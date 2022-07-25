Logic-gated monoclonal antibodies have been designed to improve safety and efficacy.
This is a preview of subscription content
Access options
Subscribe to Nature+
Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals
$29.99
monthly
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$99.00
only $8.25 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout.
Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
$32.00
All prices are NET prices.
References
Christian, B. A. & Lin, T. S. Semin. Hematol. 45, 95–103 (2008).
Alinari, L. et al. Oncogene 26, 3644–3653 (2007).
Oostindie, S. C. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01384-1 (2022).
Lajoie, M. J. et al. Science 369, 1637–1643 (2020).
Roybal, K. T. et al. Cell 164, 770–779 (2016).
Banaszek, A. et al. Nat. Commun. 10, 5387 (2019).
Diebolder, C. A. et al. Science 343, 1260–1263 (2014).
Oostindie, S. C. et al. Haematologica 104, 1841–1852 (2019).
Macor, P., Capolla, S. & Tedesco, F. Front. Immunol. 9, 2203 (2018).
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The authors are employed by Seagen, Inc.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Lawrence, R.T., Senter, P.D. Precision cancer targeting with antibody pairs. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01401-3
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01401-3