequence (as introduced by multiplexed error-robust FISH in ref. 18) would potentially result in truncated probes retaining RNA-binding ability but lacking some of the readout sequences. To avoid the issue, the entire RNA-binding sequence was placed on the 5′ side of the oligonucleotide as one tail, so that only full-length probes could bind the RNA.

For higher-complexity probe sets, Twist Bioscience Oligo Pools were used and amplified using a previously published protocol43 with the following adaptations. We performed an initial PCR amplification to generate an intermediate stock and used it as the template for the subsequent experiment, not to exhaust the original probe pool. Then, the probes were amplified again by PCR, followed by in vitro transcription, after which the RNA was purified using the Zymo Oligo Clean and Concentrator. Reverse transcription was performed using a 5′-modified forward primer with an amine group so that the encoding probe could be fixed by paraformaldehyde (PFA) for better signal stability. Finally, RNA was degraded by alkaline hydrolysis and single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) probes were purified. Probe sequences are available in Supplementary Table.

EEL

Washes were generally performed by pipetting 200 μl of solution onto the sample or, in the cases where a flow cell was used, the internal volume of the flow cell (~400 μl) was replaced at least twice for one wash.

Slides with tissue were thawed, and two reference crosses were drawn on the bottom of the coverslip flanking the tissue sample with a solvent-resistant Moist Mark Plus pen (Cancer Diagnostics Inc.; Fig. 1a). Nuclei were labeled for 5 min with a 1 μg ml−1 solution of propidium iodide (Sigma) in 2× SSC (Sigma) for mouse 448-gene and human experiments or 1 mg ml−1 Hoechst (Sigma) for the mouse atlas experiments, followed by five washes with 2× SSC. The sample was covered with a 24 × 32 mm coverslip spaced by a parafilm gasket, and an overview image of the sample was taken using a ×10 objective. The area of the sample was traced on the overview image and used to generate field of view (FOV) positions for the ×40 and ×60 objectives to cover the entire sample. Then, the nuclei and europium beads were imaged at ×40 magnification and the FOV positions for the ×60 objective were saved together with the relative locations of the reference crosses for later alignment.

Afterward, the tissue was permeabilized for 5 min with 0.1% (vol/vol) Triton X-100 (Sigma), and 10 mM dithiothreitol (DTT, Sigma) in 1× Tris-borate-EDTA (TBE, Thermo) and washed five times with 1× TBE. An electrical wire was mounted on the ITO surface with a conductive copper foil tape (m.nu). The cathode was an uncoated ITO coverslip. The slide was mounted in the EEL holder (Supplementary Fig. 1b), and two 1.5-mm-thick polydimethylsiloxane (Sylgard 184 Dow Corning) spacers were placed on either side of the sample and covered with the cathode slide. The electrophoresis buffer containing 10 mM DTT and 1 M urea (Sigma) in 1× TBE was injected with a gel-loading pipette tip, after which the wires were connected to an RND 320-KA3005D laboratory power supply or a Keithley 2450 sourcemeter, and a potential of 1.5 V (10 V cm−1) was applied for 20 min. However, a 1.5-V battery also works. To ensure hybridization, the sample was subsequently incubated for 5 min with a high-salt-concentration buffer 6× SSC (this step was not yet implemented for the mouse atlas experiments). The sample was then washed twice with 2× SSC and digested by three incubations (10 min for mouse and 5 min for human) with digestion buffer containing 1% (wt/vol) SDS (Sigma), 20 mM Tris HCl (Thermo), 2,000 U ml−1 Superase (Thermo) and proteinase K (1 U ml−1 for mouse and 0.5 U ml−1 for human) at 30 °C. This was followed by three washes of 5 min with warm 5% (wt/vol) SDS in 2× SSC at 30 °C and five washes with 2× SSC at room temperature. For the human breast cancer and colon experiments, the digestion was started with a 5-min wash of warm 5% SDS in 2× SSC at 30 °C, followed by two 5-min digestions with 0.5 U ml−1 proteinase K in digestion buffer followed by two warm washes with 5% SDS in 2× SSC.

For nonbarcoded experiments, the captured RNA was detected with directly labeled smFISH probes (Biosearch Tech) diluted to 250 nM per probe in hybridization mix containing 10% (vol/vol) deionized formamide (Ambion), 0.1 g ml−1 dextran sulfate (molecular weight > 500,000, Sigma), 1 mg ml−1 Escherichia coli tRNA (Roche), 2 mM ribonucleoside vanadyl complexes (RVC, Sigma) and 200 μg ml−1 BSA (Sigma) in 2× SSC for at least 30 min at 38.5 °C. Unbound probes were washed away with three washes of 10 min with 20% formamide in 2× SSC at 38.5 °C and five washes with 2× SSC. The sample was subsequently mounted on a microscope slide with Prolong Glass Antifade mounting medium (Thermo).

For barcoded experiments, the RNA was fixed on the surface for 10 min with 4% PFA (Sigma) in 1× PBS (Thermo), followed by five washes with 2× SSC. The appropriate amount of encoding probes was dried using a SpeedVac depending on the probe production’s final concentration as measured by Qubit (Thermo) and resuspended in 20 μl of hybridization mix with 30% formamide. The mix was then carefully pipetted on the sample, covered with a plastic Hybrislip, placed in a petri dish humidified with 2× SSC and incubated for at least 24 hours at 38.5 °C. Afterward, the Hybrislip was carefully removed by first adding some 2× SSC to the edge until it was absorbed under the Hybrislip, creating space between the slide and Hybrislip.

The slide was then mounted in a flow cell (Rebus Biosystems) and placed in the ROBOFISH fluidic system44,45, which automatically performed all subsequent steps. The sample was flushed with 2× SSC and washed four times for 15 min with 30% formamide in 2× SSC at 47 °C, followed by four washes with 2× SSC. The encoding probes were then fixed for 10 min with 10% PFA (Sigma) in 1× PBS and washed with 2× SSC. Fluorescent detection probes were dispensed to the sample at a concentration of 50 nM in 10% formamide hybridization mix and hybridized for 10 min at 37 °C, followed by three washes of 3 min with 20% formamide in 2× SSC and four washes with 2× SSC. Imaging buffer containing 2 mM 6-hydroxy-2,5,7,8-tetramethylchroman-2-carboxylic acid (Trolox, Sigma), 5 mM 3,4-dihydroxybenzoic acid (DBA, Sigma) and 20 nM protocatechuate 3,4-dioxygenase from Pseudomonas sp. (PCD, Sigma) was then dispensed to the flow cell. Imaging was triggered by the ROBOFISH system and performed on a Nikon Ti2 microscope at 20 °C46. After imaging, the sample was washed four times with 2× SSC, and fluorophores were cleaved off by reducing the thiol bond with 50 mM TCEP (Sigma) in 2× SSC during two washes of 10 min at 22 °C. This was followed by ten washes with 2× SSC. Then, 15 cycles of hybridization, washing, imaging and stripping were performed to image all 16 bits of the barcode.

Usually, two staggered experiments were run in parallel. While the first experiment was being imaged (2–3 d), the next experiment was started, hence reducing the downtime of the microscope and doubling the speed by which datasets were generated.

ROBOFISH automated fluidics

The ROBOFISH system is an open-source fully automated fluidics and temperature control platform integrated with imaging. It is designed to dispense arbitrarily small volumes to a flow cell by bridging the dead volume so that costly solutions like probe mixes are not wasted away. It is designed to be flexible, in terms of both components and running protocols. A syringe pump (Tecan Cavro XE 1000 or Cavro XCalibur) with a Y valve is connected to the running buffer (2× SSC) and a reservoir tube. The reservoir tube is connected to two 10-port actuated valves (MX-II IDEX), which are in turn linked to buffer tubes, up to two flow cells and a waste container.

This setup enables the aspiration of the target buffer into the reservoir, after which extra running buffer is aspirated into the syringe pump so that, when dispensed, the extra volume bridges the dead volume between the valve and flow cell (Supplementary Fig. 1d). Between the valve and flow cell, a bubble trap (Elveflow) and liquid degasser (Degasi Biotech) ensure that no air enters the flow cell. The flow cell itself can be either a flow cell designed by Rebus Biosystems, which is temperature controlled by a TC-720 controller (TE Technology), or the FCS2 flow cell from Bioptechs, which can be temperature controlled by either the Solid State Oasis or the Solid State ThermoCube recirculating chillers. The FCS2 flow cell temperature monitoring is implemented with the Yoctopuce Thermistor. Open-source Python drivers are available (TC-720 (ref. 47), ThermoCube47, Oasis48 and MXII49).

The ROBOFISH system monitors buffer volumes and notifies the user via text messages (Pushbullet, Pushbullet python API) when buffers need to be replaced or in the unlikely case of system errors or abnormal temperatures in the room. The full protocol is written to log and metadata files to save all information with the image datasets. Full building instructions, code and operating instructions are available online at https://www.protocols.io/view/robofish-construction-bcrciv2w and https://github.com/linnarsson-lab/ROBOFISH.

Imaging

Imaging was performed on a Nikon Ti2 epifluorescence microscope equipped with a Nikon CFI Plan Apo Lambda ×60 oil immersion objective with a numerical aperture (NA) of 1.4, CFI Plan Apo Lambda ×40 objective with NA 0.95, CFI Plan Apo Lambda with NA 0.45, Nikon motorized stage, Nikon Perfect Focus system, Sona 4.2B-11 back-illuminated sCMOS camera with 11-μm pixels (Andor), Lumencor Spectra light engine (configuration in Table 1) and matching filter sets (Table 2).

The automated image acquisition protocol was made in Nikon NIS Elements as a custom job (https://github.com/linnarsson-lab/ROBOFISH). Data acquisition is triggered by the ROBOFISH system and 12-bit images of each FOV with a z-stack of 17 slices with a 0.3-μm step. Acquisition of a z-stack was necessary to compensate for the curvature of the coverslip, caused by the assembly procedure in the flow cell. A typical sagittal mouse brain section was covered by 500–700 FOVs positioned with an 8% overlap. Alexa-647 and Europium were imaged using the ET667/30-A647 filter cube by switching between 631-nm and 360-nm excitation at 100% and 30% power, respectively, and an exposure of 80 ms for both. After imaging completion, the imaging job notified the ROBOFISH system to continue with the fluidics of the next cycle.

Surface pH measurement

The surface pH during electrophoresis was measured by fluorescent readout of E. coli particles doped with pH-sensitive pHrodo Green fluorophore (Thermo). Ten, 200 μl of 1 mg ml−1 sonicated particles in 1× PBS were deposited on the capture slide after Europium bead deposition (Supplementary Fig. 3a,b). Afterward, a 10-μm mouse brain tissue section was placed on top and permeabilized as described earlier. A series of buffers with varying pH (MES buffer: 4.7, 5.0, 5.5, 6.0, 6.5; SSC: 7.0 and PBS: 7.4) was used to make a fluorescence calibration curve by measuring the mean pixel intensities of the particles at different pH levels (494 nm excitation, 200 ms exposure time using the ×60 objective; Supplementary Fig 3c). Large aggregates of particles were excluded from the analysis.

An additional sample was placed in the electrophoresis holder, and electrophoresis buffer was injected (TBE pH 8.3, 1 M urea, without DTT) and mounted on the microscope. Images of two FOVs were taken every 45 s and after 2.5 min of baseline acquisition, electrophoresis at 1.5 V was performed for 20 min. During this time, the mean measured fluorescence did slightly increase but never in the range of the calibration curve, indicating that the buffer maintains the pH (Supplementary Fig. 3d). In contrast, when higher voltages (4 V and above) were applied, we did observe a drop in pH at the surface as interpolated with the calibration curve (for example, electrophoresis at 6 V in Supplementary Fig. 3e,f). The higher the voltage, the faster the pH drop, and the effect was more pronounced at surfaces covered by the tissue, thus indicating that restricted diffusion augments the surface pH change.

Image analysis pipeline

We developed a processing pipeline to automatically detect and decode the EEL signal25 called pysmFISH. A flow chart of the analysis steps is available on the GitHub page. Briefly, after parsing, filtering and counting, the detected spots are registered between hybridizations using the Europium fiducial beads. The barcodes are then identified using the nearest-neighbor approach. To map the EEL signal (×60 objective) to the nuclei images (×40 objective), we first registered the Europium beads imaged with both objectives by using a point set alignment algorithm based on a nearest-neighbor search, and the resulting transformation (scaling, rotation and shift) was applied to the EEL signal. Nuclei were segmented using Cellpose32, and the segmentation masks were expanded by 8 μm without overlapping. Detected signal dots were then assigned to cell labels if they fell inside a segmentation mask making use of a k-d tree algorithm. To process the large amount of data generated by each EEL experiment, the analysis is parallelized using Dask50.

Optical density

Optical density simulations were performed by filling a 10 × 10 μm2 area with an increasing number of randomly spaced points and determining how many could be resolved using Abbe’s diffraction limit (λ/2NA) as the minimal distance. The simulation was repeated for various wavelengths of light and for objectives with different NAs.

SNR

SNR was defined as the ratio between the signal strength and the standard deviation of the background pixels surrounding the signal spot (annulus with radii of three and nine pixels). If other signal spots fell in the vicinity of the signal in question, these pixels were excluded from the standard deviation calculation. The SNR was measured on the Tuba1a signal on samples processed by EEL and smFISH in tissue of the experiment presented in Fig. 2a. Tuba1a was labeled in the same channel as in the barcoded EEL experiments.

Technique comparison

To compare the detection efficiency of EEL to that of osmFISH and Visium, we selected data of anatomically identical areas using the Allen brain atlas as a guide. The anterior and posterior Visium data for sagittal section number 2 were downloaded from www.10xgenomics.com on 18 March 2022. The Visium sequencing library had a sequencing depth of 73,558 reads per spot and was sequenced to 81% saturation. The osmFISH dataset is available on http://linnarssonlab.org/osmFISH/. The per-gene RNA density was calculated for the somatosensory cortex areas of all EEL samples. The comparison with single-cell RNA-seq was made to a whole mouse brain single-cell dataset in ref. 1 available at http://mousebrain.org/adolescent/; http://mousebrain.org/adolescent/ with a mean sequencing depth of 42,629 per cell and was sequenced to 74.4% saturation. For all comparisons, only genes that were measured in both datasets were considered.

Spatial analysis of mouse samples

Lateral diffusion was investigated by identifying Vip+ cells in the osmFISH data and the seven mouse atlas experiments through DBSCAN. Their centroid was calculated based on the location of the molecules, after which the probability of finding a molecule in concentric circles around the centroid was calculated and compared.

To facilitate the exploration and analysis of point-based spatial datasets that contain millions of molecules, we developed a Python package called FISHscale (https://github.com/linnarsson-lab/FISHscale), which efficiently handles large datasets by storing them on disk and relying on parallelized processing with Dask50. FISHscale can handle multiple datasets for analysis and 3D visualization. The visualization tool is based on Open3D51, which enables rapid visualization of millions of molecules.

FISHscale implements a method to regionalize the tissue sample by binning the data in hexagonal bins, performing PCA or Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) and clustering the hexagons using Ward hierarchical clustering making use of the spatial information by using a connectivity matrix for the neighboring hexagonal tiles. The resulting region labels can be ordered by spectral embedding to give transcriptionally similar regions a similar color. If multiple regionalized datasets share anatomical structures between them, these regions can be linked by correlating their mean expression.

To visualize the mixture of region identities, a random forest classifier was trained on the hexagonally binned data with the region labels, and the probability of each region label was obtained by querying the classifier. These probabilities were then multiplied by the red, green and blue (RGB) values of original region colors and summed to display gradients in the form of mixed colors.

Border strength was calculated by placing a grid of points over the sample and selecting all molecules within a 200-μm radius from each point. Each group of selected molecules was then split in half 12 times at different angles. For each angle, we calculated the total number of molecules in each half and measured the Euclidean distance between the counts. A large distance corresponds to a bigger difference in gene expression between the regions separated along a specific angle. This allows us to measure both the strength and the angle of the potential border (Fig. 4b). In the 3D rendered image (Fig. 4f; Blender, https://www.blender.org/), the border strength is visualized as the height of the mixed region colors.

To align the hexagonally binned spatial datasets with a previously published single-cell RNA-seq study of the mouse nervous system1, we used a generalized version of Tangram33 called Bonefight34 to calculate the probability distributions of the location of each of the 199 cell types that were identified in the mouse brain. The neurotransmitter identity of the various cell types was summed to give the probability of the spatial location of each neurotransmitter.

Spatial analysis of human samples

The human data were segmented using an unsupervised graph-based approach52 in which the algorithm enforces that connected nodes should have similar embeddings, whereas randomly sampled pairs of nodes should have dissimilar embeddings. We built a graph neural network of two layers with 24 hidden units, a rectified linear unit activation function between the layers, a pooling aggregation and differentiable group normalization. The graph was built using the Deep Graph Library’s SAGEconv module (https://www.dgl.ai/). Each RNA molecule formed a node in the graph, and any two molecules were connected by an edge if their distance was below 15 μm. During training, mini-batches of 512 nodes were generated, for each center node a neighborhood one hop and two hops away is subsampled (maximum 20 nodes for the first hop and 10 nodes for the second hop), each layer aggregates and updates the information of each node and its sampled neighborhood. After training, an embedding was generated for every molecule, and k-means clustering was used to cluster molecules into distinct spatial domains. The genes enriched in each spatial domain were used for annotation.

Statistics and reproducibility

No statistical tests have been performed. The results in Fig. 1 have been repeated two times with similar results. The results in Fig. 2a have been repeated two times with similar results. The results in Supplementary Fig. 1g have been repeated 25 times with similar results. The results in Supplementary Fig. 2f,g have been repeated two times with similar results. All other experiments have been presented in full. The method as a whole has been repeated at least 85 times by various people on various tissues of mouse and human in health and disease.

