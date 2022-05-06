Artificial intelligence finds candidate peptide antibiotics in the human gut microbiome.
This is a preview of subscription content
Access options
Subscribe to Nature+
Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals
$29.99
monthly
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$99.00
only $8.25 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout.
Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
$32.00
All prices are NET prices.
References
Magana, M. et al. Lancet Infect. Dis. 20, e216–e230 (2020).
Ma, Y. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01226-0 (2022).
Der Torossian Torres, M. & de la Fuente-Nunez, C. Chem. Commun. (Camb.) 55, 15020–15032 (2019).
Antimicrobial Resistance Collaborators. Lancet 399, 629–655(2022).
Porto, W. F. et al. Nat. Commun. 9, 1490 (2018).
Stokes, J. M. et al. Cell 181, 475–483 (2020).
Das, P. et al. Nat. Biomed. Eng. 5, 613–623 (2021).
Torres, M. D. T., Melo, M. C. R., Crescenzi, O., Notomista, E. & de la Fuente-Nunez, C. Nat. Biomed. Eng. 6, 67–75 (2022).
Sberro, H. et al. Cell 178, 1245–1259.e14 (2019).
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The author declares no competing interests.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
de la Fuente-Nunez, C. Antibiotic discovery with machine learning. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01327-w
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01327-w