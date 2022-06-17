Measuring SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity with a scalable qPCR-based assay

As the deployment of vaccines attenuates the healthcare burden of the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, the duration of protective immunity needs to be reliably assessed and monitored at a global level. Long-term protection from viral infection is mediated by both humoral (antibody) and cellular (T cell) immunity. While antibodies can protect against infection, recent evidence points to the importance of T cell function in preventing severe health consequences in patients with COVID-19. Because of the heterogeneity of individual immune responses, humoral and cellular immune measurements do not always correlate, as seen in patients who do not become seropositive, those with low neutralizing antibody titers, or those with cancer, who can mount a SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell response in the absence of antibodies1,2. Importantly, several groups have demonstrated that, unlike antibodies, cross-reactive T cells recognizing shared epitopes between betacoronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in a large proportion of the healthy population2,3.

Although quantification of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies is often used as a marker of immune protection4, the measurement of T cell responses is rarely performed at scale, owing to technical challenges and lack of appropriate diagnostic tests. Therefore, it is paramount to deploy cheap, standardized and scalable assays to measure T cell functionality to fill this critical diagnostic gap5.