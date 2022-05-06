Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

ANTIMICROBIAL PEPTIDES

Antibiotic discovery with machine learning

Nature Biotechnology (2022)Cite this article

Subjects

Artificial intelligence finds candidate peptide antibiotics in the human gut microbiome.

Drug-resistant bacterial infections kill 1.27 million people worldwide each year3,4, and without new classes of antimicrobial therapies, morbidity and mortality due to severe infections will increase: deaths caused by untreatable infections are projected to reach 10 million annually by 2050. The World Health Organization has highlighted five kinds of bacteria, called the ESKAPE pathogens, as priority pathogens that often display multi-drug resistance.

This is a preview of subscription content

Access options

Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

$32.00

Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1: AI enables antibiotic discovery in the gut microbiome.

References

  1. Magana, M. et al. Lancet Infect. Dis. 20, e216–e230 (2020).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  2. Ma, Y. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01226-0 (2022).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  3. Der Torossian Torres, M. & de la Fuente-Nunez, C. Chem. Commun. (Camb.) 55, 15020–15032 (2019).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  4. Antimicrobial Resistance Collaborators. Lancet 399, 629–655(2022).

  5. Porto, W. F. et al. Nat. Commun. 9, 1490 (2018).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  6. Stokes, J. M. et al. Cell 181, 475–483 (2020).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  7. Das, P. et al. Nat. Biomed. Eng. 5, 613–623 (2021).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  8. Torres, M. D. T., Melo, M. C. R., Crescenzi, O., Notomista, E. & de la Fuente-Nunez, C. Nat. Biomed. Eng. 6, 67–75 (2022).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  9. Sberro, H. et al. Cell 178, 1245–1259.e14 (2019).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

Download references

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Machine Biology Group, Departments of Psychiatry and Microbiology, Institute for Biomedical Informatics, Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

    Cesar de la Fuente-Nunez

  2. Departments of Bioengineering and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, School of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

    Cesar de la Fuente-Nunez

  3. Penn Institute for Computational Science, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

    Cesar de la Fuente-Nunez

Authors
  1. Cesar de la Fuente-Nunez
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Cesar de la Fuente-Nunez.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The author declares no competing interests.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

de la Fuente-Nunez, C. Antibiotic discovery with machine learning. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01327-w

Download citation

  • Published:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01327-w

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing