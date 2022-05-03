Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Download PDF

Publisher Correction: Integrative spatial analysis of cell morphologies and transcriptional states with MUSE

Nature Biotechnology (2022)Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 28 March 2022

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01251-z, published online 28 March 2022.

In the version of this article initially published, Extended Data Fig. 1 was truncated at panel j. The full image, running to panel u, has been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Feng Bao, Yue Deng.

Affiliations

  1. Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Feng Bao, Susan Q. Shen, Steven J. Altschuler & Lani F. Wu

  2. School of Astronautics, Beihang University, Beijing, China

    Yue Deng & Bo Wang

  3. Institute of Artificial Intelligence, Beihang University, Beijing, China

    Yue Deng

  4. Department of Automation and Institute for Brain and Cognitive Science, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China

    Sen Wan & Qionghai Dai

  5. Department of Psychiatry, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Susan Q. Shen

  6. Beijing National Research Center for Information Science and Technology, Beijing, China

    Qionghai Dai

  7. Beijing Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Intelligence and Beijing Key Laboratory of Multi-dimension & Multi-scale Computational Photography, Beijing, China

    Qionghai Dai

Authors
  1. Feng Bao
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Yue Deng
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Sen Wan
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Susan Q. Shen
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Bo Wang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Qionghai Dai
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. Steven J. Altschuler
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  8. Lani F. Wu
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Qionghai Dai, Steven J. Altschuler or Lani F. Wu.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Bao, F., Deng, Y., Wan, S. et al. Publisher Correction: Integrative spatial analysis of cell morphologies and transcriptional states with MUSE. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01340-z

Download citation

  • Published:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01340-z

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing