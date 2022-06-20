Smartphone apps in the COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 testing capabilities enabled the identification of greater numbers of SARS-CoV-2-positive cases, most national COVID-19 apps transitioned from case tracking to contact tracing. Contact tracing was the most ubiquitously used COVID-19-related smartphone app function, despite the dearth of real-world outcomes. The standard of care for local departments of public health was to manually conduct systematic interviews of infected individuals and then notify their exposed contacts64. With the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the relatively limited manpower available at public health offices, contact tracing apps provided a scalable alternative. An Oxford University study had already demonstrated that contact tracing could be an effective outbreak mitigation strategy, but only on mathematical models24. Smartphone apps were a natural choice because smartphones can interact with each other, thereby detecting proximity between individuals using technologies like Bluetooth Low Energy systems and others. Additionally, global position systems, proximity to cell towers, Internet protocol addresses and international mobile equipment identity numbers could help geolocate movements of specific individuals65.

Contact tracing, however, comes at a substantial cost to data privacy and security. Private sector companies aggregate and use these data for marketing purposes, but the pros and cons of preserving data privacy by tapping into this network during a pandemic continue to be debated. During the pandemic adoption and public acceptance and implementation of contact-tracing apps depended on local geopolitics, existing technology infrastructure and cultural differences. China66, South Korea66,67 and Taiwan68, due to geographic proximity to the incident cases of COVID-19, initially overlooked privacy concerns and retrospectively mined data from private sector organizations such as mobile payment platforms, social media, public transit records and closed-circuit television footage for outbreak tracking and tracing. Realizing the potential of collecting these data in real time through smartphone apps, many contact-tracing and exposure-notification apps were developed but ran into the rate-limiting step of requiring downloading and activation to be functional69.

In April 2020, Google and Apple joined forces to develop the Google Apple Exposure Notification (GAEN) system70 that allowed health agencies to provide exposure notifications without the requirement of an app download. The GAEN system was intended for public health use but did raise major privacy concerns, leading to the development of privacy-preserving frameworks that contact-tracing apps could opt to follow. Most contact-tracing apps can be divided into (1) centralized, where matching and notification are done at a central server or (2) decentralized, where matching and notification are done by the individual smartphone (Fig. 2). We discuss these in turn below.

Fig. 2: Manual and digital contact tracing. a, In manual contact tracing, a positive test would induce the cascade of reporting to a local department of public health, which would then lead to contacting the infected individual to identify exposed social contacts and inform them. b, In digital contact tracing, when two phones are in close proximity they exchange codes. For centralized contact tracing, when an individual is infected their phone communicates infection information to a central server that identifies all other phones that have been in proximity, to notify exposures. In decentralized contact tracing, the smartphone regularly downloads codes of an infected individual’s smartphones and then compares them to contact history locally and informs the user if there is a match. Full size image

Centralized approaches

China’s Health Code app had >900 million users in >200 cities43 while India’s Aarogya Setu app had 50 million users within 13 days71, demonstrating the reach and speed of smartphone apps in large populations when promoted by a central authority. Other examples of centralized contact tracing apps are Singapore’s TraceTogether72 and Australia’s COVIDSafe73, which were downloaded by 17 and 25% of the nations’ populations, respectively. Although there was significant outreach for all these centralized approaches, none met their targets and all had substantial challenges, including app download issues, hoax apps, incompatibility with other apps, lack of access to smartphones in vulnerable populations and, most critically, data privacy and security concerns and fears of invasive government surveillance74,75. Amnesty International even called out Bahrain’s BeAware, Kuwait’s Shlonik and Norway’s first Smittestop contact-tracing apps as “endangering the privacy and security of their populations”76. In Saudi Arabia, the Tawakkalna contact-tracing app became required for school entry for any child >12 years77. Notably, despite the higher national penetrance levels with centralized apps, there are still no outcomes publications as to whether these approaches were successful in mitigating waves of the pandemic. Although most unitary states and some democracies still use a centralized approach, most nations have pivoted to decentralized approaches.

Decentralized approaches

An example of the pivot from centralized to decentralized—and the most well-studied contact-tracing app—is the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) COVID-19 app. From its launch on 24 September 2020 to the end of December 2020, the app was downloaded onto 21 million phones and sent out 1.7 million notifications in England and Wales (Fig. 3). In a rare-outcomes evaluation publication on digital contact tracing, every 1% increase in the number of NHS COVID-19 app downloads led to a 0.8–2.3% reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections78. Additionally, approximately one case was averted for each user consenting to notification of their contacts; in absolute numbers, Wymant et al.78 suggest that 100,000–900,000 cases were averted by the NHS COVID-19 app over the 13-week study. The main limitations of the Wymant et al.78 study are confounding factors that are encountered in any observational study, notably sociodemographic factors such as urbanization and socioeconomic status among others. However, the report clearly demonstrates that digital contact-tracing apps can be a powerful supplement to nonpharmaceutical interventions during a pandemic.

Fig. 3: Geographic variability of NHS COVID-19 app uptake and cases of COVID-19. a–e, Geographical distribution of COVID-19 cases in England and Wales78. Map (a) and histogram (c) of NHS COVID-19 app uptake by local-tier local authorities (LTLAs). Colors in a indicate app uptake as shown in c. b, Cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population over analysis phases 0 (before app launch), 1 (1 October 2020 to early November 2020, with first version of app) and 2 (early November to 31 December 2020, with improved version of app). d, Seven-day rolling mean of daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population. e, Ultimately the NHS COVID-19 app showed that for every one person who consented to notification of contacts, on average 4.2 contacts were notified and one case of COVID-19 was averted. Full size image

Despite the availability of many other contact-tracing national-, state- and organization-level apps, the only other app with published outcomes is the SwissCovid app. In a city-level (Zurich, Switzerland) retrospective analysis, 537 app users received a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result, 324 of whom had received and entered an upload authorization code79. This code triggered an app notification for 1,374 proximity contacts and led to 722 information hotline calls, with an estimated 170 calls receiving a quarantine recommendation. In this case, although there is a positive signal for contact-tracing apps leading to quarantine recommendations and even identification of SARS-CoV-2, it represented only up to 5% of those captured by manual contact tracing, suggesting that contact tracing should not replace, but instead supplement, manual contact tracing to push nonpharmaceutical interventions.

In the United States, due to the lack of a national contact tracing app, most states released their own versions of decentralized contact-tracing apps. A recent investigation on the uptake of US digital contact tracing80 showed that, as of May 2021, a total of 36.7 million Americans had opted into exposure-notification apps. Furthermore, although there have been no rigorous outcomes publications looking at the effectiveness of contact-tracing apps in the United States, media coverage has reported them as not worth the risk to privacy81.

Initial studies had suggested a target adoption rate of 60% for contact-tracing apps for pandemic mitigation; however, none of the US states hit this target82. Notably, although the NHS COVID-19 app also did not meet the generally accepted adoption target of 60%, it was still considered remarkably successful at 29%, suggesting that further investigation of target adoption rates is needed. In this respect, some studies have reported alternative indices for measurement83 to test association with hard outcomes while others have looked at data-driven testing programs informed by close-contact notification84. However, there is a dire need to better understand the utility of digital contact tracing in public health, and to ascertain and optimize the adoption rate necessary to justify the potential risks to privacy.

Although prepandemic laws like the Health insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation and other local regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act provided some guidance, no overarching federal or global regulations specifically mention contact-tracing apps85,86. Data privacy concerns prompted the development of privacy-preserving frameworks like the Decentralized Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing and Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing that contact-tracing apps could opt to follow; at this present time, however, there is no accountability. Despite these initial steps, data privacy concerns continue to be the primary reason for low participation rates and the most common reason that countries have hit the pause button on contact-tracing app rollouts. Exacerbating the ethical debate was the use of apps and wearables for quarantine compliance. Examples include mobile geofencing in Taiwan, trackable wristbands in India and South Korea, trackable tokens in Singapore and even ankle shackles in Australia, none of which have outcomes reported in the literature available to justify such measures87. Overall, peer-reviewed studies are needed to evaluate the effectiveness of digital contact-tracing apps in other regions to justify the extent to which the technology was used during COVID-19.

Recommendations

The ideal contact-tracing app would work in real time, preserve data privacy, comply with local regulations, lead to actionable and measurable outcomes, be on local devices to avoid bandwidth issues and, for public health purposes, not require opting in. In addition, although contact tracing has largely been based on contact proximity, it should also take into account local biometric, pathogen and environmental data to improve and potentially rank the type of exposure and avoid issues like the ‘pingdemic’88. Although this may seem like a moonshot, with federated learning approaches enabled by edge computing and the evolution of decentralized blockchain technology, the solution might be closer than we think.