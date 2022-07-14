Increasing the throughput of sensitive proteomics by plexDIA

The plexDIA module in DIA-NN starts the data processing by splitting the input spectral library or a sequence database into multiple channels, wherein query precursor ions are generated for each of the label states. In addition, a decoy channel is generated by considering a ‘decoy’ label with a higher mass than the actual labels, for example, +12 for mTRAQ. A preliminary precursor ion identification step is then carried out, wherein a best matching peak group is found, as in label-free search, for all of the precursors, from all the channels. These peak groups are scored by the regular neural network-based classifier implemented in DIA-NN. The most confident match is then selected, across all the non-decoy channels, for each charged peptide. DIA-NN then assumes that this most confident channel pinpoints the correct retention time of the peptide. In the process we refer to as ‘translation of identifications’, DIA-NN re-extracts the signals at this retention time for the other channels, regardless of whether these have been successfully matched to some peak groups during the previous step. Scoring of these re-extracted peak groups using the previously trained neural network classifier leads to the assignment of ‘translated q-values’, which reflect the confidence level in these identifications if they were made independently from translation, and can be used for downstream data filtering. As each plexDIA acquisition measures multiple samples, DIA-NN calculates ‘channel q-values’ that reflect the confidence in the precursors being present in specific channels. This is achieved using a target-decoy method as explained in Methods. Finally, DIA-NN also takes advantage of the presence of multiple channels when quantifying precursors. Here, DIA-NN calculates the ratios between different channels using the signal ratios for selected fragment ions at the elution apex, thus minimizing the influence of any interfering signals. The ‘translated’ quantities are then calculated for all the channels except the most confident one, by dividing the quantity in the latter by the respective ratio.