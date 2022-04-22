Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01246-w, published online 25 February 2022.
In the version of this article initially published, there was a misstatement in the first sentence of the “Stealth mode” paragraph, which, now reading in part “the company’s VCTX210 cell therapy, which is now being evaluated in a trial slated to enroll up to 10 patients in Canada,” corrects the number of patients enrolled from the originally stated 12. The change has been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Dolgin, E. Publisher Correction: Diabetes cell therapies take evasive action. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01322-1
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01322-1