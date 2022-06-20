Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development
References
Taylor, N. D. et al. Engineering an allosteric transcription factor to respond to new ligands. Nat. Methods 13, 177–183 (2016). A research article that combines computational design and genetic selections to develop allosteric transcription factors responsive to non-native ligands.
Urban, D. J. & Roth, B. L. DREADDs (designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs): chemogenetic tools with therapeutic utility. Annu. Rev. Pharmacol. Toxicol. 55, 399–417 (2015). A review article that summarizes the many successes in engineering G-protein-coupled receptors to respond to new ligands.
Glasgow, A. A. et al. Computational design of a modular protein sense–response system. Science 366, 1024–1028 (2019). A research article that uses computational design to design new CID modules for ligand recognition.
Stanton, B. Z., Chory, E. J. & Crabtree, G. R. Chemically induced proximity in biology and medicine. Science 359, eaao5902 (2018). A review article that summarizes CID systems.
Park, S.-Y. et al. Agrochemical control of plant water use using engineered abscisic acid receptors. Nature 520, 545–548 (2015). A research article that demonstrates that the plant abscisic acid receptor PYR1 can be reprogrammed to bind new ligands and agrochemically manipulate plant water use.
This is a summary of: Beltrán, J. et al. Rapid biosensor development using plant hormone receptors as reprogrammable scaffolds. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01364-5 (2022).
Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01373-4
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01373-4