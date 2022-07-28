This study reveals a high level of behavioral heterogeneity in engineered T cells that target tumor organoids. Behavior-guided transcriptomics identified the gene signatures of T cells with highly potent serial cytotoxicity. Integration of the organoid and T cell transcriptomic data enabled the design of patient-specific combinatorial treatment to achieve an optimized response to cancer immunotherapies.
References
Chen, D. S. & Mellman, I. Elements of cancer immunity and the cancer-immune set point. Nature 541, 321–330 (2017). A report on the limitations of immunotherapy for solid tumors.
Hegde, P. S. & Chen, D. S. Top 10 challenges in cancer immunotherapy. Immunity 52, 17–35 (2019). A Perspective article that presents the current challenges in optimization of cancer immunotherapy.
Tuveson, D. & Clevers, H. Cancer modeling meets human organoid technology. Science 364, 952–955 (2019). A Review discussing the use of organoids as tumor models that recapitulate the original tumor characteristics.
Ganesh, K. et al. A rectal cancer organoid platform to study individual responses to chemoradiation. Nat. Med. 25, 1607–1614 (2019). A research article showing the potential of organoids for personalized treatment.
Crainiciuc, G. et al. Behavioural immune landscapes of inflammation. Nature 601, 415–421 (2022). A research article that demonstrates how behavioral profiling can be used to infer immune cell function.
This is a summary of: Dekkers, J. F. et al. Uncovering the mode of action of engineered T cells in patient cancer organoids. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01397-w (2022).
BEHAV3D: an imaging and transcriptomics platform that unravels T cell antitumor activity. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01398-9
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01398-9