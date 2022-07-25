Precision cancer targeting with antibody pairs

Since the 1997 approval of rituximab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) drug against lymphoma, mAb therapies have been developed for a wide range of cancers. Like targeted small-molecule drugs, however, many mAb therapies have harmful side effects, in part because the target antigen is expressed on healthy cells1,2. Writing in Nature Biotechnology, Oostindie et al3. describe a novel strategy for reducing mAb cross-reactivity. They engineer two mAbs with distinct specificities that form heterohexamers on the surface of a cell that expresses both antigens. These highly ordered heterohexamers then kill the cell by complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). Since the CDC activity requires that both mAbs bind and associate with each other, cells that express only one of the antigens are largely unaffected. With further development, this approach holds considerable promise for improving the safety and efficacy of mAb therapies.