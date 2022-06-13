Deep tissue multi-photon imaging using adaptive optics with direct focus sensing and shaping

Abstract
High-resolution optical imaging deep in tissues is challenging because of optical aberrations and scattering of light caused by the complex structure of living matter. Here we present an adaptive optics three-photon microscope based on analog lock-in phase detection for focus sensing and shaping (ALPHA-FSS). ALPHA-FSS accurately measures and effectively compensates for both aberrations and scattering induced by specimens and recovers subcellular resolution at depth. A conjugate adaptive optics configuration with remote focusing enables in vivo imaging of fine neuronal structures in the mouse cortex through the intact skull up to a depth of 750 µm below the pia, enabling near-non-invasive high-resolution microscopy in cortex. Functional calcium imaging with high sensitivity and high-precision laser-mediated microsurgery through the intact skull were also demonstrated. Moreover, we achieved in vivo high-resolution imaging of the deep cortex and subcortical hippocampus up to 1.1 mm below the pia within the intact brain.
Data availability
The authors declare that the main data supporting the findings of this study are available within the paper, its extended data and Supplementary Information files. The source data files for all data presented within the figures can be found at https://github.com/QuLabHKUST/QuLabAO.
Code availability
The custom codes for image processing are available online at https://github.com/QuLabHKUST/QuLabAO.
References
Acknowledgements
This work was supported by the Hong Kong Research Grants Council through grants 16103215, 16148816, 16102518, 16102920, T13-607/12R, T13-605/18W, C6002-17GF, C6001-19E and N_HKUST603/19 (to J.Y.Q.), the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITCPD/17-9 to N.Y.I.), the Area of Excellence Scheme of the University Grants Committee (AoE/M-604/16 to N.Y.I. and J.Y.Q.), the National Key R&D Program of China (2018YFE0203600 to N.Y.I.) and the Guangdong Provincial Fund for Basic and Applied Basic Research (2019B1515130004 to N.Y.I.). We thank J. He, M. M. Hossian and M. Chen from City University of Hong Kong for providing the CCK-GCaMP6s transgenic mice and preparing the open skull window.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
Z.Q. and J.Y.Q. have submitted a patent application on part of the described work. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.
Additional information
Supplementary information
Supplementary Information
Supplementary Discussion, Supplementary Figs. 1–23 and Supplementary Table 1
Supplementary Video 1
Video 1: Conjugate AO with remote focusing enables effective improvement of imaging resolution over large imaging depths ranged from 100 µm to 500 µm, with a single corrective wavefront at 300 µm
Supplementary Video 2
Video 2: Near-simultaneous multi-plane calcium imaging of neuronal and dendritic activities from different cortical layers through the intact skull
Supplementary Video 3
Video 3: Time-lapse imaging at multiple depths revealed that the highly-localized lesion activated only a few adjacent microglia (within a distance of 50 µm)
