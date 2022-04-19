Skip to main content

Author Correction: Development of spirulina for the manufacture and oral delivery of protein therapeutics

Nature Biotechnology (2022)Cite this article

The Original Article was published on 21 March 2022

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01249-7, published online 21 March 2022.

In the version of this article initially published, the surname of author Bryce Kadis was misspelled as Kaldis. The name has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

  1. Jian Xiong

    Present address: Merck & Co., West Point, PA, USA

  2. Damian Carrieri

    Present address: Sandia National Laboratories, Livermore, CA, USA

  3. Ryo Takeuchi

    Present address: TScan Therapeutics, Waltham, MA, USA

Affiliations

  1. Lumen Bioscience, Seattle, WA, USA

    Benjamin W. Jester, Hui Zhao, Mesfin Gewe, Thomas Adame, Jan Agosti, Nhi Khuong, Rolf Kuestner, Caitlin Gamble, Kendra Cruickshank, Jeremy Ferrara, Rachelle Lim, Troy Paddock, Colin Brady, Stacey Ertel, Miaohua Zhang, Alex Pollock, Jamie Lee, Michael Tasch, Tracy Saveria, David Doughty, Jacob Marshall, Damian Carrieri, Lauren Goetsch, Jason Dang, Nathaniel Sanjaya, David Fletcher, Anissa Martinez, Bryce Kadis, Kristjan Sigmar, Esha Afreen, Tammy Nguyen, Amanda Randolph, Alexandria Taber, Ashley Krzeszowski, Brittney Robinett, Ryo Takeuchi, Brian Finrow, Craig Behnke & James Roberts

  2. Institute for Research in Biomedicine, Faculty of Biomedical Sciences, Università della Svizzera Italiana, Bellinzona, Switzerland

    Lisa Perruzza & Fabio Grassi

  3. Division of Infectious Diseases & International Health, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA, USA

    David T. Bolick & Richard Guerrant

  4. Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Vaccine Analytics and Formulation Center, University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS, USA

    Jian Xiong & David B. Volkin

  1. Benjamin W. Jester
  2. Hui Zhao
  3. Mesfin Gewe
  4. Thomas Adame
  5. Lisa Perruzza
  6. David T. Bolick
  7. Jan Agosti
  8. Nhi Khuong
  9. Rolf Kuestner
  10. Caitlin Gamble
  11. Kendra Cruickshank
  12. Jeremy Ferrara
  13. Rachelle Lim
  14. Troy Paddock
  15. Colin Brady
  16. Stacey Ertel
  17. Miaohua Zhang
  18. Alex Pollock
  19. Jamie Lee
  20. Jian Xiong
  21. Michael Tasch
  22. Tracy Saveria
  23. David Doughty
  24. Jacob Marshall
  25. Damian Carrieri
  26. Lauren Goetsch
  27. Jason Dang
  28. Nathaniel Sanjaya
  29. David Fletcher
  30. Anissa Martinez
  31. Bryce Kadis
  32. Kristjan Sigmar
  33. Esha Afreen
  34. Tammy Nguyen
  35. Amanda Randolph
  36. Alexandria Taber
  37. Ashley Krzeszowski
  38. Brittney Robinett
  39. David B. Volkin
  40. Fabio Grassi
  41. Richard Guerrant
  42. Ryo Takeuchi
  43. Brian Finrow
  44. Craig Behnke
  45. James Roberts
Correspondence to James Roberts.

