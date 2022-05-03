Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01251-z, published online 28 March 2022.
In the version of this article initially published, Extended Data Fig. 1 was truncated at panel j. The full image, running to panel u, has been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Bao, F., Deng, Y., Wan, S. et al. Publisher Correction: Integrative spatial analysis of cell morphologies and transcriptional states with MUSE. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01340-z
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01340-z