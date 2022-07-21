The trispecific DARPin ensovibep inhibits diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants

Generation of His-tagged monovalent RBD binders and ensovibep

DARPin constructs selected and cloned as described in the Supplementary Methods were transformed in E. coli BL21 cells (Merck), plated on LB agar (containing 1% glucose and 50 μg ml−1 of ampicillin) (Merck) and then incubated overnight at 37 °C. A single colony was picked into TB medium (containing 1% glucose and 50 μg ml−1 of ampicillin) and incubated overnight at 37 °C, shaking at 230 r.p.m. Fresh TB medium (containing 50 μg ml−1 of ampicillin) was inoculated with 1:20 of overnight culture and incubated at 37 °C at 230 r.p.m. At OD 600 = 1.1, the culture was induced by the addition of IPTG (0.5 mM final concentration) and incubated further for 5 hours at 37 °C and 230 r.p.m. Harvest was done by centrifugation (10 minutes, 5,000g). After cell disruption by sonication, primary recovery was done by heat treatment for 30 minutes at 62.5 °C and subsequent centrifugation (15 minutes, 12,000g). Then, 20 mM imidazole and 1% Triton X-100 were added to the supernatant, and the 0.22-µm-filtered supernatant was further purified by immobilized metal affinity chromatography (IMAC) (HisTrap FF crude, Cytiva) using the N-terminal His-tag and including a wash step with 1% Triton X-100 and a step elution with 250 mM imidazole (Merck). In a subsequent step, the elution fraction of the IMAC step was applied on a size exclusion chromatography (Superdex 200, Cytiva), and fractions of interest were pooled and concentrated. Finally, the concentrated sample was filtered through a 0.22-µm Mustang E filter (Pall) for endotoxin removal and sterile filtration and quality controlled.

cryo-EM

Next, 4 μl of purified S-ectodomain (9 μM) was mixed with 1 μl of 50 μM DARPin R2 and incubated for 15 seconds at 21 °C. Then, 3 μl of sample was dispensed on Quantifoil R1.2/1.3 200 mesh grids that had been freshly glow-discharged for 30 seconds at 20 mA. Grids were blotted using blot force +2 for 5 seconds using Whatman No. 1 filter paper and immediately plunge-frozen into liquid ethane cooled by liquid nitrogen using a Vitrobot Mark IV plunger (Thermo Fisher Scientific) equilibrated to ~95% relative humidity at 4 °C. Movies were collected using Glacios Cryo-TEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) operating at 200 keV and equipped with a Falcon 4 Direct Electron Detector (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For additional analysis of DARPin R2, 4 μl of purified S-ectodomain (18 μM) was mixed with 1 μl of 100 μM DARPin and incubated for 60 seconds at 21 °C. Grids were prepared as described above, and movies were collected using a Titan Krios Cryo-TEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) operating at 300 keV and equipped with a Falcon 4 Direct Electron Detector. All cryo-EM data were acquired using EPU 2 software (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with a 30-degree stage tilt to account for preferred orientation of the samples. Movies were collected in electron counting mode at 92,000× (Glacios) or 75,000× (Titan Krios), corresponding to a pixel size of 1.1 Å per pixel or 1.045 Å per pixel over a defocus range of −1.25 μm to −2.5 μm.

Image processing

Movies were manually inspected and then imported into Relion (version 3.1.1)48. Drift and gain correction were performed with MotionCor2 (version 1.3.0)49, and GCTF (version 1.06)50 was used to estimate the contrast transfer function. Particles were picked using the Laplacian-of-Gaussian (LoG) algorithm, and then Fourier-binned (2 × 2) particles were extracted in a 160-pixel box. Extracted particles were subjected to two rounds of two-dimensional (2D) classification, ignoring CTFs until the first peak. Using the ‘molmap’ command in UCSF Chimera51, a SARS-CoV-2 spike structure (Protein Data Bank (PDB) ID: 6VSB)52 was used to generate a 50-Å-resolution starting model for 3D classification. Particles selected from 2D classification were subject to a single round of 3D classification (with C1 symmetry). Particles belonging to the best classes were re-extracted unbinned in a 320-pixel box, 3D auto-refined (with C1 or C3 symmetry) and post-processed. Iterative rounds of per-particle defocus estimation, 3D auto-refinement and post-processing were used to account for the 30-degree stage tilt used during data collection. When CTF refinement did not yield any further improvement in resolution, Relion’s Bayesian polishing procedure was performed on the particle stacks, with all movie frames included, followed by 3D auto-refinement and post-processing. Subsequently, additional rounds of per-particle defocus estimation, 3D auto-refinement and post-processing were performed on the polished particles until no further improvement in resolution or map quality was observed. The nominal resolution for each map was determined according to the ‘gold standard’ Fourier shell correlation (FSC) criterion (FSC = 0.143), and local resolution estimations were performed using Relion. Map sharpening was performed using DeepEMhancer (version 0.13)53 as implemented in COSMIC2 (ref. 54). To improve the quality of the DARPin R2 density in the fully open spike reconstruction, a focused 3D classification approach was employed. In brief, each particle contributing to the final C3-symmetry-imposed reconstruction was assigned three orientations corresponding to its symmetry-related views using the ‘relion_particle_symmetry_expand’ tool. A soft mask was placed over the map to isolate the DARPin R2-bound RBD, and the symmetry-expanded particles were subjected to masked 3D classification without alignment using a regularization parameter (‘T’ number) of 20. Particles corresponding to the 3D class with the best resolved DARPin density were re-extracted in a 200-pixel box and centered on the mask used for focused classification. In conjunction with this, the signal for the protein outside the masked was subtracted. The re-extracted particles were then 3D auto-refined (with C1 symmetry) using local angular searches (1.8 degrees) and sharpened using DeepEMhancer53. Three copies of the locally refined map were aligned to the globally refined map using the UCSF Chimera ‘fit in map’ tool and resampled using the ‘vop resample’ command. Finally, a composite map was generated using the ‘vop add’ command. An overview of the image processing workflows is shown in Supplementary Fig. 4a.

Molecular modeling of monovalent and multivalent DARPin molecules

Homology models of DARPin R1, R2 and R3 were generated with Rosetta version 3.11(2019.35.60890)55,56,57. The consensus-designed ankyrin repeat domain (PDB ID: 2XEE) was used as template. Mutations were introduced with RosettaRemodel with fixed backbone, and the structure was refined with RosettaRelax. Forty refined structures were clustered using RosettaCluster with 0.3-Å radius, and the lowest-energy model from the largest cluster served as the final model. The UCSF Chimera ‘fit in map’ tool was used to fit the DARPin R2 model into the locally refined EM map. This fitted model of DARPin R2, together with the RBD domain (PDB ID: 6M0J), was further refined with Rosetta. The structure was pre-relaxed for docking and served as input for local, high-resolution docking with RosettaDock with fixed backbone. Five hundred models were generated and clustered with 1-Å radius (RosettaCluster). The two largest clusters were inspected, and the lowest-energy model from the more conserved group (that is, with lower rigid body perturbation from the input structure) was taken further for additional all-atom refinement with RosettaRelax, with protocol optimized for interfaces (InterfaceRelax2019). Fifty models were generated, and the lowest-scoring model was selected. This model was used to describe the interactions between DARPin R2 and the RBD. The PDB file with the coordinates of the trimer of DARPin R2:RBD was used as an input structure for the conceptual modeling of ensovibep bound to the spike ectodomain as shown in Fig. 1g. The linkers were generated using Rosetta modeling tools. Figures were generated with UCSF Chimera (version 1.15.0)51, UCSF ChimeraX (version 1.2.5)58 and PyMOL (version 2.0, Schrödinger).

Generation of mAbs

All used mAbs were custom produced at evitria AG based on publicly available sequences. Production numbers: REGN10933; 902071.2 / LY-CoV555; 901968.1 / LY-CoV016; 902385.1 / REGN10987; 902709.1 / AZD8895; 905290.1 / AZD1061; 905290.2 / S309; 905290.3 / BRII-196; 905342.1 / BRII-198; 905342.2. All mAbs passed quality control (by SDS–PAGE, size exclusion chromatography and endotoxin measurement) before use in assays.

VSV–SARS-CoV-2 pseudotype mutation vector generation

Plasmid pCAGGS containing the Wuhan-hu-1 spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 (ref. 7) was used as a reference and as template for generation of single and multiple spike protein mutants. Forward and reverse complementary primers encoding the mutation were synthesized by Microsynth. High-fidelity Phusion polymerase (New England Biolabs) was used for all DNA amplification.

Mutations of the spike protein were generated via site-directed mutagenesis, with DNA fragments generated via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) (Phusion polymerase, New England Biolabs) with a generic forward primer upstream of the spike open reading frame (ORF) (pCAGGS-5; GGTTCGGCTTCTGGCGTGTGACC) and with a mutation-specific reverse primer or a generic reverse primer (rbglobpA-R; CCCATATGTCCTTCCGAGTG) downstream the ORF. Fragments were used as input for an assembly PCR. For multi-mutation spike proteins, a complementary pair of primers was designed. The full-length mutated spike ORF was inserted into the pCAGGS vector backbone. Sequence was verified by Microsynth.

VSV–SARS-CoV-2 pseudotype neutralization assay

The pseudotype viral system was based on the recombinant VSV*ΔG-Luc vector in which the glycoprotein gene (G) had been deleted and replaced with genes encoding green fluorescent protein and luciferase59. Pseudoviruses were generated as reported previously60,61. For the neutralization assay, an initial dilution of the compounds was followed by three-fold dilutions in quadruplicates in DMEM-2% (vol/vol) FCS supplemented with 20 μM HSA (CSL Behring). The mixture was mixed with an equal volume of DMEM-2% FCS containing 250 infectious units per well of SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses and incubated for 90 minutes at 37 °C. The mix was inoculated onto Vero E6 cells (supplied by the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), CRL-1586) in a clear-bottom, white-walled 96-well plate during 90 minutes at 37 °C. The inoculum was removed and fresh medium added, and cells were further incubated at 37 °C for 16 hours. Cell were lysed according to the ONE-Glo luciferase assay system (Promega), and light emission was recorded using a Berthold TriStar LB941 luminometer. The raw data (relative luminescence unit (RLU) values) were exported to GraphPad Prism version 8.4.3, and the % neutralization values were normalized to the untreated PsV signal. IC 50 values with 95% confidence intervals were estimated by the model of non-linear regression fit with settings for log (inhibitor) versus normalized response curves. Data points are plotted by the mean ± s.e.m. of quadruplicate data.

SARS-CoV-2 lentivirus-based pseudovirus neutralization assay

The neutralizing activity of the compounds was measured using lentiviral particles pseudotyped with spike proteins of SARS-COV-2 variants, as previously described62. In brief, pseudoviruses bearing the spike proteins and carrying a firefly luciferase63 reporter gene were produced in 293T cells (ATCC, CRL-3216) by co-transfection of pCMVΔR8.2, pHR′CMVLuc and pCDNA3.1-spike variants. Plasmids encoding human codon-optimized spike genes with the desired mutations were purchased (GenScript). Supernatants containing pseudoviruses were collected 48 hours after transfection, filtered and stored at −80 °C. Pseudovirus titers were measured by infecting 293T-ACE2.TMPRSS2s cells62 for 48 hours before measuring luciferase activity (luciferase assay reagent, Promega). For neutralization assays, pseudoviruses with titers of approximately 106 RLU ml−1 were incubated with serially diluted compounds for 2 hours at 37 °C before adding the pseudovirus and antibody mixtures (100 μl) onto 96-well plates pre-seeded 1 day earlier with 3.0 × 104 293T-ACE2.TMPRSS2s cells per well. Pseudovirus infection was scored 48 hours later by measuring luciferase activity (SpectraMax Plate Reader, Molecular Devices). The concentration causing a 50% reduction of RLU compared to control (ID 50 ) was reported as the neutralizing antibody titer. Titers were calculated using a non-linear regression curve fit (GraphPad Prism). The mean titer from at least two independent experiments with intra-assay duplicates was reported as the final titer. This work was performed independently by investigators at the US Food and Drug Administration, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, as part of the Therapeutics Research Team for the US government COVID-19 response efforts.

SARS-CoV-2 lentivirus-based pseudovirus neutralization assay (setup 2)

Some neutralizing activity was measured with a second lentiviral pseudotype assay setup. Data from this setup represent single runs. This work was performed independently by investigators at Monogram Biosciences for the US government COVID-19 response efforts. The assay setup is described in detail by Huang et al.64.

Cells and pathogenic virus

Vero E6 cells (kindly provided by Volker Thiel, University of Bern) were passaged in MEM containing 10% FCS and supplements (2 mM L-glutamine, 1% non-essential amino acids, 100 U ml−1 of penicillin, 100 μg ml−1 of streptomycin and 0.06% sodium bicarbonate, all from Bioswisstec) at 37 °C, >85% humidity and 5% CO 2 . Vero E6/TMPRSS2 cells65,66 obtained from the Centre For AIDS Reagents (National Institute for Biological Standards and Control) were passaged in DMEM containing 10% FCS and supplements at 37 °C, >85% humidity and 5% CO 2 .

SARS-CoV-2 (2019-nCoV/IDF0372/2020) was propagated in Vero E6 cells in MEM containing 2% FCS and supplements (2%-FCS-MEM) at 37 °C, >85% humidity and 5% CO 2 . SARS-CoV-2 variants (B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1) were provided by the University Hospital of Geneva, Laboratory of Virology33, and propagated in Vero E6/TMPRSS2 cells in DMEM containing 2% FCS and supplements (2%-FCS-DMEM) at 37 °C, >85% humidity and 5% CO 2 . Viral titer was determined by standard plaque assay, by incubating ten-fold serial dilutions of the virus for 1 hour at 37 °C on a confluent 24-well plate with Vero E6 cells. Then, inoculum was removed, and 1 ml of overlay medium (20 ml DMEM, 5 ml FCS, 100 U ml−1 of penicillin, 100 μg ml−1 of streptomycin and 25 ml of Avicel rc581) was added. After 3 days of incubation at 37 °C, the overlay was removed, and the plates were stained with crystal violet.

Viral passaging experiment with authentic SARS-CoV-2

Virus escape studies were adapted from Baum et al.1. In brief, 1:5 serial dilutions of the compounds from 100 μg ml−1 to 0.032 μg ml−1 were prepared in MEM 2% FCS, supplements and 10 μM HSA (CSL Behring, 2%-FCS-MEM+HSA). Next, 500 µl of virus suspension containing 1.5 × 106 plaque-forming units (PFU) of SARS-CoV-2 in 2%-FCS-MEM+HSA was mixed with 500 μl of serially diluted DARPin molecules or mAbs and subsequently incubated for 1 hour at 37 °C. The mixtures were then transferred to confluent Vero E6 cells in 12-well plates and incubated for 4 days at 37 °C, >85% humidity and 5% CO 2 . Each culture well was assessed for CPE by microscopy. The supernatant was removed from wells with the highest DARPin or antibody concentrations showing substantial CPE (≥20%) and used for total RNA extraction and further passaging. For the next passage, the remaining 900 μl of supernatant was diluted in 4 ml in 2%-FCS-MEM+HSA, and 500 μl of this dilution was mixed with serial dilutions of the compounds and transferred to 12-well plates with fresh Vero E6 cells as described above. Cell culture wells were assessed for CPE again after 4 days, and the supernatant of wells with highest DARPin or antibody concentrations with evident viral replication (CPE) were harvested and used for additional passages.

Deep sequencing of viral passages

RNA of the cell culture supernatant was extracted using the RNeasy Universal Plus Kit (Qiagen), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Next, 10.5 µl of the extract was reverse transcribed using SuperScript VILO (Thermo Fisher Scientific), following the manufacturer’s instructions. Barcoded libraries were prepared on the Ion Chef Instrument (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using the Ion AmpliSeq SARS-CoV-2 Research Panel (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Then, 8–16 barcoded samples were pooled and loaded on one Ion 530 chip using the Ion Chef Instrument and sequenced on the Ion S5 System with 550 flows. The resulting BAM files were converted to FASTQ format using SAMtools 1.10 (ref. 67) and subjected to adapter and quality trimming using Trimmomatic 0.39 (ref. 68) (options: ILLUMINACLIP:adapters.fasta:2:30.10, LEADING: 3, TRAILING: 3, SIDINGWINDOW: 4:15, MINLEN: 36). Reads were aligned to the SARS-CoV-2 reference genome (NC_045512.2) using bwa 0.7.17 (ref. 69), and variants were determined using LoFreq version 2.1.5 (ref. 70). Variants were filtered for a minimal depth of 400× and a minimal allele frequency of 3% using bcftools 1.10 (ref. 67). Functional annotation of the variants was performed using SNPEff 5.0 (ref. 71). Variants were visualized in R 3.6.1 using ComplexHeatmap 2.2 (ref. 72).

Virus neutralization of authentic wild-type and variants of SARS-CoV-2

Virus neutralization was determined using 100 TCID 50 SARS-CoV-2 variants from lineage B.1.1.7 and P.1 or the wild-type French isolate (with the following differences to the Wuhan wild-type: V367F and E990A) in a cell viability assay. DARPin molecules were serially diluted 1:4 from 40 nM to 2.4 pM (in triplicates) in 100 μl of cell culture medium (2%-FCS-DMEM) supplemented with 10 μM HSA in 96-well plates, mixed with 100 TCID 50 SARS-CoV-2 in 100 μl of 2%-FCS-MEM with HSA and incubated for 1 hour at 37 °C. The mixtures were transferred onto confluent Vero E6/TMPRSS2 cells. The controls consisted of cells exposed to virus suspension only, to determine maximal CPE, and of cells incubated with medium only, to determine baseline cell viability. The plates were incubated for 3 days at 37 °C, >85% humidity and 5% CO 2 . Cell viability was determined by removing 100 μl of supernatant from all wells and adding 100 μl of CellTiter-Glo reagent (CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay, Promega). Luminescence was measured using a GloMax instrument (Promega).

Roborovski dwarf hamster model for the assessment of antiviral protection

Cells and viruses

For in vivo experiments, SARS-CoV-2 isolates BetaCoV/Germany/BavPat1/2020 and BetaCoV/Germany/ChVir21652/2020 (B.1.1.7) were grown on Vero E6 cells and whole-genome sequenced before infection experiments to confirm genetic integrity. All virus stocks were titrated on Vero E6 cells before infection.

Animals and infection

A total of 120 female (67) and male (53) Roborovski dwarf hamsters (Phodopus roborovskii) obtained via the German pet trade were used for infection experiments. Animals were housed in groups of 3–6 animals of the same sex in individually ventilated GR900 cages (Tecniplast) and provided with food and water ad libitum and bountiful enrichment (Carfil). Infection was performed by intranasal administration of 1 × 105 PFU of SARS-CoV-2 in 20 µl of cell culture medium under general anesthesia36. All animal procedures were performed in accordance with relevant institutional and legal regulations and approved by the responsible state authority: Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales, Berlin, Germany, permit number G 0086/20.

Treatment

DARPin molecules and mAbs were administered intraperitoneally in sterile PBS. The final drug concentration was adjusted based on the desired dose and respective animal weight to a 100-µl injection volume. All animals in this study were treated once at the indicated timepoint, 0 hours, 6 hours or 24 hours p.i.

Experimental groups

From a total of 120 Roborovski dwarf hamsters, 54 were used to determine dose and time dependency of treatment success. Six animals (four female and two male) per group were infected with 1 × 105 PFU of SARS-CoV-2 wild-type (BetaCoV/Germany/BavPat1/2020) and treated with 3 mg kg−1, 10 mg kg−1 or 20 mg kg−1 of ensovibep at the time of infection, with 1 mg kg−1 or 20 mg kg−1 6 hours p.i. or with 10 mg kg−1 24 hours p.i. A placebo (PBS) treatment group with six animals (four female and two male) was also included in each of three studies performed for this purpose. Results of these experiments are summarized in Supplementary Fig. 11.

To compare efficacy of ensovibep and mAb cocktail treatment, 60 animals were infected with 1 × 105 PFU of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 (BetaCoV/Germany/ChVir21652/2020). Subjects were divided into groups of 12 animals (six female and six male) and treated with 10 mg kg−1 of ensovibep, 10 mg kg−1 of Regeneron mAb cocktail or placebo (PBS) at the time of infection or with 10 mg kg−1 of ensovibep or 10 mg kg−1 of Regeneron mAb cocktail 24 hours p.i. An additional six (three female and three male) animals served as a non-infected control group. Results of this experiment are presented in Figs. 4–6.

In all in vivo infection experiments performed in this study, half of each respective group was scheduled for take-out at 3 days p.i.; the other half was to be terminated at 5 days p.i. In some of the experiments, several animals had to be terminated at timepoints other than these for humane reasons. Defined humane endpoints included body temperature <33 °C, body weight loss >15% together with signs of respiratory distress, body weight loss >20% or a combination of these factors. Animals were monitored at least twice a day to prevent any prolonged suffering.

Virological analysis

RNA was extracted from throat swabs and lung tissue using the innuPREP Virus DNA/RNA Kit (Analytic Jena). Viral RNA was quantified using a one-step RT–qPCR reaction with the NEB Luna Universal Probe One-Step RT–qPCR (New England Biolabs) and the 2019-nCoV RT–qPCR primers and probe (E_Sarbeco)73 on a StepOnePlus Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher Scientific), as previously described36. To obtain virus titers, duplicate ten-fold serial dilutions of lung tissue homogenates were made and incubated on Vero E6 monolayers for 2 hours at 37 °C. Cells were washed and overlaid with semi-solid cell culture medium containing 1.5% microcrystalline cellulose (Avicel) and incubated for 48 hours at 37 °C. Plates were then fixed with 4% formalin and stained with 0.75% crystal violet for plaque counting.

Histology

For histopathology, the left lung lobe was carefully removed, immersion-fixed in formalin, pH 7.0, for 48 hours, embedded in paraffin and cut in 2-μm sections. Slides were stained with hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) after de-waxing in xylene and rehydration in decreasing ethanol concentrations. Lung sections were microscopically evaluated in a blinded fashion by a board-certified veterinary pathologist to assess the character, distribution and severity of pathologic lesions using lung-specific inflammation scoring parameters as previously described for other lung infection models. Three different scores were used that included the following parameters: (1) lung inflammation score including severity of (i) interstitial pneumonia, (ii) bronchiolitis, (iii) necrosis of bronchial and alveolar epithelial cells and (iv) hyperplasia of alveolar epithelial type II cells as well as (v) hyperplasia of bronchial epithelial cells; (2) immune cell infiltration score taking into account the presence of (i) neutrophils, (ii) macrophages and (iii) lymphocytes in the lungs as well as (iv) perivascular lymphocytic cuffing; and (3) edema score including (i) alveolar edema and (ii) perivascular edema. H&E-stained slides were analyzed, and images were taken using an Olympus BX41 microscope with a DP80 Microscope Digital Camera and cellSens Imaging Software, version 1.18 (Olympus). For the display of overviews of whole lung lobe sections, slides were automatically digitized using the Aperio CS2 slide scanner (Leica Biosystems Imaging), and image files were generated using Image Scope Software (Leica Biosystems Imaging). The percentages of lung tissues affected by inflammation were determined histologically by an experienced board-certified experimental veterinary pathologist (O.K.), as described previously74. Lung inflammation scores were determined as absent, (1) mild, (2) moderate or (3) severe and quantified as described previously74. Immune cell influx scores and edema scores were rated from absent to (1) mild, (2) moderate or (3) severe.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.