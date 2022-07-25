Ras-mutant cancers are sensitive to small molecule inhibition of V-type ATPases in mice

Cell lines, reagents and proliferation assays

Most cells were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) and were cultured in ATCC-recommended medium supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum and 2% antibiotics (penicillin–streptomycin). MDA-MB-231 CRISPRi cells were a gift from H. Goodarzi at UCSF (parent cells from ATCC). MEFs expressing human KRAS/BRAF were from the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, the National Cancer Institute. SW48 cells were obtained from Horizon Disc.

ATCC cell lines: H1944 (CRL-5907), A427 (HTB-53), A549 (CRM-CCL-185), SW1271 (CRL-2177), H292 (CRL-1848), H358 (CRL-5807), H1299 (CRL-5803), H460 (HTB-177), H1703 (CRL-5889), H2170 (CRL-5928), H2452 (CRL-5946), NCI H82 (HTB-175), Calu-3 (HTB-55), H838 (CRL-5844), H1975 (CRL-5908), H1650 (CRL-5883), H28 (CRL-5820), CFPAC-1 (CRL-1918), Capan-1 (HTB-79), Panc 02-13 (CRL-2554), ASPC1 (CRL-1682), Panc1 (CRL-1469), BxPC3 (CRL-1687), MDA-MB-231 (HTB-26), Sk-Br-3 (HTB-30), MCF7 (HTB-22), MDA-MB-436 (HTB-130), HCT116 (CRL-247EMT), Colo201 (CCL-224), N87 (CRL-5822), RKO (CRL-2577), SW48 (CCL-231), CaCO2 (HTB-37), SkMel5 (HTB-70), SKMEL30 (HTB-73), A375 (CRL-1619), A2058 (CRL-11147), DUI145 (HTB-81), PC3 (CRL-3471), U251 (HTB-17), U87 (HTB-14), HL-60 (CCL-240), and HepG2 (HB-8065). LOX IMVI, MelJuso, BT474 and HCC1937 cells were a gift from the Oritz–Urda lab at UCSF originally sourced from ATCC or as gifts. ES2, OVCAR8, HEYA8, and HEY cells were a gift from the Smith–McCune lab at UCSF originally sourced from ATCC.

BafA1, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, and DC661 were from Medchemexpress. Rapamycin was from Selleckchem and Torin was from Fisher. Erlotinib, AG-1024, and MAPK inhibitors were from Selleckchem. DNA transfection into cells was performed with TransIT-LT1 Transfection Reagent (Mirus Bio) by following the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Logarithmically growing cells were plated in antibiotic-free medium supplemented with 2% fetal bovine serum at a density of 5,000 cells per well. The next day, cells were treated in triplicates with increasing doses of in-house small molecule inhibitor drugs and a DMSO vehicle control for 3 days and subsequently assessed for cell viability by measurement of ATP with CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay (Promega). Signal intensity was read on a Glomax 96 Microplate Luminometer (Promega) with GLOMAX software (v.1.9.3) and percent cell survival was calculated on the basis of the reading of vehicle control cells set as 100% using Excel (2012) and GraphPad Prism (v.6). Each compound was tested a minimum of 2 times with n = 3. All cell proliferation assays (cancer cell lines or MEFs) were done in a similar way.

Chemical synthesis of 249C

249C and other small molecules (~300) were synthesized at UCSF and are covered by patent number PCT/US2017/039806 filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In brief, small molecules to represent diversity in the compound library were synthesized by the synthesis method described in Supplementary Fig. 1. The synthetic route is designed to investigate functional group tolerability around the dihydro-pyrazole pharmacophore; simultaneous optimization was carried out for potency and physico-chemical properties. Analytical evaluation of compounds synthesized is presented in Supplementary Table 3.

Structure–activity relationship investigation

Compounds synthesized in this series are potent in multiple cancer cell lines. Most calculated properties meet drug-likeness criteria. Initial compounds are hydrophobic in nature, with relatively high logP and have low polar surface are. The lipophilicity of the compounds can be reduced via the introduction of polar side chains resulting in analogs with more favorable physico-chemical properties, that is drug likeness.

Mutation analysis in CCLE cell lines

The CCLE (https://sites.broadinstitute.org/ccle) was used to download somatic mutation data for over 1,000 cancer cell lines ((CCLE_DepMap_18q3_maf_20180718.txt) from CCLE at https://depmap.org/portal/download/ (2018))57. We filtered the data to retain only mutations (single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and indels) detected in 53 cell lines that were included in our viability assays (Fig. 1). Non-coding variants, silent mutations and in-frame insertions were removed, as these were not considered functional. We retained in-frame deletions as these may remove essential binding sites. The Combined Annotation Dependent Database (https://cadd.gs.washington.edu/) (v.1.6) was used to assess the predicted functional importance of SNVs, and we retained only variants with CADD Phred scores ≥15 (ref.58). Including these predicted damaging SNVs as well as indels (minus in-frame insertions), we determined the number of times each gene was mutated across the 53 cell lines. Genes with multiple mutations in the same cell line were only counted once. Multiple Wilcoxon rank sum tests were carried out, using the ‘lapply’ looping function in the R statistical environment, to test for association between presence/absence of mutations in each gene and IC 50 values in each cell line. A Wilcoxon rank sum test was also carried out for Ras/Raf mutations, which included combined mutation data for genes KRAS, NRAS, HRAS, NF1, and BRAF.

Mass spectrometric whole proteome analysis

After treatment with small molecules, A549 cells were trypsinized, lysed in 8 M Urea, 1% SDS, 50 mM Tris pH 8.5, protease (Complete) and phosphatase (PhosStop) inhibitors, and samples were sent to the Thermo Fisher Center for Multiplexed Proteomics at Harvard to be processed as described3. In brief, extracts were purified by trichloroacetic acid precipitation, followed by labeling with tandem mass tags (TMT) reagents (Thermo Fisher), and subsequently desalted by StageTips before LC–MS/MS analysis. Data were collected using an Orbitrap Fusion Lumos mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled with a Proxeon EASY-nLC 1200 LC pump (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For LC–MS/MS analysis, an MS3-based TMT method was used as previously described4. For mass spectrometry data processing and spectra assignment, an MS2 spectra assignment false discovery rate of less than 1% was implemented by applying the target–decoy database search strategy. To quantify TMT reporter ion intensity, a 0.003 m/z window centered on the theoretical m/z value of each reporter ion was monitored for ions, and the maximum intensity of the signal to the theoretical m/z value was recorded. Reporter ion intensities were normalized by multiplication with the ion accumulation time for each MS2 or MS3 spectrum and adjusted on the basis of the overlap of isotopic envelopes of all reporter ions. After the reporter ion signal was extracted, the isotopic impurities of the TMT reagent were corrected using the values specified by the manufacturer. Total signal-to-noise values for all peptides were summed for each TMT channel and all values were adjusted to account for variance and a total minimum signal-to-noise value of 200 was implemented59,60.

MsigDB

GSEA software (version 4.2.3) and Molecular Signature Database (MSigDB, v.7.4) from https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/index.jsp was used to query the top eight proteins from the Whole Proteome Analysis for Gene Ontology gene sets in NCI-60 cell lines61,62.

BioMAP and benchmarking

BioMAP assays comprising 12 human primary-cell-based systems (co-cultured cells simulating 12 different disease contexts) were treated in the presence or absence of test agents (known drugs and our 249C compound) as described63. All cells were from a pool of multiple donors (n = 2–6) and collected in accordance with appropriate regulatory protocols. Direct enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay was used to measure selected biomarker level readouts (adhesion receptors, cytokines, enzymes etc.) and activity profiles (normalized datasets) were generated for each test agent. The resulting profiles from biomarker readouts were compared or ‘benchmarked’ to a known 4,000-molecule database by statistical methods to identify similarities and mechanistic insights described previously64 to provide Pearson’s and Z-scores.

Immunoblotting

Protein extracts were prepared from drug-treated cells by lysis on ice for 20 min in M-PER Mammalian Protein Extraction Reagent (ThermoScientific) supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Roche). Lysates were centrifuged at 16,000 r.p.m. for 20 min at 4 °C and the supernatants were assessed for concentration via a Bradford assay. Protein extracts (25–50 µg) were used for gel electrophoresis followed by immunoblotting onto PVDF membranes. Blots were probed with the following primary antibodies: GAPDH (Thermo Fisher, 1:20,000), Ras (1:1000), SQSTM1 (1:1000) and LC3 (1: 1000) (Cell Signaling).

Electron microscopy

A549 cells attached to ACLAR film65 were treated for 24 h with 249C (250 nM) or BafA1 (10 nM) or DMSO as a control. The cells on film were then fixed by immersion in 2% glutaradehyde in 0.08 M Na-cacodylate buffer, pH 7.3 containing 2 mM CaCl 2 that had been pre-warmed to 37 °C for 1 h with gentle agitation during which the fixative cooled to room temperature. The samples were then rinsed with 0.1 M Na-cacodylate buffer at room temperature, post-fixed with 1% OsO 4 containing 1.5% potassium ferrocyanide in 0.1 M Na-cacodylate buffer for 45 min on ice, rinsed with water, en bloc stained with 3.5% uranyl acetate in water for 1 h at room temperature, dehydrated in ethanol followed by propylene oxide, and embedded in Eponate 12 resin (Ted Pell). Thin sections were cut with a Leica UCT ultramicrotome using a Diatome diamond knife and picked up on Pioloform films on slot grids. The grids were then post-stained with 1% uranyl acetate followed by Sato’s lead66. Sections were imaged with an FEI T12 TEM equipped with a Gatan U895 4k × 4k camera at 120 kV (software: DigitalMicrograph (v.3.4.3) and SerialEM (v.3.8.6)). Quantification was performed with custom Python image analysis software. MEFs were processes in a similar way.

Lysosome staining

Cells were treated with the respective molecules in two-well chambered coverglass slides at a final concentration of 1 µM for 18 h followed by addition of lysosome-specific dyes. LysoTracker Red DND-99 and pH-sensitive LysoSensor Yellow/Blue DND-160 purchased from Thermo Fisher were added to the cells for 1 h at 37 °C along with Hoescht to stain DNA according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Live cell images were captured at 20× with a Zeiss spinning disc confocal and TIRF Fura microscope at UCSF’s Laboratory for Cell Analysis.

CRISPR screen

Genome-scale screens using MDA-MB-231 CRISPRi cells (a gift from H. Goodarzi at UCSF) were performed in a similar manner as previously described25,67. For genome-wide knockdown, CRISPRi-v2 sgRNA libraries25 (targeting 18,905 genes and marked with blue fluorescent protein (BFP)) were transduced into MDA-MB-231 CRISPRi cells at a multiplicity of infection <1 (percentage of transduced cells 2 days after transduction: ~30%). Cells were maintained in DMEM in 20× T-182.5 flasks for the course of the screen. After transduction, the cells were selected with puromycin for 2 days, at which point transduced cells accounted for 90% of the population assessed as the fraction of BFP-positive cells by flow cytometry. After 1 day of recovery without puromycin, samples at time-point t 0 with a minimum established coverage of >1,000 cells per sgRNA were harvested and the remaining cells were split into two populations for untreated growth (DMSO control) and 249C-treated growth. The cells were maintained in T-182.5 flasks at an average coverage of greater than 1,000 cells per sgRNA for the duration of the screen. For 249C treatment, 525 nM 249C was added to the cells at day 0 and day 5 and removed the following day. Cells were harvested on days 19 (DMSO) and 21 (249C) (6.1 doubling differences between treated and untreated populations). Genomic DNA was isolated and the sgRNA-encoding region was amplified and processed for next-generation sequencing on an Illumina HiSeq 4000 (HiSeq Software Suite v.3.4.0) as described previously68. Sequencing reads were aligned to the CRISPRi library sequences, counted, and quantified using the Python-based ScreenProcessing pipeline available at https://github.com/mhorlbeck/ScreenProcessing25. Generation of negative control genes and calculation of phenotypes and Mann–Whitney P values was performed as described previously67. Sensitivity phenotypes (ρ) were calculated by calculating the log 2 change in enrichment of an sgRNA in the treated and untreated samples, subtracting the equivalent median value for all non-targeting sgRNAs, and dividing by the number of population doubling differences between the treated and untreated populations67,68,69. Similarly, untreated growth phenotypes (γ) were calculated from the untreated and t 0 samples, dividing by the total number of doublings of the untreated population. Phenotypes from sgRNAs targeting the same gene were collapsed into a single sensitivity phenotype for each gene using the average of the top three scoring sgRNAs (by absolute value) and assigned a P value using the Mann–Whitney test of all sgRNAs targeting the same gene in comparison to the non-targeting controls. For genes with multiple independent transcription start sites (TSSs) targeted by the sgRNA libraries, phenotypes and P values were calculated independently for each TSS and then collapsed to a single score by selecting the TSS with the lowest Mann–Whitney P value. Read counts and phenotypes for individual sgRNAs are available in Supplementary Table 3. Gene-level phenotypes are available in Supplementary Table 4. All additional analyses were performed using Python 3.7 using a combination of Numpy (v.1.15.4), Pandas (v.0.25.3), and Scipy (v.1.4.1).

Individual CRISPR re-tests

Oligonucleotides encoding sgRNAs targeting the selected genes for individual re-tests were acquired from IDT and cloned into the pCRISPRia-v2 vector (Addgene #84832) backbone followed by DNA transformation, extraction, and sequencing to verify accuracy. The sgRNA expression plasmids were packaged into lentivirus and transduced into MDA-MB231 CRISPRi cells. 5 days after transduction, cells were left untreated (DMSO) or treated with 525 nM of 249C or 30 nM BafA1 for 24 h and assessed for BFP using an LSR II flow cytometer at UCSF’s Flow Cytometry Core facility. Enrichment of sgRNA-expressing cells was measured as the enrichment of BFP-positive cells [e = fraction(BFP+) / (1 − fraction(BFP+)], calculated relative to the DMSO-treated control cells. Experiments were performed in triplicates.

Subcellular fractionation

Cytoplasmic and membrane extracts from A549 cells left untreated (DMSO) or treated with 249C (20 µM) or BafA1 (1.5 µM) for 2 h were prepared using a Subcellular Protein Fractionation Kit by following the manufacturer’s recommendations (Fisher). Fractions were subjected to Western blotting as described above and blotted for ATP6V 1 B2 (a gift from D. Brown at Harvard University, 1:1,000) and ATP6VoD (Abcam, 1:1,000) antibodies.

Protein purification

Mammalian V-ATPase complex: the entire V-ATPase complex (800 kDa) was purified as described previously from porcine kidneys23 using the detergent glycol-diosgenin.

ATP6V 1 H (H subunit): Addgene plasmid #14658 was expressed in Rosetta2(DE3)pLysS cells and induced with isopropyl β-d-1-thiogalactopyranoside. Harvested lysates were loaded onto a GSTrap column and bound protein eluted with reduced glutathione. Thrombin was added to cleave the GST tag followed by loading onto a BioRad SEC650 size-exclusion column (Supplementary Fig. 5).

Bio-layer interferometry studies for binding affinity determination

Biotinylated 249C was diluted in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) + 0.05% Tween + 0.2% bovine serum albumin (BSA), pH 7.4 and loaded onto Octet Streptavidin (SA) Biosensors (ForteBio) by following the manufacturer’s recommendations on an Octet RED384 machine (ForteBio, PALL Octet System). Biotin–249C immobilization was checked via Octet Software before introduction of the entire V-ATPase complex and the individual H subunit protein diluted in blocking buffer (1× PBS + 0.05% Tween 20 + 0.2 % BSA + 10 µM Biotin) to eliminate non-specific binding. A reference sensor was subtracted from the signal to blank the system. The ForteBio Octet Software (v.12) on the BLI system was used to calculate the K d values. Graphical output from the Octet Software of representative data from two independent experiments is presented.

Proton pumping assay in mammalian cells

HEK293T cells were either left untreated (DMSO control) or treated with 10.5 µM 249C or 0.5 µM BafA1 for 1 h at 37 °C. This assay was performed as described previously70.

HEK293T cells (4 × 106) were plated in 10-cm plates. The next day, the medium was replaced with medium containing 2.2 mg ml−1 FITC-Dextran (Millipore Sigma FD40), to allow uptake of the dye by endocytosis. The following day, FITC-Dextran-containing medium was replaced with regular unlabeled medium that permits all dye to progress to the lysosomal compartment71. Cells were either left untreated (DMSO control) or treated with 15 µM 249C or 0.5 µM BafA1 for 1 h at 37 °C. After treatment, cells were placed on ice, rinsed with ice-cold PBS and collected by scraping into fractionation buffer (125 mM KCl, 1 mM ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid, 50 mM sucrose, 20 mM HEPES, 1 mM PMSF, and Halt protease inhibitors). Cells were collected by centrifugation at 1,200g for 5 min, resuspended in fractionation buffer and lysed by passing through a 27-gauge needle 10 times. Cell lysates were cleared of nuclei and intact cells by centrifugation at 2,000g for 10 min and the resulting supernatant was then centrifuged again for 15 min at 16,100g to sediment the FITC-Dextran-containing lysosomes72,73. The resulting pellets were resuspended in 100 µl of fractionation buffer and subjected to a Bradford assay to assess protein concentration74. To measure molecule-dependent proton pumping, 20 µg protein was added to fractionation buffer pre-warmed to 37 °C. Sample fluorescence was excited at 490 nm, and emission fluorescence at 520 nm was measured continuously in BioTek plate reader (Synergy) using Gen5 software (v.3.05). After initial fluorescence stabilization, 1 mM ATP and 2 mM MgCl 2 were added to initiate ATPase activity and proton pumping into the lysosomes, which causes quenching of FITC in the lysosomal lumen. The V-ATPase dependence of quenching was verified by adding 249C and BafA1, which inhibit fluorescence quenching. Representative of five individual experiments with n = 2 for each is presented. MEFs were processes in a similar way.

Proton pumping assay in yeast

Spheroplasts from wild-type yeast (a gift from the Walter lab at UCSF) were left untreated (DMSO control) or treated with 29 µM 249C, or 1 µM BafA1 for 2.5 h with shaking at 30 °C and vacuolar membrane vesicles were isolated as previously described75. Proton transport was measured using ATP-dependent quenching of 9-amino-6-chloro-2-methoxy-acridine (Acridine Orange, Thermo Fisher) fluorescence quenching for isolated vacuoles as previously described76.

Biochemical V-ATPase assay

V-ATPase was purified as described previously from yeast77 using the detergent dodecylmaltoside and porcine kidney78 using the detergent glycol-diosgenin. ATPase assays with purified V-ATPase were performed as described previously. 249C (mammalian: 0.1, 1, 10, 100 µM; and yeast: 5, 10 and 100 µM) or BafA1 (1 µM) were added to the reaction and compared with a negative control to which only DMSO was added. Enzyme-coupled ATPase biochemical activity assays were performed in a 96-well plate as described previously79.

Three-dimensional molecular modeling, binding pocket detection and docking

A preliminary sequence alignment between the yeast (Uniprot P41807) and human (Uniprot Q9UI12) sequences, which share 27% homology/45% similarity, was generated with EMBOSS Stretcher on EMBL-EBI webserver. The alignment was then manually adjusted to avoid alignment gaps within secondary structural elements of the human protein, as predicted by the DISSPRED webserver (https://comp.chem.nottingham.ac.uk/disspred/). Next the human V-type proton ATPase, encoded by ATP6V1H was modeled on the basis of the yeast homolog structure available in the PDB database (PDB ID 1HO8) using the MODELLER80 software v.9.19. The best model on the basis of the DOPE81 score was used for subsequent virtual screening.

The Small Molecule Drug Discovery Suite 2019-182 (Schrödinger) was used for binding pocket detection and virtual screening. The protein was prepared in a ready-to-dock-format with the Protein Preparation Wizard workflow. The hydroxyl group orientations and protonation states were assigned at pH 7 using PROPKA in Epik v.4.7. The SiteMap algorithm was used to screen for potential binding pockets within the entire surface of the protein pocket, using standard parameters. Small molecules were drawn with Maestro v.11.9, and their protonation states and tautomers assigned at pH 7.0 ± 2 in Epik v.4.7. Conformers were assigned using LigPrep v.4.9 with the OPLS3e force field. Next, Glide v.8.2 was used to generate a grid box for docking the small molecules into each detected binding site. Before docking, a 37 × 37 × 37 Å (ref. 82) docking grid was erected. The Glide XP83 scoring function was employed, and the strain energy was included in the final docking score, a maximum of ten docking poses was set for each ligand. Planarity of aromatic groups was enforced. Final binding poses were picked on the basis of a combination of visual inspection, chemical intuition, and score.

Macropinosome visualization and quantification

Macropinosome visualization was essentially done as previously described84. Cells were plated in black, clear bottom CellCarrier-96 Ultra Microplates (Perkin Elmer 6055302) and serum-starved for 24 h. The next day, they were treated with 2 µM 249C (1255) for 18 h followed by addition of 70 kDa tetramethylrhodamine (TMR)–Dextran (Invitrogen D1818) and Hoescht for 2 h at 37 °C before 3× cold PBS washes and fixation in 4% paraformaldehyde for 30 min. Following 3× cold PBS washes, mounting medium (Vector Laboratories) was added and images were captured using an Operetta CLS fluorescent microscope for High-Content Analysis (Perkin Elmer). Image analysis and quantification was performed with a spot segmentation algorithm using the Perkin Elmer Harmony PhenoLOGIC 3.2 software. In brief, the images were segmented and individual nuclei (DAPI stained) and cell bodies (by digital phase contrast imaging) were identified. The TMR signal was used for the spot segmentation analysis block. Number of spots, area, and TMR fluorescence intensity were calculated for each cell region, and displayed as mean values per cell. Data are presented as spots − number of objects per nucleus. For each cell line, five DMSO control and five 249C-treated wells were imaged and a minimum of three images were captured per well. Data representing three independent experiments are presented.

Immunofluorescence assays

Cells were seeded onto glass coverslips and subsequently serum-starved for 24 h. After serum starvation, cells were treated with 500 nM 249C for ~15 h and fixed with 4% formaldehyde for 30 min at room temperature. The following sequential steps took place at room temperature: cells were washed twice with PBS, permeabilized (0.1% Tween in PBS) for 10 min, and blocked (5% bovine serum in PBS) for 30 min. The following primary antibodies were used: ATP6V 1 A (Abnova, H00000523-M02 1:250 dilution), ATP6V 1 B2 (Thermo Fisher, PA552518, 1:50 dilution), ATP6V 1 H (PA552518, Fisher, 1:50 dilution), EGFR (4267P, Cell Signaling, 1:100 dilution). Corresponding AlexaFluor-488 secondary antibodies were used at 1:500 dilution (Thermo Fisher, mouse: A11001, rabbit: A11008). Cells were mounted onto slides using Mounting Media (Vector Laboratories) containing DAPI. A minimum of three images per well were captured using a spinning disk confocal microscope (Zeiss with ZEN blue software (2012)). Data representing two independent experiments are presented.

Plasma membrane fractionation

The plasma membrane protein extraction kit (BioVision, K268-50) was used to separate the plasma membrane fraction from other cellular membranes according to the manufacturer’s recommended protocol. Data representing two independent experiments are presented.

Apoptosis assays

Cells were treated with 100 nM 249C for 48 h and following two washes with ice-cold PBS, they were stained using a FITC Annexin V/PI Apoptosis Detection kit (BD Pharmingen) following the manufacturer’s recommendations. Samples were analyzed by flow cytometry on a BD LSR II flow cytometer with FACSDiva software (v.8.0). Gating strategy: preliminary forward scatter/side scatter (FSC/SSC) gates were applied followed by removal of doublets (FSC-H versus FSC-A and also SSC-H versus SSC-A). Next, single-color controls (FITC only or PI only) and double-positive controls (FITC+ and PI+) were run to set gates for the double-positive population. Finally, untreated and 249C-treated samples were run keeping these gates constant for all.

Animal studies, plasma concentration, body weight

A549 cells (5 × 106) were subcutaneously injected into the lower left flank of 6–8-week old athymic nude female mice (Charles River strain 088, homozygous NU/NU). To assess establishment of tumors, mice were examined 5 days after inoculation and were randomly segregated into two treatment groups (vehicle control, 10 mg kg−1 249C i.p., n = 7 per group) and were treated twice daily with the drug in N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NPM) or vehicle control (5% weight aqueous solution of carboxymethyl cellulose). Tumor volumes were calculated using the formula (length × width × height)/2 with recorded caliper measurements. Survival curves and statistical analyses were performed using Excel. Animals were maintained on a standard chow diet; 12 h/12 h dark/light cycle and in group housing in HEPA-filtered cages. All animal procedures were performed under IACUC-approved protocols and guidelines. Animals from both groups were weighed every 3 days. Plasma concentration was measured from blood collected using standard and established protocols.

For cell line xenografts, 6 × 106 SW48 cells were subcutaneously injected into the flanks of 6–8-week old athymic nude female mice (Taconic model NCRNU-F, CrTac:NCR-Foxn1 sp/sp) and tumor growth was monitored with caliper measurement. Once the mean tumor reached a certain volume (between 100–200 mm3), animals were randomized into different treatment groups of five animals per group. 249C for in vivo use was formulated in 0.5% methylcellulose and dosed i.p. (10 mg kg−1, for 2 weeks). Antitumor activity was determined by calculating the treatment over control tumor volume ratio at the end of the study. Either at the end of each study, of if any animal reached a humane end point, animals were killed with CO 2 followed by cervical dislocation or another secondary method of killing approved by the IACUC protocol. Mouse manipulations were performed in accordance with UCSF’s IACUC protocol AN179973. Mice were housed in the UCSF Animal Care Facility LARC at the Helen Diller Family Cancer Center at UCSF Mission Bay. Mice were housed in a specific-pathogen-free individual suite. They are housed up to five per cage in ventilator cages, with ad libitum food and water on a 12-h light cycle and controlled temperature and humidity conditions (67–74 °F and 30–70%).

Ex vivo analysis

At the end point, tumors were harvested, weighed and minced up. Total protein from frozen tissues was prepared with T-PER (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with protease and phophatase inhibitors (Roche). Equal quantities of proteins were combined with 5× protein loading buffer and separated by SDS-PAGE followed by PVDF membrane transfer. Membranes were blocked with 5% milk followed by incubation with LC3 (Cell Signaling) and GAPDH (Thermo Fisher) antibodies. Blots were developed with ECL Reagents (Pierce).

Maximum tolerated dose Studies

Maximum tolerated dose studies were outsourced and performed at a local contract research organization (CRO) on the basis of their established protocols.

hERG assay

The fluorescence polarization-based assay to characterize the affinity of 249C for hERG responsible for electrical activity of the heart was performed as previously described85.

BioMAP

The BioMAP Toxicity Screening Profile was performed as described previously86.

Kinome scan

The KINOMEscan Profiling Service consisting of 468 human kinases was used to assess 249C inhibitor activity to check for off-target effects as previously described87.

Lactate dehydrogenase assay

Cells were left untreated (DMSO) or treated with indicated concentrations of 249C, 68, 148D, and 226 C for 48 h. The lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) cytotoxicity assays were performed using a kit (Pierce 88953) and following the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Statistical analyses

All experiments were repeated a minimum of two times with at least duplicate or triplicate samples and measurements were taken from distinct samples. Values including controls are expressed as the mean ±s.d. or mean ± s.e.m. Two-tailed paired Student’s t-test was used to test for differences between two groups unless indicated otherwise. Differences with a P ≤ 0.05 were considered as statistically significant.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.